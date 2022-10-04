News
Planned Parenthood announces puberty blockers for minors
Planned Parenthood published an ad for puberty-blocking drugs for minors.
The new advertisement, which is aimed at minors, mismarkets puberty-blocking drugs as safe substances that can be used “like a stop sign” to halt puberty.
Advertisement for puberty blockers run by Planned Parenthood, which tells children they can get puberty blockers to "put their puberty on hold"

The ad says, “There are drugs you can take to delay puberty for a while, they’re called puberty blockers and they work like a stop sign.” He goes on to falsely state that “puberty blockers are safe and can give you more time to figure out what’s right for your body and your gender identity.”
The ad also embraces gender ideology when it explains that “some people decide to use hormones or surgeries to help their bodies match their gender identity.”
The Planned Parenthood website states, “Your gender identity is real and there are medical treatments you can use to help your body better reflect who you are.
He goes on to note that “Some trans, intersex and gender non-binary young people may decide to take puberty blockers after talking with their parents or guardian and a nurse or doctor.” The website also specifically cites leuprolide acetate, also known as Lupron, as a drug used to block puberty. Lupron, which is produced by AbbVie, has been used to chemically castrate sex offenders.
Planned Parenthood receives hundreds of millions of federal government dollars in grants and reimbursements.
Breitbart News investigated the role of manufacturers and suppliers of puberty blockers in advancing the transgender movement. AbbVie, for example, sponsors an organization called the GenderCool Project, which provides high-profile media appearances for young people who have attempted a gender reassignment to normalize transgendering among children.
Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News.
Breitbart News
King Estates campus shooting: Video released by Oakland police shows 2 suspects running into school with guns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland Police have released new video showing the moments before the shooting at the King Estates School campus on Fontaine Street.
The video shows two men running towards the front door of the school building with guns drawn. And you can see students having to run for their safety.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects in the video.
The chief says it’s still unclear if the door to the building was open or exactly how the suspects managed to get in through the front door.
RELATED: ‘He’s A Hero’: Parent Describes Security Guard Among 6 Shot On Oakland School Campus
Two of the six victims are still in hospital – a worker and a student. They are expected to be fine.
If you have information about this case, contact the OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
ABC7
Giancarlo Stanton hits his 30th home run to become the third Yankee to cross the threshold this season – The Denver Post
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge watched in the background.
Giancarlo Stanton hit his 30th homer of the season Monday night to help the Yankees to a 3-1 win over the Rangers at Globe Life Park, but Stanton was asked about pursuing Judge for his season-record 62nd homer of the season.
The judge made faces and laughed as he watched and listened.
So, no, the fourth straight game without a home run with the Yankees’ regular season down to three games doesn’t seem to rush or worry him. He, however, disappointed the 35,906 at the new ballpark. They came to see Judge go down in history. Instead, he went 1 for 4 with one strikeout. His batting average remained at .311, now four runs behind American League-leading Minnesota’s Luis Arraez.
If the judge is able to top Arraez’s batting average, the slugger will be in a position to win the Triple Crown award. It would be the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera won in 2012.
In the top of the ninth, Judge was on deck when Marwin Gonzalez came out to end the inning. The pop-up had the crowd booing loudly. Gonzalez denied them another chance to see Judge continue the story.
In the eighth, Gonzalez started with a Jonathan Hernandez homer, then Judge hit swinging on a 99 mph sinker.
Giancarlo Stanton followed with his 30th homer of the season. He is the third Yankee this season to hit at least 30 home runs, joining Judge and Anthony Rizzo, who has 32. They are the first line of Yankees to hit at least 30 home runs in the same season since 2005, when Jason Giambi, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield did.
Boone said Judge could play in both games of a split head-to-head doubleheader on Tuesday and his schedule hinges on him reaching No. 62.
()
denverpost sports
Who is Brazil’s former socialist presidential candidate?
BRASILIA, Brazil — Although Brazilian pollsters are widely predicting a first-round victory for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro fared much better than expected, forcing his leftist opponent to a runoff. at the end of the month.
Yet to many international observers it may seem odd that Lula is even in the running, given his recent corruption conviction.
“I expected the corruption charges [against Lula] play a greater role than them. But they certainly had some weight with the electorate,” Tiago Cortez, political adviser to the Republican Party of Brazil, told Fox News Digital.
Cortez also pointed out that Lula is very popular in elite circles: “Lula is highly favored by the media, the artistic class and part of the business world, which has spent a decade enjoying favorable treatment by the through the National Development Bank. These are sectors that end up making a big financial and media contribution” to his campaign.
The charges against Lula and the Workers’ Party stem from a widespread influence peddling and kickback scheme perpetrated by the huge Brazilian construction company, Odebrecht, which has been accused of lavishing campaign funds to political parties across Latin America in exchange for lucrative construction and infrastructure contracts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN BRAZIL: JAIR BOLSONARO PROVES POLLS ARE INCORRECT AND FORCES SOCIALIST OPPONENT TO RUN-OFF
Marcelo Odebrecht alleged that Lula lobbied foreign governments on behalf of the company in exchange for bribes; the company allegedly distributed more than $230 million in kickbacks to politicians across the region.
Following Odebrecht’s initial investigation, Brazilian police began investigating Lula and the Workers’ Party regarding a similar scheme involving state oil company Petrobras, alleging that the company funded Lula’s campaign by exchange for favorable treatment.
Investigators uncovered a massive scheme in which money flowed into the Workers’ Party coffers of some of the country’s biggest companies via kickbacks and kickbacks. Joao Vaccari Neto, treasurer of the Workers’ Party, was charged with corruption and money laundering and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
As the investigation wound down on Lula and his close associates, President Dilma Rousseff (who succeeded Lula as president) appointed him chief of staff in an attempt to protect him from prosecution, as some government employees enjoy limited immunity from prosecution under Brazilian law. Eventually, his appointment to the post was rejected by a Brazilian judge, who viewed it as a thinly veiled attempt to avoid prosecution.
A LEFT-WING VICTORY IN BRAZIL’S ELECTIONS COULD BE THE LIFELINE CUBA, VENEZUELA NEEDS NOW
In September 2016, the ball fell, as Lula was accused of leading the whole scheme and faced a corruption indictment in Curitiba, Parana, under the auspices of Judge Sergio Moro.
The ensuing trial polarized Brazil along political lines, as Lula and Rousseff called on supporters to take to the streets to protest what they saw as politically motivated persecution.
At one point, Lula faced no less than nine separate criminal charges, but he was ultimately found guilty and sentenced on corruption and money laundering charges related to $1.2 million worth of renovations on his beachfront apartment by construction company Grupo OAS, which in turn was said to have received big contracts from Petrobras orchestrated by Lula.
The case eventually went to Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, which in a narrow 6-5 decision upheld his conviction and ordered him to begin serving his sentence.
Lula’s incarceration sparked a massive “Lula Livre” or Free Lula campaign and led to an investigation into Judge Moro’s tactics.
Ultimately, Lula was never cleared of corruption charges. His conviction was overturned by the Federal Supreme Court on two technical points: first, alleging that Judge Moro acted improperly in communicating with the prosecution during Lula’s trial, and second, alleging that Moro lacked standing to try Lula in Curitiba, because Lula resided in Brasilia. at the time.
On April 15, 2021, the Federal Supreme Court, in an 8-3 decision, upheld an earlier decision overturning his convictions based on this reasoning. Lula only served 580 days of his 12-year sentence.
BRAZIL BOLSONARO LOCKED IN DIFFICULT RE-ELECTION BID WITH LEFT-FIGHTING CANDIDATE LULA LEADING IN POLLS
Bolsonaro’s camp argues that the Supreme Federal Court is biased because the overwhelming majority of its 11 justices were appointed by the Workers’ Party presidential administrations.
While Workers’ Party activists may believe in Lula’s innocence, few Brazilians seem to believe that Lula did nothing wrong. Nonetheless, nearly half voted for him on Sunday, and Lula is likely to remain the frontrunner heading into the second round at the end of the month.
Brazilians seem to widely believe that all politicians are corrupt. Lula’s larger-than-life personality seems to have been vindicated by the way he far outscored his slate of congressional and gubernatorial candidates.
Political analyst Flavio Morgenstern explained to Fox News Digital why Lula remains popular with the electorate: “Lula has a very strong ideological appeal in a country contaminated by socialist ideas”, adding: “He is the only charismatic figure left because of its already mythical past. »
Morgenstern also said that Lula, despite his background, would always have a working relationship with the United States, “With Biden, Lula would have an ally with some tension… his interest [in the U.S.] has always been purely economic”, but “Lula’s friends are even the enemies of the American left… of the communist dictatorships of Latin America, of China, of Russia, of the Palestinian Authority”.
Yet Lula, 76, was still the top earner in Sunday’s first round of voting as he headed into the second round as a favorite against President Bolsonaro. This even as many Brazilians voted for center-right or right-wing congressional and gubernatorial candidates but still swung left in the presidential election for him.
Fox
Easy Trip Planners Stock Flies on Bonus Issuance and Stock Split Plan
Reacting to the news, shares of Easy Trip Planners jumped more than 8% to reach Rs 412.90 at the time of BSE publication. Easy Trip Planners operates the popular ticketing platform EaseMyTrip.com.
According to the exchange filing, Easy Trip Planners said its board of directors plans to split the bonuses and shares on Oct. 10.
Reacting to the news, shares of Easy Trip Planners jumped more than 8% to reach Rs 412.90 at the time of BSE publication. The company had gone public on March 19, 2021.
A stock split is usually undertaken to reduce the stock price for easy purchase and to increase liquidity.
Easy Trip Planners operates the popular ticketing platform EaseMyTrip.com. The Company is registered in travel and tourism related reservation services industry.
More details are awaited.
First post: October 04, 2022, 11:30 a.m. STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: RBA surprises, rate hike 25bps weaker than expected
The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark rate by 25bp at its monetary policy board meeting today, versus the +50bp rate hike that was widely (but not unanimously) expected. In the accompanying statement, Governor Lowe said the spot rate had risen “significantly in a short time.” He went on to say that slowing the pace of rate hikes today gives the Bank an opportunity to assess household spending, wages, inflation and global economic developments to inform its path of rate hikes. coming. It now looks like the new ups will be +25, with more +50 to come from the RBA.
AUD/USD fell on the announcement. As I update it did not follow the decline, after bouncing back not to have changed much from the pre-announcement.
USD/JPY briefly fell on news that North Korea had launched a missile towards Japan’s Hokkaido. The ballistic missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. North Korea launches ballistic missile tests with some regularity, but today’s was the first to fly over Japan since 2017.
USD/JPY quickly regained its composure and has since moved higher during the session.
We had data from Japan today, with Tokyo-area inflation (for September) rising again, this time to its fastest since 1992 (excluding readings when sales tax was raised ).
Elsewhere, major FX ranges were relatively subdued. China’s absence from the markets has undermined interest and flows in the region so far for the week.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Royce O’Neale shines in Nets’ preseason opener – The Denver Post
Here’s an early takeaway from the Nets’ preseason opener — a 19-point loss to a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team with more pluses to glean than the scoreline suggests: new addition Royce O’Neale is going to have a big impact on this Brooklyn team.
O’Neale earned a league-wide reputation as a coveted 3-D winger over several seasons with the Utah Jazz, so coveted general manager Sean Marks landed a first-round pick to bail him out. by Danny Ainge. In his first game as a Net, O’Neale scored 11 points and made two of his four three-point attempts.
He also brought tenacity and versatility as a perimeter defenseman that the Nets desperately lacked last season.
“Royce is one of those players you want on your team because he’s got a lot of experience. He’s been through a lot of battles. He understands the nuances of the game and what it takes to win,” said Kyrie Irving about his new teammate: “I think he brings his intangibles very well to our team. We can use him on this wing to be a defensive stopper, which we know he is, but also add dimension to offense as a space shooter. He moves well, plays the game well in that Utah system for a long time. Moving the ball is something drilled into their head. He fits in well.
O’Neale came off the bench for marksman Joe Harris as the first replacement for head coach Steve Nash. Point guard Ben Simmons immediately found O’Neale with a cross laser beam from a pass for a wide open three on the wing. Nash also used O’Neale in a smaller formation where Harris stayed on the ground and Simmons played in the center of defense when starting big man Nic Claxton went to the bench.
“I think [O’Neale] will be a great addition for us,” Nash said. “Incredible IQ, sense of the game on both sides of the ball. I think he will tie the room several times.
Which makes fighting for minutes on the wing all the more competitive.
Harris, the starting winger, played his first game after back-to-back ankle surgeries and shot just two of seven from the field, including two first airballs. Sharpshooter Seth Curry also plans to play a few minutes as a ground spacer alongside Irving and Kevin Durant and TJ Warren – who is not yet cleared to play but is cured after missing two seasons with stress fractures in his foot – will pack a punch when he joins the rotation in November. There’s also second-year forward Kessler Edwards, who has proven himself able to use his youthful athleticism to hold multiple positions.
O’Neale defends at a higher level than those he competes against for minutes and he’s a career 38% three-point shooter. He’ll surely be in play as a potential starter or a member of the Nets’ closing rosters and he’s already left a mark through just one preseason game.
BEN’S RETURN
Simmons, a two-time All-Defense first-team selection, says it’s going to be a while before he returns to playing elite-level defense.
“Defensively, getting into position,” he said. “Obviously when you have back surgery it’s not the easiest thing to get into position and keep guard, but it all slowly comes back.”
Simmons also said he was still developing his conditioning.
BY CLICKING?
First Durant built chemistry with his Oklahoma City Thunder. Then he immersed himself in the Golden State Warriors way. Now he’s in Brooklyn, with another reinvented roster to compete for a championship.
After the big three of Durant, Irving and James Harden imploded last season, the new big three of Durant, Irving and Simmons laid the groundwork. As someone who has played with multiple superstar-caliber players in his career, how will Durant know when things have started to click?
“When you win games in the regular season,” he said. “It’s a little hard to say. I think you know you get used to your teammates every day. You talk, have conversations about where you see each other and how you can help each other, and go from there. So the dialogue is always open with Kai, Ben, myself, Royce, the rest of the guys. So I think it just happens.
()
denverpost sports
