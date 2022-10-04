News
Mets await their NL East fate with game against Nationals rained out
The Mets needed a miracle. Instead they got a rainout.
After getting swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend in a series that more than likely decided the NL East, the Mets were looking forward to turning the page and coming out strong against the Washington National in the final home series of the regular season. But they’ll have to wait another day to get a shot against the division’s worst team.
The game was postponed due to rain and the two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. Game 1 is slated for 4 p.m. Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95) is expected to be on the hill for the Mets and Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11) is scheduled for the Nats. Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59) is expected to pitch the second game against Paolo Espino (0-8, 4.30).
“It was a tough plane ride. I know how much they care and how much the fans care,” manager Showalter said. “You hate to disappoint people. You want everything to go well. You want people to be confident. I’m very proud of where they’ve come so far, but it’s reality. It’s a lot of opportunities that we have taken advantage of and they’ll get another one this season.”
Jacob deGrom is penciled in for his final turn in the regular season rotation in the series finale Wednesday, but the Mets have not decided whether or not he will make that start. The club needs some help from the Miami Marlins this week as they sit one game back from the Braves with three games to play.
The defending World Series champs only need one win to capture their fifth straight NL East title. deGrom would likely pitch if the Braves lose the first two games of the series and the Mets have a chance to win Wednesday. But it’s more likely that the Mets save him for a Wild Card series next weekend. Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt would be available on extra rest for a weekend postseason series against either the San Diego Padres or the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mets aren’t ready to concede the division just yet, despite the ultra-slim odds.
“They haven’t won the division yet,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets from Monday’s game will not be valid for the makeup game. A digital voucher will be loaded into each ticket holder’s My Mets account and fans may exchange the voucher for ticket comparable in price and location for one of the final three games at Citi Field this week (including the makeup doubleheader). Fans could also exchange the voucher for a regular season home game at Citi Field next season during April, May or June, excluding Opening Day.
News
Heat offer possible sneak peek of starting lineup in scrimmage, as they let it fly with 3s
While it begins as something closer to real on Tuesday night, when the Miami Heat open their exhibition schedule against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a sneak peek Monday night at FTX of what is to come next.
The team’s Red, White & Pink Game, an intrasquad scrimmage benefiting cancer research, pitted Heat vs. Heat, with the 20 players on the team’s preseason roster split between the opposing teams.
While little is revealed in such moments, there still were a few notable takeaways from the event that drew 5,093.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s intrasquad scrimmage at FTX Arena:
1. For starters: The Heat opened the scrimmage with Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry starting for the Red team, which had been a projection for the team’s opening-night starting lineup.
“I wouldn’t look too much into that,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of opening with that alignment. “Right now, it’s about trying to look at different things.”
The starters for the opposing White team were Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett.
It wasn’t necessarily a complete read, with Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent among those not seeing action, with Udonis Haslem also sitting it out.
Spoelstra said the preference with Oladipo, who is coming off three injury-limited seasons, was to have him available for practices. Vincent is nursing knee soreness.
2. Herro’s chance: The action was the first for Herro since the announcement of his four-year, $130 million extension that kicks in for the 2023-24 season.
“It was a number I couldn’t pass up,” Herro said, “and it wasn’t worth going into restricted free agency [next summer].”
The next goal is emerging as a starter, with Monday perhaps a step in that direction.
“I’m comfortable with that group,” he said.
Well, perhaps not as much with Martin, who suggested Herro buy Rolexes for his teammates. Herro said he quickly shot down that idea.
3. 3-for-all: In perhaps a hint of what is to follow, both Dedmon and Adebayo converted 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the scrimmage, with Martin also converting an early pair.
Later, while paired alongside Adebayo, Omer Yurtseven converted a 3-pointer early in the second period, with Adebayo following by banking in a 3-pointer.
The Heat are trying to replace the 3-point shooting lost from their power rotation with the offseason loss of 2021-22 starter P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
“They’ve been working on it,” Spoelstra said of his big men shooting threes. “They’re doing it in the context of how we want to play.”
4. Emotional moments: The players were introduced while paired with both cancer doctors and cancer survivors.
Of the survivors in the building, Spoelstra said pregame from center court, “You are an incredible inspiration to all of us.”
There also was appreciation for the medical workers in attendance.
“You really are amazing,” Spoelstra said to the crowd.
5. Opening act: The scrimmage opened a busy week that not only includes Tuesday’s exhibition opener against the visiting Timberwolves, but also road exhibitions on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets and Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Heat then close out their five-game preseason schedule next week with a pair of exhibitions at FTX Arena against the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.
The Heat open the franchise’s 35th season on Oct. 19 against the visiting Chicago Bulls.
News
Myanmar Model, Nang Mwe San, Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For Going N*de On OnlyFan
Yes, some countries still prioritize appearance over world problems like hunger, poverty, diseases, and more. Countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, and others are still particular about looks among women. And if you are heedless, a trivial act like posting an image on social media can send you to jail for years!
Presently, Nang Mwe San will suffer the same fate over a harmless image that causes no threat to the country whatsoever. Her offense? “Harming culture and dignity”!
You may wonder if the authorities sentencing this 34-year-old and their kind respect these so-called morals themselves. Very unlikely! Nang Mwe San is a model and a former medical doctor that will have years of her life snatched from her. Her offense is being in the wrong country perhaps.
Via NextShark:
Nang Mwe San, a model and former doctor, was convicted on Tuesday of “harming culture and dignity,” military officials said. She lived in martial law-controlled North Dagon Township in Yangon, where the right to a lawyer is often denied to people charged with such crimes, the BBC reported.
Sharing nude photos and videos on the adult subscription site and other social media platforms for a fee is punishable for up to seven years under Section 33 (A) of the country’s Electronics Transactions Law.
Nang Mwe San faced trial at the Insein Prison Court, where other political prisoners have been placed since the military coup in February 2021, when Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected National League for Democracy was ousted.
While the 34-year-old model, who has previously taken part in protests against the military, is believed to be the first person to be locked up for OnlyFans content in Myanmar, others have incurred the junta government’s wrath in recent days.
Miss Myanmar 2020 Thinzar Wint Kyaw is set to face trial in October after sharing photos of herself taking part in protests online and wearing a dress called “Fearless Empress” while holding a banner that read “Pray for Myanmar” during the 69th Miss Universe. She was also arrested under the country’s Electronics Transactions Law in August.
Han Lay (also known as Thaw Nandar Aung), a 23-year-old beauty queen from Myanmar who gave a pageant speech highlighting the atrocities of the regime last year. Was denied re-entry into Thailand after she found that her travel documents were invalid while flying back from Vietnam. She has since left Bangkok for Toronto on Wednesday. It is unclear how long she will live there or what her status in Canada is, Reuters reported.
Freelance BBC journalist Htet Htet Khine was also found guilty on Sept. 15 for reaching out to an outlawed pro-democracy radio program and had her prison sentence extended for three more years. She had previously been sentenced to three years of hard labor under laws that criminalize remarks considered to incite fear or spread “false news” regarding the military.
An estimated 15,600 people have been detained by the military since it took over. While more than 12,000 people are still in jail and nearly 2,322 political prisoners have died, according to the human rights organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
Yes! it is 2022, and in some parts of the world, an insignificant act like posting an image on a social media platform can cost you 7 years of your life!
Here are some pictures of jailed Myanmar model Nang Mwe San:
Myanmar Model, Nang Mwe San, Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For Going N*de On OnlyFan
News
76ers’ coach Doc Rivers calls Ben Simmons drama in Philly ‘clutter’
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said his team referred to the drama surrounding Ben Simmons’ absence last season as “clutter”. Rivers said Simmons’ absence did not hurt the team’s odds of winning a championship more than the midseason league-wide COVID-19 outbreak did.
Ahead of the Sixers’ matchup at Barclays Center against the Nets on Monday — which coincidentally is the first game Simmons is playing after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a combination of mental health and lower back issues — Rivers said the All-Star guard’s absence “didn’t bother us” as much as the outside world thought.
“We played above it, all of that clutter is what we called it,” Rivers said. “We were a game away from, two games away from the No. 1 seed. Our guys had a great ability to kind of just focus and play.”
The “clutter” Rivers is referring to was the training camp saga with Simmons. Simmons said on Media Day he reported to Sixers training camp despite having an outstanding trade request because he wanted to “do the right thing.” Rivers ultimately threw Simmons out of practice for declining to participate in team drills and Simmons never played another game or attended another Sixers practice. The Nets acquired him at the trade deadline in the deal for James Harden.
Simmons, on a recent episode of The Old Man and The Three Podcast with J.J. Redick, told Redick he asked Rivers not to play him in any drills because he wasn’t mentally ready to participate, but that Rivers put him in on the first drill anyway. When he declined to participate in further drills, Rivers reportedly threw him out of practice.
And when asked to reflect on his time coaching Simmons, Rivers declined to do so.
“I don’t [reflect] right now,” he said ahead of tipoff on Monday. “I’m more focused on us.”
Simmons also agreed with Redick on the podcast episode that Rivers threw him under the bus in the postgame interview after Game 7 of the series against the Hawks. A reporter asked Rivers if Simmons could be the point guard of a championship team.
Rivers responded: “I don’t know the answer to that.”
Which makes it much less coincidental and far more premeditated for the league to have scheduled Nets vs. Sixers as the first game for Simmons since he was wearing a Philly uniform.
Simmons’ friend and Australian teammate Patty Mills said he doesn’t think there’s any bad blood between Simmons and his former team.
“I think when he’s come here, this is a great fresh start for him and having him on the floor,” Mills said. “What we’re looking at here is more about ourselves.”
Nets head coach Steve Nash suggested getting a game against his former teammates as the first in 440 days could be good for Simmons.
“Why not? That’s probably a question for Ben, but some guys love it, some guys could care less,” Nash said. “I think we’re all affected differently by that. Maybe it could be a positive thing to get one out of the way and then just play.”
The Sixers rested Joel Embiid, who also threw Simmons under the bus after the second-round playoff exit two seasons ago, against the Nets. They also rested Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.
Simmons has a month and a half until visiting Philadelphia as an opponent for the first time on Nov. 22. That’s when we’ll know just how strained the relationship is, presumably against a fully loaded Sixers team and the same fans he once played for.
News
North Korea sends missile hovering over escalating Japan – The Denver Post
By HYUNG-JIN KIM, KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, its neighbors said, stepping up testing of weapons designed to hit key targets in regional allies in the United States. United States.
It is North Korea’s most significant missile test since January, when it fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile capable of reaching the US territory of Guam. It is also the first time a North Korean missile has flown over Japan since 2017.
The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.
Japanese authorities have issued a “J-alert” to residents of northeastern areas to evacuate to nearby buildings, the first such alert since 2017. Trains have been temporarily suspended in Japanese areas of Hokkaido and Aomori before their operations resumed after a government announced that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed in the Pacific.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that “the shooting, which followed a recent spate of fire by North Korea, is a reckless act and I strongly condemn it.” He said he would convene a National Security Council to discuss the situation.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said no damage was reported immediately after the North launched the missile. He said the missile landed in waters outside the country’s exclusive economic zone after a 22-minute flight.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said they also detected the launch of what they called a ballistic missile fired from the northern interior area of the North. He said the South Korean military is strengthening its surveillance posture and remains ready in close coordination with the United States.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile with a range of 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles). It’s a beach that puts Guam within striking distance.
Yoon said he had called a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the launch and that “reckless nuclear provocations” from the North would be met with harsh response from the South and the wider international community.
The launch is the fifth round of weapons tests by North Korea in the past 10 days in what was seen as an apparent response to bilateral military exercises between South Korea and the United States and other Allied training involving Japan last week. North Korea sees these exercises as a rehearsal for an invasion,
The missiles fired in the last four rounds of launches were short-range and fell in waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan. These missiles are capable of hitting targets in South Korea.
North Korea has tested around 40 missiles in about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong Un vows to expand its nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
Some experts say Kim would eventually try to use his expanded arsenal to pressure Washington to accept his country as a nuclear state, a recognition he thinks is necessary to get international sanctions lifted and other concessions.
News
FBI Suspects Aretha Franklin “Hated” America Hence Tracked Her For Over 40 Years
For 40 years of her life, Aretha Franklin was dogged by one of the most powerful forces in the world, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI. According to reports, the Bureau has over 270-page of files on the late singer.
Reports say Aretha also known as the Queen of Soul was named “Black extremist”, “Pro-communist”, “hate America”, “radical”, “racial violence”, and “militant Black power”. She was closely monitored through phone calls and even her close associate suffer this fate because of her.
Aretha was outspoken, and brave and was a member of social groups that seek to promote civil rights and was also close alie to Martin Luther King Jr. hence the interest of the FBI. According to reports, the FBI view the fine singer as a threat, perhaps due to her color, confidence, or active role in civil right fights.
In the many files from the FBI, are threats to the singer’s life by individuals that were disgusted by her mere existence and hence threatened to kill her along with her family.
According to Aretha Franklin’s son, Kecalf Franklin, he’s positive his mother has no dirt that will incriminate her. It appears Kecalf Franklin also has no knowledge of this until the discoveries. This is what he had to say;
“I’m not really sure if my mother was aware that she was being targeted by the FBI and followed. I do know that she had absolutely nothing to hide though,”
“But at the same time knowing my mother and the way she ran her business I know she had nothing to hide so they wouldn’t have found anything and were wasting their time. As you see they found nothing at all.”
Via VLADTV:
Aretha Franklin was known for her activism as much as she was known for her voice, which garnered her much praise and accolades while she was alive. Now, it has been revealed that the FBI had been tracking the legendary singer for 40 years.
It was noted the FBI monitored the singer from 1967 to 2007. The singer had ties to organizations and civil rights groups like the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. A group whose first president was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During her activism efforts, Franklin offered to bail out Angela Davis. A member of the Black Panther Party who was arrested for conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder. Davis was later acquitted.
A memo featuring the testimony of two informants went on to say they didn’t know the singer to be associated with any “radical movements.” Saying, “In view of the fact there is no evidence of involvement by Miss Franklin in [Black Liberation Army] activities and in view of her fame as a singer, it is felt that it would not be in the best interests of the Bureau to attempt to interview her.” It was noted some of the unsealed documents show death threats made against the legendary singer.
The documents were brought to light in 2018 after a request made by Jen Dize, a founder of Courage news.
It is not clear if the FBI acted on the threats to Aretha’s life. However, TGS will follow up and the bring FBI’s official report on why Aretha was followed all her life as soon as they respond.
FBI Suspects Aretha Franklin "Hated" America Hence Tracked Her For Over 40 Years
News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson bounces back with ‘monster’ game after two lean weeks
For two straight games, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t have many catches. But he also didn’t have any temper tantrums.
After having nine receptions for a career-high 184 yards in the opener against Green Bay, Jefferson had just nine catches for 62 yards in Weeks 2 and 3 while facing plenty of double teams. But he bounced back to catch 10 passes for 147 yards in Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London and was named Man of the Match.
During his two games with limited production, Jefferson said he kept any frustration he had to himself. He said after Sunday’s game that’s because he has matured and become more of a leader in his third season.
“Not getting frustrated, not having those temper tantrums on the sideline when I’m not getting my way,’’ Jefferson said of the difference from his first two years.
Jefferson saw a lot less double teams against the Saints, who used four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore on him. But Jefferson won the majority of the battles between the two, and head coach Kevin O’Connell was quite pleased with that.
“(It) obviously was great to get him those touches and those plays (Sunday) to get back where he belongs within our offense having a ton of success,’’ O’Connell said Monday.
Jefferson was pivotal down the stretch for the Vikings (3-1). After they fell behind for the first time in the game early in the fourth quarter, he gave them a 25-22 lead on a 3-yard run with 4:15 left. Later, with the score tied 25-25, he caught a 39-yard pass down the left sideline that set up Greg Joseph’s 47-yard go-ahead field goal with 24 seconds remaining.
“He has had two monster performances and two performances where the statistical numbers weren’t there, and I take as much ownership over that as anybody,’’ O’Connell said.
O’Connell worked to create ways for Jefferson to again catch plenty of balls. Through it all, he was pleased with how Jefferson responded to having just six catches for 48 yards in Week 2 at Philadelphia and just three catches for 14 yards in Week 3 against Detroit.
“What I love about it and what I thought showed that leadership was Justin’s ability to continue to be a positive force within the huddle,’’ O’Connell said.
RED-ZONE ISSUES
Entering Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings will address their red-zone issues. They had five trips inside the 20 on Sunday, but they came away with just two touchdowns along with three Greg Joseph field goals.
“I obviously got to be better for us and put us in the best possible situations and scenarios with my play calls,’’ O’Connell said.
Overall, Joseph had five field goals in five attempts.
“We don’t want to kick five field goals, we want to score touchdowns,’’ quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the game. “I think that more success in the red zone would have enabled us to pull away a little bit. That was a disappointment.”
Cousins completed 25 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His play this season has been solid but not spectacular.
“It’s still four weeks in to a new offensive system to him. …. I think Kirk’s going to continue to be more consistent,’’ O’Connell said.
BRIEFLY
O’Connell said safety Harrison Smith, who was hurt in the final minute against the Saints, has made a “full recovery” after he had “something that was very painful happen to him … in the midsection area.” … After he threw a 13-yard completion to rookie Jalen Nailor on a fake punt Sunday, punter Ryan Wright said Monday, “My phone’s blown up a little bit. I’ve had to put it on do not disturb.” It was the first catch of of Nailor’s NFL career. … The Vikings will run into familiar faces against Chicago in defensive tackle Armon Watts and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who both were waived in August and claimed by the Bears. Watts had his first Chicago start Sunday at the New York Giants, but Smith-Marsette has played sparingly, having done little else other than return one kickoff for 17 yards.
