RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Barclays forecasts rate hike of 25bps
Previous previews are here.
The release is scheduled for 03:30 GMT. Previous previews:
- RBA meeting Tuesday, October 4, 50bps cash rate hike widely expected, then more by year end
- RBA policy meeting next week – Morgan Stanley expects 50bps cash rate hike
This now from Barclays.
Via the folks at eFX.
- “Our economists expect the RBA to adopt a slower rate of increase (by 25 basis points from 50 basis points in the last four meetings), taking its cash rate target to 2.60%. RBA Governor Lowe told lawmakers (Sept. 16) rate hikes have “declined” as the spot rate moved closer to “more normal parameters,” indicating a slower pace of hikes to come,” notes Barclays.
- “Still, a 25bp rise is likely to disappoint as OIS markets are valued at 45bp, with the majority of participants surveyed also favoring a 50bp move. A 25bp rise would weigh on the AUD, versus the USD and NZD, before the global drivers exert their influence again,” adds Barclays.
AUD/USD update:
Search begins for a new Chicago White Sox manager as Tony La Russa steps down after health issues make it ‘impossible’ to continue
The search is on for the next Chicago White Sox manager after Tony La Russa officially won’t return for the 2023 season.
“It has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023,” La Russa said in a statement Monday. “The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other offseason priorities.”
“I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job.”
The Hall of Famer won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006 and 2011). He is second all time among major-league managers in victories.
La Russa returned to the Sox after the 2020 season, hoping for more postseason success with a team filled with talent. They won the American League Central title in 2021, but lost to the Houston Astros in four in American League Division Series.
The Sox began this season with World Series aspirations. They wound up being perhaps the most disappointing team in all of baseball, missing the playoffs. They enter the final series of the season against the Minnesota Twins one game under .500.
La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, last managed Aug. 28. He met with reporters around 4 p.m. before the Aug. 30 game against the Kansas City Royals for his typical interview session, but less than hour before the first pitch, the team announced he would not manage that evening at the direction of his doctors.
La Russa never received clearance from his doctors to return and the team announced Sept. 24 he wouldn’t be back for the season.
The Sox showed signs of playing to their potential early during Miguel Cairo’s run as acting manager, winning 13 of 19 games. But a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in 11 innings on Sept. 20 started an eight-game losing streak.
Instead of preparing for the playoffs, the Sox are mapping out the next direction for the organization.
“You never want a new manager,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said Sunday in San Diego. “That means most likely that you didn’t do your job as a player. In this instance, (La Russa’s) health and we didn’t play up to our caliber as players. We’ve got a lot that we need to do individually to make sure that the next guy doesn’t come in and we don’t lay an egg again.
“That’s the truth of the matter. It doesn’t matter who is managing if you don’t win games and play good baseball. You never know what a new voice will bring in, but all in all as players we’ve got to do a better job of playing quality baseball throughout the whole season instead of just stretches here and there.”
Wall Street hits best day since summer, S&P 500 up 2.6% – Orange County Register
By DAMIAN J. TROIS and STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street hit its best day in months on Monday in a rally of widespread relief after surprisingly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive in raising interest rates.
The 2.6% jump in the S&P 500 was the biggest since July, the latest swing in a scattered market that has mostly fallen this year on worries about a possible global recession. Wall Street’s main health measure was coming off its worst month since the coronavirus crashed through markets in early 2020 and is still down nearly 23% for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.3% in Monday’s broad-based rally that swept the vast majority of U.S. stocks higher.
Stocks took inspiration from the bond market, where yields fell to ease some of the pressure on markets this year. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other types of loans, fell to 3.64% from 3.83% on Friday night. It hit 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.
A weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing report, along with data showing a drop in construction shipments from July to August, helped boost markets. While this may sound daunting for the economy, it could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be as aggressive in raising interest rates to combat high inflation that is hurting household finances.
By raising rates, the Fed makes it more expensive to buy a house, a car, or most other things bought on credit. The hope is to slow the economy just enough to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising so quickly. But the Fed also risks causing a recession if it goes too far.
The Fed has already cut its main overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, from virtually zero last March. Most traders expect it to be more than a percentage point higher early next year.
The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.11% from 4.27% on weaker-than-expected reports on the economy.
Besides stocks, falling rates are also driving up the prices of everything from cryptocurrencies to gold, which can suddenly look a bit more attractive when bonds are bringing in less income.
Shares of high-growth companies and particularly risky or expensive investments were the most affected by rate changes. Bitcoin rebounded on Monday on the reprieve in yields, while tech stocks made the biggest push to lift the S&P 500. Apple and Microsoft both rose more than 3%.
In total, the S&P 500 climbed 92.81 points to close at 3,678.43. The Dow gained 765.38 to 29,490.89 and the Nasdaq rose 239.82 to 10,815.43.
Still, cross-currents continue to run through the markets, and analysts largely expect the sharp swings in prices to continue.
Crude oil prices jumped on Monday amid speculation that major oil-producing nations could soon announce production cuts. This adds upward pressure on inflation.
It also lifted shares of energy companies to strong gains. Exxon Mobil jumped 5.3% and Chevron 5.6%.
Monday’s rally came despite an 8.6% decline for Tesla, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks due to its massive market value. The electric vehicle maker delivered fewer vehicles from July to September than investors expected.
More turmoil for the markets could arrive on Friday, when the latest update on the US job market is released. Along with its inflation reports, the US government jobs report has been one of the most anticipated data on Wall Street each month.
This will be the last jobs report before the Fed makes its next interest rate decision, scheduled for Nov. 2, and continued strength would give the central bank more leeway to keep rising. Traders say the most likely move is a fourth straight increase of a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual move.
For markets to meaningfully move higher, many investors say they need a break in inflation that forces the Fed to back off its aggressive course.
Such hopes of a Fed “pivot” by investors have resurfaced several times this year, only to be dashed by renewed accelerations in inflation.
But with financial market tensions mounting as central banks around the world hike rates in concert, conditions have entered “the danger zone where the ‘bad things’ are happening,” according to Michael Wilson, equity strategist. at Morgan Stanley.
This could cause the Fed to wink at some point. The problem, says Wilson, is that another force weighing on the markets could soon manifest itself: falling corporate earnings.
A series of challenges ranging from rising interest rates to the rise in the value of the U.S. dollar could set things in motion for “the freight train of impending earnings recession,” he wrote in a statement. report. Companies are now preparing to report in the coming weeks how much they earned over the summer, and analysts have lowered their expectations.
AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.
Brooks’ trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning with jury selection. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison. But he withdrew that plea in September and l ast week persuaded Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to let him represent himself.
Before prospective jurors were led into the courtroom Monday morning, Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow, saying he didn’t recognize the state of Wisconsin or Dorow as a judge. Dorow called a recess and sent Brooks back to his cell.
It went on like that throughout the morning, with Dorow calling Brooks back into court only for him to again become disruptive. He repeatedly asked Dorow to state her name and questioned the court’s jurisdiction.
Dorow warned Brooks that if he continues to be disruptive she could appoint an attorney to the case. She ultimately called 10 recesses before ordering him to participate via video from another room. He was unmuted and allowed to ask questions of a jail administrator about when he received discovery documents after Dorow allowed him to act as his own attorney.
The jury selection process finally began at about 2 p.m.
Dorow said in court documents that she anticipates calling 340 prospective jurors. The selection process could last three or four days, she said, before 16 jurors are finally selected. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh doubles down, stands by his fourth-down decision late in 23-20 loss to Bills
A day after a gusty call backfired, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he stands by his decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal instead of asking Justin Tucker to kick a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
“I feel the same way as I felt during the game and after the game,” he said Monday.
Harbaugh reiterated the explanation he gave in the minutes after the loss, saying there is “nothing less safe” than a three-point lead against an offense as good as Buffalo’s. He said if the Ravens had scored to go up 27-20, “I think we have a better chance of defending that.”
Instead, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception, and the Bills started from their 20-yard line instead of from the 2-yard line, where they would have been if Jackson simply threw an incompletion.
Harbaugh took widespread criticism from fans and analysts in the wake of the loss but said he had no regrets about steering away from the “safe decision” of kicking a field goal.
As he reviewed the end of the game, he also noted that outside linebacker Odafe Oweh made the correct play when he went for a strip on Bills running back Devin Singletary in the final two minutes. The Ravens wanted to let Singletary score, even help him into the end zone, so they could get the ball back. But Harbaugh said Singletary was going down on his own, so Oweh was right to try for the turnover. The Bills ultimately ran the clock down before kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
As for cornerback Marcus Peters’ outburst on the sideline, which ended with him screaming and throwing his helmet to the ground, Harbaugh said he’s not concerned about lingering tension.
“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any issues at all.”
When Nature Calls! Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert To Poo Backstage
We all have bowel problems sometimes, right? Well, 23-year-old controversial Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X experienced some and decided to handle it unusually. And looking at his persona, we aren’t surprised.
During one of his shows at Atlanta in Coca-Cola Roxy, Lil Nas X did the unthinkable by talking to his attendees and waiting for his performance while taking a poo backstage. Of all the professional ways to go about this, Lil Nas decided to go cheugy.
Well, the rapper apologized to his fans and pleaded that he needed a minute or two to address his troubles or demons as he referred to them later.
Via Media Take Out:
Lil Nas X Atlanta concert last night started a little later than expected for fans. And that’s because the rapper/pop star had a serious issue with his bowels, Media Take Out has learned.
And Lil Nas X decided to “share” his uncomfortable experience with his fans via Twitter, who were anxiously awaiting his performance.
The rapper candidly told Atlanta concertgoers in the middle of a show Thursday that he needed a bathroom break.
“I’m backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean s–t, so please forgive me,” the rapper said, adding he only needed “a minute or two” on the toilet.
“I’ll be right back,” the Grammy winner, 23, promised in a viral video filmed by an audience member.
On Friday, the songwriter took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn’t kidding about delaying to drop a deuce.
The “Old Town Road” singer began his “Long Live Montero” tour last month. Making headlines for his response to the Christian “street ministry” protesters who were gathered outside of his Boston show on Sept. 18.
“So people [sic] were protesting my concert last night,” Lil Nas X wrote via TikTok. “So we brought them pizza.”
But that’s not all that happened that night. Lil Nas X claims that “one of the homophobes was hot” and he “accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”
Meanwhile, we can all admire Lil Nas X’s bravery as this is enough to prevent some artists from performing but he handled it, though not professionally but he still did.
Here is the video of Lil Nas X doing his thing backstage:
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
By TRISHA AHMED
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor’s office announced Monday.
The state will start sending out the payments on Wednesday. The Legislature approved a total of $500 million for eligible applicants, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in April.
“To a working family, $500 is very meaningful … it will be a boost for my family and many other families,” said Gene Sparks, an EMT who worked at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee during the pandemic.
Many frontline workers faced long shifts, uncertain procedures and constant threats of infection that kept them worried throughout the day and sleepless at night during the first year of COVID-19, he added.
“The payments made this week should only be the start of the gratitude that our state shows,” Sparks said. “But today, we take a moment to pause and celebrate this win.”
Nearly 1.2 million applications were submitted during the 45-day application period this summer. The state approved 1,025,655 of them, which means the individual payments will be $487.45.
Every person who applied will receive an email by Wednesday informing them of whether or not they were approved, and next steps, said Nicole Blissenbach, temporary commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Frontline workers who chose direct deposit should get their money within seven to 10 business days; those who chose to get their payments via debit cards will get them within three to four weeks.
The money is subject to federal income tax but not state income tax, Blissenbach added.
State officials originally estimated the final pool of qualified workers would be around 667,000 with payments of about $750 apiece, but applications exceeded expectations.
Democrats pushed for $1 billion in payments but eventually compromised with Republicans for $500 million. The deal marked one of the few big bipartisan successes of the 2022 legislative session, which was marked mostly by stalemates over how to spend a $9.25 billion budget surplus.
Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing.
“I’m just happy that we’ll finally get this payment,” said Keith Farr, a meat cutter at a Lunds & Byerlys supermarket.
He said a particularly difficult time was during the stay-at-home order when his three daughters — ages 16, 13 and 10 — were at home and attending school online at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It required more food. It was hard for the girls to stay focused. It was tough,” Farr said. His wife stopped working in order to support their daughters, “and it cut our income in half at the time that it was most needed.”
Farr said he plans to use his frontline worker check toward rent. He said he would’ve liked the check to be a little bit more, but that the $487 is better than nothing.
When asked if legislators might approve more money for frontline workers, given that Democrats had to settle for less than they wanted, Democratic Rep. Cedric Frazier, of New Hope, said, “I personally believe we should take more action … but we’ll have to see what that looks like in the next session.”
Democratic Sen. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, added that frontline worker pay is an important provision, but the state is still experiencing workforce shortages in education, nursing homes and health care — issues that also require attention from legislators.
Associated Press reporter Steve Karnowski contributed to this story. Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.
