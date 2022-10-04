Sensex gathers over 1,000 points on soaring global stocks after U.K. policy U-turn

Although there are no eyewitnesses or video links linking Christopher Clements to the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014, there is a “mountain of circumstantial evidence” that points to his guilt, officials said Wednesday. prosecutors during closing arguments in his trial.
“I can’t tell you why he abducted Maribel Gonzalez on the night of June 3rd and I can’t tell you why he killed her…but we have proven to you over the past two weeks that he is guilty,” the MP said. Pima County District Attorney Tracy Miller told jurors. “It’s no coincidence that all of these puzzle pieces point directly to Christopher Clements.”
Clements’ trial began Sept. 13 in Pima County Superior Court. The 40-year-old sex offender is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Maribel’s death.
He also faces charges related to the kidnapping and death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis. That trial is scheduled for February. Isabel disappeared in 2012. Both cases went unsolved for years until law enforcement officials announced Clements’ arrest in September 2018.
“Maribel should have been able to walk safely to her friend’s house. It’s hard to imagine and understand the idea that there are people, there is someone who would abduct a 13-year-old girl years and kill her,” Miller said. adding that based on the evidence, “you know exactly who murdered Maribel Gonzalez, and it was Christopher Clements.”
Miller reminded jurors of DNA evidence found on Maribel’s body that cannot rule out Clements as a suspect in her murder, cell phone records that showed Clements had been to the area where Maribel’s body was left in the desert and related research on his computer. in the years following his death.
Miller also referred to the testimony of Clements’ ex-girlfriend, who told the jury that he left home around the same time Maribel left her own home, returned home briefly to search. of bleach, then left for the rest of the night.
The prosecution believes Clements encountered Maribel walking down the road after leaving her home for the first time. Some sort of struggle ensued, during which he suffocated the teenager and put her body in his trunk, they claim. He went home to get bleach, drove to a remote desert area in the Avra Valley to leave Maribel’s body, and turned off his phone for several hours, Miller said.
She said that gave her plenty of time to get rid of Maribel’s body, get rid of her clothes and personal evidence, and remove any traces of evidence from her trunk.
Miller told jurors they could consider other evidence to decide Clements’ guilt, pointing to dozens of photos of girls on Clements’ computer, some of them scantily clad and others that police was able to identify with Tucson.
“The motive – being attracted to little girls – explains why he would have stopped and picked up Maribel from the side of the road. The opportunity he creates when he interacts with little girls in our community,” said Miller. “The state doesn’t have to prove motive, we don’t have to tell you why, but we absolutely provided you with evidence of motive in this case that you can consider.”
Clements defense attorney Joseph DiRoberto focused much of his closing argument on what the state has failed to prove, which he says includes that Maribel’s death was even a homicide.
Her cause of death was ruled homicide by unspecified means, but DiRoberto reminded the jury that his forensic expert had said that if she had died quickly from an overdose, the substance would not have had time to settle. travel to Maribel’s spleen – the sample site. for his autopsy toxicological examination.
If the jury thinks there’s another possible cause of death than the prosecution’s theory, that’s a reasonable doubt, DiRoberto said.
“If the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Maribel was killed, murdered, how is it even possible that Mr. Clements could be guilty of intentional and premeditated murder?” asked Di Roberto. “There is no known scientific evidence that Mr. Clements committed this crime. There are no witnesses to this crime, no evidence, no confessions.”
DiRoberto disputed the validity of the state’s DNA and cellphone tracking evidence, saying defense experts had proven to leave room for doubt. He also questioned the credibility of the testimony of Clements’ ex-girlfriend.
He pointed to photos of girls on Clements’ computer, saying prosecutors spent so much time on evidence unrelated to Maribel’s death because their crime-related evidence is “riddled with doubts.”
He suggested the teenager was living a ‘fast life’ which put her in danger.
“She was going out on the streets of Tucson at night, a young girl. … Anything is possible and there’s nothing between when she left the apartment and when she was found, there’s nothing,” DiRoberto said. “We don’t know where she was, who she was with, where she got to where she was. There’s this gap in the evidence.”
DiRoberto presented jurors with a scenario he believed would help them determine if there was a reasonable doubt in the case.
“Suppose you were to learn after hearing all the evidence in this case that there was a full videotape of the incident involving Maribel,” he said. “If you think you would really like to see this video before deciding whether to convict Mr. Clements, I would suggest that you have a reasonable doubt about Mr. Clements’ guilt.”
To secure a first-degree murder conviction, the state must prove that the crime was either premeditated or considered “criminal murder.”
Judge James Marner explained to the jury in his final instructions before they began deliberating late Wednesday that premeditation requires a decision to kill, thinking about that decision and acting on it. In this case, “criminal murder” would be murder committed during the course of a kidnapping, which Arizona law defines as restraining someone with the intent to physically harm or aid in the commission. of a crime.
Clements initially faced the death penalty if convicted, but Pima County District Attorney Laura Conover announced in April that she would no longer pursue the death penalty in all cases, in line with a campaign promise. of 2020.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Arizona sentencing laws show Clements will receive a life or life in prison. Natural life means Clements would be behind bars until his death. A life sentence is usually a 25-year sentence, but since Maribel was under 15, if Clements is given a life sentence, he will spend at least 35 years in prison.
