Ripple Has Partnered With a Sustainable WEB3 Startup Thallo

In the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2022, Sergio Pérez raced to a second victory of the season and the fourth win of his career. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, was the race’s seventh-place finisher.
Bybit, the third most popular cryptocurrency exchange globally, announced in February this year that it will be partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing Team as Principal Team Partner, bringing together two companies known for their industry-leading technological and innovative prowess.
Bybit, with the assistance of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s worldwide reach, has realized its aim to be the crypto ark of the globe, helping fans and its 10 million users learn about and dive into the world of cryptocurrency via marketing activations in our major regions. Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing partnered during the past weekend in Singapore to provide a next-level collaboration, with a series of one-of-a-kind consumer events both on and off the track.
Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Chief Marketing Officer Olly Hughes joined forces with Bybit’s co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou to talk about the partnerships and both companies’ shared principles of technology, passion, and creativity. They also expressed renewed hope that NFTs would enable a more personalized experience for fans. Bybit will assist Oracle Red Bull Racing with the distribution of its expanding digital asset collection, among other activities, so fans will have to remain tuned for additional surprises in the future. Bybit will serve as the Fan Token Issuance Partner and Tech Incubator Partner.
Zhou said:
“Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing has enhanced the sport of F1 with their innovation and drive to succeed, Bybit seeks to change the world of finance by offering equal access to the revolutionary world of crypto. Bybit traders — both individuals and institutions — can eye a chart as keenly as Max and Checo can eye the racing line on the track. And those new to crypto will find a friendly community on our platform, with access to 24/7 live customer service. So, we have lots in common with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, and look to deliver next level experiences in the future.”
Bybit will keep on focusing on its customers, KOLs, partners, and end-users by actively engaging with them and making their feedback and suggestions a priority.