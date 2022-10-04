News
NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills solidify top spot with comeback win over Ravens
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 5:
Super Bowl contenders
1. Buffalo Bills (3-1, No. 1 last week)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1, No. 2)
3. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0, No. 4)
The Bills nearly lost their grip on the top spot, but after falling behind 20-3 to the Ravens, they showed why they’re still the best team in football. Buffalo got some significant help from the officials and Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the final minutes, but it still had to execute to pull off a 23-20 comeback victory Sunday. A banged-up secondary without cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Micah Hyde picked off Lamar Jackson twice, including one in the end zone on that fateful fourth-down play, while a defensive front missing Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips held Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to 4 yards per carry. Josh Allen wasn’t sharp, but he did enough to help the Bills score on four of their last five drives, including a 12-play, 77-yard march for the game-winning field goal as time expired. Buffalo isn’t perfect, but coach Sean McDermott’s team clearly understands how to win.
It’s still early, but it feels like we’re destined for another postseason meeting between Buffalo and Kansas City. The Chiefs got some revenge against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for their Super Bowl loss two seasons ago, rolling to a 41-31 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, all to running backs or tight ends, showing that this offense has found new ways to score without All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Kansas City was a remarkable 12-for-17 on third down and averaged 5.4 yards per play against a defense that entered Sunday ranked fourth in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. With Mahomes playing at his typical MVP-level, the Chiefs remain the class of the AFC West.
In the NFC, there’s a clear top dog. In wet, sloppy conditions in Philadelphia, the Eagles piled up 210 rushing yards and overcame an early 14-0 deficit to beat the resurgent Jaguars, 29-21. Jalen Hurts had a down week by his lofty standards, including a pick-six on the opening possession, but he still averaged 7.1 yards per pass and rushed for a crucial 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter. Philadelphia’s defense was fortunate to recover four Trevor Lawrence fumbles, but it made some impressive plays to limit Jacksonville to just seven points in the final three quarters. The Eagles’ best start since 2005 has them well on their way to earning the conference’s top seed.
The flawed contenders
4. Miami Dolphins (3-1, No. 3)
5. Green Bay Packers (3-1, No. 6)
6. Baltimore Ravens (2-2, No. 5)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2, No. 7)
8. Los Angeles Rams (2-2, No. 8)
We might call the Dolphins more unlucky than flawed after they lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a scary head injury in Thursday night’s 27-15 loss to the Bengals, but their initial handling of the league’s concussion protocols does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. The NFL Players Association-led investigation into the matter says as much. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 5, and while that’s a sigh of relief for many, it does little to reverse the damage already done. Regardless of how Miami performs the rest of the season, the organization deserves scrutiny for how it treats its players.
The Packers should be happy about their 3-1 start, but Aaron Rodgers said after a 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots and third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe that they can’t continue to win consistently like this. Rodgers himself is partly to blame, as he threw his fourth career pick-six Sunday and is averaging 6.24 yards per drop-back, the fourth-lowest mark of his career. Green Bay continues to run the ball effectively with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who combined for 183 rushing yards against New England, but Rodgers has not looked like the two-time reigning MVP. Even more concerning for Green Bay is getting gashed by the Patriots’ rushing attack to the tune of 5.1 yards per carry. The Packers should be able to take advantage of a favorable schedule to win the division, but this is far from the most impressive team in the NFC.
While the Packers’ 3-1 start looks wobbly, at least they’ve been able to win close games. The Ravens have now lost seven straight one-score games, many of which have included aggressive decisions by Harbaugh that have backfired. The latest disappointment came Sunday, when the Ravens opted to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line instead of kicking a short field goal for the lead. Harbaugh defended his decision by saying it gave the team “the best chance to win the game,” but the frustration boiled over on the sideline when cornerback Marcus Peters exchanged words with Harbaugh and had to be restrained as the Bills lined up for the game-winning field goal.
After becoming the first team in eight years to lose multiple games at home when leading by 17 or more points, Baltimore is at a crossroads. In 2019, the Ravens bounced back from a 2-2 start to win 12 straight games and secure the league’s best record. Can they shore up their league-worst defense and get more consistency from their offense to pull off a similar run? Perhaps the potential returns of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and running back Gus Edwards can provide the spark this team needs.
The wild cards
9. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2, No. 10)
10. Minnesota Vikings (3-1, No. 12)
11. Dallas Cowboys (3-1, No. 15)
12. San Francisco 49ers (2-2, No. 16)
13. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2, No. 9)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2, No. 14)
After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, things looked bleak for the Cowboys. They’ve responded by winning three straight to stay within striking distance of Philadelphia in the NFC East, and Prescott could be back as soon as this week. Backup Cooper Rush has been remarkably reliable, throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-10 win over the Commanders in which running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard averaged just 2 yards per carry. The defense has been even more impressive, hounding opposing quarterbacks and forcing turnovers behind a strong defensive line and aggressive secondary. For the first time since 1973, Dallas has held its first four opponents to 19 points or fewer. If they can keep that up, the Cowboys can not only challenge the Eagles for the division crown, but perhaps finally make a deep postseason run.
The murky middle
15. Arizona Cardinals (2-2, No. 17)
16. Denver Broncos (2-2, No. 11)
17. New York Giants (3-1, No. 21)
18. Tennessee Titans (2-2, No. 18)
19. Cleveland Browns (2-2, No. 13)
20. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3, No. 23)
21. Seattle Seahawks (2-2, No. 31)
22. Detroit Lions (1-3, No. 20)
23. New Orleans Saints (1-3, No. 22)
The Cardinals might be the hardest 2-2 team to figure out. They’ve looked listless early in games, but very impressive finishing them. Arizona is averaging just 4 points in the first half, but 18 in the second half and overtime. The Cardinals were tied with the lowly Panthers at 10 entering the fourth quarter Sunday before scoring 16 straight points to pull away for good. Kyler Murray remains one of the league’s best quarterbacks and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has been a perfect addition, but until Arizona can deliver a complete performance, it’s going to be scrapping and clawing each and every week.
It’s been a similar story for many of the teams in this tier. The Broncos’ offense has been stuck in neutral with quarterback Russell Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, finally scoring more than 16 points in a 32-23 loss to the Raiders. The Titans won their second straight, 24-17 over the Colts, but failed to score in the final 38 minutes. The Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor to a concussion in an ugly 20-12 win over the Bears, forcing running back Saquon Barkley to take direct snaps for a series. The Browns’ banged-up defense couldn’t stop Atlanta from rushing for 202 yards in a 23-20 loss. The Seahawks totaled 555 yards, the fifth most in franchise history, yet allowed 520 in a 48-45 win over the Lions. The Saints got an efficient outing from backup quarterback Andy Dalton but turned the ball over twice and committed 10 penalties in a 28-25 loss to the Vikings.
These teams are talented enough to compete, but it’s going to take a significant improvement for at least one of them to be a factor in the playoff race.
Crabs in a bucket
24. Atlanta Falcons (2-2, No. 25)
25. New York Jets (2-2, No. 29)
26. New England Patriots (1-3, No. 27)
27. Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1, No. 19)
28. Washington Commanders (1-3, No. 24)
29. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3, No. 28)
30. Chicago Bears (2-2, No. 26)
31. Carolina Panthers (1-3, No. 30)
32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, No. 32)
Will a quarterback change be enough to keep Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s streak alive? Pittsburgh hasn’t had a losing season since he took over in 2007, but it’s already two games under .500. First-round draft pick Kenny Pickett provided a spark off the bench Sunday with two rushing touchdowns, but the rookie’s three interceptions proved costly in a 24-20 loss to the Jets. Tomlin is reportedly starting Pickett over Mitch Trubisky this week, which might be the turning point for an offense that entered Sunday ranked 26th in passing efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
Another team that might make a quarterback change sooner than later is Carolina, which has struggled behind offseason addition Baker Mayfield. The former Browns starter has continued to struggle with turnovers, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble in a 26-16 loss to the Cardinals. Since entering the league as the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, Mayfield has had three or more turnovers in a game 10 times, the most of any quarterback in that span. Coach Matt Rhule’s seat is only getting warmer, which means his patience with Mayfield is probably wearing thin. Sam Darnold (ankle) could come off the injured reserve this week, but it’s hard to see him being the answer after a mediocre performance last season. The Panthers seem destined for a midseason coaching change and a top draft pick that could finally deliver the quarterback they’ve been searching for.
News
21 Best Tongue Twisters In Hindi And English
A tongue twister is a phrase that’s designed to be hard to say fast because of its complicated wording. These are especially popular in English and Hindi-speaking countries, where they are often used in school as part of speech therapy or children’s games, such as passing sentence down the line so that the person at the end has to say it correctly while everyone else tries to distract them with more tongue twisters. Here are some of the best tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English that you can use to practice your fast-talking skills or just impress your friends with your impressive verbal dexterity!
Tongue Twisters in Hindi and Tongue Twisters in English:
-
“सात पापड़ कच्चे पक्के, सात पापड़ पक्केपक्के पपड़ सेको, कच्चे रखो पीछे।” – This is one of the best tongue twisters in Hindi
-
“कोई टीचर चीटर नहीं होता
कोई चीटर टीचर नहीं होता।” – funny tongue twisters
-
“नदी किनारे नंदी की किराने की दुकान।” – tongue twisters in Hindi
-
“कच्चा काँच, पक्का पाँच।
कच्चा पान, पक्का पान।
कच्ची कचरी, पक्की कचरी।
कच्चा पक्का, पक्का कच्चा।
कच्चा पापड़, पक्का पापड़।” – This is one of the hard tongue twisters
-
“काला कबूतर, सफेद तरबूज,
काला तरबूज, सफेद कबूतर।” – One of the world’s hardest tongue twister for sure
-
“लाली बोली लल्लू से, लल्लन लाया था लालू की शादी पे,
लाल लाल लिफाफे में लड्डू।” – best tongue twisters in Hindi
-
“पानी भर के घड़ा भर घड़ा भर के पानी भर।” – hard tongue twisters
-
“नीली रेल लाल रेल नीली रेल लाल रेल.” – easy tongue twisters
-
“चंदा चमके चम चम, चीखे चौकन्ना चोर,
चींटी चाटे चीनी, चटोरी चीनी खोर।” – tongue twisters in Hindi
-
“कुछ ऊंट ऊंचा, कुछ पीठ ऊंची,
कुछ ऊंची ऊंट की पीठ।” – tongue twisters in Hindi
Also Read: 17 Silly Tongue Twisters With S To Twist Your Tongue
-
“Lesser leather never weathered wetter weather better”
-
“She sells seashells on the seashore.
The shells she sells are seashells, I’m sure.
And if she sells seashells on the seashore,
Then I’m sure she sells seashore shells.”
-
“Red lorry, yellow lorry”
-
“Ed goes over fences. Fido goes under them. Freddy jumps them.”
-
“A pessimistic pest exists amidst us” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
-
“How much wood would a woodchuck chuck
if a woodchuck could chuck wood?
He would chuck, he would, as much as he could,
and chuck as much wood as a woodchuck would
if a woodchuck could chuck wood.”
-
“Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
-
“If two witches watched watches then which witch would watch which watch?:
-
“Six sick hicks nick six slick bricks with picks and sticks” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
-
“If you must cross a course cross cow across a crowded cow crossing, cross the cross coarse cow across the crowded cow crossing carefully” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
-
“I saw a kitten eating chicken in the kitchen” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
These were some of the best Tongue Twisters in Hindi and Tongue Twisters in English. As you can see, it is possible to learn these tongue twisters through repetition. Remember, practice makes perfect! There are many more tongue twisters out there that you may find more difficult. So keep practicing and have fun with them!
The post 21 Best Tongue Twisters In Hindi And English appeared first on MEWS.
News
Daily horoscope for October 4, 2022
Lunar Alert: After 6:30 a.m. EDT today (3:30 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The Moon is in Aquarius.
Happy Birthday on Tuesday, October 4, 2022:
You are charming, friendly and popular. You like variety and change. Although you like fun, you are also conscientious, responsible and practical. This year, the pace is slower. Take time to rest and regain your energy. Focus on your needs and what makes you happy.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★★
It’s a great day to hang out and socialize! Enjoy good times with friends! You will also be happy to interact with clubs and organizations. A partner or close friend could help you define your future goals. In the meantime, you feel lucky! Tonight: Have fun folks.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★★
You are making a wonderful impression on others today, which is a good thing because since the Moon is at the top of your chart, people are noticing you. (They seem to know personal details about your private life.) Luckily, you shine! Tonight: You are respected.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
Today you want to broaden your horizons and do everything you can to get the most out of life. Obviously, it’s the perfect day to travel. But if you can’t travel, do something different to feel energized. Your sense of adventure is heightened and romance is promising! Tonight: Explore!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Today, your home and family could benefit from someone else’s wealth. You could get an inheritance or help from another person or a refund of money from the government. Eventually, this will allow you to redecorate or improve your home. Tonight: Check your finances.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a fabulous day for chatting as everyone is feeling upbeat, friendly and eager to talk to each other. That’s why you will appreciate the time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s also a great day for a short trip. In the meantime, discussions on publishing, media and higher education will be fruitful. Tonight: Schmooze!
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★★
It is a strong day for business and finance. Advance in financial negotiations, because your ability to boost your income or increase your wealth is excellent. It’s a good day to ask for a raise. You can take advantage of someone else’s wealth. Ka-ching! Tonight: Favorable purchases.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★★
You are the social butterfly of the zodiac, and today is a wonderful day for socializing! The Sun and Venus are in your sign dancing with the Moon. Meanwhile, lucky Jupiter is also in the picture, which means flirtations, romance, parties, entertaining entertainment and sports will appeal to you. Tonight: You’re in luck.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
You will enjoy receiving home today. Or you may prefer to spend time alone. It’s a good day to work from home because you feel happy and satisfied. (Remember, this is your year to improve your job or get a better job.) Tonight: Time off for good behavior.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★★
It’s a great day for brainstorming ideas and cooperating with others, as people are welcoming, open, and receptive. Interactions with clubs and organizations, as well as discussions with friends, will be a positive experience for you today. Take advantage of short trips. (A friend can become a lover.) Tonight: Conversations.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★★
It’s a wonderful day to promote your reputation among your peers. (A romance with a boss could begin.) In the meantime, it’s a great day for financial matters or opportunities to increase your income, especially through real estate transactions. Tonight: Favorable finances.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★★
It’s a fantastic day for you! The Moon is in your sign, which gives you an advantage over all other signs; moreover, it dances beautifully with lucky Jupiter and beautiful Venus. This means it’s a wonderful day for chatting, traveling and talking to people from other cultures. Tonight: You win!
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
Today, you have a feeling of warmth in your belly. Even though the vibes are positive, you may prefer to keep a low profile while working alone or behind the scenes simply because you prefer it. Nevertheless, it is a great day for business and commerce because you will attract money! Tonight: Enjoy the solitude.
BORN TODAY
Actress Alicia Silverstone (1976), actress Susan Sarandon (1946), actor Liev Schreiber (1967)
denverpost
News
Rupee Recovers From Significant Losses, Tracks Improving Market Sentiment
The rupiah rallied against the dollar on Tuesday to rebound from steep losses in the previous session as the UK policy reversal did much to improve global market sentiment and push the pound up significantly from lows. last week, which kept the greenback down.
According to Bloomberg, the national currency gained 81.55 to the dollar after opening at 81.65, compared to its previous close of 81.88, which was not far from its record low of 81.95 against the greenback.
PTI reported that the national currency rose 31 paise to 81.51 against the US dollar in early trade.
However, the rise in the price of crude in the international market has limited the rupiah, traders told PTI.
As U.S. economic data revealed a slowdown in manufacturing, the dollar lost traction on lower Treasury yields, suggesting that the impact of rapid rate hikes in the Federal Reserve has already made itself felt.
The rally in the pound has eased some market concerns, but the dollar’s continued gain is keeping many major currencies close to all-time lows and worrying Asian governments.
The Japanese currency, for example, hit 145 to the dollar on Monday – a level that prompted government intervention last week. It last traded at 144.71.
At $0.9823, the euro was about three cents higher than its 20-year low the previous week.
Chinese authorities have implemented a series of strategies to strengthen the yuan, ranging from unusually strong market signals to administrative actions that increase the cost of selling the currency.
The Australian dollar faltered ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision, and the New Zealand dollar held steady at $0.5715 at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on Wednesday.
“Greater volatility is almost certainly assured as currency markets refocus on U.S. recession risks, which continue to build,” Miles Workman, senior economist at ANZ, told Reuters, referring to the data. on Friday’s U.S. jobs as the next major data point on the horizon.
ndtv
News
Seahawks send cease and desist letter to Tiffany Smiley after husband wears jersey in campaign ad
Seattle Seahawks attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley because her husband wore a team jersey in a campaign ad.
However, the team ignored a Democratic candidate who did the same.
The Seahawks reportedly sent the letter to Smiley’s campaign on Sept. 6 asking her to either stop running the ad or rearrange it to blur the Seahawks jersey her husband wore in an ad showing the Smiley family watching. football, political blogger Brandi Kruse recently reported. .
The letter warned Smiley that the team’s trademarks should be removed as they did not want their logos used “in any way that might suggest it is in any way endorsed by, or otherwise affiliated with.” to the team.
But, it turns out the jersey Mr Smiley was wearing in the ad was actually given to him by the team when he raised the 12th man flag in honor of his service as first officer. blind active duty serviceman of the country.
Anyway, the Smiley campaign took the ad back to the production room and used special effects to make the jersey look less like the Seahawks uniform.
Smiley’s campaign manager for Washington, Kristian Hemphill, lambasted the Seahawks on Twitter for his childish gesture.
“Woke companies thought they could help Patty Murray by BULLYING Tiffany with senseless legal threats. Their efforts have both failed and backfired. This campaign will continue to hold accountable the failures of a three-decade incumbent and offer Washingtonians a path from crisis to hope, just as Tiffany did for Scotty and countless other injured veterans.
Woke corporations will learn the same lesson as DC bureaucrats. @SmileyForWA is not easily intimidated
Their efforts have backfired and we will continue to hold accountable the failures of a 30-year-old incumbent and offer WA a path to hope.
— Kristian Hemphill (@DaeHemphill) September 30, 2022
But Kruse found an example where a candidate’s use of Seahawks team logos was apparently not objectionable to him. As a result, Washington State Rep. Tarra Simmons, a Democrat, not only used Seahawks jerseys on her campaign Twitter account, but even had real Seahawks players pose with her while wearing the Seahawks jerseys. jerseys.
So how do you explain that from a Democratic candidate’s campaign page? @TarraSimmons5 has done AWESOME things with his life – but so has the Smiley family.
Are you a football team or a political organization? pic.twitter.com/ChJdd7RegA
—Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 1, 2022
Surprisingly, no cease and desist letter was sent to Mz. Simmons, as far as anyone knows.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Breitbart News
News
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Which couple went home for the James Bond party?
LOS ANGELES– Things got a little shaken up and choppy in the ballroom this week on “Dancing with the Stars.”
The remaining 14 couples performed to iconic music from the James Bond film franchise. The special theme celebrates the 60th anniversary of the first film in the spy series, “Dr. No,” and the couples danced to music spanning six decades of the popular series.
Again, there was a triple tie for first place. Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey all landed high on the judge’s scorecard.
The results segment is never easy.
Safe couples included Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, Charli and Mark Ballas, Wayne and Witney Carson, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Selma Blair and Sasha Farber . , Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr, Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.
The final two couples were Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, along with Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.
The judges voted on who to save, and it was a slam dunk across the board.
All four judges voted to save Sam and Cheryl, meaning Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel were sent home.
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
Adam Sandler is on the cover of AARP magazine, making us all feel old
Adam Sandler might be one of the last actors you think of in the same sentence as “retired.” The actor is 56 years old, but he often plays fiery characters, younger than his age, boys with a man’s body. So what is he doing on the cover of AARP magazine, the publication of the nonprofit group formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons?
Yes, Sandler is the latest surprising cover boy for AARP, following in the footsteps of the late Luke Perrywho was 50 when he made the cover in 2016, and Michael J. Fox, who shocked his movie mom, Lea Thompson, when he was the cover boy in 2021 at age 60.
Both Perry and Fox were Gen X idols, but seeing Sandler on AARP might be even more shaken up, thanks to his typically youthful screen persona.
The cover story refers to Sandler as “the ultimate man-child,” but also explains how he takes on more mature and thoughtful roles. In an interview, Sandler talks about the need for a hip replacement and directly addresses his role as a cover boy.
“I’m getting old,” he admits. “That doesn’t mean I feel old. I mean, I do when I’m on the basketball court and some 18-year-old kid hears I’m 56 and goes, ‘Wow! I was thinking that you were younger than that!’”
As with Perry and Fox when they graced the cover of AARP, some fans just can’t believe how much this news makes them feel.
“Oof. Kick me right in the sciatica,” one person tweeted.
Some pointed out that the same issue of AARP wished rapper Eminem a happy 50th birthday on October 17, writing, “Adam Sandler and Eminem in AARP magazine. (We’re old).”
Perhaps fans should take a tip from Sandler himself, who says in the AARP interview, “I like my age, and it’s fun to play my age. It’s freeing. I don’t need to be true to anything other than what i look like i like and what i think and what i do for a living.”
CNET
