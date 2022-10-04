News
Reddit Acquires Team From ML Content Moderation Startup Oterlu • TechCrunch
Reddit announced today that it is bringing in the team at Oterlu, a startup from Gothenburg, Sweden that develops machine learning-based content moderation tools. Oterlu’s team will join Reddit’s security team and develop native machine learning moderation models that can quickly and accurately detect harmful content in a range of languages, Reddit said. The Oterlu team will also build new security tools for Reddit moderators.
The company says the announcement is part of its ongoing efforts to invest in and grow its internal security team that oversees its content policy. Reddit also notes that the deal will help accelerate the scaling of Reddit’s automated security capabilities.
“The Oterlu team brings expertise in creating algorithms that use natural language processing technology, artificial intelligence models and machine learning to detect nuances in unwanted behaviors such as bullying. , harassment and grooming,” Reddit said in a blog post. “We are delighted to welcome the Oterlu team on board to help accelerate the scale, sophistication and internationalization of Reddit’s automated security capabilities internally and for moderators.”
Oterlu was co-founded in 2019 by former Google Trust and Safety head Alexander Gee with Ludvig Gee and Sebastian Nabrink. The company’s four-person team, including the co-founders, will join Reddit, a spokesperson for the social network confirmed to TechCrunch.
Today’s announcement comes as Reddit has been testing new moderation tools over the past few months. The company began piloting a new security feature over the summer called “Hateful Content Filter.” The filter identifies various forms of harassment and hateful content, and includes a toggle that allows moderators to set a threshold within their community. Reddit also recently began testing another moderator tool called “Ban Evasion Protection” which automatically filters posts and comments from people suspected of evading.
By adding the Oterlu team to its security team, Reddit will be able to provide moderators on its platform with even more advanced security tools.
The announcement also follows Reddit’s recent wave of acquisitions. Last month, the company acquired audience contextualization firm Spiketrap for an undisclosed amount. Reddit said contextual analysis and the company’s AI-powered tools will help it improve in areas like ad quality ratings and strengthen prediction models to power automatic bidding. . In June, Reddit acquired MeaningCloud, a natural language processing company, for an undisclosed amount. Reddit says the company’s technology will boost its machine learning skills and understanding of unstructured data to deliver relevant insights to Reddit users.
In July, Reddit acquired Spell, a platform for running machine learning experiments, for an undisclosed amount. Reddit could use ML technology to improve its capabilities in a range of areas, such as recommendations for its Discover new tab, as well as its security work and targeted advertising activities.
Between today’s announcement and the company’s recent acquisitions, Reddit seems pretty focused on investing in AI and ML.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
By KRISTIN M. HALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s, and her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background.
As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers. The Country Music Hall of Famer wrote fearlessly about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and sometimes got in trouble with radio programmers for material from which even rock performers once shied away.
Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.” She was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.
Her honesty and unique place in country music was rewarded. She was the first woman ever named entertainer of the year at the genre’s two major awards shows, first by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.
“It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too,” Lynn told the AP in 2016. “I didn’t write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too.”
In 1969, she released her autobiographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which helped her reach her widest audience yet.
“We were poor but we had love/That’s the one thing Daddy made sure of/He shoveled coal to make a poor man’s dollar,” she sang.
“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” also the title of her 1976 book, was made into a 1980 movie of the same name. Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn won her an Academy Award and the film was also nominated for best picture.
Long after her commercial peak, Lynn won two Grammys in 2005 for her album “Van Lear Rose,” which featured 13 songs she wrote, including “Portland, Oregon” about a drunken one-night stand. “Van Lear Rose” was a collaboration with rocker Jack White, who produced the album and played the guitar parts.
Born Loretta Webb, the second of eight children, she claimed her birthplace was Butcher Holler, near the coal mining company town of Van Lear in the mountains of east Kentucky. There really wasn’t a Butcher Holler, however. She later told a reporter that she made up the name for the purposes of the song based on the names of the families that lived there.
Her daddy played the banjo, her mama played the guitar and she grew up on the songs of the Carter Family.
“I was singing when I was born, I think,” she told the AP in 2016. “Daddy used to come out on the porch where I would be singing and rocking the babies to sleep. He’d say, ‘Loretta, shut that big mouth. People all over this holler can hear you.’ And I said, ‘Daddy, what difference does it make? They are all my cousins.’”
She wrote in her autobiography that she was 13 when she got married to Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, but the AP later discovered state records that showed she was 15. Tommy Lee Jones played Mooney Lynn in the biopic.
Her husband, whom she called “Doo” or “Doolittle,” urged her to sing professionally and helped promote her early career. With his help, she earned a recording contract with Decca Records, later MCA, and performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Lynn wrote her first hit single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” released in 1960.
She also teamed up with singer Conway Twitty to form one of the most popular duos in country music with hits such as “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” and “After the Fire is Gone,” which earned them a Grammy Award. Their duets, and her single records, were always mainstream country and not crossover or pop-tinged.
The Academy of Country Music chose her as the artist of the decade for the 1970s, and she was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.
In “Fist City,” Lynn threatens a hair-pulling fistfight if another woman won’t stay away from her man: “I’m here to tell you, gal, to lay off of my man/If you don’t want to go to Fist City.” That strong-willed but traditional country woman reappears in other Lynn songs. In “The Pill,” a song about sex and birth control, Lynn writes about how she’s sick of being trapped at home to take care of babies: “The feelin’ good comes easy now/Since I’ve got the pill,” she sang.
She moved to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, outside of Nashville, in the 1990s, where she set up a ranch complete with a replica of her childhood home and a museum that is a popular roadside tourist stop. The dresses she was known for wearing are there, too.
Lynn knew that her songs were trailblazing, especially for country music, but she was just writing the truth that so many rural women like her experienced.
“I could see that other women was goin’ through the same thing, ‘cause I worked the clubs. I wasn’t the only one that was livin’ that life and I’m not the only one that’s gonna be livin’ today what I’m writin’,” she told The AP in 1995.
Even into her later years, Lynn never seemed to stop writing, scoring a multi-album deal in 2014 with Legacy Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. In 2017, she suffered a stroke that forced her to postpone her shows.
She and her husband were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
Column: Chicago White Sox front office needs some self-reflection — and new referrals — before hiring their next manager
There’s no way to tell how history will look at the Chicago White Sox’s rehiring of Tony La Russa in 2020, but in the moment it was always a bad idea.
Sure, La Russa was a “Hall of Fame baseball person” already. But he was given a young, hungry team that was on the brink of success and wanted more. They needed a leader who could connect with them, a leader who could guide their talent and inexperience to the promised land.
But instead of hiring a manager who was ready to match their energy, Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf took the opportunity to right an old wrong and hire his friend. There’s a portion of the blame that can be put on La Russa for his management style, lineup decisions and questionable strategy. But there’s one constant in the White Sox’s inability to get over the hump: the front office.
In Monday’s news conference, La Russa, whose tenure ended due to health concerns, held himself accountable. He did the honorable thing. That’s what was expected, that’s what his baseball reputation is.
“The last thing I said to the players in the meeting was that I love them. I can’t be more thankful,” he said. “I was out 10 years. To walk in, see not just the talent but the personalities, the way it came together. That’s why I’m upset and disappointed.
“I worked hard to earn their respect and trust, but I’m also upset that I let them down this year.”
When a relationship ends, sometimes one can’t help but think about the time wasted — and in this case, it was two years. A championship window, a team’s talent. It was supposed to be the bow on José Abreu’s career. Once again, the front office failed to deliver a skipper who could right the ship. A year after winning the American League Central, there would be no celebration at 35th and Shields. There would be no blackout baseball in October.
We heard from general manager Rick Hahn who, despite not making the decision to hire La Russa, seemed to be holding the organization accountable for the failure.
“We’ve spent a lot of time having those conversations, including part of what Jerry, Kenny (Williams) and I discussed a few hours ago about we’ve potentially made missteps and where can we be better,” he said. “Know that there is no complacency involved. We know Tony put it on himself and the players put on themselves. We put it equally if not more so if not more so on ourselves.
“There’s no one associated with this organization, at least on the baseball side, including the guys in uniform, scouts, player development, who doesn’t find this past year unacceptable and extraordinarily frustrating and disappointing. A lot of hours, time, effort, support for fans, dollars were poured in to try to create a successful expanded window for this team to contend.”
But accountability without changed behavior is meaningless. The elephant in the room is still there. The constant in every situation has been the front office and their insular hiring strategy.
In years past, the White Sox haven’t gone far from their neighborhood, typically opting for candidates whose names and addresses appear on the team holiday card mailing list. The “phone-a-friend” strategy comes as no surprise as Reinsdorf seems to be fiercely loyal, but it would do the team, players and fans some good if they took some referrals this time around. You gotta know when to outsource a solution.
“As we sit here today, we are eager to use this opportunity to get some outside perspectives on this club and ways we can get better,” Hahn said Monday.
Hopefully, they do just that.
There are coaches across the league with experience who could be the fire starter the team needs. A new manager. An actual new manager. One who is not only hungry to win, but can relate to the players and create a positive team culture. A culture that encourages and utilizes the strengths of the team and guides them through their weaknesses.
There are a lot of moves to be made and questions to be answered by White Sox brass this offseason.
But before they do anything else, the front office needs to do some self-reflection. How many years have they failed to end a season with a parade through the streets of Chicago? How many offseasons have Sox fans had to hear the same song and dance, just to get the same song and dance?
Maybe the organization needs to ask itself, to quote rapper Lauryn Hill, “how you gon’ win when you ain’t right within?”
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sells Gold Coast condo for $7M
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack on Sept. 26 sold his 4,275-square-foot condominium in the building at 9 W. Walton Street in the Gold Coast for $6.9 million in an off-market transaction.
Mack, 31, starred for the Bears for four seasons before an injury ended his playing in the 2021 season. The Bears traded him to the Los Angeles Chargers in March.
On the Gold Coast, Mack paid $6.85 million in March 2021 for the Gold Coast condo, which takes up half of the 28th floor and has a wraparound terrace. The building at 9 W. Walton has been a star-studded one, with high-priced units owned or rented by other athletes. At present, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine rents a unit in the building, while Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane owns a 25th-floor unit in the building that he purchased in 2019. Previously, Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward sold a 19th-floor unit in 2020 for $7.2 million, and in 2019, Kane’s teammate Jonathan Toews sold his 29th-floor unit in the building — directly above the condo that Mack just sold — for $6.95 million.
Public records do not yet identify the buyer of Mack’s unit. And while the unit sold in an off-market deal that showed up in the real estate multiple listing service on Oct. 3, Elite Street could not yet determine if Mack used a real estate agent in the deal. Several brokers who are known for marketing units in the building told Elite Street that they were not part of the deal.
The condo had a $14,254 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Mack previously owned a mansion in Glencoe from 2018 until 2021. He sold it in November for $3.9 million.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for laying the foundations of quantum computing
Three scientists who helped lay the foundations of quantum computing were awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday. Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger detailed the particular phenomenon called entanglement that connects the behavior of two tiny particles and is now used to perform quantum calculations.
Entanglement connects two states of two small particles such as photons, the smallest possible light pulses. Albert Einstein, skeptical of the phenomenon but later proven to be false, called entanglement “spooky action at a distance”, because it seems so peculiar that the properties of one particle can be linked to those of another. even though the two were isolated so that no information about one could reach the other.
From the 1970s through the 1990s, Clauser, Aspect, and Zeilinger conducted a series of increasingly sophisticated entanglement experiments. Einstein and his colleagues suggested that something beyond quantum mechanics called “hidden variables” would explain entanglement. The Nobel Prize winners’ experiments detailed an idea of quantum physics that disproved hidden variables and eventually developed a process called teleportation that is crucial for quantum manipulations.
This research has helped pave the way for the quantum computing industry today, in which an increasing number of entangled entities called qubits can be used to process data. Although the technology is still nascent, tech giants and startups are making steady progress, investing billions of dollars to develop quantum computers that, in years to come, could perform some calculations beyond the reach of conventional computers.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel Prize each year, compares the experiment to test hidden variables to a machine that throws two balls, one white and one black, to separate the people, Alice and Bob. If Alice catches a white ball, she knows that Bob caught a black one. But before the balls are seen, each ball is actually in an unknown gray state.
The idea of hidden variables posits that before the balls were thrown, each indeed knew whether it would turn black or white. Quantum mechanics postulates that these two balls, in an entangled state, turned black or white at random.
Nobel laureates have studied an idea called Bell’s inequality that helps determine which explanation is true. Quantum mechanics violates Bell’s inequality.
Zeilinger worked at the University of Vienna in Austria; Clauser at JF Clauser & Assoc. In the USA; and Aspect at Paris-Saclay University and École Polytechnique in France.
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook has trial in civil suit officially set for next August
A jury trial in a civil suit involving Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook officially has been set for next August, court records show.
David Valentini, one of Cook’s attorneys, told the Pioneer Press in August that the jury trial was expected to be held then. It now has officially been scheduled for Aug. 7-18, 2023 in Dakota County District Court, which is during the the Vikings’ training camp and preseason.
Cook was sued last November by a former girlfriend for allegedly assaulting her at his Inver Grove Heights home in November 2020. In December, Cook filed a defamation and fraud lawsuit against the woman, Gracelyn Trimble.
Trimble, a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed in Italy, alleged in her lawsuit that Cook left her with a concussion, as well as cuts and welts on her face. She alleges battery and false imprisonment in addition to assault and has sought unspecified damages in excess of $50,000.
After Trimble’s suit was filed last November, Cook said that he was “the victim in this situation” and that the “truth” would come out.
Cook is in his sixth season with the Vikings and made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. He has rushed for a team-high 279 yards in four games this season, including 76 yards on 20 carries in a Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London, when he returned after having suffered a dislocated shoulder the previous week.
“I give him a ton of credit,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday of Cook’s performance in the game. “As the game went on, you started to feel he was really running hard, running well against a tough front. … Tons of credit to him for just pouring into his treatment and rehab through the week.”
All the off-screen RHOBH drama to catch up on before the finale
Kyle vs Garcelle
During an April 13 appearance on Watch what’s happening liveGarcelle revealed where she is with some of them RHOBH co-stars, including Kathy (who seemed to be at odds with several Housewives in the aforementioned Season 12 trailer, including her own sister, Kyle). Ask by Andy Cohen though she and Kathy are currently closer than Kathy and Kyle, Garcelle replied, “Absolutely.”
Kyle admitted to being “shocked” by the comment during an Amazon live stream the following day. “I mean, he’s someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show,” she said of Garcelle. “Kathy was barely on last season because she was busy with Paris’ wedding. [Garcelle] compares knowing someone from a reality show for a few seasons to living as sisters, whether Kathy and I have a problem right now or not.”
Garcelle later told E! News that she reached out to Kyle the same day “and apologized if I hurt her feelings. I felt really bad.”
