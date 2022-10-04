Pumlx Launches On Bybit, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bullperks, And Gamespad To Take Move To Earn To The Next Level

PUML Better Health announced today that they will be launching on Bybit, KuCoin, Gate.io, BullPerks, and GamesPad for their TGE of PUMLx. PUMLx is the utility token of the PUML Better Health platform and will start spot trading on the 7th of October 2022 at 12 pm UTC time.

ByBit will be offering a LaunchPad – Bybit Announcement | PUMLX on Bybit

KuCoin will be offering a Burning Drop – PUMLx (PUMLX) Is Available on BurningDrop

Gate.io will be launching PUMLx as a Startup – PUMLx-Startup-Gate.io

BullPerks will be offering an IDO – https://bullperks.com/project/pumlx/

GamesPad will be offering an IDO – PUMLx IDO Launching On GamesPad

PUML Better Health rewards users with their in-game PUML token for completing healthy challenges and habits such as sleep, meditation, and steps. PUML coins can be used to purchase rewards within the in-app marketplace or burn to receive ERC20 $PUMLx cryptocurrency. The new token can be used for staking rewards, swapping assets, and other unique utilities – including purchasing their WearX NFT collection, which unlocks further in-app gameplay. The collection will provide users with different utilities such as staking, access to unique challenges and boosts to Move-to-Earn rewards.

Bybit Launchpad 2.0 is a freshly revamped platform connecting users with some of the most sought-after tokens in the space. Bybit users can commit BitDAO (BIT) to subscribe to token allocations or participate in Launchpad 2.0’s new lottery model, where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. Bybit is partnered with the impressive Formula One Racing Team and Oracle Red Bull Racing.

KuCoin is one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges that offer the ability to buy, sell and trade crypto assets. With Kucoin continuously reaching new milestones and having over 10 million registered users, they enabled Kucoin Burning Drops. Burndrops enable users to stake KCS, USDT, or ETH to mine other cryptocurrency tokens. During the Burning Acceleration Period, users who have already staked can enjoy more PUMLX rewards by burning POL.

Gate.io is a highly established cryptocurrency exchange for experienced traders who are looking to buy unfamiliar cryptos. Gate.io recently launched its “Startup Project Free Airdrop Program” where users are rewarded with free airdrops for excellent blockchain projects. Gate.io has over 1,300 cryptos available and also offers leading trading features such as margin trading in a selection of countries.

Bullperks is known as one of the most reliable and community-dedicated launchpads. They unleash the power of the blockchain and a decentralized venture fundraising model to offer tremendous opportunities to everyone willing to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. Committed to protecting users, Bullperks performs rigorous due diligence on all projects to bring only the highest quality deals to the table.

GamesPad is an all-inclusive platform that brings together a multichain launchpad, decentralized VC, game incubator, NFT aggregator and marketplace, and more. The key feature important to the launch of $PUMLx is the multichain launchpad, which will be offering an IDO for the project.

About PUML Better Health

PUML Better Health is one of the original Web 3, Move-to-Earn, Fitness, and Wellness companies from the Gold Coast, Australia.

PUML specializes in the Move-To-Earn industry, where users can get rewarded with their cryptocurrency token $PUMLx on the Ethereum and Polygon networks for completing health challenges such as steps and meditation.

PUML successfully launched Move-to-Earn for Corporates in 2021 by signing with major corporations such as Singapore and Malaysia’s Western Union, Deloitte, LVMH, and many more, generating substantial revenue and growth.