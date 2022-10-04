News
Magic’s Paolo Banchero scores 8 in preseason debut; Franz Wagner sits in loss to Grizzlies
Paolo Banchero has experienced many firsts since the Orlando Magic selected him with the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft.
His first summer-league game, media day and practice during training camp have been notable moments.
Now he can add his preseason NBA debut to the list — Monday night’s 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
“Obviously, it’s something I’ve been waiting for for a while,” Banchero said ahead of Monday’s game. “Excited to get on an NBA court in an NBA arena and just play a game. I’ve been waiting for a long time. Summer league was a step, but it wasn’t the real thing. So, happy to be here.”
Banchero had multiple highlight-reel-worthy plays, including a dunk over John Konchar and Brandon Clarke late in the second quarter.
But like many of the Magic players, he struggled scoring efficiently (8 points on 2-of-9 shooting) and turnovers (4).
Orlando finished with 25 giveaways, leading to 33 Grizzlies points.
In addition to the already-known absences of Markelle Fultz (left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee), Admiral Schofield (sore left knee) and Franz Wagner (rest after EuroBasket play with Germany men’s national basketball team) were ruled out for Monday.
“A lot of that is monitoring his workload,” coach Jamahl Mosley said of Wagner. “He averaged about 29 minutes over there and just getting acclimated back to what we’re doing here. Making sure we’re staying on top of it.”
Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. started against Memphis.
Anthony led Orlando in scoring with 17 points (6-10, 4-8 on 3s) to go with 5 rebounds. Moe Wagner (15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), R.J. Hampton (14 points, 7 assists) and Terrence Ross (12 points) led a Magic bench unit that kept the game competitive.
The Grizzlies, who led by as much as 19, were led by All-NBA guard Ja Morant (22 points, 7 assists) and second-year forward Santi Aldama (21 points, 6 rebounds). Memphis held Orlando to 39.3% shooting (35-89).
Monday’s game was the first of five preseason games the Magic will play before kicking off the regular season against the Pistons on Oct. 19 in Detroit.
Orlando will play the Spurs in San Antonio Thursday in its next preseason game before matching up against the Mavericks in Dallas Friday.
The Magic wrap up their preseason slate with home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
For second-year coach Mosley, preseason is about experimenting with different lineups and combinations while also continuing to lay the foundation that was started last season and seeing where players’ understandings of the team’s concepts are.
“It’s our ability to see if they’re grasping the things we’ve asked from them from last year,” Mosley said. “The level of consistency we’re asking them to play with; how they do things from what we learned last year. That’s the idea of leveling up — making sure they understand what we put in and how fast they can pick it up.”
Radio announcer
Ahead of Monday’s game, the Magic officially named Jake Chapman as Orlando’s radio play-by-play announcer.
Chapman began his career with the Magic in 2006 as a radio intern before serving as the team’s radio producer from 2009-14.
He’s entering his 10th season with the Magic after stints as the pregame and postgame host and executive producer of the Detroit Pistons Radio Network and a producer and host for 92.3 The Fan and the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.
Chapman, who returned to the Magic in 2019, also serves as the team’s radio producer, pregame and postgame radio host for the Magic Radio Network.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Dean Kremer has another quality start, but Orioles bats are dampened in 5-1 rain-shortened loss to Blue Jays
With the way Dean Kremer evaluates his outings, the six innings he worked Monday in his final start of the season would be below his lofty standards. The Orioles right-hander aims for perfection — or as close to it as he can achieve — and he fell short of that.
But with three earned runs against him, Kremer recorded Baltimore’s 41st quality start this year, tying the number the Orioles managed in 2020 and 2021 combined. Once more, Kremer gave Baltimore a chance, something an improved pitching staff has done far more this season.
The offense didn’t back up Kremer, dampened by the chill and rain that were constants in Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays that was called in the eighth inning after a rain delay. But with six innings and three earned runs against him, there was another reminder of why the Orioles (82-78) are guaranteed a winning season with two games remaining.
The starting rotation, even when not at its best, keeps games close. And Kremer has been the best example of that, closing his season with a serviceable start that included four runs on six hits before another run came across against right-hander Yennier Cano in the eighth.
Kremer battled the endless rain, which led to a stumble off the mound in the first inning, a wild pitch and throwing error in the fifth and the application of fresh quick dry dirt to the mound early and often.
Kremer allowed three earned runs, although the only hard-hit ball of the bunch was Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 422-foot homer in the third inning over the left field wall. Whit Merrifield came through twice, with a two-run single in the second and a bunt single to lead off the fifth. He advanced to second on Kremer’s errant throw to first and took home when a pitch got away from him.
The damage wasn’t heavy, but with an Orioles offense that managed three hits, it was enough to saddle Kremer with the loss. With bases loaded in the third inning, Anthony Santander came a few feet shy of a grand slam, instead settling for a sacrifice fly when Teoscar Hernández made a leaping grab at the right field wall. And with right-hander José Berríos’ strikeout of Ryan Mountcastle one batter later, Baltimore finished 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position.
Kremer ends the season with a 3.23 ERA — the lowest among Orioles starters to throw at least 100 innings — to complete a major turnaround from last year, when he had a 7.55 ERA in 53 2/3 innings. He was anticipated to feature as a long reliever to begin this year before injuries elsewhere pressed him into duty. And then Kremer stepped up to hold down his spot the rest of the way, propelling himself into plans for the 2023 rotation.
It came in a loss. But for the Orioles, a quality start wasn’t so common over the last two seasons. So there has to be something positive in the difference on the mound, even if not felt on the scoreboard each night.
This story will be updated.
BLUE [email protected]
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Recap – Tokyo CPI accelerated for 4th straight month, fastest rise since 1992
The data here is from earlier:
Bloomberg (gated) provided a recap, the main points:
Inflation in Tokyo accelerated for a fourth consecutive month to rise at the fastest pace since 1992 excluding the impact of tax hikes,
The faster pace of price growth is unlikely to prompt the BOJ to tighten policy when it meets later this month. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term is due to end in April, has repeatedly said that an interest rate hike will not take place in the near future. He argues that the current cost-driven inflation will eventually subside without solid wage growth, and that the bank needs to maintain its monetary easing to support the economy.
—
I posted earlier on the BOJ summary, released yesterday, which showed either that BOJ policymakers’ views on inflation are moving along with the data or are helping to stem the fall in the yen.
—
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Hamstring tightness relegates Luis Arraez, in quest for batting title, to bench again
CHICAGO — On this, Luis Arraez is clear: “I want to win the batting title fighting,” he said.
But a balky hamstring, which he said on Monday has been hurting him for three months, relegated the infielder to watching from the bench for the second straight day. Arraez entered Monday’s play with a .315 to .311 edge over New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who would win the first Triple Crown since 2012 if he surpassed the Twins’ infielder.
But Arraez has been limping through the month of September, and running from second to home in Saturday’s game did nothing to help his tight left hamstring.
“Everybody knows I’m competing to win the batting title. Everybody knows I want to play every day,” Arraez said. “I work hard in my offseason for that. But 100 percent, I don’t feel good today.”
While Arraez has been dealing with the hamstring issue for some time, he said it has worsened recently, and manager Rocco Baldelli said Arraez might have already been shut down by this point if not for the batting title race.
At this point, Baldelli said they’re still working on him and hope he can play in the final series of the season, but he wasn’t in a place physically to start on Monday.
“We’re at a point right now where if he could be out there, if I could reasonably think he could go out there and play first or DH today, he would be in the lineup,” Baldelli said. “I had to make the call knowing what I know about how he’s moving and what he’s going to be capable (of), that he can’t play in this physical state.”
When he has played recently, he has increased his lead in the race. Arraez is currently on a seven-game hitting streak. In four of his last five games, he has recorded two hits.
“This is baseball history. This is a batting title race. These things are important to all of us. Very important to Luis and every other player involved,” Baldelli said. “I know that. But if our guy, who’s a gamer and who takes the field every day for us can’t swing without hopping on one leg and can’t run to first base or score on a base hit, then I think it’s hard to put him out there.”
ROOKIES ENJOY DRESS UP
Twins rookies gave pedestrians milling around Michigan Avenue quite the show on Sunday evening.
Sixteen players and staff members dressed as unicorns and dinosaurs, who suited up in Detroit and wore their costumes on the flight to Chicago, exited the team bus and started racing down the crowded street toward the team hotel.
Veterans watched intently from the bus as the group made its way north toward the hotel about a mile away. While Jose Miranda was among those who chose to walk — it was too far to run while suited up, he said — plenty of others were treating the race with maximum effort.
“We were like, ‘Dang, they’re going to beat us back!,” starter Dylan Bundy said. “Sure enough, (Griffin Jax) beat us back. There wasn’t even that much traffic. They were just running hard.”
But Jax missed out on the prize for one important reason: his costume wasn’t inflated.
Outfielder Mark Contreras, who said he ran with his dinosaur tail whacking all the way, wound up winning the race — and a prize.
“I was right behind Joe Ryan, and he was running like he was in a marathon. That man had a good pace. I was like, ‘All right, just got to stay behind him,’” Contreras said. “And then my legs got tired, and I was like, ‘Yo!’ And then Griffin passed me. I just remembered we had to get to the left side of the street and we’re on the right side. I peeked over and all this traffic’s coming, but I just said, ‘I’ve got to do it.’
BRIEFLY
Trevor Megill, who left Sunday’s game after firing a warm-up pitch, has been placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain. To fill his spot on the roster, the Twins selected the contract of righty Aaron Sanchez. Kyle Garlick (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear space on the 40-man roster.
News
Luis Severino tosses seven no-hit innings, Aaron Judge doesn’t hit homer in 3-1 victory over Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — Luis Severino was not happy and neither were most of the fans at Globe Life Field Monday night.
The home of the almost worst-in-baseball Rangers was packed with Yankees’ fans hoping to see history. Aaron Judge, however, did not hit a home run for the fourth straight game and remained tied with Roger Maris with 61, the most ever hit by an American League player. Severino was pulled after throwing seven no-hit innings as the Yankees beat the Rangers 3-1.
The Yankees (98-61) have three regular season games left for Judge to try and best the 61-year old record with Maris’ children and his family watching. Severino was solid in his outing, but it was the move Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to make.
Severino was making his third start after missing two months with a lat strain. The right-hander insisted he felt good enough to come back sooner, but the Yankees have been very careful with him due to his previous bouts with serious injuries.
After Severino struck out Nathaniel Lowe to end the seventh inning, Boone met him at the bottom of the stairs going into the dugout. The manager put both his hands on Severino’s shoulders and started to explain his decision. Severino nodded at him as if to say he felt fine. Boone continued talking and Severino kept turning his head away and would not look at his manager.
Finally Boone tapped him on the back and Severino walked away down the dugout, obviously unhappy at the chance to finish it off.
Severino pitched seven shutout innings. He walked one and struck out seven. He was brilliant throwing 94 pitches and getting 13 swings and misses. He went to a full count just seven times all night and Josh Smith needed a nine-pitch battle before earning a walk in the third. He was Severino’s only baserunner.
Severino was originally supposed to start the home finale against the Orioles on Sunday, but had his start pushed back to Monday due to rain in the forecast. He’s allowed 3 runs and struck out 17 batters over 16 innings for a .169 ERA since returning from the IL.
Miguel Castro, who had been on the injured list since July 10 and just activated before the game, gave up a line-drive single over shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to start the bottom of the eighth. Castro gave up a run on a Kole Calhoun ground out.
The bottom of that inning began with the Yankees’ No. 9 hitter Marwin Gonzalez homering off of Jonathan Hernandez and then Judge striking out swinging on a 99-mile an hour sinker. Giancarlo Stanton followed with his 30th home run of the season. He is the third Yankees’ player this season to hit at least 30 homers, joining Judge and Anthony Rizzo, who has 32. They are the first trio of Yankees to hit at least 30 homers in the same season since 2005, when Jason Giambi, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield did it.
But the 35,906 that came to Globe Life Monday night didn’t come to see those homers. They came to see Judge make history. Instead, he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. His batting average remained at .311, now four points lower than Minnesota’s Luis Arraez who leads the American League.
The slugger grounded out in the first and lined out to the second baseman in one of the six double plays the Bombers were caught in Monday night. The six double plays were one shy of the major league nine-inning record. He hit a check-swing single in the top of the sixth and struck out in the seventh.
In the top of the ninth, he was on deck when Gonzalez popped out to end the inning — which caused fans to boo.
Since hitting his 60th homer of the season on Sept. 20, Judge is hitting .235 with one homer, 18 walks and 15 strikeouts. He has reached base safely in 31 straight games, dating back to Aug. 29 in Anaheim when he hit his 50th home run of the season against the Angels.
He’s hitting .392 with 20 extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 30 runs scored and 47 total walks in that span.
()
News
Google opens apps for circular economy accelerator TechCrunch
Google is launching a new online startup accelerator solely focused on the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google’s latest to help environment oriented startups are growing, while potentially hooking them up to its cloud products in the process.
Broadly speaking, the circular economy represents a colossal change in the way humanity makes and uses things. Instead of primarily harvesting raw materials to produce goods that end up incinerated, or in the oceans or landfills, the circular economy offers an alternative where things are deliberately reused, repaired, and recycled over and over again. Overall, that’s not how the world works, but the concept has gained traction among pundits, as well as some businesses and lawmakers, in response to humanity’s runaway waste and climate crises.
“Each year, humanity consumes far more than the planet can naturally replenish,” Google circular economy manager Mike Werner wrote on the company’s blog. “We need to rebuild our relationship with physical resources and the way we make, process, use and recycle them,” he added, citing fashion and food as among the industries candidates could address. to concentrate.
Applications for the accelerator opened today, October 3, and will close on November 14, before kicking off in February 2023. The 10-week program targets startups and nonprofit groups in the Asia region -Pacific and North American, offering mentorship and technical support “through a mix of 1-to-1 and 1-to-many learning sessions,” according to Google.
As with other “Google for Startups” branded accelerators – such as its Climate program from earlier this year – the search and advertising giant does not take capital or offer capital through the program. .
Google has announced so many sustainability and climate-focused efforts to date that it’s hard to keep tabs on them all, but the nearly $1.3 trillion company has also come under fire over its banking practices, which fund indirectly the development of fossil fuels. The problems don’t end there: Google’s data centers are gulping down water to stay cool, raising concerns in water-scarce communities. Google is also a major player in the smartphone industry, which also has an alarming record, both when it comes to the environment and the treatment of workers.
techcrunch
News
Column: Jerry Reinsdorf’s grand vision for the Chicago White Sox ends in disappointment and frustration — not with a victory parade
Jerry Reinsdorf sat in the back of the room Monday afternoon as Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he won’t return in 2023 and general manager Rick Hahn gave an autopsy on the 2022 season.
The Sox chairman arrived later than the media and left before Hahn was finished speaking, sneaking away in an inconspicuous manner as though he were merely an interested observer.
Of course Reinsdorf was more than an observer.
He was the one who bypassed Hahn and made La Russa the manager in the first place after the 2020 season, bringing back an old friend to make up for the firing by Ken “Hawk” Harrelson in 1986 that Reinsdorf later called his biggest regret in baseball.
This was not the way it was supposed to end. Reinsdorf and La Russa no doubt envisioned the two of them on stage at a victory rally in Grant Park, celebrating a championship that seemed inevitable with the young talent Hahn had collected during the long but necessary rebuild.
La Russa pointed out Monday that most managers get jobs because the team was struggling the previous year.
“The difference was I walked into a club that was ready to win, which is really a break,” he said.
Actually it was not so much a “break” as it was knowing the right guy in the time-honored Chicago Way. But a health issue forced La Russa to leave the job a year and a month before the end of his contract. And instead of walking away with his fourth championship, he was standing before the media taking the blame for one of the most disappointing and underachieving seasons in Sox history.
“Respect and trust demand accountability,” La Russa said, adding the Sox record is proof that “I did not do my job.”
Better late than never. La Russa was surely part of the problem, as most everyone knew. The only thing debatable is what percentage of the blame he deserves.
The qualities that made him a Hall of Fame manager were absent in 2022 as he bent over backward to make excuses for his players not hustling or living up to expectations.
Closer Liam Hendriks, who spoke later, skewered the team for “an overabundance of confidence that turned into arrogance” and for not having “faith in each other.” Asked what kind of manager this team needs, Hendriks said: “As a unit we need an authoritarian, someone who is a little harsher on some things, not let things slide.”
That sounds a lot like the La Russa who managed in Oakland and St. Louis. La Russa 2.0 was too eager to be pals with his players and to tell the media he thought they were wrong, creating an “us against them” mentality that went out of style decades ago.
La Russa continued in that vein Monday, talking about his love for the players who showed up for the retirement speech instead of giving the “stone-faced, unemotional (BS) I have to live with with you people.”
He meant the media when he said “you people.” At least he was honest about being fake around us.
La Russa’s mea culpa was where the accountability ended Monday. Reinsdorf should’ve taken the podium and explained why he hired an old friend for the job instead of letting his GM do the job he was paid to do.
But Reinsdorf doesn’t answer questions, so we can only take Hahn’s word for it when he said that he, Reinsdorf and executive vice president Ken Williams discussed the nightmarish season Monday and all said it was the “most disappointing season of each of our careers.”
“Jerry made reference to ‘84, going from 99 wins to (74) that year as being shocking,” Hahn said. “We’ve had other years we haven’t quite met expectations, and we might be too close to the trees in the forest given where we sit this season (and) the frustration that it created.
“But, look, this is going to have an effect. This is going to impact people. This is not a feeling that any of us want to experience again.”
Whether it impacts their job status is another question. Hahn sounded like he will be back, which means the season hasn’t impacted Reinsdorf’s faith in him.
“I’m not looking to stand up here with a blindfold and a cigarette just for fun,” Hahn said. “We have to believe that we’re capable of getting ourselves to the level we need and be able to critically look at the things that we didn’t do well this past season and find a way to get better and have faith in ourselves that we’re the right people.”
Hahn’s first task is probably to stop a groundswell of support for TV analyst Ozzie Guillén, who would be a good fit for the managerial job and seems to want to be asked, telling his viewers Sunday that no one knows this Sox team more than him. Hahn didn’t rule out Guillén but said one criterion he’s looking for is someone with recent dugout experience, which would seem to exclude Guillén and A.J. Pierzynski.
Before the day began, I wrote that anyone would want to manage a team with as much young talent as the Sox. But after listening to Hendriks, I’m not so sure why anyone would take it unless there are changes galore.
“Everyone was trying to do everything themselves or they didn’t have faith in each other,” Hendriks said. “And that’s something that we exuded from the get-go last year. It eluded us at all times this year.”
I found it hard to believe the players didn’t have faith in each other when they kept asking Sox fans to keep the faith in them. That’s an indictment of the players and, if true, a reason to blow up this clubhouse.
Hendriks clarified it was simply players taking on more responsibility than needed to make up for the rest, thinking, “I need to do this,” instead of, “We need to do these things.”
But a team full of players who don’t believe in each other is not one that any sensible fan will rush out to buy tickets for in 2023, no matter who is managing the team.
The sooner Reinsdorf, Williams and Hahn realize that, the easier it will be to recover from this debacle.
()
Magic’s Paolo Banchero scores 8 in preseason debut; Franz Wagner sits in loss to Grizzlies
Dean Kremer has another quality start, but Orioles bats are dampened in 5-1 rain-shortened loss to Blue Jays
Recap – Tokyo CPI accelerated for 4th straight month, fastest rise since 1992
Hamstring tightness relegates Luis Arraez, in quest for batting title, to bench again
Luis Severino tosses seven no-hit innings, Aaron Judge doesn’t hit homer in 3-1 victory over Texas Rangers
Google opens apps for circular economy accelerator TechCrunch
Column: Jerry Reinsdorf’s grand vision for the Chicago White Sox ends in disappointment and frustration — not with a victory parade
Police identify 26-year-old man shot and killed in Roxbury
5 St. Paul police chief finalists named: 4 from within department’s ranks, 1 from Philadelphia
Giants QB Daniel Jones has sprained left ankle, no fractures, status unclear
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy