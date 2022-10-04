Recap – Tokyo CPI accelerated for 4th straight month, fastest rise since 1992

Newsletter Sign-Up
Bloomberg (gated) provided a recap, the main points:
Inflation in Tokyo accelerated for a fourth consecutive month to rise at the fastest pace since 1992 excluding the impact of tax hikes,
The faster pace of price growth is unlikely to prompt the BOJ to tighten policy when it meets later this month. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term is due to end in April, has repeatedly said that an interest rate hike will not take place in the near future. He argues that the current cost-driven inflation will eventually subside without solid wage growth, and that the bank needs to maintain its monetary easing to support the economy.
I posted earlier on the BOJ summary, released yesterday, which showed either that BOJ policymakers’ views on inflation are moving along with the data or are helping to stem the fall in the yen.
CHICAGO — On this, Luis Arraez is clear: “I want to win the batting title fighting,” he said.
But a balky hamstring, which he said on Monday has been hurting him for three months, relegated the infielder to watching from the bench for the second straight day. Arraez entered Monday’s play with a .315 to .311 edge over New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who would win the first Triple Crown since 2012 if he surpassed the Twins’ infielder.
But Arraez has been limping through the month of September, and running from second to home in Saturday’s game did nothing to help his tight left hamstring.
“Everybody knows I’m competing to win the batting title. Everybody knows I want to play every day,” Arraez said. “I work hard in my offseason for that. But 100 percent, I don’t feel good today.”
While Arraez has been dealing with the hamstring issue for some time, he said it has worsened recently, and manager Rocco Baldelli said Arraez might have already been shut down by this point if not for the batting title race.
At this point, Baldelli said they’re still working on him and hope he can play in the final series of the season, but he wasn’t in a place physically to start on Monday.
“We’re at a point right now where if he could be out there, if I could reasonably think he could go out there and play first or DH today, he would be in the lineup,” Baldelli said. “I had to make the call knowing what I know about how he’s moving and what he’s going to be capable (of), that he can’t play in this physical state.”
When he has played recently, he has increased his lead in the race. Arraez is currently on a seven-game hitting streak. In four of his last five games, he has recorded two hits.
“This is baseball history. This is a batting title race. These things are important to all of us. Very important to Luis and every other player involved,” Baldelli said. “I know that. But if our guy, who’s a gamer and who takes the field every day for us can’t swing without hopping on one leg and can’t run to first base or score on a base hit, then I think it’s hard to put him out there.”
ROOKIES ENJOY DRESS UP
Twins rookies gave pedestrians milling around Michigan Avenue quite the show on Sunday evening.
Sixteen players and staff members dressed as unicorns and dinosaurs, who suited up in Detroit and wore their costumes on the flight to Chicago, exited the team bus and started racing down the crowded street toward the team hotel.
Veterans watched intently from the bus as the group made its way north toward the hotel about a mile away. While Jose Miranda was among those who chose to walk — it was too far to run while suited up, he said — plenty of others were treating the race with maximum effort.
“We were like, ‘Dang, they’re going to beat us back!,” starter Dylan Bundy said. “Sure enough, (Griffin Jax) beat us back. There wasn’t even that much traffic. They were just running hard.”
But Jax missed out on the prize for one important reason: his costume wasn’t inflated.
Outfielder Mark Contreras, who said he ran with his dinosaur tail whacking all the way, wound up winning the race — and a prize.
“I was right behind Joe Ryan, and he was running like he was in a marathon. That man had a good pace. I was like, ‘All right, just got to stay behind him,’” Contreras said. “And then my legs got tired, and I was like, ‘Yo!’ And then Griffin passed me. I just remembered we had to get to the left side of the street and we’re on the right side. I peeked over and all this traffic’s coming, but I just said, ‘I’ve got to do it.’
BRIEFLY
Trevor Megill, who left Sunday’s game after firing a warm-up pitch, has been placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain. To fill his spot on the roster, the Twins selected the contract of righty Aaron Sanchez. Kyle Garlick (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear space on the 40-man roster.
ARLINGTON — Luis Severino was not happy and neither were most of the fans at Globe Life Field Monday night.
The home of the almost worst-in-baseball Rangers was packed with Yankees’ fans hoping to see history. Aaron Judge, however, did not hit a home run for the fourth straight game and remained tied with Roger Maris with 61, the most ever hit by an American League player. Severino was pulled after throwing seven no-hit innings as the Yankees beat the Rangers 3-1.
The Yankees (98-61) have three regular season games left for Judge to try and best the 61-year old record with Maris’ children and his family watching. Severino was solid in his outing, but it was the move Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to make.
Severino was making his third start after missing two months with a lat strain. The right-hander insisted he felt good enough to come back sooner, but the Yankees have been very careful with him due to his previous bouts with serious injuries.
After Severino struck out Nathaniel Lowe to end the seventh inning, Boone met him at the bottom of the stairs going into the dugout. The manager put both his hands on Severino’s shoulders and started to explain his decision. Severino nodded at him as if to say he felt fine. Boone continued talking and Severino kept turning his head away and would not look at his manager.
Finally Boone tapped him on the back and Severino walked away down the dugout, obviously unhappy at the chance to finish it off.
Severino pitched seven shutout innings. He walked one and struck out seven. He was brilliant throwing 94 pitches and getting 13 swings and misses. He went to a full count just seven times all night and Josh Smith needed a nine-pitch battle before earning a walk in the third. He was Severino’s only baserunner.
Severino was originally supposed to start the home finale against the Orioles on Sunday, but had his start pushed back to Monday due to rain in the forecast. He’s allowed 3 runs and struck out 17 batters over 16 innings for a .169 ERA since returning from the IL.
Miguel Castro, who had been on the injured list since July 10 and just activated before the game, gave up a line-drive single over shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to start the bottom of the eighth. Castro gave up a run on a Kole Calhoun ground out.
The bottom of that inning began with the Yankees’ No. 9 hitter Marwin Gonzalez homering off of Jonathan Hernandez and then Judge striking out swinging on a 99-mile an hour sinker. Giancarlo Stanton followed with his 30th home run of the season. He is the third Yankees’ player this season to hit at least 30 homers, joining Judge and Anthony Rizzo, who has 32. They are the first trio of Yankees to hit at least 30 homers in the same season since 2005, when Jason Giambi, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield did it.
But the 35,906 that came to Globe Life Monday night didn’t come to see those homers. They came to see Judge make history. Instead, he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. His batting average remained at .311, now four points lower than Minnesota’s Luis Arraez who leads the American League.
The slugger grounded out in the first and lined out to the second baseman in one of the six double plays the Bombers were caught in Monday night. The six double plays were one shy of the major league nine-inning record. He hit a check-swing single in the top of the sixth and struck out in the seventh.
In the top of the ninth, he was on deck when Gonzalez popped out to end the inning — which caused fans to boo.
Since hitting his 60th homer of the season on Sept. 20, Judge is hitting .235 with one homer, 18 walks and 15 strikeouts. He has reached base safely in 31 straight games, dating back to Aug. 29 in Anaheim when he hit his 50th home run of the season against the Angels.
He’s hitting .392 with 20 extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 30 runs scored and 47 total walks in that span.
Google is launching a new online startup accelerator solely focused on the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google’s latest to help environment oriented startups are growing, while potentially hooking them up to its cloud products in the process.
Broadly speaking, the circular economy represents a colossal change in the way humanity makes and uses things. Instead of primarily harvesting raw materials to produce goods that end up incinerated, or in the oceans or landfills, the circular economy offers an alternative where things are deliberately reused, repaired, and recycled over and over again. Overall, that’s not how the world works, but the concept has gained traction among pundits, as well as some businesses and lawmakers, in response to humanity’s runaway waste and climate crises.
“Each year, humanity consumes far more than the planet can naturally replenish,” Google circular economy manager Mike Werner wrote on the company’s blog. “We need to rebuild our relationship with physical resources and the way we make, process, use and recycle them,” he added, citing fashion and food as among the industries candidates could address. to concentrate.
Applications for the accelerator opened today, October 3, and will close on November 14, before kicking off in February 2023. The 10-week program targets startups and nonprofit groups in the Asia region -Pacific and North American, offering mentorship and technical support “through a mix of 1-to-1 and 1-to-many learning sessions,” according to Google.
As with other “Google for Startups” branded accelerators – such as its Climate program from earlier this year – the search and advertising giant does not take capital or offer capital through the program. .
Google has announced so many sustainability and climate-focused efforts to date that it’s hard to keep tabs on them all, but the nearly $1.3 trillion company has also come under fire over its banking practices, which fund indirectly the development of fossil fuels. The problems don’t end there: Google’s data centers are gulping down water to stay cool, raising concerns in water-scarce communities. Google is also a major player in the smartphone industry, which also has an alarming record, both when it comes to the environment and the treatment of workers.
Jerry Reinsdorf sat in the back of the room Monday afternoon as Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he won’t return in 2023 and general manager Rick Hahn gave an autopsy on the 2022 season.
The Sox chairman arrived later than the media and left before Hahn was finished speaking, sneaking away in an inconspicuous manner as though he were merely an interested observer.
Of course Reinsdorf was more than an observer.
He was the one who bypassed Hahn and made La Russa the manager in the first place after the 2020 season, bringing back an old friend to make up for the firing by Ken “Hawk” Harrelson in 1986 that Reinsdorf later called his biggest regret in baseball.
This was not the way it was supposed to end. Reinsdorf and La Russa no doubt envisioned the two of them on stage at a victory rally in Grant Park, celebrating a championship that seemed inevitable with the young talent Hahn had collected during the long but necessary rebuild.
La Russa pointed out Monday that most managers get jobs because the team was struggling the previous year.
“The difference was I walked into a club that was ready to win, which is really a break,” he said.
Actually it was not so much a “break” as it was knowing the right guy in the time-honored Chicago Way. But a health issue forced La Russa to leave the job a year and a month before the end of his contract. And instead of walking away with his fourth championship, he was standing before the media taking the blame for one of the most disappointing and underachieving seasons in Sox history.
“Respect and trust demand accountability,” La Russa said, adding the Sox record is proof that “I did not do my job.”
Better late than never. La Russa was surely part of the problem, as most everyone knew. The only thing debatable is what percentage of the blame he deserves.
The qualities that made him a Hall of Fame manager were absent in 2022 as he bent over backward to make excuses for his players not hustling or living up to expectations.
Closer Liam Hendriks, who spoke later, skewered the team for “an overabundance of confidence that turned into arrogance” and for not having “faith in each other.” Asked what kind of manager this team needs, Hendriks said: “As a unit we need an authoritarian, someone who is a little harsher on some things, not let things slide.”
That sounds a lot like the La Russa who managed in Oakland and St. Louis. La Russa 2.0 was too eager to be pals with his players and to tell the media he thought they were wrong, creating an “us against them” mentality that went out of style decades ago.
La Russa continued in that vein Monday, talking about his love for the players who showed up for the retirement speech instead of giving the “stone-faced, unemotional (BS) I have to live with with you people.”
He meant the media when he said “you people.” At least he was honest about being fake around us.
La Russa’s mea culpa was where the accountability ended Monday. Reinsdorf should’ve taken the podium and explained why he hired an old friend for the job instead of letting his GM do the job he was paid to do.
But Reinsdorf doesn’t answer questions, so we can only take Hahn’s word for it when he said that he, Reinsdorf and executive vice president Ken Williams discussed the nightmarish season Monday and all said it was the “most disappointing season of each of our careers.”
“Jerry made reference to ‘84, going from 99 wins to (74) that year as being shocking,” Hahn said. “We’ve had other years we haven’t quite met expectations, and we might be too close to the trees in the forest given where we sit this season (and) the frustration that it created.
“But, look, this is going to have an effect. This is going to impact people. This is not a feeling that any of us want to experience again.”
Whether it impacts their job status is another question. Hahn sounded like he will be back, which means the season hasn’t impacted Reinsdorf’s faith in him.
“I’m not looking to stand up here with a blindfold and a cigarette just for fun,” Hahn said. “We have to believe that we’re capable of getting ourselves to the level we need and be able to critically look at the things that we didn’t do well this past season and find a way to get better and have faith in ourselves that we’re the right people.”
Hahn’s first task is probably to stop a groundswell of support for TV analyst Ozzie Guillén, who would be a good fit for the managerial job and seems to want to be asked, telling his viewers Sunday that no one knows this Sox team more than him. Hahn didn’t rule out Guillén but said one criterion he’s looking for is someone with recent dugout experience, which would seem to exclude Guillén and A.J. Pierzynski.
Before the day began, I wrote that anyone would want to manage a team with as much young talent as the Sox. But after listening to Hendriks, I’m not so sure why anyone would take it unless there are changes galore.
“Everyone was trying to do everything themselves or they didn’t have faith in each other,” Hendriks said. “And that’s something that we exuded from the get-go last year. It eluded us at all times this year.”
I found it hard to believe the players didn’t have faith in each other when they kept asking Sox fans to keep the faith in them. That’s an indictment of the players and, if true, a reason to blow up this clubhouse.
Hendriks clarified it was simply players taking on more responsibility than needed to make up for the rest, thinking, “I need to do this,” instead of, “We need to do these things.”
But a team full of players who don’t believe in each other is not one that any sensible fan will rush out to buy tickets for in 2023, no matter who is managing the team.
The sooner Reinsdorf, Williams and Hahn realize that, the easier it will be to recover from this debacle.
The Boston Police Department has identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting in Roxbury on September 30.
Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez was shot dead on Shawmut Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
Man shot dead in Roxbury opposite busy sports ground
No arrests have been made in this case, but an investigation is actively underway. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
St. Paul’s next police chief will be selected from among four internal candidates and one from outside of Minnesota, a committee decided Monday in making its picks for finalists.
The finalists are:
The finalists will take part in public forums on Oct. 11 and 12, and interviews with Mayor Melvin Carter before he offers the job to one of them.
“These are hotly contested seats and we want to make sure that St. Paul gets some of the best of the best,” said Sasha Cotton, co-chair of the 38-member police chief examining committee. The committee was appointed by the St. Paul City Council and composed of people representing various parts of the community.
Todd Axtell retired as St. Paul’s police chief on June 1 and Jeremy Ellison, most recently a St. Paul police deputy chief, has been serving as interim chief since. He didn’t apply for the permanent job.
Approximately 40 people applied to be St. Paul’s police chief, of which 18 met the minimum qualifications. The selection committee picked nine people to interview.
Two withdrew from the process before interviews, and the committee met Monday to select five finalists from the seven. The two who didn’t move on are both from the St. Paul police department — Senior Cmdr. Joshua Lego and Deputy Chief Julie Maidment.
Public forums with St. Paul police chief finalists are scheduled for:
They’ll also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.
People who want to provide feedback and submit interview questions can email [email protected] by the start of the first forum.
