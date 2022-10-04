News
Jeff McNeil contending for batting title in final days of regular season
The Mets need these last three games against the Washington Nationals to stay alive in what seems like a futile NL East battle with the Atlanta Braves. But Jeff McNeil needs these three games to make Mets history.
The super utility player could become the first member of the Mets to win the National League batting title since Jose Reyes in 2011 and just the second player ever in club history. As of Tuesday, he leads all hitters in both leagues with a .326 average.
But Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers is only a single point behind McNeil. The Dodgers finish their season at home this week where it’s projected to be a balmy 82 degrees.
Rain or not, the two hitters should feast on some low-quality pitching this week. Los Angeles is facing the Colorado Rockies, who own the worst ERA in the league (5.08), and the Nationals have the second-worst (4.96).
A left-handed hitter, McNeil hits lefties and righties almost equally as well. His career slashline against left-handers is .296/.362/.394 and it’s been even better this season against left-handed pitching, .312/.376/.382 with a .758 OPS.
“In order to be a left-handed hitter and have a chance to win a batting title, you have to be good against left-handed pitching,” manager Buck Showalter said over the weekend in Atlanta. “He’s been a utility player for me from the standpoint I can hit him anywhere in the batting order and that is unusual. It’s really helped our batting order present challenges to the bullpens other teams have because being able to move him around really creates some stress on some bullpens.”
McNeil has often been described as a throwback hitter. He chokes up on a thick, knobless bat, makes contact and uses all fields. He’s the type of player loved equally by old-school scouts and the new-school analytics crowd.
Part of this hitting style can be attributed to playing college baseball at Long Beach State, where the fundamentals are stressed and using all fields is heavily emphasized. Blair Field, the program’s home ballpark, sits in the middle of the city only about a mile or two away from the ocean. The marine layer eats up fly balls so hitters have to find a way to drive in runs without hitting them out of the park.
The Dirtbags take a lot of pitches, draw walks and even drop down bunts. It’s a different style of play but has been effective in preparing players for the pro ranks, considering the program has sent 53 former players to the major leagues.
The first game of the series against the Nationals was rained out and the Mets are scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday and conclude the series Wednesday. But rain is still a threat in the forecast and possibly a threat to the batting title race as well.
Video shows helicopter crashing in California neighborhood
Shocking surveillance video captured the moment a helicopter spun out of control and crashed into a suburban California neighborhood, injuring its two occupants.
Ring Camera footage shows the helicopter hitting the ground near a house on East Garrett Avenue in Fresno shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to KMPH.
As it descended, the helicopter appeared to cut the edge of a house before shearing off the top of a palm tree.
No one in the house was injured in the accident, but the structure suffered minor damage, police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide told the Fresno Bee.
The 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, both men, were taken to the Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the newspaper.
“They were both conscious and breathing and talking to us,” Chamalbide told the bee. “It’s a big chance that nothing else was damaged or anyone was hurt.”
The pair told authorities they were on a test flight in the survey helicopter when they suddenly heard a loud noise and began to lose altitude.
Area resident Neicy Miramontes told the Fresno Bee that her 9-year-old son, Ezekiel Carranco, was heading to a friend’s house when he noticed the helicopter was having trouble.
“All of a sudden he looks up and sees the helicopter spinning and after that he heard a big boom,” she told the newspaper.
Another neighbor, Kathy Logan, said the helicopter looked like it was in trouble before it crashed.
“He looked like he was losing power and he was getting closer. As soon as I said that, bam it crashed,” she told the outlet.
Dolphins-Jets predictions: Will Miami beat longtime rival on the road without Tua?
Dolphins (3-1) at N.Y. Jets (2-2), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 points; over/under is 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 3-1): Dolphins 24, Jets 20
Teddy Bridgewater as the insurance policy at quarterback pays off with a win on the road against a Jets team with young talent that plays young right now. Check back next year to see where the Jets are, but for now the Dolphins have the better team.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 1-3): Dolphins 20, Jets 16
I’m usually wary of a team going on the road with its backup quarterback. And let’s face it, the Jets are a .500 team, a bit more respectable than many figured. But Teddy Bridgewater is a veteran quarterback, and I’m giving this Dolphins early-season magic another game.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 3-1): Dolphins 27, Jets 20
It’s a tumultuous week for Miami with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out due to his concussion. Meanwhile, the Jets are no pushover like in past years. They’ve started off 2-2 and may be starting to build something in East Rutherford, N.J. Teddy Bridgewater is a more-than-serviceable, experienced backup. He was 7-7 with the Broncos last year, and I like this Dolphins roster better than that of Denver a season ago. Bridgewater also went 5-0 when he filled in for Drew Brees on the 2019 New Orleans Saints. Dolphins make it five in a row and nine of their last 10 against their rival Jets.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 3-1): Dolphins 24, Jets 17
Dolphins have had a few extra days to get Teddy Bridgewater more reps (thanks for Thursday night game), and the defense has a little more time to rest and get injuries healed. The Jets see their opportunity — facing a backup quarterback in their own stadium — and will be determined to not waste a good chance to get another win and climb to 3-2. The Dolphins should have enough to get it done, though.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 1-3): Jets 20, Dolphins 17
The improved Jets rallied for their second big comeback on the road in three weeks in Sunday’s 24-20 win at Pittsburgh. In that game, Zach Wilson also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown when he caught a 2-yard pass from former Miami Hurricanes standout receiver Braxton Berrios. The Dolphins have won eight of the last nine meetings against the Jets, who will be up for the challenge playing at home.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 2-2): Dolphins 17, Jets 16
The Dolphins’ miracle fourth quarter in Baltimore has painted over four significant problems that have been showing up. First, the run game has produced 277 yards in the first four games, and it isn’t even efficient, with a paltry 3.5 yards a carry, which is the same as last year. That is putting way too much pressure on the passing game and has led to the reality that, other than the 28 points in the final quarter against the Ravens, Miami has had a brutal go of it, with only 4.2 points per quarter in the other 15 — and that number is aided by the defense turning the ball over at the Bills’ 6 to set up seven of those points. Next in line is the absence of a pass rush on the road. In Baltimore and Cincinnati, the Dolphins have logged a combined one sack and three quarterback hits. Not a misprint. And, finally, the Dolphins are in stretch where each of the past three games have seen at least one special teams disaster (103-yards kickoff return in Baltimore, the punt debacle for a threatening safety vs. Buffalo and a blocked field goal attempt and a missed extra point in Cincinnati. If the Dolphins clean up three of those four problems, they win in New York. Hopefully memories of sacking Zach Wilson six times the one time they have faced him helps to this end.
Loretta Lynn dies – coal miner’s daughter and country queen was 90
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose candid songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia lifted her out of poverty and made her a country music mainstay, has died . She was 90 years old.
In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, in her sleep at home on her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement. They asked for confidentiality during their mourning and said a memorial would be announced later.
Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s, and her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background.
As a songwriter, she shaped the persona of a tough, defiant woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers. The Country Music Hall of Famer fearlessly wrote about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and sometimes got into trouble with radio programmers over material including even rock artists have turned away.
Her biggest hits were released in the 1960s and 1970s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, “You Ain’t Woman Enough”, “The Pill”, “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind ), “”Rated X” and “You Look at the Country”. She was known for appearing in wide, long dresses with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many of which were created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.
His honesty and unique place in country music have been rewarded. She was the first woman to be named Artist of the Year at both of the genre’s major award ceremonies, first by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.
“It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear too,” Lynn told the AP in 2016. “I didn’t write for men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it too.
In 1969 she published her autobiography “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, which helped her reach her widest audience to date.
“We was poor but we had love / That’s the only thing daddy made sure of / He shoveled coal to make a poor man’s money,” she sang.
“Coal Miner’s Daughter”, also the title of his 1976 book, was made into a 1980 film of the same name. Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn won her an Oscar, and the film was also nominated for Best Picture.
Long after her commercial heyday, Lynn won two Grammys in 2005 for her album “Van Lear Rose,” which featured 13 songs she wrote, including “Portland, Oregon” on a drunken one-night stand. “Van Lear Rose” was a collaboration with rocker Jack White, who produced the album and played the guitar parts.
Born Loretta Webb, the second of eight children, she claimed her birthplace was Butcher Holler, near the mining town of Van Lear in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. However, there really wasn’t a Butcher Holler. She later told a reporter that she came up with the name for the purposes of the song based on the names of the families who lived there.
Her dad played the banjo, her mom played the guitar, and she grew up on Carter family songs.
“I was singing when I was born, I think,” she told the AP in 2016. “Dad used to go out on the porch where I was singing and rocking the babies to sleep. He said, ‘Loretta, shut that big mouth. Everywhere in that scream, people can hear you. And I said, ‘Dad, what difference does it make? These are all my cousins.’
She wrote in her autobiography that she was 13 when she married Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, but the AP later uncovered state documents showing she was 15. Tommy Lee Jones played Mooney Lynn in the biopic.
Her husband, whom she called “Doo” or “Doolittle”, urged her to sing professionally and helped promote her early career. With his help, she secured a recording contract with Decca Records, later MCA, and performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Lynn wrote her first hit single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl”, released in 1960.
She also teamed up with singer Conway Twitty to form one of country music’s most popular duos with hits such as “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” and “After the Fire is Gone,” earning them acclaim. Grammy Award. Their duets, and his singles, were always mainstream country and not crossover or pop-tinged.
The Academy of Country Music selected her as the Artist of the Decade of the 1970s and she was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.
In “Fist City,” Lynn threatens to fight with her fists if another woman won’t stay away from her man: “I’m here to tell you, girl, fire my man/If you don’t want don’t go to Fist City. This strong-willed but traditional country woman reappears in other Lynn songs. In “The Pill”, a song about sex and birth control, Lynn writes that she is tired of being locked up home to take care of babies: “Wellness is getting easy now/Since I’m on the pill,” she sang.
She moved to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, outside of Nashville, in the 1990s, where she established a ranch with a replica of her childhood home and a museum that is a popular roadside tourist stop. The dresses she was known to wear are there too.
Lynn knew her songs were trailblazing, especially for country music, but she was simply writing the truth that so many rural women like her have experienced.
“I could see that other women were going through the same thing, because I worked in the clubs. I wasn’t the only one living this life and I’m not the only one living today what I ‘write,” she told the AP in 1995.
Even in her later years, Lynn never seemed to stop writing, scoring a multi-album deal in 2014 with Legacy Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. In 2017, she suffered a stroke which forced her to postpone her shows.
She and her husband were married almost 50 years before his death in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
Reddit Acquires Team From ML Content Moderation Startup Oterlu • TechCrunch
Reddit announced today that it is bringing in the team at Oterlu, a startup from Gothenburg, Sweden that develops machine learning-based content moderation tools. Oterlu’s team will join Reddit’s security team and develop native machine learning moderation models that can quickly and accurately detect harmful content in a range of languages, Reddit said. The Oterlu team will also build new security tools for Reddit moderators.
The company says the announcement is part of its ongoing efforts to invest in and grow its internal security team that oversees its content policy. Reddit also notes that the deal will help accelerate the scaling of Reddit’s automated security capabilities.
“The Oterlu team brings expertise in creating algorithms that use natural language processing technology, artificial intelligence models and machine learning to detect nuances in unwanted behaviors such as bullying. , harassment and grooming,” Reddit said in a blog post. “We are delighted to welcome the Oterlu team on board to help accelerate the scale, sophistication and internationalization of Reddit’s automated security capabilities internally and for moderators.”
Oterlu was co-founded in 2019 by former Google Trust and Safety head Alexander Gee with Ludvig Gee and Sebastian Nabrink. The company’s four-person team, including the co-founders, will join Reddit, a spokesperson for the social network confirmed to TechCrunch.
Today’s announcement comes as Reddit has been testing new moderation tools over the past few months. The company began piloting a new security feature over the summer called “Hateful Content Filter.” The filter identifies various forms of harassment and hateful content, and includes a toggle that allows moderators to set a threshold within their community. Reddit also recently began testing another moderator tool called “Ban Evasion Protection” which automatically filters posts and comments from people suspected of evading.
By adding the Oterlu team to its security team, Reddit will be able to provide moderators on its platform with even more advanced security tools.
The announcement also follows Reddit’s recent wave of acquisitions. Last month, the company acquired audience contextualization firm Spiketrap for an undisclosed amount. Reddit said contextual analysis and the company’s AI-powered tools will help it improve in areas like ad quality ratings and strengthen prediction models to power automatic bidding. . In June, Reddit acquired MeaningCloud, a natural language processing company, for an undisclosed amount. Reddit says the company’s technology will boost its machine learning skills and understanding of unstructured data to deliver relevant insights to Reddit users.
In July, Reddit acquired Spell, a platform for running machine learning experiments, for an undisclosed amount. Reddit could use ML technology to improve its capabilities in a range of areas, such as recommendations for its Discover new tab, as well as its security work and targeted advertising activities.
Between today’s announcement and the company’s recent acquisitions, Reddit seems pretty focused on investing in AI and ML.
Column: Chicago White Sox front office needs some self-reflection — and new referrals — before hiring their next manager
There’s no way to tell how history will look at the Chicago White Sox’s rehiring of Tony La Russa in 2020, but in the moment it was always a bad idea.
Sure, La Russa was a “Hall of Fame baseball person” already. But he was given a young, hungry team that was on the brink of success and wanted more. They needed a leader who could connect with them, a leader who could guide their talent and inexperience to the promised land.
But instead of hiring a manager who was ready to match their energy, Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf took the opportunity to right an old wrong and hire his friend. There’s a portion of the blame that can be put on La Russa for his management style, lineup decisions and questionable strategy. But there’s one constant in the White Sox’s inability to get over the hump: the front office.
In Monday’s news conference, La Russa, whose tenure ended due to health concerns, held himself accountable. He did the honorable thing. That’s what was expected, that’s what his baseball reputation is.
“The last thing I said to the players in the meeting was that I love them. I can’t be more thankful,” he said. “I was out 10 years. To walk in, see not just the talent but the personalities, the way it came together. That’s why I’m upset and disappointed.
“I worked hard to earn their respect and trust, but I’m also upset that I let them down this year.”
When a relationship ends, sometimes one can’t help but think about the time wasted — and in this case, it was two years. A championship window, a team’s talent. It was supposed to be the bow on José Abreu’s career. Once again, the front office failed to deliver a skipper who could right the ship. A year after winning the American League Central, there would be no celebration at 35th and Shields. There would be no blackout baseball in October.
We heard from general manager Rick Hahn who, despite not making the decision to hire La Russa, seemed to be holding the organization accountable for the failure.
“We’ve spent a lot of time having those conversations, including part of what Jerry, Kenny (Williams) and I discussed a few hours ago about we’ve potentially made missteps and where can we be better,” he said. “Know that there is no complacency involved. We know Tony put it on himself and the players put on themselves. We put it equally if not more so if not more so on ourselves.
“There’s no one associated with this organization, at least on the baseball side, including the guys in uniform, scouts, player development, who doesn’t find this past year unacceptable and extraordinarily frustrating and disappointing. A lot of hours, time, effort, support for fans, dollars were poured in to try to create a successful expanded window for this team to contend.”
But accountability without changed behavior is meaningless. The elephant in the room is still there. The constant in every situation has been the front office and their insular hiring strategy.
In years past, the White Sox haven’t gone far from their neighborhood, typically opting for candidates whose names and addresses appear on the team holiday card mailing list. The “phone-a-friend” strategy comes as no surprise as Reinsdorf seems to be fiercely loyal, but it would do the team, players and fans some good if they took some referrals this time around. You gotta know when to outsource a solution.
“As we sit here today, we are eager to use this opportunity to get some outside perspectives on this club and ways we can get better,” Hahn said Monday.
Hopefully, they do just that.
There are coaches across the league with experience who could be the fire starter the team needs. A new manager. An actual new manager. One who is not only hungry to win, but can relate to the players and create a positive team culture. A culture that encourages and utilizes the strengths of the team and guides them through their weaknesses.
There are a lot of moves to be made and questions to be answered by White Sox brass this offseason.
But before they do anything else, the front office needs to do some self-reflection. How many years have they failed to end a season with a parade through the streets of Chicago? How many offseasons have Sox fans had to hear the same song and dance, just to get the same song and dance?
Maybe the organization needs to ask itself, to quote rapper Lauryn Hill, “how you gon’ win when you ain’t right within?”
