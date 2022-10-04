News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh doubles down, stands by his fourth-down decision late in 23-20 loss to Bills
A day after a gusty call backfired, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he stands by his decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal instead of asking Justin Tucker to kick a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
“I feel the same way as I felt during the game and after the game,” he said Monday.
Harbaugh reiterated the explanation he gave in the minutes after the loss, saying there is “nothing less safe” than a three-point lead against an offense as good as Buffalo’s. He said if the Ravens had scored to go up 27-20, “I think we have a better chance of defending that.”
Instead, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception, and the Bills started from their 20-yard line instead of from the 2-yard line, where they would have been if Jackson simply threw an incompletion.
Harbaugh took widespread criticism from fans and analysts in the wake of the loss but said he had no regrets about steering away from the “safe decision” of kicking a field goal.
As he reviewed the end of the game, he also noted that outside linebacker Odafe Oweh made the correct play when he went for a strip on Bills running back Devin Singletary in the final two minutes. The Ravens wanted to let Singletary score, even help him into the end zone, so they could get the ball back. But Harbaugh said Singletary was going down on his own, so Oweh was right to try for the turnover. The Bills ultimately ran the clock down before kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
As for cornerback Marcus Peters’ outburst on the sideline, which ended with him screaming and throwing his helmet to the ground, Harbaugh said he’s not concerned about lingering tension.
“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any issues at all.”
News
When Nature Calls! Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert To Poo Backstage
We all have bowel problems sometimes, right? Well, 23-year-old controversial Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X experienced some and decided to handle it unusually. And looking at his persona, we aren’t surprised.
During one of his shows at Atlanta in Coca-Cola Roxy, Lil Nas X did the unthinkable by talking to his attendees and waiting for his performance while taking a poo backstage. Of all the professional ways to go about this, Lil Nas decided to go cheugy.
Well, the rapper apologized to his fans and pleaded that he needed a minute or two to address his troubles or demons as he referred to them later.
Via Media Take Out:
Lil Nas X Atlanta concert last night started a little later than expected for fans. And that’s because the rapper/pop star had a serious issue with his bowels, Media Take Out has learned.
And Lil Nas X decided to “share” his uncomfortable experience with his fans via Twitter, who were anxiously awaiting his performance.
The rapper candidly told Atlanta concertgoers in the middle of a show Thursday that he needed a bathroom break.
“I’m backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean s–t, so please forgive me,” the rapper said, adding he only needed “a minute or two” on the toilet.
“I’ll be right back,” the Grammy winner, 23, promised in a viral video filmed by an audience member.
On Friday, the songwriter took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn’t kidding about delaying to drop a deuce.
The “Old Town Road” singer began his “Long Live Montero” tour last month. Making headlines for his response to the Christian “street ministry” protesters who were gathered outside of his Boston show on Sept. 18.
“So people [sic] were protesting my concert last night,” Lil Nas X wrote via TikTok. “So we brought them pizza.”
But that’s not all that happened that night. Lil Nas X claims that “one of the homophobes was hot” and he “accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”
Meanwhile, we can all admire Lil Nas X’s bravery as this is enough to prevent some artists from performing but he handled it, though not professionally but he still did.
Here is the video of Lil Nas X doing his thing backstage:
News
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
By TRISHA AHMED
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor’s office announced Monday.
The state will start sending out the payments on Wednesday. The Legislature approved a total of $500 million for eligible applicants, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in April.
“To a working family, $500 is very meaningful … it will be a boost for my family and many other families,” said Gene Sparks, an EMT who worked at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee during the pandemic.
Many frontline workers faced long shifts, uncertain procedures and constant threats of infection that kept them worried throughout the day and sleepless at night during the first year of COVID-19, he added.
“The payments made this week should only be the start of the gratitude that our state shows,” Sparks said. “But today, we take a moment to pause and celebrate this win.”
Nearly 1.2 million applications were submitted during the 45-day application period this summer. The state approved 1,025,655 of them, which means the individual payments will be $487.45.
Every person who applied will receive an email by Wednesday informing them of whether or not they were approved, and next steps, said Nicole Blissenbach, temporary commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Frontline workers who chose direct deposit should get their money within seven to 10 business days; those who chose to get their payments via debit cards will get them within three to four weeks.
The money is subject to federal income tax but not state income tax, Blissenbach added.
State officials originally estimated the final pool of qualified workers would be around 667,000 with payments of about $750 apiece, but applications exceeded expectations.
Democrats pushed for $1 billion in payments but eventually compromised with Republicans for $500 million. The deal marked one of the few big bipartisan successes of the 2022 legislative session, which was marked mostly by stalemates over how to spend a $9.25 billion budget surplus.
Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing.
“I’m just happy that we’ll finally get this payment,” said Keith Farr, a meat cutter at a Lunds & Byerlys supermarket.
He said a particularly difficult time was during the stay-at-home order when his three daughters — ages 16, 13 and 10 — were at home and attending school online at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It required more food. It was hard for the girls to stay focused. It was tough,” Farr said. His wife stopped working in order to support their daughters, “and it cut our income in half at the time that it was most needed.”
Farr said he plans to use his frontline worker check toward rent. He said he would’ve liked the check to be a little bit more, but that the $487 is better than nothing.
When asked if legislators might approve more money for frontline workers, given that Democrats had to settle for less than they wanted, Democratic Rep. Cedric Frazier, of New Hope, said, “I personally believe we should take more action … but we’ll have to see what that looks like in the next session.”
Democratic Sen. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, added that frontline worker pay is an important provision, but the state is still experiencing workforce shortages in education, nursing homes and health care — issues that also require attention from legislators.
Associated Press reporter Steve Karnowski contributed to this story. Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.
News
The bones discovered were not those of Alexis Gabe, according to his family
Bones discovered in Amador County last week briefly gave hope to the family of a missing woman, but her father has since said they were told the remains were not human.
Alexis Gabe, 24, of Oakley, was last seen in January when she visited her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, at his home in Antioch, authorities said. Police believe Jones killed Gabe, abandoned his car and threw away his cell phone. He was the prime suspect in the case but was fatally shot by police in June in Washington state as officers attempted to arrest him in connection with Gabe’s disappearance, according to his family.
Gabe’s father, Gwyn Gabe, told Bay Area news station KGO on Sunday that Jones made a map showing where the woman’s body is buried. He said the map included handwritten notes that began at Jones’ sister’s house in Vacaville and ended somewhere in the town of Pioneer, Amador County.
On Wednesday, search volunteers found a set of bones in the city, about 50 miles east of Sacramento. Gabe drove there on Saturday as investigators examined the find.
But in a Facebook post on Monday, Gabe said the bones weren’t human. He shared a statement from the sheriff’s department about the find that was sent to the family.
“There was animal hair around one of the bones, but out of an abundance of caution, a forensic anthropologist was contacted,” the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement to the family. “The forensic anthropologist was able to quickly determine that the bones were not from a human being. We have no bones in our possession that are believed to be human and we have not sent any for DNA analysis. .
Gabe concluded by saying, “Another false alarm. Let’s continue the search.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to email or phone requests for comment on Monday.
“We just want to find her remains so we can bring her home,” Gabe told Mercury News on Sunday.
Police believe Jones killed Alexis Gabe in late January when she visited him in Antioch. His car was found abandoned in Oakley with the key in the ignition and the door open. In February, a search party found her cell phone case in a field near Jones’ home. A broken screensaver that contained his DNA was also located, according to the newspaper.
When they attempted to take him into custody in connection with Gabe’s disappearance, Jones lunged at officers with a knife, police said.
A $100,000 reward is offered to help find Gabe. A Facebook page run by family and friends regularly posts updates on the case, including from law enforcement, as well as copies of notes allegedly written by Jones.
In a recent update, Gwyn Gabe posted a video of his wife stopping along a road to check out bags strewn along the side.
“Whenever she sees black trash bags on the side of the road, she always stops to look and get emotional. It breaks my heart. Hope we meet Alexis soon. Please God helps us. We just want to wake up from this nightmare and get back to normal life,” Gabe wrote.
In the video, Rowena Gabe can be heard sobbing as she walks back to her car.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakley Police Department at (925) 625-8060.
News
Isiah Kiner-Falefa happy Rangers traded him to the Bronx: ‘I was really excited that they gave me the opportunity’
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is ready for this year to come full circle.
The Yankees shortstop began the year in Arlington, working out with plans to be the Rangers third baseman. He got traded to the Twins as soon as the lockout was over and figured since Minnesota came to play the Rangers a month into the season, he’d just grab some things from his home then. Seven months and a spring training trade to the Yankees later, Kiner-Falefa is finally going to be able to get back to his apartment and grab the things he left behind.
And he’s happy he will be packing for the playoffs — which would not be the case if his year had not begun with so many twists and turns.
“That’s where I spent the offseason so I have a lot of familiarity there. And it’ll just be a good bridge to the postseason for me,” Kiner-Falefa said. “It’ll be good to go back to that kind of finish that chapter. At the same time, I will probably feel good going back and then give me some confidence going into the postseason.”
Kiner-Falefa has had an up and down first year with the Yankees. He has made some spectacular defensive plays and booted some big plays.
“He’s better when he doesn’t have to think too much,” one scout said.
After a slow start, Kiner-Falefa has had an offensive season that is what could be expected. He is slashing .263/.315/.331 with four home runs, 20 doubles and 48 RBI.
The Rangers certainly treated him like he was disposable after they signed Corey Seager to play shortstop, Marcus Semien to play second base and they had a prospect coming up in the third base lane. Kiner-Falefa insists there isn’t any bitterness from his days with the Rangers, but it is clear he is glad not to be here any more.
“I was really excited that they gave me the opportunity,” Kiner-Falefa said. “They traded me. I could still be there on the losing team. So I’m actually really happy to get out of there, but in a good way. They gave me an opportunity. I felt like I put my best foot forward there and they kind of rewarded that instead of holding on to me. So I have no ill will.”
But Kiner-Falefa said he does hope the Yankees get their 100th win there and that it will be nice to return on a playoff-bound team.
It’s a different Rangers leadership than the one that let him go. Chris Woodward was fired as manager and long-time general manager Jon Daniels was also let go.
“It’s just gonna be a little different with JD and Woody but at the same time, I’m really happy for Tony Beasley,” Kiner-Falefa said of the interim manager. “He’s a great guy. He’s always a really, really good guy. And it was so weird because he always seemed like he was like, everyone’s kind of like dad. He’s like a father figure for a lot of the guys there. So now that he’s managing, I just want to see how he’s doing and see if he’s changed.”
For Kiner-Falefa it will be the first time he has talked to his former teammates and coaches since the Rangers were in New York early in May.
“I haven’t talked to anybody over there. Just because we’ve been so focused here on our own stuff and my own personal stuff, too,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So, yeah, it’s just it’d be nice to just go and see some of those guys… and nice to be going to the playoffs and they’re not so I mean.”
News
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City prediction: EPL pick today
Monday’s stand-alone Premier League game between last-placed Leicester City and 19th-placed Nottingham Forest isn’t your typical six-point relegation.
While most expected Nottingham Forest to fight for survival all season, Leicester City entered the season with an Over/Under of 51.5 points which would put them squarely in the middle of the table. . Leicester have finished in the top half of the table in five of the past seven seasons, a run that includes their miracle title win in 2015-16.
The Foxes are -135 home favorites to BetMGM over Forest at the King Power Stadium on Monday afternoon.
Is this number too rich for a team that has one point and has allowed more than three goals per game in seven matches?
Prediction Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City
What these odds tell us is how little the market is thinking about Nottingham Forest at the moment. Sitting on four points from seven games, the Tricky Trees have the second-worst goal differential in the Premier League (-11) and expected goal differential (-7.6). Forest have allowed more xGs and shots per 90 minutes than any other Premier League side this season.
Nottingham Forest’s defensive woes are picked up by Leicester City, however. The Foxes were one of the least convincing defensive units in the Premier League in 2021-22, and that form has continued into the new campaign. The Foxes rank 18th in preventing high scoring chances and 15th in expected goals allowed by 90 through seven games. Their keeper, Danny Ward, has also suffered badly, allowing more than seven goals above expectations this season.
Normally Leicester City’s attack – which is headlined by Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho – would provide ample cover for any defensive issues, but that hasn’t been the case so far. now this season. . Leicester City rank 14th in expected goals created, 18th in shots per 90 minutes and 19th in big chances created. The Foxes have scored 10 goals in seven matches, but that number seems a little inflated, considering they’ve only created 7.2 xGs and been involved in a few blowouts where the game opened.
Both of these teams also go through situations off the pitch. Much has been made of the fact that Forest signed 22 players in the summer transfer window, and it looks like that on the pitch, while Leicester have done next to nothing to bolster an aging squad. The Foxes have become stale and manager Brendan Rodgers would like to leave, but the club don’t want to fire him as his contract isn’t over yet and they would have to pay two managers. It’s a bad situation for Leicester.
Leicester City and Nottingham Forest both have a lot of issues to deal with, but at the moment there really isn’t much that separates these two Midlands clubs. In this case, it makes sense to support the underdog at a high number on Monday.
Nottingham Forest pick vs Leicester City
Nottingham Forest +340 (FanDuel)
News
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Stewart Rhodes and his band of extremists were prepared to go to war to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told jurors. The group celebrated the Capitol attack as a victory in that fight and continued their plot even after Biden’s electoral victory was certified, Nestler alleged.
“Their goal was to stop, by whatever means necessary, the lawful transfer of presidential power, including by taking up arms against the United States government,” the prosecutor said during his opening statement. “They concocted a plan for armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy.”
The five men are the first Jan. 6 defendants to stand trial on the charge of seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that calls for up to 20 years behind bars. The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which last secured a seditious conspiracy conviction at trial nearly 30 years ago, and intends to try two more groups on the charge later this year.
Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking evidence from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol. Rhodes’ attorney said his client will take the stand and show that the Oath Keepers had merely been preparing for orders they expected from Trump but never came.
“Stewart Rhodes meant no harm to the Capitol that day. Stewart Rhodes did not have any violent intent that day,” Rhodes’ attorney, Phillip Linder, said. “The story the government is trying to tell you today is completely wrong.”
On trial with Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, are Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer from Virginia, and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group. They face several other charges as well.
They are among roughly 900 people who have been charged in the attack, which temporarily halted the certification of Biden’s electoral victory, sent lawmakers running for cover and left dozens of police officers injured.
In the Oath Keepers case, prosecutors will try to prove that their actions were not a spontaneous outpouring of election-fueled rage but part of a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop Biden from entering the White House.
The Oath Keepers “were prepared in November, they were prepared in December and when the opportunity finally presented itself on Jan 6, 2021, they sprang into action,” Nestler said.
Rhodes began plotting to overturn Biden’s victory right after the election, Nestler said. In November 2020, Rhodes sent his followers a step-by-step plan for stopping the transfer of power based on a popular uprising that brought down Yugoslavia’s president two decades earlier. As December approached, Rhodes’ rhetoric became increasingly violent and desperate, Nestler said.
In messages and comments read to the jury, the Oath Keepers repeatedly warned of violence if Biden were to become president. During a December interview, Rhodes called senators “traitors” and warned that the Oath Keepers would have to “overthrow, abort or abolish Congress.” He described Jan. 6 as a “hard constitutional deadline” for stopping the transfer of power.
The Oath Keepers organized training, including one session on “unconventional warfare.” Before coming to Washington, they set up “quick reaction force” teams with “weapons of war” stashed at a Virginia hotel so they could get them into the capital quickly if necessary, the prosecutor said.
As Oath Keepers stormed the Capitol in helmets and other battle gear, Rhodes remained on the outside, like “a general surveying his troops on a battlefield,” Nestler said. After the attack, the elated Oath Keepers went to a Virginia restaurant to celebrate their victory, the prosecutor said.
They planned to continue “that war,” but “thankfully their plans were foiled,” Nestler said.
In the days between the riot and Biden’s inauguration, Rhodes spent more than $17,000 on firearm parts, ammunition and other items, prosecutors say. About a week after the insurrection, Rhodes was secretly recorded saying that his “only regret is that they should have brought rifles,” Nestler said.
Prosecutors showed jurors a slew of videos, including showing Meggs, Harrelson and others firing AR-15 style rifles at targets at a range. Meggs sent the video, set to rock music, to a group on Jan. 5 and declared: “We are ready!” the prosecutor said.
Among those expected to testify during the trial, which will last several weeks, are three Oath Keepers who have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and are cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of getting lighter sentences. They include a man who says that after arriving in Washington, Meggs told him that another Florida Oath Keeper had brought explosives in his RV.
The government’s first witness was a FBI agent, who responded on Jan. 6 to help rescue senators. He described lawmakers crying, broken doors and windows and a scene that “looked like a bomb had gone off.”
Defense lawyers say prosecutors have ripped the Oath Keepers’ messages out of context to paint them unfairly. The Oath Keepers came to Washington to provide security at events for figures such as Trump ally Roger Stone before the president’s big outdoor rally behind the White House, defense lawyers said. Rhodes’ attorney described the group as a “peacekeeping” force and called his client an “extremely patriotic” man who “loves this country.”
Rhodes’ attorneys plan to argue that Rhodes believed Trump was going to going to invoke the Insurrection Act and call up a militia, which Rhodes had been calling on him to do to stop Biden from becoming president. Rhodes’ lawyers have said he was merely lobbying the president to invoke a U.S. law.
Prosecutors say it’s clear the Oath Keepers were going to act regardless of what Trump did. Nestler told jurors that Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate, was only using the Insurrection Act as “legal cover.” In one message, Rhodes wrote in December 2020 that Trump “needs to know that if he fails to act, then we will.”
An attorney for Caldwell said his client is a disabled veteran who didn’t even know of the Oath Keepers until November 2020. The defense lawyer, David Fischer, called Jan. 6 a “black eye” for the country, but said Caldwell merely came to Washington “on a date with his wife” and wasn’t planning to go to the Capitol until Trump’s speech on the Ellipse before the riot.
“Mr. Caldwell couldn’t storm his way out of a paper bag,” Fischer said. “I came here to clear his name.”
