Kim Kardashian’s lawyer aspirations may be in jeopardy in light of SEC ‘pump and dump’ scandal

Kim Kardashian’s aspirations to become a lawyer could be jeopardized by charges brought by the Security and Exchange Commission related to an alleged ‘pump and dump’ scheme, experts say.
The reality TV star and social media influencer has agreed to pay $1.2 million in penalties and cooperate with the SEC’s ongoing investigation into allegations that she promoted EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram in June 2021 without also letting her millions of followers know that she had been paid $250,000 for the outlet.
In paying the SEC settlement, the 41-year-old “Kardashians” star did not admit or deny any wrongdoing, the commission said in a statement.
Former New York prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin told the Post that Kardashian would likely be questioned about the SEC case if she tried to call the bar — since aspiring lawyers not only have to pass the bar exam, but also often have to go. before a character committee.
“This is a very serious issue,” said Levin of Levin & Associates, PLLC. “This is a violation of securities laws and when aspiring lawyers go to the bar they are judged on their character…this is most definitely something that would happen if she tried to gain admission at the bar.”
“It may not preclude him from becoming a member of the bar, but it will likely raise a flag that needs to be dealt with,” Levin said.
Kardashian – who in December, after four attempts, passed California’s freshman law student exam or “baby bar” – wants to become a lawyer to fight for prison reform.
In California, to become a lawyer, you must register with the bar, undergo a background check and, in some cases, attend an “informal conference with state bar staff” – if the background check reveals information “which raise questions as to whether the candidate meets the standard of good character,” according to the California State Bar website.
“Lawyers have tremendous responsibilities, not only to people’s lives, but they are often asked to sequester people’s funds and engage in complex financial transactions for their clients,” Levin said.
“I think that’s the screening method by which the bar can ask questions of people who may have criminal convictions or bankruptcies or other issues in their past that may need explaining,” said Wine.
Levin said he’s heard of bar contestants who’ve had trouble getting through the character portion of the bar for “very minor issues,” including one person with a “marijuana-related offense and that’s obviously a lot. worse”.
“That doesn’t mean that if you have a conviction you can’t become a member of the bar, but it’s a way for the committee to ask additional questions,” he added.
Still, Levin acknowledged that the SEC is “clearly trying to make an example out of her with such a hefty fine.”
“A million [dollar] fine, that’s quite important,” he said.
California defense attorney and former Los Angeles prosecutor Joshua Ritter told the Post that the SEC charges “won’t make it any easier for [Kardashian].”
“Anyone who obtains a legal license has to go through a fairly thorough background check, and I would say that even a negotiated settlement with the SEC where no liability has been admitted would likely trigger further investigation by the bar,” said Ritter.
And even though Kardashian did not admit any wrongdoing in the SEC settlement, “matters are complicated by the fact that the cryptocurrency she was promoting is under investigation as a fraudulent scheme. pump-and-dump fraud,” Ritter said.
“It’s one thing to technically violate SEC guidelines, but it’s another when the underlying securities you’re promoting may be fraudulent,” Ritter added.
Still, Ritter says the SEC case is unlikely to cause Kardashian to fail the background check.
“It’s rare that they don’t pass someone,” Ritter said. “The applicant would have to demonstrate a serious character problem.”
“I think for one technical error that doesn’t lead to criminal charges, that wouldn’t prevent him from passing the background check,” Ritter said.
Kardashian and former boxer Floyd Mayweather were sued earlier this year in a California class action lawsuit filed by New Yorker Ryan Huegerich, claiming they made “false or misleading statements” about EMAX tokens. of EthereumMax as part of a “pump and dump” program.
A rep for Kardashian did not immediately return a request for comment.
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week.
A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.
The winning anglers, Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were immediately disqualified. The video shows Fischer urging Runyan to leave for his own safety as people hurled expletive-laced insults at him.
Fischer told WOIO-TV that he cut the fish open because they appeared heavier than typical walleye of that length.
A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the agency’s officers gathered evidence from the tournament and were preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said his staff will be meeting with the agency’s officers Tuesday.
“I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament,” O’Malley said. “These individuals will be held accountable.”
Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Runyan, Cominsky and Fischer.
The ski season kicked off Sunday at Silverton Mountain for a guide and patrolman working there who were ready to climb above 12,000 feet to earn their turn.
That’s because Silverton and other areas of Colorado’s high country saw widespread, measurable snowfall over the weekend, causing people to anticipate winter.
“I think they had a really good time. You needed rock skis, and it was a dangerous day. [But] Silverton has some of the most hardened ski enthusiasts around, so whenever there is snow they want to take advantage of it,” Silverton spokeswoman Jen Brill said of ski guide Evan Alsup and patrol boat Calvin Davenport.
Brill posted the photos on Instagram to help fuel the excitement. “It’s our brand, so I do it every year,” she said of the photos. “I think the first was Labor Day. Silverton is at a high elevation. That’s why we are a great ski area, we can suck snow from anywhere.
Silverton has also had a wet summer, and there has been more humidity in recent weeks, she added. “Temperatures have been borderline, and last week it definitely got colder.”
Most of Colorado’s mountains have received a snow cover or more, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, who tracks mountain weather and forecasts for his site. Weather models indicate there is a chance of a colder system heading into the state next week with the possibility of a significant snowfall.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — the leading scorer in NBA history — dunked on Kyrie Irving in an essay accusing the Nets guard of “gelatinous ignorance.”
He also called on consumers to give the 30-year-old ball handler the hook following Irving’s promotion of a clip showing “Infowars” host Alex Jones babbling a conspiracy theory.
“Kyrie Irving’s thought process is an example of what happens when the education system fails,” the 75-year-old NBA Hall of Famer wrote Sunday on the Substack online platform.
While Irving has a history of dabbling in disinformation, Abdul-Jabbar was referencing his Instagram post last month sharing a 2002 clip of Jones claiming a “New World Order” would release “diseases, and viruses, and plagues” upon the populace, seemingly referencing a baseless conspiracy theory about the spread of COVID-19.
“Alex Jones tried to warn us,” Irving’s post said.
Abdul-Jabbar, who has criticized Irving’s reasoning skills in the past, wrote that the ballplayer “is back and more destructive, insensitive, and just plain silly than before.”
Jones, as Abdul-Jabbar noted in his essay, is being sued for damages this week in a Connecticut court, where it’s already been determined he falsely reported the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax meant to drum up support for gun control.
“Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.
The 7-foot-2 former Los Angeles Lakers superstar attended UCLA from 1966 to 1969 and has since been an education advocate. Irving spent a year at Duke University after attending high school in Montclaire, N.J. According to Abdul-Jabbar, the best way for society to play defense against Irving’s habit of pushing oddball ideology is to stop doing business with companies that do business with Irving.
“Irving does not seem to have the capacity to change, but we have the capacity to keep fighting against his brand of destructive behavior,” he said.
In a 2017 podcast, Irving ranted about how “they lie to us,” with regards to the shape of the Earth, which he believed to be flat.
“Do your own research,” he said during a radio interview where he doubled down on his drivel.
Irving apologized in 2018 for sharing that pseudo-science and acknowledged his bizarre conspiracy theories are better suited for “intimate conversations” than public statements. In 2021, Irving was unable to join the Nets for home games because he refused to get vaccinated at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the Daily News his decision was about “freedom” and that he didn’t want to adhere to “government controls.”
The Athletic reported that the Lakers expressed interest in acquiring Irving before the Nets star exercised a nearly $37 million option to stay in Brooklyn for another year. He occasionally shares his views on spirituality and current affairs on social media.
“HUMANITY is at war,” Irving tweeted at the end of August.
Abdul-Jabbar wrapped up his essay by blaming Irving for tarnishing “the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.”
Zendaya and fashion go together like peanut butter and jelly.
So every time she walks the red carpet, you know she’ll be serving up a deliciously beautiful look. And this was the case on October 2 when the Euphoria The star made a salivating style statement during the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.
As she attended the luxury brand’s presentation, the 26-year-old stunned in a completely sheer jumpsuit with the Valentino logo engraved in dazzling black rhinestones.
Adding some extra pizzazz to her look, Zendaya layered the bodysuit with a matching oversized blazer and cropped shorts that cleverly hid the sheer material in certain NSFW areas. Her accessories, such as pointed-toe pumps and statement earrings, tied it all together.
Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent months that she’s sported an eye-catching Valentino look. Zendaya, who is a brand ambassador, slipped into a stunning strapless prom dress for the 2022 Emmys.
Cornerback Xavien Howard, who missed the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury and left tackle Terron Armstead were among the Dolphins not seen during the portion of Monday’s practice the media is allowed to view.
During one part of the practice cornerback Keion Crossen stopped participating in a drill and was seen by a trainer. There’s no official injury report until Wednesday but any activity in the secondary is worth watching with Howard ailing and fellow starting cornerback Byron Jones (leg) still not activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list although he’s eligible to return this week.
Also not seen at Monday’s practice were quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is in concussion protocol, defensive lineman Trey Flowers and tight end Cethan Carter, who has been in concussion protocol since the opener against New England.
The Dolphins normally don’t practice on Monday because it’s the day after a game so the absences from Monday’s shortened practice are tough to decipher.
Howard might be the most concerning because his groin injury has worsened to the point he missed playing time in Thursday’s 27-15 loss at Cincinnati.
Armstead has been battling a toe injury for much of the season.
With Jones now eligible to return off the reserve/PUP list after missing the Dolphins’ first four games, coach Mike McDaniel did not have an update on Monday.
“Going to find those things out, probably midweek,” McDaniel said when asked about Jones. “A little too early for me to tell with various things going on.”
Jones missed training camp after undergoing lower left leg surgery in the offseason. At the conclusion of camp, he remained on the PUP list on roster cut-down day, meaning he had to miss the Dolphins’ first four games, at a minimum.
Jones plays an important role on the defense. When he, Howard and nickel cornerback Nik Needham are all healthy and effective, the Dolphins are able to have them play man coverage, freeing up available blitzers in defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s aggressive scheme.
This story will be updated.
In the official trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the highly anticipated sequel to Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” fans get their first full look at the new Black Panther, who was previously played by Chadwick Boseman until upon the death of the actor in 2020.
Before this big reveal, however, local residents were treated to more Boston and Cambridge shots to feature in the upcoming blockbuster.
According to a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” plot synopsis released by Marvel, Wakandans, including Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke ) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) must “fight to protect his nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death”.
Director Ryan Coogler confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Boseman’s death is evident in the film, both in its plot and its cinematography.
“I think this movie is covered in a haze of loss and the anamorphic lenses distort the image a bit,” Coogler said. “Sometimes when you experience a deep loss, it can distort your view of the world.”
After scenes set in Wakanda, the trailer moves to the streets of Cambridge around 1:17. Alongside filming in Boston and Cambridge in August 2021, crews traveled to Worcester to film a chase scene during the same period last summer.
In the trailer, Nakia jumps into a red sports car and leads a chase that ends in a fight on Mass’ bridge. Ave. between Boston and Cambridge seen in the first “Wakanda Forever” trailer released in July.
Flying over Cambridge’s plans is new character Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. Played by Dominique Thorne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Williams is the de facto successor to Iron Man and has a connection to MIT, much like Tony Stark.
In the comics, Riri is a child genius who attends MIT at a young age. She builds a new Iron Man suit using scraps stolen from campus and eventually becomes a teenage superhero. During a quick segment starting at 1:33 in the trailer, you can see Thorne building his costume and flying above the streets of Boston.
The MIT community has embraced its part in Marvel lore in recent years. In 2016, the MIT alumni publication MIT slice celebrated Williams’ upbringing at MIT and called Stark “the school’s most famous alumnus, fictional or real.”
And in a 2021 email to the MIT community obtained by Boston.com, school officials said there was “real value” in allowing “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to be filmed (at then known by its working title “Summer Break”) take place around campus.
“While we are not free to share plot details at this point, we believe there is real value in having MIT portrayed in the film,” reads the e-mail. mail. “When the film is released, we hope you will have the opportunity to see for yourselves!
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters on November 11.
