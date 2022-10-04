A - Z Health Guides
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Mental health awareness and treatment have changed dramatically over the last few years, with the pandemic bringing more awareness to holistic healing and the importance of the mind-body connection. This has led to an increase in holistic therapy approaches that focus on treating the whole person, not just their symptoms. In this article, we will discuss the different types of therapies available today, why you should consider holistic therapy, and how to find a good therapist.
Mental health and how far we’ve come
Mental health has come a long way in awareness, acceptance, and treatment. In the early 1900s, there were still many misconceptions about mental illness and how to treat it. Mental health was often seen as a weakness, and people were institutionalized and treated inhumanely. In the mid-1900s, there was more of an emphasis on medical treatment, and therapy became more mainstream. However, mental illness was still heavily stigmatized. It wasn’t until recently that mental health started to be taken seriously as a real illness that should be treated with care and compassion. This is thanks to the work of many advocates who have fought for better understanding and treatment. Today, there is still much work to be done in terms of destigmatization and treatment, but we have come a long way from where we started.
Depression and anxiety disorder has always been a global issue, and when the COVID-19 pandemic happened, worldwide lockdown and social distancing resulted in a significant increase in mental health cases. According to the World Health Organization, depression and anxiety increased 25% since the start of the pandemic, with cases continuing to rise, solidifying the seriousness of mental health, and the importance of treatment and overall wellness. This has led to a greater focus on holistic health, which takes into account the whole person – mind, body, and spirit. Holistic therapy approaches have become more popular as people seek ways to cope with stress and anxiety post-pandemic. There are many different types of holistic therapies, with common ones including yoga, acupuncture, massage therapy, aromatherapy, and meditation. These therapies can be used alone or in combination with conventional therapy. To understand holistic therapies and their unique approach to treating mental health, it’s best to first examine some common conventional therapy treatments.
7 Common Types of Therapy Approaches
Conventional therapy or psychotherapy can be broadly categorized into seven main approaches, each used to treat common mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and eating disorders.
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT is a type of therapy that focuses on changing negative thoughts and behaviours by recognizing distorted thinking patterns, learning coping skills, and understanding the actions of others and yourself. The focus is on the present problems and how to move forward, not dissecting the past.
- Psychodynamic Therapy: Psychodynamic therapy is a type of therapy that focuses on exploring the unconscious mind to get a better understanding of feelings and thoughts to promote self-reflection and growth.
- Interpersonal Therapy (IPT): IPT is a type of therapy that focuses on relationships and communication to improve social functioning. It’s usually limited to 12-16 weeks and looks at current relationship and communication problems instead of past or childhood issues.
- Counselling: Counseling is a type of therapy that focuses on providing support and guidance to help clients identify problems, find solutions, and work towards life goals. It provides the client with a comfortable space to express and reflect on current and past issues to gain clarity on how to cope and resolve them.
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR): EMDR is a type of therapy that uses eye movements to help people process and heal from trauma. It’s usually used in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by briefly focusing on the traumatic memory to facilitate proper processing, so emotions associated with the memory are stored and handled in a way where it becomes less problematic for the client.
- Exposure Therapy: Exposure therapy is a type of therapy that helps people confront their fears in a safe and controlled environment. Just like it’s name, it encourages clients to expose themselves to their fears in a systemic way to overtime reduce the fearful reaction. It has been shown to be highly effective for anxiety disorders.
- Mentalization-Based therapy (MBT): MBT is a simple and common-sense type of therapy used for people with a borderline personality disorder. It helps people understand and regulate their emotions and thoughts to help them gain a better sense of self, and maintain relationships with others.
As you can see, there are many different types of therapy approaches, each with its own focus, but all targeting purely mental processes to change current thoughts and beliefs. While all of these approaches can be effective, holistic therapy takes a different approach.
How Holistic Therapy is different
What is Holistic Therapy? Holistic therapy is a type of therapy that focuses on the whole person – mind, body, and spirit. Just like conventional psychotherapy, it can be used to treat conditions like anxiety, depression, and stress, but instead of focusing on a problem with a narrow focus, it has a broad “whole person” perspective that considers all aspects of the self for treatment. For example, instead of focusing on a person’s emotional reactions and thinking patterns, holistic therapy operates from the belief that the mind and body are connected, and therefore uses body movement, deep breathing, making art, or guided meditation to alleviate the issues and gain a better understanding of self.
Holistic therapies have become popular as more people are seeking effective alternatives to conventional therapy and medications.
Types of Holistic Approaches for Mental Health
Holistic therapy is an umbrella term for different types of techniques that are also commonly used in complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) methods.
These methods help clients gain a better understanding of the different aspects of self and promote a deeper level of overall wellbeing due to the interconnected nature of the approach. Common approaches include:
Hypnotherapy
This is a holistic approach that uses guided hypnotic suggestion to induce a trance-like state to facilitate relaxation, focus, and concentration. It facilitates access to the subconscious mind to better understand underlying thoughts, or modify beliefs to change unwanted symptoms or behaviour such as smoking cessation, weight loss, anxiety, or pain.
Art or creative Therapy
Art therapy is both a holistic approach and a type of psychotherapy that uses art or other creative activities to help people express their emotions and thoughts. Asides from drawing and sculpture, art therapy can also include dance therapy, music therapy, writing, and drama. This approach is most beneficial for those who have a difficult time verbalizing their thoughts and emotions, and need an outlet for expression.
Spiritual Therapy
This holistic approach uses spirituality to help people find meaning and purpose in their lives and to manage grief and loss. Most people associate spirituality with religion, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s really more about connecting to something greater than oneself and finding balance and peace with life. Many spiritual therapists also focus on the mind and body and utilize other methods in therapy such as hypnosis, existential questioning, and meditation.
Meditation
Meditation is a form of practice that uses techniques to achieve a calm, balanced, clear, and stable mind. It often requires being mindful of your emotions and thoughts and training them to achieve a higher state of focus and awareness. Meditation has been practised for thousands of years in many cultures and religions all over the world. Numerous studies have shown the benefits of meditation in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD, as well as improving concentration, coping skills, improving sleep, blood pressure, pain, and other ailments.
Energy healing
Energy healing is a practice that involves channelling healing energy from the Universal source to the body to achieve healing and balance by removing energy blocks. Popular types of energy healing techniques include acupuncture, Reiki, tapping, and Thai massage. Although many consider it to be pseudo-science, it is actually rooted in the scientific fact that everything is made up of energy including our physical bodies, down to our cells. Energy healing works with the belief that physical, emotional, and psychological traumas can block or deplete energy, which can manifest into physical ailments and disorders. Energy healers work to correct these imbalances by facilitating flow of energy throughout the body.
Other Mind-Body Approaches
These techniques focus on physical treatment to heal the mind, utilizing the mind-body connection for treatment.
- Acupuncture
- Massage Therapy
- Somatic Therapy
- Movement (ex. Exercise, Yoga, Tai Chi)
- Breathwork
Benefits of Holistic Therapy
Since holistic therapy is a whole-person approach to healing, it also has additional benefits asides from treating mental health issues. The benefits of holistic therapy include:
- Well-rounded, whole-person healing: Holistic healing can help you see connections between different parts of self and how they affect your health and wellbeing. With the mind-body approach, healing usually affects more than one aspect of the self. This can promote self-awareness and growth in more areas than just your mental health.
- Proactive than reactive: Although holistic therapies can be used for treatment, because of its focus on the whole person, it can also be used to prevent illness from occurring or getting worse. This means it is a more proactive approach than reactive, helping the mind and body not just heal, but also get stronger and function at their peak.
- Helps establish Healthy habits: Since holistic therapies often promote prevention as well as treatment, it can help you develop good daily habits to address problems before they affect daily functioning or require more invasive therapy.
- Unique or Specialized Skillset: Since holistic therapies can encompass a broad range of specializations, it’s usually easier to find a therapist with specialized skills that can address specific challenges or issues, and can personalize your therapy to your specific situation and preference. This may be more difficult to find when working with a conventional therapist.
- Fills the gaps in Conventional Therapy: Holistic therapy can be used with conventional medicine for an integrative approach that uses the best of both practices. Utilization of both conventional medicine and holistic therapy can result in quicker and sustained recovery as each approach complements the other, filling in the gaps where needed.
How to find the Right Therapist
There are many types of therapists including psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors, each with their own specialization and different approach. A psychiatrist for example has a medical background and can prescribe medication whereas psychologists can have a background in research, and counsellors in talk therapy. Here are a few things to look for when searching for the best fit therapist for you:
- Licensing and Credentials: Make sure your therapist has gone through the proper training and education by checking licensing and certifications. Some will require a license from your State and Country in order to see you, while others have more flexible requirements.
- Relevant Experience: Look for a therapist who has experience treating people with similar conditions, and look for verified reviews and testimonials.
- Specialization and Focus: Make sure the therapist uses an approach that you’re comfortable with or open to trying.
- Approach and fit: Finding the right therapist is usually more than just merits on a resume. Personality, approach, and communication styles are just as important as qualifications. The best way to gauge the therapist-client fit is to schedule a quick intro call or ask friends, family or your doctor for referrals.
Working with a therapist and healing can take some time and commitment, so finding the right therapist is an important decision. Remember that therapy is not a one size fits all approach and what works for someone else may not work for you. The most important thing is to find a therapist you feel comfortable with and trust to get the most out of your time and money.
If you’re considering holistic therapy, Nexia Wellness is a great place to start. The Nexia Wellness platform is a marketplace of holistic health practitioners that showcases a variety of specialists all in one place. This makes it easy to sort through, find, and connect with potential therapists to find the one that best suits your needs and unique self. You can work with a professional in-person or virtually via online sessions, and scheduling your free complimentary session for each potential practitioner is as easy as pressing a button and choosing your date and time.
In the last few years, mental health has emerged out of the unspoken shadows and into the light with increased awareness and recognition of it’s importance in overall health. After the pandemic, more people have turned to holistic and integrative approaches to deal with the anxiety and depression that have become as widespread and even more resistant than the virus itself. Holistic therapy can bridge the gap between conventional psychotherapy and overall wellness, helping us overcome the lingering effects of the pandemic and lifting us away from bad lifestyle habits that we knew we needed to change but never got around to. Nexia Wellness is a brand new platform that has responded to the call for something more than conventional medicine. The platform facilitates connections between qualified holistic practitioners and clients looking for more personalization with treatment through a whole-person approach.
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
Low Dose Naltrexone – What Is It?
Naltrexone has been prescribed for over 40 years and is FDA approved to treat both obesity and opiate dependencies. Any dosage of Naltrexone below 10mg/day is considered to be a low dose, with the typical dosage being around 4.5mg/day. LDN, otherwise known as Low Dose Naltrexone, has also found new and unique uses in the market today.
In most scenarios, LDN is prescribed in capsule form. However, it can also be prescribed in other forms such as troche, creams, or a liquid. Most patients claim to see results within the first few weeks of taking LDN, as patients typically start with a low dose, and increase gradually over a certain period of time. Companies such as AgelessRx, a company that specializes in online prescription therapies, can easily prescribe LDN to users online after they have completed an online evaluation .
When prescribed in the low dose form, LDN can help with a multitude of different ailments and issues such as anxiety, depression, inflammation, cancers, chronic pain, immune system dysfunction, and other mental health-related issues, as well.
LDN Increases Endorphin Levels
Back in the 1980s when naltrexone was first introduced, it was used to block opioid receptors. However, the issue with this was that those receptors were initially meant to be activated by endorphins, but opioid drugs also were known to stimulate those receptors. In turn, when prescribed the higher doses of naltrexone, the body was entirely blocking its opioid receptors, thus blocking the body’s production of endorphins, as well.
According to Women’s International, naltrexone, when prescribed in a low dose, only temporarily blocks our body’s opioid receptors which actually causes an increase in the production of our body’s endorphins, increasing the endorphin levels by up to 3x. The increase in endorphin levels helps to not only reduce inflammation but also to relieve pain and improve our overall health and well-being. The increase in endorphins also helps with our body’s immunity and regulates cell growth. Overall, LDN can be extremely beneficial in helping to increase our body’s endorphin levels which, in turn, provides several other unique health benefits to our bodies.
What Else Can LDN Help With?
However, LDN has gained traction in the market for several other reasons aside from its ability to help increase endorphin production. As discussed previously, there are also several other unique health benefits associated with taking low-dose naltrexone. Listed below are a few of the many reasons patients are quickly turning to LDN.
Encourages weight loss
As discussed previously, naltrexone was FDA approved to help those who suffer from obesity. However, when used in a low-dose form, LDN can help to encourage weight loss among users. LDN works to decrease users’ overall desire for food. However, this alone won’t cause you to see dramatic changes in your overall weight. It must be taken in combination with other dietary and lifestyle changes, as well.
Reduces brain fog and overall fatigue
Inflammation within the brain is oftentimes one of the leading causes of brain fog. When taking LDN, it helps to reduce that inflammation, thus also helping to reduce brain fog, as well. LDN can also drastically increase our body’s endorphin production, as mentioned previously. The increase in the number of endorphins being produced can help patients to feel calmer and more at ease overall. It can also contribute to the reduction of pain and inflammation within the body that may cause patients to have a poor quality of sleep.
Lowers markers of inflammation
Again, LDN’s ability to increase endorphin production also plays an integral role in the reduction of inflammation within the body. Endorphins are critical to ensuring our immune health, and when our bodies begin to release more endorphins, it also helps to put our immune systems back into a state of balance. Overall, the upregulation of endorphins being produced improves our overall immune systems, thus also contributing to the reduction of inflammation within the body.
It’s no secret that naltrexone, when prescribed in a lower dose, has several unique benefits associated with its use, and a large number of those unique benefits are correlated with LDN’s ability to increase our body’s endorphin production. If any of the issues mentioned above sound similar to the health concerns you’re currently experiencing, LDN may be a great option for you!
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Remember the days when you were kids? You grew up playing games like catch, running, or playing in the mud. The reality is entirely different today. Most kids are growing up with a screen these days. All kids with access to a TV, smartphone, and video games are couch potatoes. Getting them away from the screen to play outside is a challenging task. However, it’s not impossible! Parents should get creative if they want their kids to spend more time doing activities that help develop their mental and motor skills. Also, going outside helps them stay fit, be in nature (self-healing), and make social relationships.
Necessary for early years….
All these are essential in their early years. If they become couch potatoes instead of playing or doing activities, it will impact their adult life. Experts say too much time in front of screens can make a child obese and lead to chronic illnesses. All this affects their adult life, and weight gain in childhood becomes challenging to lose later. Thus, encourage your kids to go outside more and indulge in fun activities, which will help develop their motor skills and overall personality development.
Here are a few activities to encourage your kids to leave the couch and develop their motor, mental, physical, and social skills.
Install a trampoline
Trampoline is an exciting outdoor activity that every kid is excited to try. If you get the kid away from the screen, all they want to do is run and jump. With a trampoline, the kid will have a reason to go outside. It is also super-fun and helps develop their motor skills, concentration, hand-eye movement, and more. According to the space in the backyard, buy a trampoline online. Install it on soft ground to reduce the risk of injuries. Also, follow the best practice when the kid goes to enjoy the trampoline.
Play-dough
If you see your kids begging to play with dough or play clay, oblige. It makes a mess, but it also helps kids learn so much. It is a fun activity to help you get them off the couch. Moreover, their motor skills develop when they pinch or squeeze the play-lay or dough. Developing motor skills is necessary for young kids. Otherwise, they will find it challenging to pick up utensils or tie their shoelaces.
Get them interested in play-dough by asking them to make shapes, animals, and other things. Then, give them kid-friendly scissors and let them cut them into pieces to make a craft of their liking. Also, try these exciting play-dough ideas with your kids.
Role-play or pretend play
It is exactly what it sounds like, pretending to be someone you are not or playing a character. Encourage your child to become any character they wish to be. It can be a dragon, a princess, a fairy, or even spiderman. Help them create a costume with things you have at home. It will again engage the child to engage and away from the TV. Encouraging role-playing helps a kid to imagine and get creative. You will be surprised to see how creative a child can become during role play. He will write his script, be a hero, and do much more.
Introduce them to sports
Another way to get children to be active and not be couch potatoes is to introduce them to sports. Try enrolling them in sports they show interest in, like hockey, cricket, swimming, basketball, and more. If they are reluctant, give them some time, and they will soon start enjoying it.
Introduce them to other activities, like music
Maybe your kid likes to play instruments, or dancing fascinates him. If that is the case, make them join a class. It also helps develop their personality and motor skills, and they are not glued to their phones.
Go hiking together
An exciting activity to do together as a family is hiking. Going out in nature and learning to hike will greatly benefit a child. Also, it gives you time to bond as a family.
To conclude, these activities will help them get out of the couch and enjoy activities. However, they also follow their elders. So, if you are too invested in the screen, kids will follow. Thus, be involved with their plays to encourage them better.
How to remove unwanted hair with a pumice stone
Many of us have hair in areas we wish we didn’t have hair, whether that be your face, arms, legs, pubic area, or anywhere else.
Likely you’ve tried everything from plucking those unwanted hairs to shaving them or even spending money on electrolysis procedures. But did you know you could remove unwanted hair with a pumice stone?
Pumice hair removal review
Pumice stones are igneous rock created when hot lava cools. It is full of a large amount of water and gas, looks rather foamy and doesn’t weight much at all.
Some people have used pumice stones for getting rid of dry skin, but few realize it could also help you get rid of unwanted hairs.
How to get rid of unwanted hair with pumice stone
So, how does one use a pumice stone to get rid of unwanted hairs?
Step 1: Firstly, you will need the pumice stone, as well as a towel, moisturizer, and a brush with bristles. Next, be sure the area you need to work with is totally clean and dry.
Step 2: Then, soak the area you need to get rid of the hair in some warm water for several minutes, as this softens the skin in that region. If desired, you can also add some moisturizer, soap or oil to the area.
While you are doing this, the pumice stone also needs to be soaking in some warm water, as this lessens the possibility of the stone having sharp edges that could harm your skin.
Step 3: Then, dry the area using your towel and patting it dry. Then, take the stone and begin rubbing in onto the area you wish to get rid of hair and move it in a circular pattern all over that area.
Keep the abrasive portion of the pumice stone away from your skin so you won’t get hurt. Be sure to not put too much pressure on you skin from the pumice stone, as this too could cause injury to the skin.
If you see any abrasions or tears in the skin, stop using the pumice stone or check to see if you used too much pressure.
Step 4: You can keep doing the above until all the hair you want removed is gone. Then, just rinse the are off with water. You can do these steps are many times as needed to get rid of the hair.
Step 5: After using a pumice stone on your skin, you should use moisturizer or some oil so your skin stays moist and soft. Then, clean your pumice stone with a brush with bristles.
Precaution using pumice stone on your body
One thing for certain, don’t use the pumice stone on tender parts of the body to get rid of hair, such as your pubic area, face, under the arms, or the inner thighs. Be careful as irritated skin could cause an infection.
Choosing alternative permanent hair removal
If you don’t want to use a pumice stone, there are more efficient method of getting rid of unwanted hair.
It can be done using the HOMEILEY IPL hair removal. It can be used all over the body and there are no bad side effects to worry about.
It is even approved by many dermatologists, so you know it must be safe for the skin.
The Homiley IPL Hair Removal device only has to be used around ten minutes to get rid of hair and unlike the pumice stone you CAN use it on tender areas like pubic area, under the arms, the face, etc.
Why use IPL device instead of Pumice stone
Another great thing about the Homiley IPL Hair Removal Device is it keeps the hair from growing back for six whole months and after four or five uses, your skin will be glowing and healthy unlike you ever had before.
Benefits of using IPL hair removal?
Other benefits include:
- No razor cuts
- No shaving bumps
- No pain from waxing, and of course
- Nice smooth hairless areas of skin where you want it.
Conclusion: choosing Pumice stone or IPL hair removal device?
All in all, you can choose whether to use a pumice stone or the Homiley Handset, but you should weigh the differences and the advantages of each prior to choosing the best one for you, as well as speak to your dermatologist for added advice.
Frequently Ask Question
Is pumice stone hair removal permanent?
Pumice is not a permanent hair removal method; it can be used temporarily as an alternative when other conventional methods are unavailable.
Does pumice stone remove hair from the root?
A pumice stone cannot remove hair from the root; it can only remove the surface hair and temporal way to get rid of unwanted hair from our body.
How long does it take for a pumice stone to remove hair?
Removing hair with a pumice stone is gradual, and you may not see the result immediately. You will see the significant changes after 2 – 3 days, or it may take up to a week to see your hair shedding off.
Does pumice store for facial hair removal works?
Yes, pumice stone works for removing hair from your face and other parts of your body like arms, legs, thighs, etc. Follow the steps described above and gently massage your face with soap for 5 – 10 minutes.
Stopping Foot Fungus in its Tracks
There are a variety of reasons for which people become afflicted with foot fungus. Although some of us are more susceptible to it than others, foot-based fungal infections are much easier to develop than you may think. Fortunately, stopping foot fungus in its tracks doesn’t have to be a lofty undertaking. Being aware of high-risk areas and changing a few learned behaviors can go a surprisingly long way in keeping foot fungus at bay.
Properly Wash and Dry Your Feet
Even those of us who are meticulous about bathing on a daily basis tend to neglect our feet. We often assume that the soap and water that runs down our legs will find its way to our feet and leave them sufficiently cleaned. While this rationale is somewhat understandable, it’s also deeply flawed. If properly cleaning the rest of your body requires thorough scrubbing, there’s no reason your feet should be viewed as an exception.
With this in mind, take care to scrub your feet and pay special attention to the spaces between your toes the next time you take a bath or shower. This will effectively purge your feet of sweat, dead skin and assorted filth, thereby reducing your chances of developing foot fungus.
Once you’ve finished your bath or shower, take care to thoroughly dry your freshly-cleaned feet. Since moisture is synonymous with foot fungus, it’s in your best interest to abstain from putting on socks, shoes or other footwear until such time as your feet are completely dry.
Avoid Sharing Footwear
Since foot fungus can be contagious, it’s strongly recommended that you avoid wearing other people’s shoes, socks and sandals – and avoid letting them wear yours. This is particularly true in the case of footwear that hasn’t been properly washed. For example, if you place someone else’s sweaty socks or shoes on your feet, you’re practically asking for a fungal infection. So, no matter how close you are with someone, you should abstain from sharing footwear – especially if you – or the other party – has active foot fungus.
By extension, you should avoid sharing other articles of clothing, as well as towels. Your feet aren’t the only place fungal infections can develop, and if you regularly share unwashed clothing and/or towels, you’re liable to find this out the hard way.
Properly Clean Your Footwear
Not only should you avoid sharing footwear, you’ll also need to keep your shoes and socks consistently clean. Fortunately, this is far less cumbersome than you may think. To start with, never wear a pair of socks for longer than a day without washing them. Furthermore, whenever your feet become excessively sweaty – like after a strenuous workout – remove the sweat-drenched socks and put on a fresh pair at your earliest convenience.
You should also provide your shoes with ample time to air out. Buying multiple pairs and alternating them can be a great way to prevent shoes from becoming overly germ-laden, make footwear last a little longer and reduce your chances of developing foot fungus.
Promptly Treat Existing Infections
Given how common foot fungus is, it stands to reason that most of us are going to deal with it at some time or another. And as is the case with any other infection, the sooner it’s treated, the sooner you’ll be rid of it. Conversely, refusing to properly address foot fungus can result in the infection spreading and becoming significantly harder to treat.
So, the next time you find yourself saddled with foot fungus, you’d be wise to begin treatment in a timely manner. Fortunately, over-the-counter foot fungus treatments are widely available and affordable on virtually any budget. You’d be hard-pressed to find a pharmacy that doesn’t stock a plethora of creams, gels and powders for this very problem. Additionally, in the interest of avoiding future infections, look into purchasing products that utilize antimicrobial zinc ion technology.
It’s far from difficult to become infected with foot fungus. While some people are far more prone to fungal infections than others, everyone who practices certain behaviors is at risk for developing athlete’s foot and other foot-based fungal issues. However, despite being very easy to develop, foot fungus is also very easy to avoid. So, if you’re tired of dealing with itchy, uncomfortable fungal infections on your feet, take care to heed the advice outlined above.
Benefits of LED Light Therapy for Skin
LED light therapy can have numerous benefits for the skin. It’s a procedure that is non-invasive. It’s generally used to help treat different skin issues. This type of therapy can be used to help with acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and more. There are also different types of light therapy to be aware of when it comes to considering this treatment. Because it’s non-invasive, there’s no worry about downtime or anything of that nature. Wondering if you should go ahead and seek out light therapy treatment yourself? Here are some of the top benefits that you could potentially get from getting light therapy.
Benefits Of Light Therapy:
1. Help With Acne and Other Skin Conditions
Acne is a condition that many people deal with. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just a skin condition that you deal with in your teens. There are plenty of people that suffer from acne beyond their teenage years. However, it does generally affect more of those who are 11 to 30 years of age. It’s estimated that as many as 80% of people that are aged 11 to 30 will have some mild form of acne [1]. How does light therapy help those suffering from acne conditions? It can help because bacteria aggravate acne. The bacteria that is known to play a significant role in acne is known as propionibacterium acnes [2]. Without the presence of this bacteria, a lot of acne issues won’t become problematic. Thus, anything that can kill off this bacteria can help ward off acne issues. Because the wavelength of blue light has antimicrobial effects, it can kill off a lot of bacteria that you may have on the surface of your skin. These are bacteria that can get trapped in skin pores and cause inflammation. There was a study of those who were treated with blue light for 5 weeks and 77% of them saw improvements in their acne skin condition during this time [3].
2. Anti-Aging Effects
Blue light therapy can also help by getting rid of free radicals on your skin. Your skin is exposed to pollutants and other free radicals that can cause oxidation. This oxidation can result in premature ageing of your skin. Thus, it can be a good anti-ageing treatment. The blue light can effectively help keep your face looking young by reducing free radical exposure. Another way that light therapy can be effective for those who are looking to experience anti-ageing benefits is through a reduction in wrinkles and fine lines. These signs of ageing are generally unavoidable. You get wrinkles as you age. However, there are things that you can do to minimise wrinkles and fine lines. One of those things is getting light therapy treatment. It can help to target these lines and minimise their appearance of them by smoothing out the skin.
3. Promote Healing
One of the best things about light therapy has to do with its ability to promote the healing of your skin. Our skin is constantly being exposed to all kinds of things that can result in inflammation and other issues. This is especially important if you already have a specific skin condition that can result in things like scarring. It can be difficult to get rid of scarring, red spots, and more. With light therapy treatment, you can promote faster and better healing in your skin. This is especially true as it relates to red light therapy. Red light therapy can speed up the healing of your skin and it can even reduce acne-related scarring. Red light can penetrate much deeper into your skin which can help to repair the tissue in it. This isn’t the same for other wavelengths that target the surface level of your skin more than the tissue level. Thus, if you do have chronic skin conditions, red light therapy could be more effective.
What Are Some Potential Risks For Getting Light Therapy Treatment?
It’s good to know what benefits you can get from a treatment or procedure, but it’s equally important to know if there are any risks associated with it. Because light therapy is non-invasive, you don’t necessarily have to worry too much about risks. The side effects that you can get from light therapy treatment aren’t too bad. As long as you follow the instructions, you’re generally not going to experience any significant side effects. However, there are mild side effects to be aware of when getting the treatment.
– Inflammation
While light therapy is meant to help combat inflammation, you could notice more inflammation because of it. This is a purely temporary side effect. However, your skin may respond negatively to it.
– Rash
This is another side effect that could occur after your light therapy treatment. A rash is a form of inflammatory response. This rash could come with both increased redness and perhaps some pain.
If you are interested in getting light therapy treatment, you aren’t alone. It’s becoming increasingly popular due to its effectiveness and because it’s non-invasive. If you have a skin condition that can be treated with light therapy, it could be a non-invasive alternative to some of the more invasive procedures or medications. You’ll want to speak with your dermatologist to figure out if it’s right for you. It’s a treatment that can deliver good results if your skin responds well to it. However, it’s not for everyone. You’ll want to speak with your dermatologist to figure out if you’re a good candidate for it.
How To Know If Your Fertility Supplements Are Safe
Fertility is a process that looks unique for every woman. This is something that can be a very challenging part of the pregnancy process for some women who may struggle with fertility issues. While it is something that can be unique from woman to woman, there are certain steps that can be taken to help improve the chances of fertility.
For example, for anyone wanting to conceive, focusing on having a healthy diet, regular exercise, and achieving a healthy weight will all work toward increasing the chances of fertility. The same goes for cutting out certain substances like alcohol. Alcohol has been shown to decrease fertility in both women and men by affecting ovulation and sperm quality respectively. Other substances like tobacco and even cannabis have also been suggested to be put on hold during the fertility process.
One tool that has been used by countless women to increase the chances of fertility, is fertility supplements for women. For any woman wanting to increase the likely hood of conception, using fertility supplements or prenatal vitamins can be a powerful way of preparing their body to support conception as well as support healthy baby development.
If you have been wanting to find out more about fertility supplements and if they are safe – here is everything you need to know!
What Exactly Are Fertility Supplements
Before getting into specific factors to look for when vetting which fertility supplement is right for you, it’s important to discuss what exactly a fertility supplement is. Fertility supplements for women are separate from fertility treatments and procedures that increase the chances of conception. A supplement is typically going to be an over-the-counter product that is generally regarded as safe, organic, and composed of natural ingredients that help support bodily function.
A fertility treatment on the other hand typically is referring to some kind of prescribed treatment that involves a medical professional and sometimes can involve invasive procedures. A supplement is something that can come alongside women in their fertility journey and it gives their body the natural nutrients that it needs. These supplements help to promote full body health that can lead to a woman having better chances of conceiving.
Another way to think about fertility supplements is that often times they are advised even after conception. This means that these supplements have ingredients that are not only good for a mother to increase fertility, but also provide the necessary nutrients for the baby to develop.
What To Look For in Fertility Supplements
When it comes to taking anything to increase your chances of fertility, you want to be sure and do your research. This is a very precious process and a delicate one. Not only is this something that women care deeply about, but it is also a very complex part of human biology. You don’t just want to ensure that you are taking supplements that are safe for your health, but you also want to make sure you aren’t wasting your time.
Here are some steps to take when scoping out a new fertility supplement.
Check With Your Primary Doctor
The first step in the process of taking supplements to increase the chances of fertility should always be your doctor. Bringing a trained medical professional into the equation should always be a necessity as they have the skill and training to help you understand your best options.
Look for Allergens
Even high-quality fertility supplements can use products that you may be allergic to. This is why taking a thorough investigation of the ingredient label, including the inactive-active ingredients that are typically used to create the experience of the medication, is important.
Trust a Company That Does Their Research
When it comes to getting fertility supplements, you don’t want to use a brand that’s just looking to make a profit off of your journey. A company that sells a fertility treatment should have a thorough, understandable, and trackable history of research backing up its product.
This means that their products should be reviewed by scientists and there should be research and study that supports their claims. Not only that, but a company should show thorough testing, as well as trackable ingredients. From the extraction of the minerals, vitamins, and ingredients to the bottling of the final product, the entire process should be trackable to ensure quality.
Reviews Are Important
Lastly, explore the user reviews. While every woman will have a unique journey when it comes to fertility, the experience of others does matter. A company that creates a safe, effective supplement should have backing from consumers to show.
Conclusion
The journey to conception can look unique and sometimes can even seem a little discouraging. The important thing to remember is that this is your journey and you should be in control of it. Fertility supplements are a great, all-natural way to prepare your body to be more fertile, and with these vetting practices, you should be able to find a fertility supplement you feel confident in.
