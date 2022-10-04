Connect with us

Sensex gathers over 1,000 points on soaring global stocks after U.K. policy U-turn

October 4, 2022

Sensex Gathers Over 1,000 Points On Soaring Global Stocks After U.k. Policy U-Turn
India stock market: Sensex rallies more than 1,000 points

India’s equity benchmarks rallied strongly on Tuesday after deep losses in the previous session, following improving global market sentiment after the U.K.’s U-turn policy decision to roll back planned tax cuts for high earners who had caused the market for gilts to fall in the financial markets. Last week.

The BSE Sensex index gained 1,028.28 points to rebound to 57,817.09 in early trading from 56,788.81 on Monday, and the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 320.3 points to 17,207.65 .

After rising 10% in the previous quarter, including their biggest one-day jump in a month on Friday, India’s two benchmark exchanges tumbled in early October on Monday, dragged down by global stocks languishing at their lows. levels since the end of 2020.

Market sentiment was fragile on Monday as crude prices surged on a potential output cut by oil producers, heightening fears of even higher inflation and a stronger policy response from central banks around the world. would increase the likelihood of a global recession.

While crude prices remained stable, following Britain’s decision to partially abandon its tax cut plan, sentiment improved on Tuesday for global equities and risk assets.

“The about-face… won’t have a huge impact on the UK’s overall fiscal position in our view,” John Briggs, head of economics and market strategy at NatWest, told Reuters.

“(But) investors took it as a signal that the UK government could and is at least partially willing to reverse its intentions which have disrupted markets so much over the past week,” he added.

Also contributing to a surge on Wall Street, which sparked a global risk attitude, were weak U.S. manufacturing data on Monday that eased concerns about further aggressive interest rate hikes. the Federal Reserve.

Tuesday saw a rebound in Asian stocks, led by a 2.5% rise in Australia, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan equity index rising 1% in holiday-thinned trading in China and Hong Kong. .

Although North Korea fired a long-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years, South Korea’s Kospi rose more than 2%, moving away from the two-year low of the last week.

US stock futures rose after the S&P 500’s best day since July.

But other indicators point to other signs of market stress. The CBOE Volatility Index is still above 30 and is very high, underlining broader expectations for wilder swings in financial markets.

Jurors begin to deliberate if Clements is guilty of murdering a teenager

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Jurors Begin To Deliberate If Clements Is Guilty Of Murdering A Teenager
Although there are no eyewitnesses or video links linking Christopher Clements to the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014, there is a “mountain of circumstantial evidence” that points to his guilt, officials said Wednesday. prosecutors during closing arguments in his trial.

“I can’t tell you why he abducted Maribel Gonzalez on the night of June 3rd and I can’t tell you why he killed her…but we have proven to you over the past two weeks that he is guilty,” the MP said. Pima County District Attorney Tracy Miller told jurors. “It’s no coincidence that all of these puzzle pieces point directly to Christopher Clements.”

Clements’ trial began Sept. 13 in Pima County Superior Court. The 40-year-old sex offender is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Maribel’s death.

He also faces charges related to the kidnapping and death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis. That trial is scheduled for February. Isabel disappeared in 2012. Both cases went unsolved for years until law enforcement officials announced Clements’ arrest in September 2018.

“Maribel should have been able to walk safely to her friend’s house. It’s hard to imagine and understand the idea that there are people, there is someone who would abduct a 13-year-old girl years and kill her,” Miller said. adding that based on the evidence, “you know exactly who murdered Maribel Gonzalez, and it was Christopher Clements.”

Miller reminded jurors of DNA evidence found on Maribel’s body that cannot rule out Clements as a suspect in her murder, cell phone records that showed Clements had been to the area where Maribel’s body was left in the desert and related research on his computer. in the years following his death.

Miller also referred to the testimony of Clements’ ex-girlfriend, who told the jury that he left home around the same time Maribel left her own home, returned home briefly to search. of bleach, then left for the rest of the night.

The prosecution believes Clements encountered Maribel walking down the road after leaving her home for the first time. Some sort of struggle ensued, during which he suffocated the teenager and put her body in his trunk, they claim. He went home to get bleach, drove to a remote desert area in the Avra ​​Valley to leave Maribel’s body, and turned off his phone for several hours, Miller said.

She said that gave her plenty of time to get rid of Maribel’s body, get rid of her clothes and personal evidence, and remove any traces of evidence from her trunk.

Miller told jurors they could consider other evidence to decide Clements’ guilt, pointing to dozens of photos of girls on Clements’ computer, some of them scantily clad and others that police was able to identify with Tucson.



Maribel Gonzalez


Courtesy of Homicide Survivors


“The motive – being attracted to little girls – explains why he would have stopped and picked up Maribel from the side of the road. The opportunity he creates when he interacts with little girls in our community,” said Miller. “The state doesn’t have to prove motive, we don’t have to tell you why, but we absolutely provided you with evidence of motive in this case that you can consider.”

Clements defense attorney Joseph DiRoberto focused much of his closing argument on what the state has failed to prove, which he says includes that Maribel’s death was even a homicide.

Her cause of death was ruled homicide by unspecified means, but DiRoberto reminded the jury that his forensic expert had said that if she had died quickly from an overdose, the substance would not have had time to settle. travel to Maribel’s spleen – the sample site. for his autopsy toxicological examination.

If the jury thinks there’s another possible cause of death than the prosecution’s theory, that’s a reasonable doubt, DiRoberto said.

“If the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Maribel was killed, murdered, how is it even possible that Mr. Clements could be guilty of intentional and premeditated murder?” asked Di Roberto. “There is no known scientific evidence that Mr. Clements committed this crime. There are no witnesses to this crime, no evidence, no confessions.”

DiRoberto disputed the validity of the state’s DNA and cellphone tracking evidence, saying defense experts had proven to leave room for doubt. He also questioned the credibility of the testimony of Clements’ ex-girlfriend.

He pointed to photos of girls on Clements’ computer, saying prosecutors spent so much time on evidence unrelated to Maribel’s death because their crime-related evidence is “riddled with doubts.”

He suggested the teenager was living a ‘fast life’ which put her in danger.

“She was going out on the streets of Tucson at night, a young girl. … Anything is possible and there’s nothing between when she left the apartment and when she was found, there’s nothing,” DiRoberto said. “We don’t know where she was, who she was with, where she got to where she was. There’s this gap in the evidence.”

DiRoberto presented jurors with a scenario he believed would help them determine if there was a reasonable doubt in the case.

“Suppose you were to learn after hearing all the evidence in this case that there was a full videotape of the incident involving Maribel,” he said. “If you think you would really like to see this video before deciding whether to convict Mr. Clements, I would suggest that you have a reasonable doubt about Mr. Clements’ guilt.”

To secure a first-degree murder conviction, the state must prove that the crime was either premeditated or considered “criminal murder.”

Judge James Marner explained to the jury in his final instructions before they began deliberating late Wednesday that premeditation requires a decision to kill, thinking about that decision and acting on it. In this case, “criminal murder” would be murder committed during the course of a kidnapping, which Arizona law defines as restraining someone with the intent to physically harm or aid in the commission. of a crime.

Clements initially faced the death penalty if convicted, but Pima County District Attorney Laura Conover announced in April that she would no longer pursue the death penalty in all cases, in line with a campaign promise. of 2020.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Arizona sentencing laws show Clements will receive a life or life in prison. Natural life means Clements would be behind bars until his death. A life sentence is usually a 25-year sentence, but since Maribel was under 15, if Clements is given a life sentence, he will spend at least 35 years in prison.

Autopsy, Phone Tracking Evidence In Tucson Murder Case

With the trial set to end on Wednesday, witnesses for Christopher Clements questioned the DNA and phone tracking evidence. Clements said Tuesday he would not speak.

Photos Of Children, Google Searches Found On Clements' Devices

A digital forensic clerk tipped off jurors about a secret app downloaded onto the iPads of Christopher Clements, accused of killing two Tucson girls.

Maribel Gonzalez, 13, Allegedly Suffocated, Jury Told

A forensic expert has testified that Maribel Gonzalez may have been suffocated, despite there being no signs of physical injury to her body.

Contact star reporter Caitlin Schmidt at 573-4191 or [email protected] On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

Royce O'Neale shines in Nets preseason opener

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Royce O’neale Shines In Nets Preseason Opener
Here’s an early takeaway from the Nets’ first preseason game — a 19-point loss to a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team with more positives to glean than the score would indicate: new addition Royce O’Neale is going to have a big impact on this Brooklyn team.

O’Neale earned a league-wide reputation as a coveted 3-and-D wing in several seasons with the Utah Jazz, so coveted general manager Sean Marks ponied up a first-round pick to pry him from Danny Ainge’s clutches. In his first game as a Net, O’Neale scored 11 points and hit two of his four three-point attempts.

He also brought toughness and versatility as a perimeter defender, which is something the Nets desperately lacked last season.

“Royce is one of those players that you want on your team because he has a lot of experience. He’s been through a lot of battles. He understands the nuances of the game and what it takes to win,” Kyrie Irving said of his new teammate. “I think he brings his intangibles to our team really well. We can utilize him on that wing to be a defensive stopper, which we know he is, but also add some dimension on offense being a space-out shooter. He moves well, plays the game well being in that Utah system for a long period of time. Moving the ball is something drilled in their head. He fits well.”

O’Neale came off the bench for sharpshooter Joe Harris as head coach Steve Nash’s first substitution. Point guard Ben Simmons instantly found O’Neale with a cross-court laser beam of a pass for a wide-open three on the wing. Nash also used O’Neale in a smaller lineup where Harris stayed on the floor and Simmons played center on defense when starting big man Nic Claxton went to the bench.

“I think [O’Neale] will be a great addition for us,” Nash said. “Incredible IQ, feel for the game on both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to tie the room together on many occasions.”

Which makes the fight for minutes on the wing that much more competitive.

Harris, the starting wing, played in his first game after consecutive ankle surgeries and shot just two-of-seven from the field, including two early airballs. Sharpshooter Seth Curry also projects to play some minutes as a floor spacer alongside both Irving and Kevin Durant and TJ Warren — who is not yet cleared to play but is healed after missing two seasons with stress fractures in his foot — will bring a scoring punch when he joins the rotation some time in November. There’s also second-year forward Kessler Edwards, who has proven capable of using his youthful athleticism to guard multiple positions.

O’Neale defends at a higher level than those he’s competing for minutes against and he’s a 38% career three-point shooter. He will surely be in play as a potential starter or member of the Nets’ closing lineups and he’s already left a mark through just one preseason game.

BEN’S BACK

Simmons, a two-time First Team All-Defense selection, says it’s going to take some time before he gets back to playing elite level defense.

“Defensively, getting down in the stance,” he said. “Obviously when you have back surgery, it’s not the easiest to get down in the stance and guard, but it’s all coming back slowly.”

Simmons also said he’s still building up his conditioning.

CLICKING?

First Durant built chemistry with his Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, he immersed himself into the Golden State Warriors’ way of doing things. Now, he’s in Brooklyn, with yet another roster reinvented to compete for a championship.

After the big three of Durant, Irving and James Harden imploded last season, the new big three of Durant, Irving and Simmons has set its foundation. As someone who’s played with multiple superstar-caliber players over the course of his career, how will Durant know when things have started clicking?

“When we win games in the regular season,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to say. I think you know you get used to your teammates everyday. You talk, have conversations about where you see each other and how you can help each other, and go from there. So the dialogue is always on with Kai, Ben, myself, Royce, the rest of the guys. So I think it just happens.”

()

Giancarlo Stanton blasts 30th home run to become third Yankee to pass threshold this season

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton Blasts 30Th Home Run To Become Third Yankee To Pass Threshold This Season
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge watched in the background.

Giancarlo Stanton blistered his 30th home run of the season Monday night to help the Yankees to a 3-1 win over the Rangers at Globe Life Park, but Stanton was being asked about Judge’s chase for his record-breaking 62nd homer of the season.

Judge made faces and laughed as he watched and listened.

So, no, the fourth straight game without a home run as the Yankees’ regular season has just three games left does not seem to have him pressing or anxious. It did have the 35,906 at the new ballpark disappointed though. They came to see Judge make history. Instead, he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. His batting average remained at .311, now four points lower than Minnesota’s Luis Arraez who leads the American League.

If Judge is able to surpass Arraez’s batting average, the slugger will be in position to win the Triple Crown award. It would be the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera won in 2012.

In the top of the ninth, Judge was on deck when Marwin Gonzalez popped out to end the inning. The pop up made the crowd boo loudly. Gonzalez denied them another chance to see Judge chase history.

In the eighth, Gonzalez led off with a homer off of Jonathan Hernandez and then Judge struck out swinging on a 99-mile an hour sinker.

Giancarlo Stanton followed with his 30th home run of the season. He is the third Yankee this season to hit at least 30 homers, joining Judge and Anthony Rizzo, who has 32. They are the first trio of Yankees to hit at least 30 homers in the same season since 2005, when Jason Giambi, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield did it.

Boone said that Judge could play in both games of a split doubleheader on Tuesday and his schedule is contingent on him hitting No. 62.

()

A journalist vs Daniel Passarella

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

A Journalist Vs Daniel Passarella
The relationship between journalists and football coaches can be quite difficult on some occasions. Yet, the professionals of the communications are expected to keep their professionalism at all times. The excellent betting online available on 1xBet can be used for wagering on matches where the best coaches in the entire world are featured.

However, there are a few occasions when journalists take the initiative, and they have no problems in showing the disagreements they may have. This is exactly what happened in 1997 when Daniel Passarella, who at the time was the coach of the Argentinian national side, had an argument with a journalist. The available betting options on 1xBet online can be used to wager on all matches played by this powerful South American squad.

Reviving an old controversy

It is well known that the most powerful South American football teams feel quite uncomfortable when visiting the Bolivian national side. The reason is because the Bolivians play most of their home matches in the city of La Paz, which is located at almost 4,000 meters of altitude. The most amazing football betting online is on 1xBet, and punters can use the available options to wager on the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina was going to play against Bolivia in La Paz on the 2nd of April 1997. Prior to the match, Passarella showed his concerns when playing at this altitude. He stated that doing so represented an unacceptable health risk for players. Of course, the Bolivians were less than impressed by those remarks. Currently, on 1xBet it is possible to find a wide range of online football betting chances, where all matches of Argentina and Bolivia are also featured.

A strong response

After Passarella’s words, the Argentinians knew that they were not going to be received in a too friendly manner when they arrived into Bolivian territory. Before matches that face these two football teams begin, you can go to the website http://1xbet.com/en/slots and try the great available games.

Bolivian journalist Fernando Salaberry was in the press conference the day before the match. He requested to ask a question to the coach. However, rather than asking something, he decided to directly call Passarella a “coward”. Many colleagues of the journalist and Bolivians in general applauded him, while the manager decided to terminate the conference immediately.

Eventually, Bolivia won the match 2-1. The goals were scored by:

  • Marco Antonio Sandy;
  • Fernando Ochoaizpur;
  • Néstor Gorosito.

It seems that Argentina, whose matches are on 1xBet, really has problems when visiting Bolivia. It should also be remembered that a decade later, they were defeated 6-1 in another match played in the same city.

Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Asian Shares Rise After ‘Relief Rally’ On Wall Street
By YURI KAGEYAMA

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.3% in morning trading to 26,811.08. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 2.4% to 6,610.50. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.0% to 2,198.44. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for holidays.

“Asian equities were positive on Tuesday after a corrective session as traders eye potentially oversold market conditions,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a report.

On Monday, Wall Street soared to its best day in months in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates.

The S&P 500’s leap of 2.6% to 3,678.43 was its biggest since July, the latest swing for a scattershot market that’s been mostly falling this year on worries about a possible global recession. Wall Street’s main measure of health was coming off its worst month since the coronavirus crashed markets in early 2020 and is still down nearly 23% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7%, to 29,490.89, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.3% to 10,815.43.

Stocks took their cue from the bond market, where yields fell to ease some of the pressure that’s been battering markets this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, fell to 3.62% from 3.83% late Friday. It got as high as 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.

A report on U.S. manufacturing came in weaker than expected, along with data showing a drop off in construction spending from July to August. That may seem discouraging for the economy, but could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates in order to beat down the high inflation damaging households’ finances.

By raising rates, the Fed is making it more expensive to buy a house, a car or most anything else purchased on credit. The hope is to slow the economy just enough to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising so quickly. But the Fed also risks causing a recession if it goes too far.

The Fed has already pulled its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, up from virtually zero as recently as March. Most traders expect it to be more than a full percentage point higher by early next year.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.11% from 4.27% following the weaker-than-expected reports on the economy.

Besides stocks, lower rates also boost prices for everything from cryptocurrencies to gold, which can suddenly look a bit more attractive when bonds are paying less in income.

Stocks of high-growth companies and particularly risky or expensive investments have been the most affected by changes in rates. Bitcoin rallied Monday with the reprieve in yields, while technology stocks did the heaviest lifting to carry the S&P 500. Apple and Microsoft both rose more than 3%.

Monday’s rally came despite an 8.6% drop for Tesla, one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street because of its massive market value. The maker of electric vehicles delivered fewer vehicles from July through September than investors expected.

The latest update on the U.S. jobs market comes on Friday. Along with reports on inflation, the jobs report is one of the most highly anticipated pieces of data on Wall Street each month.

It will be the last jobs report before the Fed makes its next decision on interest rates, scheduled for Nov. 2. Continued strength would give the central bank more leeway to keep hiking. Traders say the likeliest move is a fourth straight increase of a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual move.

But stresses are building in financial markets and corporate profits have weakened as central banks around the world hike rates in concert. That means conditions have gotten “into the danger zone where ‘bad stuff’ happens,” according to Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

That could get the Fed to blink at some point.

A suite of challenges from higher interest rates to the surging value of the U.S. dollar may be setting things up for “the freight train of the oncoming earnings recession,” he wrote in a report.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 25 cents to $83.88 a barrel. It jumped Monday amid speculation big oil-producing countries could soon announce cuts to production. Shares of energy-producing companies made big gains. Exxon Mobil leaped 5.3%, and Chevron climbed 5.6%. Brent crude, the international standard, added 40 cents to $89.26 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 144.78 Japanese yen from 144.81 yen. The euro cost 98.38 cents, inching down from 98.40 cents.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed to this report.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter

Twins' Bailey Ober caps strong comeback in loss to White Sox

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Twins’ Bailey Ober Caps Strong Comeback In Loss To White Sox
CHICAGO — Considering he spent most of the season watching his teammates from afar, unable to help while he dealt with a groin injury, it’s safe to say that this was not the sophomore season Bailey Ober had hoped for.

But when he was healthy, when he was on the mound, the Twins likely couldn’t have asked for much more from the tall righty. Ober capped off his season with five strong innings in the Twins’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It gives us a good taste going into next spring training,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He looked better now than I think he did even early in the year, and that’s a good sign for us.”

Monday, the only blemish in Ober’s start was a two-run home run to Josh Harrison in the second inning, which tied the game that the Twins (77-83) had been leading since Gio Urshela hit a two-run home run of his own in the top of the first. The White Sox (80-80) would pull ahead in the seventh inning on a Carlos Perez RBI single off Griffin Jax.

Ober followed the Harrison home run by retiring 11 of the next 12 hitters to end his outing. The only hitter he did not retire in that span reached base on an error.

The 27-year-old, who started four games upon his return in mid-September, gave up just five earned runs in 22 1/3 innings, striking out 22 to end his season. His 2.01 earned-run average in those four starts lowered his season ERA to 3.21 — albeit in just 56 innings.

“Obviously you don’t want to be out, away from the team, but … the best thing I was able to do was come back, finish strong,” Ober said. “To be coming off the IL straightaway and have success right after an injury, it feels pretty good and now just kind of go into the offseason trying to get as strong and healthy as possible.”

Ober first suffered a groin strain in late April. After returning about three weeks later, he landed on the injured list once more in early June with another groin injury.

He said over the summer it was an aponeurotic plate injury, and it kept him out until September, his summer months spent working hard while rehabbing at the Twins’ facility in Fort Myers, Fla., instead of with his teammates competing.

“I didn’t even talk about the start that he just had,” Baldelli said upon taking Ober out of the game. “He threw the ball good tonight. But I said, ‘You worked your way back here. You came back. You pitched really well. You should be happy, and you’re ready to go into your offseason now.’”

Ober’s hope, of course, was to be returning in September as a reinforcement for a team that was making a playoff push. But while September didn’t go as the Twins hoped and they fell out of contention before Ober could really make an impact, the starter left the Twins with a strong impression in his final four starts.

“It feels good to be able to come back and just remind people of who I am and what I can do,” Ober said.

