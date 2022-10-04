News
National Archives releases documents on recovery efforts
A detailed asset inventory of documents and other items seized from the Mar-a-Lago estate of former US President Donald Trump is seen after the document was released by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sept. 2, 2022.
Jim Bourg | Reuters
The National Archives and Records Administration on Monday released a small fraction of communications related to government records deleted by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records.
The communications related to NARA’s efforts to retrieve these documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack Obama and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. They also expressed the agency’s concern about the Trump’s reported penchant for tearing up some documents he read at the White House.
Other communications released on Monday included correspondence between NARA and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which earlier this year asked David Ferriero, the Archivist of the United States, for details of 15 boxes of presidential files he had recently retrieved from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
The communications were published in response to requests under the Freedom of Information Act.
NARA said it was withholding the vast majority of communications, including letters it sent to Trump’s attorney, the Justice Department, Congress and the White House, because they were exempt from disclosure. under the FOIA.
The release comes as the Justice Department conducts a criminal investigation into Trump for taking government documents with him when he left office.
This investigation led to an FBI raid in early August on the Mar-a-Lago Club. Officers seized thousands of government documents, including a number highly classified. The raid came after the DOJ came to suspect that Trump had kept more official documents than included in the 15 boxes given to NARA.
In total, NARA on Monday released 11 pages and withheld 298 pages of communications between the agency and Trump officials.
And he only released 54 pages of communications from NARA to what the agency called “external entities other than Trump officials.” NARA retains 1,249 pages of submissions in this category.
“NARA will continue to review additional responsive information in the coming months for possible release,” the agency said in a statement. “We are unable to comment further on today’s post due to ongoing litigation.”
In a May 2021 email published Monday, NARA General Counsel Gary Stern informed Trump’s attorneys of ongoing efforts to capture presidential records from social media accounts, but added, “There there are also some paper/textual records which we cannot account for”.
“We therefore need your immediate assistance to ensure that NARA receives all presidential records as required by the Presidential Records Act,” Stern wrote.
As an example, Stern wrote that “Original correspondence between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not forwarded to us; it is our understanding that in January 2021, just prior to the end of the Administration, the originals were put in a binder for the President, but were never transferred to the Office of Records Management for transfer to NARA.”
“It is essential that these original recordings because transferred to NARA as soon as possible.”
Stern added that the letter former President Obama left for Trump in that Oval Office at the end of Obama’s presidency “was also not forwarded” to NARA.
“It’s a presidential record,” and therefore must be held by NARA, Stern noted.
Stern also wrote that NARA understood that about two dozen boxes of original presidential files were kept in the White House residence during Trump’s last year in office, but had not yet been sent to the office. NARA “despite a decision by [White House counsel] Pat Cipollone in the final days of the administration they need.”
In another document released Monday, a June 2018 letter from Stern to Trump’s deputy White House counsel Stefan Passantino, Stern noted that the Politico outlet had published an article a few days earlier about two former employees of the White House who had been tasked with putting together documents that “have been torn up by President Trump.”
“I am writing to request information on how the White House is handling this issue,” Stern wrote, noting that these documents would be subject to retention under the Presidential Records Act.
“How many documents were torn up? Were any documents destroyed or were they in such a condition that they cannot be recovered,” Stern asked. “What steps are being taken to recover the tapes that have been torn? »
The filings NARA released on Monday do not include a response to Stern’s letter.
Karl-Anthony Towns back on the Timberwolves’ practice court after hospitalization
Karl-Anthony Towns returned to Timberwolves practice Monday looking far leaner than the version of the 7-foot center fans remember walking off the court at the conclusion of last year’s playoff series in Memphis. As of Monday, Towns said he weighed 231 pounds — about 20 pounds below where he was last season.
There are a couple reasons for that. Towns certainly has worked to trim down this offseason as part of his transition to the power forward spot, where he’ll start alongside Rudy Gobert. No longer does Towns have to go blow for blow with opposing bigs in the paint on a nightly basis.
But plenty of Towns’ weight loss was unexpected and, likely, unwanted. It stems from the illness Towns battled for the past week-plus that kept him out of training camp and, more importantly, briefly put the Timberwolves star in the hospital. It was the latest form of major adversity Towns had thrown his way.
“I don’t know, for me it’s just life. I just treat it like that,” Towns said at a low volume, noting the soft speak was the most his voice would allow. “Shout out to the people, I don’t want to get into the specifics of it, but people know who they are. Shout out to those people in the hospital, doing an amazing job getting me back healthy, treating me so well. Just happy to be back on the court. Happy to get cleared, at least, to be on the court. So, just happy to be playing basketball.”
Towns said he still is on medication. He didn’t want to discuss exactly what ailment he was battling, choosing to keep that private “for one, my family’s sake. … We don’t have to put people through that again.”
“It was a tough time for all of us,” he said.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Towns had a throat infection that caused him trouble breathing.
Towns participated in non-contact work in Monday’s practice. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Towns will fly to Miami with the team to Tuesday’s preseason opener, but he’ll only participate in the morning shootaround. Both Towns and Gobert will miss Tuesday’s game, as Gobert gets rest fresh off of his EuroBasket appearance with France.
Finch said the Timberwolves expect Towns to be “a little bit more towards full go” on Wednesday, though not all the way there. Finch expects Towns will be “ready to go” within a week.
“He’s in really good shape. He does a really good job. He never really falls out of shape when it comes to his cardio,” Finch said. “I think with him, it’s just getting his feel back, some strength back, maybe a little bit of weight back on him.”
Towns said this is the lightest he’s ever been during a season — “even with all the running I did with Thibs, I’ve never been this light.” He plans to test himself out at this weight before determining whether he would like to put pounds back on. Towns confirmed it “looks good” that he’ll be good to go when the regular season begins later this month.
That’s an excellent prognosis that may not have seemed likely as recently as last week. Towns noted he wasn’t even thinking about basketball at that point. He said he wasn’t cleared to walk until Saturday, when he made an appearance at the team’s Fan Fest event at Target Center. Before that, Towns said he was “only able to stay in the house.”
“I couldn’t leave anywhere. I couldn’t do too much physically. When I say walk, I mean truly, it was a big moment and I was very excited to be able to walk out my front door and take a walk,” he said. “It was a short one, but it was something. Whatever, a 5-, 10-minute walk was a lot for me. I was just happy to be able to do that.”
Towns appreciated the way the team allowed him to stay up to date while he was out. He was able to watch practice from home. Still, he missed the game and the team. He can feel the energy surrounding the Timberwolves this fall.
Even Monday, he felt good himself being back on the floor. He loves where he is with his game. Still, he plans on being smart with his return to play, a process that will closely follow medical advice.
“Obviously I’m going to take my time and do whatever the doc recommends, and let my body catch up and get to that feeling,” he said. “I feel good, I feel great. I’m blessed. Blessed to be talking to y’all, blessed to be playing basketball. It’s a fine line between being a competitor and being a family man as well. I want to be able to be the best for my family as well. I’m just taking my time, let the docs and my body take its course and do what it needs to do to get back.
“Whatever the case may be, if it’s preseason and it looks pretty good for it, we’ll just see as the days go by. I don’t want to promise anything. I don’t want to overpromise and underdeliver, especially to our fans, who have been so amazing. I’m going to take my time day after day.”
RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Barclays forecasts rate hike of 25bps
Previous previews are here.
The release is scheduled for 03:30 GMT. Previous previews:
- RBA meeting Tuesday, October 4, 50bps cash rate hike widely expected, then more by year end
- RBA policy meeting next week – Morgan Stanley expects 50bps cash rate hike
This now from Barclays.
Via the folks at eFX.
For bank trade ideas, discover eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7-day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium for $109 per month. Get it here.
- “Our economists expect the RBA to adopt a slower rate of increase (by 25 basis points from 50 basis points in the last four meetings), taking its cash rate target to 2.60%. RBA Governor Lowe told lawmakers (Sept. 16) rate hikes have “declined” as the spot rate moved closer to “more normal parameters,” indicating a slower pace of hikes to come,” notes Barclays.
- “Still, a 25bp rise is likely to disappoint as OIS markets are valued at 45bp, with the majority of participants surveyed also favoring a 50bp move. A 25bp rise would weigh on the AUD, versus the USD and NZD, before the global drivers exert their influence again,” adds Barclays.
AUD/USD update:
Search begins for a new Chicago White Sox manager as Tony La Russa steps down after health issues make it ‘impossible’ to continue
The search is on for the next Chicago White Sox manager after Tony La Russa officially won’t return for the 2023 season.
“It has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023,” La Russa said in a statement Monday. “The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other offseason priorities.”
“I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job.”
The Hall of Famer won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006 and 2011). He is second all time among major-league managers in victories.
La Russa returned to the Sox after the 2020 season, hoping for more postseason success with a team filled with talent. They won the American League Central title in 2021, but lost to the Houston Astros in four in American League Division Series.
The Sox began this season with World Series aspirations. They wound up being perhaps the most disappointing team in all of baseball, missing the playoffs. They enter the final series of the season against the Minnesota Twins one game under .500.
La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, last managed Aug. 28. He met with reporters around 4 p.m. before the Aug. 30 game against the Kansas City Royals for his typical interview session, but less than hour before the first pitch, the team announced he would not manage that evening at the direction of his doctors.
La Russa never received clearance from his doctors to return and the team announced Sept. 24 he wouldn’t be back for the season.
The Sox showed signs of playing to their potential early during Miguel Cairo’s run as acting manager, winning 13 of 19 games. But a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in 11 innings on Sept. 20 started an eight-game losing streak.
Instead of preparing for the playoffs, the Sox are mapping out the next direction for the organization.
“You never want a new manager,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said Sunday in San Diego. “That means most likely that you didn’t do your job as a player. In this instance, (La Russa’s) health and we didn’t play up to our caliber as players. We’ve got a lot that we need to do individually to make sure that the next guy doesn’t come in and we don’t lay an egg again.
“That’s the truth of the matter. It doesn’t matter who is managing if you don’t win games and play good baseball. You never know what a new voice will bring in, but all in all as players we’ve got to do a better job of playing quality baseball throughout the whole season instead of just stretches here and there.”
Wall Street hits best day since summer, S&P 500 up 2.6% – Orange County Register
By DAMIAN J. TROIS and STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street hit its best day in months on Monday in a rally of widespread relief after surprisingly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive in raising interest rates.
The 2.6% jump in the S&P 500 was the biggest since July, the latest swing in a scattered market that has mostly fallen this year on worries about a possible global recession. Wall Street’s main health measure was coming off its worst month since the coronavirus crashed through markets in early 2020 and is still down nearly 23% for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.3% in Monday’s broad-based rally that swept the vast majority of U.S. stocks higher.
Stocks took inspiration from the bond market, where yields fell to ease some of the pressure on markets this year. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other types of loans, fell to 3.64% from 3.83% on Friday night. It hit 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.
A weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing report, along with data showing a drop in construction shipments from July to August, helped boost markets. While this may sound daunting for the economy, it could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be as aggressive in raising interest rates to combat high inflation that is hurting household finances.
By raising rates, the Fed makes it more expensive to buy a house, a car, or most other things bought on credit. The hope is to slow the economy just enough to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising so quickly. But the Fed also risks causing a recession if it goes too far.
The Fed has already cut its main overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, from virtually zero last March. Most traders expect it to be more than a percentage point higher early next year.
The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.11% from 4.27% on weaker-than-expected reports on the economy.
Besides stocks, falling rates are also driving up the prices of everything from cryptocurrencies to gold, which can suddenly look a bit more attractive when bonds are bringing in less income.
Shares of high-growth companies and particularly risky or expensive investments were the most affected by rate changes. Bitcoin rebounded on Monday on the reprieve in yields, while tech stocks made the biggest push to lift the S&P 500. Apple and Microsoft both rose more than 3%.
In total, the S&P 500 climbed 92.81 points to close at 3,678.43. The Dow gained 765.38 to 29,490.89 and the Nasdaq rose 239.82 to 10,815.43.
Still, cross-currents continue to run through the markets, and analysts largely expect the sharp swings in prices to continue.
Crude oil prices jumped on Monday amid speculation that major oil-producing nations could soon announce production cuts. This adds upward pressure on inflation.
It also lifted shares of energy companies to strong gains. Exxon Mobil jumped 5.3% and Chevron 5.6%.
Monday’s rally came despite an 8.6% decline for Tesla, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks due to its massive market value. The electric vehicle maker delivered fewer vehicles from July to September than investors expected.
More turmoil for the markets could arrive on Friday, when the latest update on the US job market is released. Along with its inflation reports, the US government jobs report has been one of the most anticipated data on Wall Street each month.
This will be the last jobs report before the Fed makes its next interest rate decision, scheduled for Nov. 2, and continued strength would give the central bank more leeway to keep rising. Traders say the most likely move is a fourth straight increase of a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual move.
For markets to meaningfully move higher, many investors say they need a break in inflation that forces the Fed to back off its aggressive course.
Such hopes of a Fed “pivot” by investors have resurfaced several times this year, only to be dashed by renewed accelerations in inflation.
But with financial market tensions mounting as central banks around the world hike rates in concert, conditions have entered “the danger zone where the ‘bad things’ are happening,” according to Michael Wilson, equity strategist. at Morgan Stanley.
This could cause the Fed to wink at some point. The problem, says Wilson, is that another force weighing on the markets could soon manifest itself: falling corporate earnings.
A series of challenges ranging from rising interest rates to the rise in the value of the U.S. dollar could set things in motion for “the freight train of impending earnings recession,” he wrote in a statement. report. Companies are now preparing to report in the coming weeks how much they earned over the summer, and analysts have lowered their expectations.
AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.
Brooks’ trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning with jury selection. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison. But he withdrew that plea in September and l ast week persuaded Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to let him represent himself.
Before prospective jurors were led into the courtroom Monday morning, Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow, saying he didn’t recognize the state of Wisconsin or Dorow as a judge. Dorow called a recess and sent Brooks back to his cell.
It went on like that throughout the morning, with Dorow calling Brooks back into court only for him to again become disruptive. He repeatedly asked Dorow to state her name and questioned the court’s jurisdiction.
Dorow warned Brooks that if he continues to be disruptive she could appoint an attorney to the case. She ultimately called 10 recesses before ordering him to participate via video from another room. He was unmuted and allowed to ask questions of a jail administrator about when he received discovery documents after Dorow allowed him to act as his own attorney.
The jury selection process finally began at about 2 p.m.
Dorow said in court documents that she anticipates calling 340 prospective jurors. The selection process could last three or four days, she said, before 16 jurors are finally selected. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh doubles down, stands by his fourth-down decision late in 23-20 loss to Bills
A day after a gusty call backfired, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he stands by his decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal instead of asking Justin Tucker to kick a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
“I feel the same way as I felt during the game and after the game,” he said Monday.
Harbaugh reiterated the explanation he gave in the minutes after the loss, saying there is “nothing less safe” than a three-point lead against an offense as good as Buffalo’s. He said if the Ravens had scored to go up 27-20, “I think we have a better chance of defending that.”
Instead, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception, and the Bills started from their 20-yard line instead of from the 2-yard line, where they would have been if Jackson simply threw an incompletion.
Harbaugh took widespread criticism from fans and analysts in the wake of the loss but said he had no regrets about steering away from the “safe decision” of kicking a field goal.
As he reviewed the end of the game, he also noted that outside linebacker Odafe Oweh made the correct play when he went for a strip on Bills running back Devin Singletary in the final two minutes. The Ravens wanted to let Singletary score, even help him into the end zone, so they could get the ball back. But Harbaugh said Singletary was going down on his own, so Oweh was right to try for the turnover. The Bills ultimately ran the clock down before kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
As for cornerback Marcus Peters’ outburst on the sideline, which ended with him screaming and throwing his helmet to the ground, Harbaugh said he’s not concerned about lingering tension.
“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any issues at all.”
