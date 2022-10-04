News
Seahawks send cease and desist letter to Tiffany Smiley after husband wears jersey in campaign ad
Seattle Seahawks attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley because her husband wore a team jersey in a campaign ad.
However, the team ignored a Democratic candidate who did the same.
The Seahawks reportedly sent the letter to Smiley’s campaign on Sept. 6 asking her to either stop running the ad or rearrange it to blur the Seahawks jersey her husband wore in an ad showing the Smiley family watching. football, political blogger Brandi Kruse recently reported. .
The letter warned Smiley that the team’s trademarks should be removed as they did not want their logos used “in any way that might suggest it is in any way endorsed by, or otherwise affiliated with.” to the team.
But, it turns out the jersey Mr Smiley was wearing in the ad was actually given to him by the team when he raised the 12th man flag in honor of his service as first officer. blind active duty serviceman of the country.
Anyway, the Smiley campaign took the ad back to the production room and used special effects to make the jersey look less like the Seahawks uniform.
Smiley’s campaign manager for Washington, Kristian Hemphill, lambasted the Seahawks on Twitter for his childish gesture.
“Woke companies thought they could help Patty Murray by BULLYING Tiffany with senseless legal threats. Their efforts have both failed and backfired. This campaign will continue to hold accountable the failures of a three-decade incumbent and offer Washingtonians a path from crisis to hope, just as Tiffany did for Scotty and countless other injured veterans.
Woke corporations will learn the same lesson as DC bureaucrats. @SmileyForWA is not easily intimidated
Their efforts have backfired and we will continue to hold accountable the failures of a 30-year-old incumbent and offer WA a path to hope.
— Kristian Hemphill (@DaeHemphill) September 30, 2022
But Kruse found an example where a candidate’s use of Seahawks team logos was apparently not objectionable to him. As a result, Washington State Rep. Tarra Simmons, a Democrat, not only used Seahawks jerseys on her campaign Twitter account, but even had real Seahawks players pose with her while wearing the Seahawks jerseys. jerseys.
So how do you explain that from a Democratic candidate’s campaign page? @TarraSimmons5 has done AWESOME things with his life – but so has the Smiley family.
Are you a football team or a political organization? pic.twitter.com/ChJdd7RegA
—Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 1, 2022
Surprisingly, no cease and desist letter was sent to Mz. Simmons, as far as anyone knows.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Breitbart News
News
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Which couple went home for the James Bond party?
LOS ANGELES– Things got a little shaken up and choppy in the ballroom this week on “Dancing with the Stars.”
The remaining 14 couples performed to iconic music from the James Bond film franchise. The special theme celebrates the 60th anniversary of the first film in the spy series, “Dr. No,” and the couples danced to music spanning six decades of the popular series.
Again, there was a triple tie for first place. Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey all landed high on the judge’s scorecard.
The results segment is never easy.
Safe couples included Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, Charli and Mark Ballas, Wayne and Witney Carson, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Selma Blair and Sasha Farber . , Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr, Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.
The final two couples were Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, along with Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.
The judges voted on who to save, and it was a slam dunk across the board.
All four judges voted to save Sam and Cheryl, meaning Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel were sent home.
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
Adam Sandler is on the cover of AARP magazine, making us all feel old
Adam Sandler might be one of the last actors you think of in the same sentence as “retired.” The actor is 56 years old, but he often plays fiery characters, younger than his age, boys with a man’s body. So what is he doing on the cover of AARP magazine, the publication of the nonprofit group formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons?
Yes, Sandler is the latest surprising cover boy for AARP, following in the footsteps of the late Luke Perrywho was 50 when he made the cover in 2016, and Michael J. Fox, who shocked his movie mom, Lea Thompson, when he was the cover boy in 2021 at age 60.
Both Perry and Fox were Gen X idols, but seeing Sandler on AARP might be even more shaken up, thanks to his typically youthful screen persona.
The cover story refers to Sandler as “the ultimate man-child,” but also explains how he takes on more mature and thoughtful roles. In an interview, Sandler talks about the need for a hip replacement and directly addresses his role as a cover boy.
“I’m getting old,” he admits. “That doesn’t mean I feel old. I mean, I do when I’m on the basketball court and some 18-year-old kid hears I’m 56 and goes, ‘Wow! I was thinking that you were younger than that!’”
As with Perry and Fox when they graced the cover of AARP, some fans just can’t believe how much this news makes them feel.
“Oof. Kick me right in the sciatica,” one person tweeted.
Some pointed out that the same issue of AARP wished rapper Eminem a happy 50th birthday on October 17, writing, “Adam Sandler and Eminem in AARP magazine. (We’re old).”
Perhaps fans should take a tip from Sandler himself, who says in the AARP interview, “I like my age, and it’s fun to play my age. It’s freeing. I don’t need to be true to anything other than what i look like i like and what i think and what i do for a living.”
CNET
News
Herschel Walker reimbursed woman after abortion: Daily Beast
- GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker said he opposes abortion without exception.
- A woman told The Daily Beast that Walker paid her $700 to have an abortion in 2009.
- Walker immediately denied the report and called it a “brazen lie” in a Tweet.
Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for the Georgia Senate who has said there should be no exceptions for abortions, reimbursed a woman more than a decade ago for her intervention, the Daily Beast reported Monday.
The woman told the outlet that Walker urged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant while they were dating in 2009. She was not named to preserve her privacy.
Walker immediately denied the report on Twitter, called it a “brainless lie” and said he planned to sue The Daily Beast for defamation on Tuesday.
—Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022
Roger Sollenberger of The Beast reported that the woman shared a $575 receipt from an abortion clinic along with a “recovery card” from Walker and an image of a $700 check signed by him.
According to The Daily Beast, the receipt stated that the abortion took place on September 12, 2009, and Walker’s check was dated September 17, 2009.
A friend also corroborated the woman’s story and told Sollenberger that she took care of the woman after the procedure.
Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
A Walker campaign lawyer, Robert Ingram, told The Beast the story was “fake”.
During on-air interview with Sean Hannity, Walker went on to claim that the report was a “lie”. When Hannity asked about the $700 payment, Walker said, “I send money to a lot of people” and referenced her charity work and religious beliefs.
The Senate candidate has previously made it clear that there should be no exceptions for abortion.
“There are no exceptions in my mind,” Walker told reporters after a campaign speech in Macon, Georgia. “As I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.”
The Republican Senate candidate also backed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal for a 15-week nationwide ban on abortions.
Walker had previously made conflicting claims about her children. He said he was the father of an only child before reports revealed he had three other children. The Daily Beast first reported the story. The candidate later said he “never denied” any of his children and did not want them drawn into campaign politics.
Walker, a former NFL running back, takes on incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in November’s midterm elections.
businessinsider
News
1 killed after cooking gas cylinder explodes in Lucknow
Lucknow:
At least one person was killed while five members of his family, including an eight-year-old boy, suffered severe burns after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their home in Lucknow.
The incident happened on Monday night under the city’s Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) police station.
Among the injured are an eight-year-old boy and two women. The victim was identified as Zubair, 30.
The injured were identified as Salman (25), Saif (17), Samar (8 months), Shabnam (35) and Zakira (50). They were admitted to the trauma center of KGMU.
Police officers rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and rescued the victims.
Nearby houses were also damaged by the blast.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the loss of life in the incident and instructed officials for proper treatment of the injured.
Meanwhile, in July this year, four people were killed and three injured when a cylinder exploded during a wedding ceremony in Jalalabad area, Fazilka district, Punjab.
In May, at least four people were killed and two others seriously injured after a cylinder explosion caused the wall of a house to collapse in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.
In March this year, two people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Ranjeet Nagar district of the nation’s capital.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Planned Parenthood announces puberty blockers for minors
Planned Parenthood published an ad for puberty-blocking drugs for minors.
The new advertisement, which is aimed at minors, mismarkets puberty-blocking drugs as safe substances that can be used “like a stop sign” to halt puberty.
Advertisement for puberty blockers run by Planned Parenthood, which tells children they can get puberty blockers to “put their puberty on hold” pic.twitter.com/yjHXpevEMk
— In the classroom (@EITC_Official) October 3, 2022
The ad says, “There are drugs you can take to delay puberty for a while, they’re called puberty blockers and they work like a stop sign.” He goes on to falsely state that “puberty blockers are safe and can give you more time to figure out what’s right for your body and your gender identity.”
The ad also embraces gender ideology when it explains that “some people decide to use hormones or surgeries to help their bodies match their gender identity.”
The Planned Parenthood website states, “Your gender identity is real and there are medical treatments you can use to help your body better reflect who you are.
He goes on to note that “Some trans, intersex and gender non-binary young people may decide to take puberty blockers after talking with their parents or guardian and a nurse or doctor.” The website also specifically cites leuprolide acetate, also known as Lupron, as a drug used to block puberty. Lupron, which is produced by AbbVie, has been used to chemically castrate sex offenders.
Planned Parenthood receives hundreds of millions of federal government dollars in grants and reimbursements.
Breitbart News investigated the role of manufacturers and suppliers of puberty blockers in advancing the transgender movement. AbbVie, for example, sponsors an organization called the GenderCool Project, which provides high-profile media appearances for young people who have attempted a gender reassignment to normalize transgendering among children.
Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and contact us at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
King Estates campus shooting: Video released by Oakland police shows 2 suspects running into school with guns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland Police have released new video showing the moments before the shooting at the King Estates School campus on Fontaine Street.
The video shows two men running towards the front door of the school building with guns drawn. And you can see students having to run for their safety.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects in the video.
The chief says it’s still unclear if the door to the building was open or exactly how the suspects managed to get in through the front door.
RELATED: ‘He’s A Hero’: Parent Describes Security Guard Among 6 Shot On Oakland School Campus
Two of the six victims are still in hospital – a worker and a student. They are expected to be fine.
If you have information about this case, contact the OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Giancarlo Stanton hits his 30th home run to become the third Yankee to cross the threshold this season – The Denver Post
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
