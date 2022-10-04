News
Giants QB Daniel Jones has sprained left ankle, no fractures, status unclear
Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones has a sprained left ankle with no fractures and backup QB Tyrod Taylor is in the concussion protocol, head coach Brian Daboll said Monday on Zoom.
Daboll said Jones is “feeling a little bit better” but couldn’t say if either quarterback will be ready for Sunday’s game at London’s Tottenham Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.
The Giants will “probably work out a few quarterbacks” in case Jones and Taylor can’t play Sunday, Daboll said.
The head coach said “I don’t think we’re at that point” where he would entertain the “contingency plan” of playing practice squad QB Davis Webb.
“Whether we sign [one of the workout quarterbacks] or not, I think that’s dependent on some of these guys here,” Daboll said.
Monday’s full workout list is not yet known.
GM Joe Schoen did sign free agent linebacker A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein is a former Dave Gettleman Panthers draft pick (2013) who played for Schoen and Daboll with the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21.
The Giants worked out Miami Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley, according to a source. And free agent former Giants safety Landon Collins also came for a visit.
The Giants (3-1) have off Tuesday. They’ll practice Wednesday and Thursday in New Jersey then fly to London after Thursday’s afternoon practice.
Then they’ll practice across the pond Friday at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time to prepare for Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. E.T. kickoff against the Packers (3-1).
Daboll said there are two factors that will determine if Jones plays: his health and his ability to execute that week’s game plan.
“The first thing we need to do is make sure he’s as healthy as he can be,” Daboll said. “And if he can do the things we need him to do for that game plan, then we’ll talk about it. If he can’t, then he can’t.”
Jones was frustrated about being removed from Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears despite being healthy enough to go back in once Taylor got hurt.
He said he believed “part of the decision” was that his ankle injury had left him unable to execute the game plan that had succeeded to that point — a run-heavy scheme with back-to-the-defense play actions that rolled Jones out into open space for two TDs.
Jones was injured in part because of his inability to see pressure coming in that scheme. It required Jones to sell a fake handoff hard with his back to the defense, which meant he couldn’t see the backside of the play until he whipped around.
So by the time he saw Bears safety Jaquan Brisker bearing down on that fateful third quarter play, Jones had nowhere to go. And Brisker sacked Jones with an awkward tackle that bent his ankle.
“You want to make a good fake and there’s kind of a moment where you turn around and you’ve got to make a read quickly to run it or throw it,” Jones said. “A lot of times there’s grass and you’ve got to take what they give you. I thought it was a good scheme and the coaches did a good job seeing it and calling it.”
Daboll’s exact answer, when asked if Jones had a sprained ankle and no fractures, was: “Yeah, no, he’s fine in that regard. He’s got an ankle. It’s sprained.”
He would not divulge if Jones had a high ankle sprain.
“Yeah, I’m not gonna get into the specifics of it,” the coach said.
Jones said postgame Sunday that he will “do everything I can to play” on Sunday. And no one doubts that.
The question is whether the Giants’ medical staff and Daboll will let him.
GOLLADAY LIKELY TO MISS LONDON
Daboll said of receiver Kenny Golladay’s knee injury: “We’ll see how it goes towards the end of the week. I’d say it doesn’t look promising.” The Giants completed three total passes to wide receivers against the Bears.
They are terribly shorthanded at that position, with Collin Johnson (torn Achilles) and Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) out for the year. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are also on the shelf. Daboll said Toney and Robinson are “making progress.”
Corner Aaron Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) are “probably not” available for Week 5, Daboll said, though Mondeaux’s injury is not season-ending. Also up in the air for London are safety Julian Love (concussion protocol; “we’ll see how that goes”) and edge Azeez Ojulari (calf; “we’ll see where he’s at Wednesday when he gets back”).
Daboll did say right guard Mark Glowinski (ankle), right tackle Evan Neal (neck) and edges Kayvon Thibodeaux (back spasms) and Jihad Ward (undisclosed) “should be OK.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) said last week that he’ll need a full padded practice under his belt before returning. He’s missed the last two games.
()
Dad killed while visiting Marist student for family weekend identified as Paul Kutz
The father who was shot by a stray bullet while visiting his child during family weekend at Marist College upstate was a 53-year-old CPA from Long Island.
Paul Kutz, first identified by the Poughkeepsie Journal, was killed while standing in the lobby of a local Courtyard Marriott on Sunday morning.
The father-of-three was hit in the chest and torso by bullets fired during a fight between two homeless people inside the hotel.
Two male suspects were staying at the hotel and were arrested at the scene. Both have criminal records.
Roy Johnson Jr., 35 – who is charged with pulling the trigger – has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Journal.
Johnson had been arguing with hotel workers and others in the lobby when he opened fire, hitting Kutz in what a senior law enforcement official called “a random act” , according to the local NBC-TV affiliate.
He allegedly used a handgun that was modified with a Glock switch that made it fully automatic and fired more than two dozen rounds, the station reported.
Devin Taylor, 26, was also arrested for second degree felony possession of a weapon for carrying a loaded rifle without a serial number, the Journal reported.
Investigators searched the hotel room the men shared and found materials that could be used to make explosives as well as bomb-making manuals.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating. Authorities believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
The suspects had smoked a PCP-like substance in their bedroom before the shooting, the senior official told NBC.
Marist College confirmed the death of the student’s parent on Monday.
“We were notified yesterday morning by authorities of the tragic shooting death of a parent of a Marist student at a local hotel several miles from campus,” a Marist spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Post.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and we offer the full support of the Marist community. We remain in contact with local authorities and will keep our community informed of any updates.
The shooting took place as the school celebrated Family Weekend, during which students are encouraged to invite their families over for sports, entertainment and other activities.
New York Post
Starling Marte still not ready for a return
The Mets could use Starling Marte now more than ever, but Monday’s update on the injured All-Star outfielder was the same as it was last week: not imminent.
Marte, who has been dealing with a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger, swung a bat off a short toss with both hands Monday afternoon but it didn’t sound as though it went well.
“I don’t think that got a real good return,” manager Buck Showalter said Monday at Citi Field before the Mets scheduled game against the Washington Nationals.
Marte, who was injured in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 6, is still not participating in baseball activities and the focus is now on managing the pain and swelling. The Mets aren’t ready to rule him out for a potential Wild Card round this weekend at Citi Field, with Showalter saying they’ll reassess later in the week.
“We’ll see what the next three days bring,” he said.
Marte’s bat has been badly missed. The Mets have been struggling at the plate and put up just a .624 OPS over their last five games, two at home against the Miami Marlins and three on the road against the Atlanta Braves. They’ve scored only 16 runs in that span, the fourth fewest amount in the league. The Mets were swept by Atlanta this weekend in large part because of their inability to drive runners in.
Of course, the offensive struggles can’t be pinned fully on Marte, but it’s clear that his absence has been felt. Tyler Naquin will battle at the plate but he doesn’t exactly bring the same fear for pitchers that Marte does.
“He’s just such a well-rounded player. He was such a good addition for us,” Showalter said. “The people that have taken his place are capable of doing some of the same things but he’s got a track record. He stretches out our lineup and creates some problems for bullpens. I think that well-rounded game [is what’s missed]. He doesn’t have to hit the ball out of the park; he can steal a base. He’s really a good fit for who we’ve tried to be.”
Marte hit .292 with a .814 OPS and 16 home runs in 118 games before the injury.
ALL-STAR ESCOBAR
Eduardo Escobar was named the National League Player of the Month for September, becoming the first Mets player to win the award since David Wright in June of 2010. The Venezuela native slashed .340/.393/.649 with 16 runs, 33 hits, eight home runs and 24 RBI in 26 games. He amassed a 10-game hitting streak from Sept. 2-12 and hit .500 over that span. He also hit his first career grand slam against the Oakland A’s on Sept. 23 and drove in all five runs in a 5-4 extra-inning win against the Marlins four days later.
It’s an impressive stat line, but what’s more impressive is that it came after one of the worst months the third baseman has had in years. He hit just .176 in August, leading to questions about whether or not the Mets should keep playing him in the middle of a pennant race.
But Escobar effectively turned it around and now the Mets can’t afford to sit him.
“It’s more than just the physical part of it,” Showalter said. “He got to a good place mentally and emotionally. I do know he did some things mechanically that kind of helped him. Something kind of clicked. As far as what comes first, the chicken or the egg, it seems like sometimes guys aren’t swinging the bat well and then all of the sudden they get a swinging bunt, a broken bat flare somewhere. Two bad swings and then the ball looks like a watermelon coming in there.”
VOGELBACH GIVES BACK
Fort Myers native Daniel Vogelbach has partnered with a Florida-based charity called Community Cooperative to help raise money for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. While his house and the house of his parents survived last week’s storm with minimal damage, many of his friends were not so lucky.
Fans can buy NFTs or donate directly through his website, VogelbachCares.org. The proceeds go to Community Cooperative, which is currently aiding residents with food and housing since the Category 4 storm decimated the city.
()
The Mets await their NL East fate with a game against the Nationals plus – The Denver Post
The Mets needed a miracle. Instead, they had a rain.
After being swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend in a series that more than likely decided the NL East, the Mets were eager to turn the page and come out strong against the Washington National in the last home series of the regular season. But they’ll have to wait another day to get a shot at the division’s worst team.
The game was postponed due to rain and the two teams will play a single-take doubleheader on Tuesday at Citi Field. Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95) is expected to be on the hill for the Mets and Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11) is slated for the Nats. Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59) is expected to start Game 2 against Paolo Espino (0-8, 4.30).
“It was a tough plane trip. I know how much they care and how much the fans care,” manager Showalter said. “You hate disappointing people. You want everything to go well. You want people to be confident. I’m very proud of how far we’ve come, but that’s the reality. That’s a lot of opportunities that we’ve taken advantage of and they’ll have another one this season.
Jacob deGrom is penciled in for his final turn in the regular season rotation in the series finale on Wednesday, but the Mets have not decided whether or not he will make that start. The club needs the help of the Miami Marlins this week as they are one game away from the Braves with three games remaining.
The defending World Series champions need just one win to claim their fifth consecutive NL East title. deGrom would likely pitch if the Braves lost the first two games of the series and the Mets had a chance to win on Wednesday. But the Mets are more likely to save him for a Wild Card series next weekend. Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt would be available on extra rest for a weekend postseason series against the San Diego Padres or Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mets aren’t ready to concede the division just yet, despite the ultra-thin odds.
“They haven’t won the division yet,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets from Monday’s match will not be valid for the make-up match. A digital voucher will be loaded into each ticket holder’s My Mets account and fans will be able to redeem the voucher for a ticket comparable in price and location to any of the final three games at Citi Field this week (including the doubleheader makeup). Fans could also redeem the voucher for a regular season home game at Citi Field next season in April, May or June, excluding Opening Day.
()
Heat offer possible sneak peek of starting lineup in scrimmage, as they let it fly with 3s
While it begins as something closer to real on Tuesday night, when the Miami Heat open their exhibition schedule against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a sneak peek Monday night at FTX of what is to come next.
The team’s Red, White & Pink Game, an intrasquad scrimmage benefiting cancer research, pitted Heat vs. Heat, with the 20 players on the team’s preseason roster split between the opposing teams.
While little is revealed in such moments, there still were a few notable takeaways from the event that drew 5,093.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s intrasquad scrimmage at FTX Arena:
1. For starters: The Heat opened the scrimmage with Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry starting for the Red team, which had been a projection for the team’s opening-night starting lineup.
“I wouldn’t look too much into that,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of opening with that alignment. “Right now, it’s about trying to look at different things.”
The starters for the opposing White team were Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett.
It wasn’t necessarily a complete read, with Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent among those not seeing action, with Udonis Haslem also sitting it out.
Spoelstra said the preference with Oladipo, who is coming off three injury-limited seasons, was to have him available for practices. Vincent is nursing knee soreness.
2. Herro’s chance: The action was the first for Herro since the announcement of his four-year, $130 million extension that kicks in for the 2023-24 season.
“It was a number I couldn’t pass up,” Herro said, “and it wasn’t worth going into restricted free agency [next summer].”
The next goal is emerging as a starter, with Monday perhaps a step in that direction.
“I’m comfortable with that group,” he said.
Well, perhaps not as much with Martin, who suggested Herro buy Rolexes for his teammates. Herro said he quickly shot down that idea.
3. 3-for-all: In perhaps a hint of what is to follow, both Dedmon and Adebayo converted 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the scrimmage, with Martin also converting an early pair.
Later, while paired alongside Adebayo, Omer Yurtseven converted a 3-pointer early in the second period, with Adebayo following by banking in a 3-pointer.
The Heat are trying to replace the 3-point shooting lost from their power rotation with the offseason loss of 2021-22 starter P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
“They’ve been working on it,” Spoelstra said of his big men shooting threes. “They’re doing it in the context of how we want to play.”
4. Emotional moments: The players were introduced while paired with both cancer doctors and cancer survivors.
Of the survivors in the building, Spoelstra said pregame from center court, “You are an incredible inspiration to all of us.”
There also was appreciation for the medical workers in attendance.
“You really are amazing,” Spoelstra said to the crowd.
5. Opening act: The scrimmage opened a busy week that not only includes Tuesday’s exhibition opener against the visiting Timberwolves, but also road exhibitions on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets and Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Heat then close out their five-game preseason schedule next week with a pair of exhibitions at FTX Arena against the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.
The Heat open the franchise’s 35th season on Oct. 19 against the visiting Chicago Bulls.
()
Myanmar Model, Nang Mwe San, Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For Going N*de On OnlyFan
Yes, some countries still prioritize appearance over world problems like hunger, poverty, diseases, and more. Countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, and others are still particular about looks among women. And if you are heedless, a trivial act like posting an image on social media can send you to jail for years!
Presently, Nang Mwe San will suffer the same fate over a harmless image that causes no threat to the country whatsoever. Her offense? “Harming culture and dignity”!
You may wonder if the authorities sentencing this 34-year-old and their kind respect these so-called morals themselves. Very unlikely! Nang Mwe San is a model and a former medical doctor that will have years of her life snatched from her. Her offense is being in the wrong country perhaps.
Via NextShark:
Nang Mwe San, a model and former doctor, was convicted on Tuesday of “harming culture and dignity,” military officials said. She lived in martial law-controlled North Dagon Township in Yangon, where the right to a lawyer is often denied to people charged with such crimes, the BBC reported.
Sharing nude photos and videos on the adult subscription site and other social media platforms for a fee is punishable for up to seven years under Section 33 (A) of the country’s Electronics Transactions Law.
Nang Mwe San faced trial at the Insein Prison Court, where other political prisoners have been placed since the military coup in February 2021, when Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected National League for Democracy was ousted.
While the 34-year-old model, who has previously taken part in protests against the military, is believed to be the first person to be locked up for OnlyFans content in Myanmar, others have incurred the junta government’s wrath in recent days.
Miss Myanmar 2020 Thinzar Wint Kyaw is set to face trial in October after sharing photos of herself taking part in protests online and wearing a dress called “Fearless Empress” while holding a banner that read “Pray for Myanmar” during the 69th Miss Universe. She was also arrested under the country’s Electronics Transactions Law in August.
Han Lay (also known as Thaw Nandar Aung), a 23-year-old beauty queen from Myanmar who gave a pageant speech highlighting the atrocities of the regime last year. Was denied re-entry into Thailand after she found that her travel documents were invalid while flying back from Vietnam. She has since left Bangkok for Toronto on Wednesday. It is unclear how long she will live there or what her status in Canada is, Reuters reported.
Freelance BBC journalist Htet Htet Khine was also found guilty on Sept. 15 for reaching out to an outlawed pro-democracy radio program and had her prison sentence extended for three more years. She had previously been sentenced to three years of hard labor under laws that criminalize remarks considered to incite fear or spread “false news” regarding the military.
An estimated 15,600 people have been detained by the military since it took over. While more than 12,000 people are still in jail and nearly 2,322 political prisoners have died, according to the human rights organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
Yes! it is 2022, and in some parts of the world, an insignificant act like posting an image on a social media platform can cost you 7 years of your life!
Here are some pictures of jailed Myanmar model Nang Mwe San:
The post Myanmar Model, Nang Mwe San, Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For Going N*de On OnlyFan appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
