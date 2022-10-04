Kim Kardashian’s lawyer aspirations may be in jeopardy in light of SEC ‘pump and dump’ scandal

Kim Kardashian’s aspirations to become a lawyer could be jeopardized by charges brought by the Security and Exchange Commission related to an alleged ‘pump and dump’ scheme, experts say.

The reality TV star and social media influencer has agreed to pay $1.2 million in penalties and cooperate with the SEC’s ongoing investigation into allegations that she promoted EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram in June 2021 without also letting her millions of followers know that she had been paid $250,000 for the outlet.

In paying the SEC settlement, the 41-year-old “Kardashians” star did not admit or deny any wrongdoing, the commission said in a statement.

Kim Kardashian will likely have to answer the SEC’s charges against her with a personality panel if she tries to become a lawyer and pass the bar. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Former New York prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin told the Post that Kardashian would likely be questioned about the SEC case if she tried to call the bar — since aspiring lawyers not only have to pass the bar exam, but also often have to go. before a character committee.

“This is a very serious issue,” said Levin of Levin & Associates, PLLC. “This is a violation of securities laws and when aspiring lawyers go to the bar they are judged on their character…this is most definitely something that would happen if she tried to gain admission at the bar.”

“It may not preclude him from becoming a member of the bar, but it will likely raise a flag that needs to be dealt with,” Levin said.

Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.2 million over allegations that she promoted a cryptocurrency asset on Instagram without disclosing that she was paid for it. Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kardashian – who in December, after four attempts, passed California’s freshman law student exam or “baby bar” – wants to become a lawyer to fight for prison reform.

In California, to become a lawyer, you must register with the bar, undergo a background check and, in some cases, attend an “informal conference with state bar staff” – if the background check reveals information “which raise questions as to whether the candidate meets the standard of good character,” according to the California State Bar website.

“Lawyers have tremendous responsibilities, not only to people’s lives, but they are often asked to sequester people’s funds and engage in complex financial transactions for their clients,” Levin said.

To pass the California bar, Kardashian would have to pass the exam and undergo a background check that would likely trigger a meeting with bar staff. Shutterstock / WESTOCK PRODUCTION

“I think that’s the screening method by which the bar can ask questions of people who may have criminal convictions or bankruptcies or other issues in their past that may need explaining,” said Wine.

Levin said he’s heard of bar contestants who’ve had trouble getting through the character portion of the bar for “very minor issues,” including one person with a “marijuana-related offense and that’s obviously a lot. worse”.

“That doesn’t mean that if you have a conviction you can’t become a member of the bar, but it’s a way for the committee to ask additional questions,” he added.

Still, Levin acknowledged that the SEC is “clearly trying to make an example out of her with such a hefty fine.”

“A million [dollar] fine, that’s quite important,” he said.

California defense attorney and former Los Angeles prosecutor Joshua Ritter told the Post that the SEC charges “won’t make it any easier for [Kardashian].”

“Anyone who obtains a legal license has to go through a fairly thorough background check, and I would say that even a negotiated settlement with the SEC where no liability has been admitted would likely trigger further investigation by the bar,” said Ritter.

And even though Kardashian did not admit any wrongdoing in the SEC settlement, “matters are complicated by the fact that the cryptocurrency she was promoting is under investigation as a fraudulent scheme. pump-and-dump fraud,” Ritter said.

“It’s one thing to technically violate SEC guidelines, but it’s another when the underlying securities you’re promoting may be fraudulent,” Ritter added.

Still, Ritter says the SEC case is unlikely to cause Kardashian to fail the background check.

“It’s rare that they don’t pass someone,” Ritter said. “The applicant would have to demonstrate a serious character problem.”

“I think for one technical error that doesn’t lead to criminal charges, that wouldn’t prevent him from passing the background check,” Ritter said.

Kardashian and former boxer Floyd Mayweather were sued earlier this year in a California class action lawsuit filed by New Yorker Ryan Huegerich, claiming they made “false or misleading statements” about EMAX tokens. of EthereumMax as part of a “pump and dump” program.

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately return a request for comment.