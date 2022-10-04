Revolution of Blockchain & Metaverse Technology

Move takes Gary Vaynerchuk’s IP from digital to physical collectibles

The first-ever limited collection of plush and vinyl characters is available at Toy”R”Us at all Macy’s nationwide, on Macys.com and internationally through shop veefriends.com

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeeFriends, created by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, will launch its first-ever limited series of collectible characters exclusively at Macy’s and Toys”R”Us®. The collection will be available for pre-sale starting today, launching on October 17. This is the first step in bringing the VeeFriends characters to life, from digital NFT collectibles to physical collectibles, giving access to any consumer to own a VeeFriends character – expanding beyond its robust NFT community and NFT holders. In addition, each product will come with a printed QR code that leads to 3D animated heartfelt short films and other character songs.

VeeFriends was developed around characters, all of which Vaynerchuk imagined, created, and drew himself, with traits that he admires and believes will lead to happiness and success. Vaynerchuk’s vision is to scale his ideas through the characters and the traits they represent.

Ranging in price from $9.99 to $29.99, the collection features plush and/or vinyl character sets designed by London-based entertainment company, Toikido, that will be exclusively available at macys.com/toysrus.com, the Macy’s mobile app, at all Toy”R”Us at Macy’s stores nationwide, and on shop.veefriends.com for international consumers.

Vaynerchuk curated the ten special characters out of the 283 characters in VeeFriends for this first collection. “This partnership means way more to me than you could ever imagine. The thought that VeeFriends will be in Macy’s and Toys”R”Us simultaneously is incredible,” said Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO & Creator of VeeFriends. “I fondly remember growing up in Edison, New Jersey, walking down these stores’ aisles as a kid. We chose characters that we think embody exciting features for first-time collectors, much like some of the toys I picked up on the shelves of Toys”R”Us the first time. I can’t wait to see them in-store and on the shelves – it’s a full circle moment for me and a very big step for the company.”

Each VeeFriends figure and plush character has a unique story behind their bespoken trait including Practical Peacock, Willful Wizard, Genuine Giraffe, Adventurous Astronaut, Gratitude Gorilla, Patient Panda, Empathy Elephant, Common Sense Cow, Heart Trooper, and Be the Bigger Person. You can learn the story of each VeeFriends character through the printed QR code that leads to 3D animated heartfelt short films and other character songs.

“Gary Vaynerchuk has created an extraordinary digital community. We are excited to partner with Gary and VeeFriends to bring his signature NFT characters to life exclusively at Macy’s, reaching a new set of fans for us,” said Stephen Moore, SVP of Merchandising at Macy’s. “VeeFriends collectible plush and vinyl sets have unique stories and design, and we can’t wait for both parents and children to enjoy.”

In celebration of the launch of the collection, Vaynerchuk will be having two in-store appearances: in Chicago on October 17th and in New York City on October 21st, where he will also participate in Macy’s Live. Macy’s Live is the retailer’s streaming show that offers exclusive offers and content live from their new studio located at the flagship Herald Square store in New York. VeeFriends will share further information on how to join the in-store events on their website: veefriends.com.

Beginning on October 4 through October 18, VeeFriends is offering token holders with specific characters a free figure that they can claim. “VeeFriends wants to bring value to our NFT community – not only will they get first access to claim the collection, they also get priority at the in-store events. It’s just one more way we want to connect with our NFT holders and show them how we are developing the IP behind the characters,” Andy Kraniak, President of VeeFriends. Token holders of both VeeFriends Series 1 and Series 2 will be able to claim their figure through https://series2.veefriends.com/experiences/macys-claim.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

About TOYS”R”US®

For more than 70 years, Toys”R”Us has been the global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the GiraffeTM, the beloved mascot of Toys”R”Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. Toys”R”Us today has over 1,000 stores and e-commerce businesses in more than 25 countries. Toys”R”Us is owned by WHP Global, a leading brand management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands that generate over USD$4.5 billion in retail sales.

About VeeFriends

An NFT project that brought to life Gary’s ambitions of building a community around his creative and business passions using NFT technology and their smart contract capabilities. There are 283 VeeFriends all of which Gary imagined, created, and drew himself. Each character represents traits and qualities Gary admires and hopes to inspire in others. Every VeeFriends token is admission to VeeCon 2022, 2023, and 2024. For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ and join the discord channel.

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX and the CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture,relevance, and the internet. Known as “GaryVee,” he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business – he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior. In addition, Gary understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront, whether it’s emerging artists, esports, NFT investing, or digital communications. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber.

