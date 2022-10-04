Seahawks send cease and desist letter to Tiffany Smiley after husband wears jersey in campaign ad

Seattle Seahawks attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley because her husband wore a team jersey in a campaign ad.

However, the team ignored a Democratic candidate who did the same.

The Seahawks reportedly sent the letter to Smiley’s campaign on Sept. 6 asking her to either stop running the ad or rearrange it to blur the Seahawks jersey her husband wore in an ad showing the Smiley family watching. football, political blogger Brandi Kruse recently reported. .

The letter warned Smiley that the team’s trademarks should be removed as they did not want their logos used “in any way that might suggest it is in any way endorsed by, or otherwise affiliated with.” to the team.

But, it turns out the jersey Mr Smiley was wearing in the ad was actually given to him by the team when he raised the 12th man flag in honor of his service as first officer. blind active duty serviceman of the country.

Anyway, the Smiley campaign took the ad back to the production room and used special effects to make the jersey look less like the Seahawks uniform.

Smiley’s campaign manager for Washington, Kristian Hemphill, lambasted the Seahawks on Twitter for his childish gesture.

“Woke companies thought they could help Patty Murray by BULLYING Tiffany with senseless legal threats. Their efforts have both failed and backfired. This campaign will continue to hold accountable the failures of a three-decade incumbent and offer Washingtonians a path from crisis to hope, just as Tiffany did for Scotty and countless other injured veterans.

Woke corporations will learn the same lesson as DC bureaucrats. @SmileyForWA is not easily intimidated Their efforts have backfired and we will continue to hold accountable the failures of a 30-year-old incumbent and offer WA a path to hope. — Kristian Hemphill (@DaeHemphill) September 30, 2022

But Kruse found an example where a candidate’s use of Seahawks team logos was apparently not objectionable to him. As a result, Washington State Rep. Tarra Simmons, a Democrat, not only used Seahawks jerseys on her campaign Twitter account, but even had real Seahawks players pose with her while wearing the Seahawks jerseys. jerseys.

So how do you explain that from a Democratic candidate’s campaign page? @TarraSimmons5 has done AWESOME things with his life – but so has the Smiley family. Are you a football team or a political organization? pic.twitter.com/ChJdd7RegA —Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 1, 2022

Surprisingly, no cease and desist letter was sent to Mz. Simmons, as far as anyone knows.

