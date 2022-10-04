St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 5 years for shooting man who interrupted catalytic converter theft

Sign up for Celtics updates
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
A 22-year-old St. Paul man was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in prison for shooting a man who interrupted the theft of a catalytic converter at a business in the city’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Kaw Bleh Htoo in August pleaded guilty to second-degree assault-dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm and two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the Feb. 21 incident that wounded the man, who suffered a broken pelvis from the gunshot.
Ramsey County District Judge Adam Yang sentenced Htoo to 58 months in prison, giving him credit for 132 days already served in custody.
Htoo’s accomplice, Eh Ler Pweh, was sentenced in July to three years of probation on a first-degree attempted aggravated robbery conviction; a second count was dismissed. Pweh, 19, of St. Paul, also was given 70 days in the Ramsey County Correctional Facility, a sentence that he had already completed by being jailed after his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint against Htoo:
Police were called to the business at 2350 Territorial Road around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting and attempted theft. Officers spoke to the man, who’d been shot in the buttocks, as he was being loaded into an ambulance.
He told officers he had been at work and saw a dark Toyota Scion sedan park next to a co-worker’s Toyota Tundra pickup truck. He said it is a quiet parking lot, but they have had catalytic convertor thefts in the past.
He said he went to the parking lot to investigate and saw someone in the driver’s seat of the car and someone under the truck. He said he heard a sawing noise and saw legs sticking out, so he put his foot on one of the legs and yelled, “Stop that!” the complaint states.
He said he heard a gunshot, then realized he’d been shot. He fell to the ground and crawled back to the business, where co-workers helped him until police arrived.
Surveillance video from the business shows the incident as the man had described, according to police. It shows the two suspects flee the area in the sedan while the wounded man was lying in the parking lot.
Two days later, officers on patrol near Rice and Front streets spotted a car matching the Scion. It ran a red light and crashed into a snowbank on Sylvan Street. Three males fled on foot.
Officers chased and arrested Pweh, who’d been driving, and three other males. A black 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the area where Pweh was taken into custody. The gun’s magazine was missing and its serial number scratched off.
The car had been reported stolen from Forest Street in St. Paul on Feb. 2.
When interviewed, Pweh said that when he bought the gun, the serial number had already been scratched off. He admitted to trying to steal the catalytic converter, but refused to tell investigators who shot the man, according to the complaint. Pweh said he knew the car was stolen.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Pweh’s cell phone, which showed text messages between him and Htoo that referenced “cutting,” the complaint read. Htoo’s cell phone was also traced back to the business at the time of the shooting.
Htoo was arrested May 25 at a residence on Bush Avenue in St. Paul. He had an active Dakota County warrant.
In an interview with investigators, Htoo initially denied involvement in the shooting. When faced with evidence, he admitted he was the shooter and asked how much time he faced. He said it was an accident and that he was scared of the victim, who was bigger and was kicking Pweh while he was under the car.
When Jimmy Smith was going through the predraft process in 2011, he knew NFL teams had some concerns — “orange flags,” he jokingly called them Monday. Smith had proven himself a first-round cornerback over his five years at Colorado, but there were questions about his maturity.
When Smith visited Baltimore, though, where Ravens officials saw a prototypical long, athletic corner, he recalled that it was “probably just like being at home.” The Ravens took Smith No. 27 overall. Over the next 11 years, it was the only team he’d play for.
“They knew I was immature but had to grow still, but they were willing to take a chance on me,” Smith said. “And that chance changed my life, so I’m forever grateful because I had a lot of ups and downs, obviously, as a person and a player. And they stuck right by me. They kind of epitomized loyalty.”
Smith announced his retirement Monday, ending his NFL career after more than a decade in Baltimore. He played 128 games for the Ravens, starting 90, and was instrumental in their Super Bowl XLVII triumph. He finished with 14 interceptions, seventh most in franchise history.
Smith, 34, had acknowledged near the end of last season that his future in football was uncertain. He was set to become a free agent, and injuries had limited him to just 30 games from 2019 to 2021. Smith didn’t sign anywhere during the offseason, and he acknowledged Monday that the toll of his career’s injuries had become too much of a burden to play through.
“I want to be remembered as the type of player that I was, obviously,” he said. “I know I went through a lot of injuries and I wasn’t always there to suit up, but I want them to remember the type of player I was when I was out there, what I brought to the team. I mean, I’m a jokester, I like to have fun, I like to kid and be too candid at times. But ultimately, I just want them to remember, like: championship!” He flashed his Super Bowl ring.
When healthy, Smith could be a shutdown outside cornerback, with the technique and size (6 feet 2) the Ravens have long coveted for their aggressive coverage schemes. Over Smith’s Ravens tenure, their defense allowed the NFL’s second-fewest yards (326) and third-lowest points (20.1) per game.
Even in the twilight of Smith’s career, he was among the team’s most capable defenders. Almost three months into the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus graded Smith as the eighth-best all-around corner in the league and the ninth best in coverage — ahead of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
But injuries soon sidelined Smith, as they often did throughout his career. He played in every game in a season just twice, and after 2015, he never made more than 12 appearances in a year. Smith dealt with a sprained ankle, a sports hernia, a Lisfranc (foot) fracture, a back injury, a torn Achilles tendon, a sprained knee, a strained groin, a shoulder injury, a strained hip and a strained neck, among other ailments, over his career.
“Jimmy wanted to be on the field,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “He was going to find a way to get himself out there, one way or another, and right to the very end. That’s the thing that you always appreciated. He was a football player, and football players want to play football. And I was happy when he was out there, I can tell you that. Even if he wasn’t 100% all the time, his 80% or 90% was better than most every other guy’s 100%. That says a lot.”
Harbaugh, one of Smith’s fiercest advocates in Baltimore, recalled consoling him during his second year and telling him that he would recover from a sports hernia in time to play. Harbaugh remembered Smith, frustrated by his pain, telling him, “Just put me on [injured reserve]! This is ridiculous.” Harbaugh said he told Smith, “You stick with this, you just keep pushing through this, and by the end of the season, you’re going to make the play that wins us the Super Bowl.”
In the Super Bowl, Smith kept San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree from catching the go-ahead touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play late in the fourth quarter.
“This is not a lie,” Smith said, joined at his news conference Monday by current Ravens players, coaches and officials and former Ravens teammates like running back Ray Rice and Anthony Levine Sr. “I did not believe him, but this is not a lie.”
Smith, whose first-ever play as a Raven ended with him suffering a high-ankle sprain, said he was proud of not only how long he played but also that he never left Baltimore. He felt a loyalty to the franchise, and said Monday, half-jokingly, that he wasn’t sure he wanted to retire “until this moment exactly right now.” Smith said he got emotional watching the Ravens’ tribute video Monday morning; he already missed the flights back to Baltimore after road wins, and the locker room with his teammates, and the coaches who’d helped him grow up and become a family man.
“The friendship that we had, a chance to kind of grow through all the different things that happened, the good things, the challenging things, the crazy things … [are] what forges these kind of relationships and friendships that make football so amazing,” Harbaugh said.
“To finish where you start is a beautiful thing in professional sports,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “A lot of guys don’t get the chance to do it. And I’m very happy that Jimmy had the chance to do that here as a Baltimore Raven.”
()
Audi will offer a limited-edition R8 GT that pairs rear-wheel drive with a more powerful version of its 5.2-liter V10 engine.
Along with more power, the GT has a retuned transmission and Torque Rear drive mode, and it’s also 44 pounds lighter than a standard R8.
And after
Only 333 R8 GT will be sold worldwide. It will go on sale early next year.
Audi will say goodbye to its impressive 5.2-liter V10 engine next year through this: the limited edition R8 GT. Making its debut on Monday, the GT is based on the rear-drive R8 but uses a more powerful version of Audi’s naturally aspirated V10, and it gets a few other nice upgrades too.
It’s a bit strange that Audi – a company known for its Quattro all-wheel-drive system – would choose to base the GT on the rear-drive R8, but based on our experience with this stellar supercar, the fewer drive wheels, the better. But unlike the base R8 RWD, which has 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, the R8 GT produces 612 hp and 413 lb-ft. This allows the R8 GT to accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, although it’s worth noting that the R8 Quattro is even quicker (3.1 seconds to 100 km/h).
Helping the R8 GT achieve peak performance is a retuned seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which has different gear ratios and faster shift times. Audi also equips the GT with a Torque Rear drive mode, which opens up seven different levels of traction control intervention, meaning you can make this R8 as happy as you want.
Compared to a standard R8 RWD, the R8 GT is 44 pounds lighter, largely thanks to the new 20-inch forged wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are also standard, meaning this R8 will have huge levels of grip, and ceramic brakes are also part of the GT package. Audi claims the GT’s suspension is stiffer than that of a standard R8, and you can even opt for a coilover setup with manually adjustable levels of compression and rebound.
Visually, the R8 GT stands out with its unique front splitter, dive planes, side skirts, diffuser and large gooseneck rear wing. You can order the R8 GT in matte Suzuka Grey, Tangorot (red) or Daytona Grey. The R8 GT will be available to order next year, with US pricing still TBD at the time of this writing.
CNET
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound fracture to his lower left leg during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, has remained in London and will have surgery there Tuesday.
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the NFL draft in April out of Georgia, suffered the season-ending injury on a Vikings punt return late in the first quarter of the 28-25 win over the Saints at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On Monday, he had what Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called a “successful” preparatory procedure in advance of his surgery.
“He’s in good spirits,” O’Connell said. “I was able to speak with Lew (early Monday morning) when we arrived back here in the Twin Cities, spoke with him for about 20 minutes, which obviously was great for me to be able to touch base with him and speak with him to make sure he was doing well, all things considered.”
The Vikings kept a member of their medical staff in London to be with Cine. Sources close to the situation said that if all goes well with the surgery, he could return to Minnesota late this week, begin walking in several weeks and then be on the path to returning to play in 2023.
However, sources said a key is to prevent an infection, which would be a setback. That is one reason why Cine remained in London. More will be known about his recovery timetable after the surgery, which O’Connell said is expected to be conducted “around” 2-2:30 p.m. Tuesday in London (8-8:30 a.m. CDT).
When asked Monday whether he knows for sure that Cine will be able to return to playing football, O’Connell called it “a tough question” and said the Vikings at this point are thinking “short term” about his recovery.
“This is not my first time dealing with a player with an injury like this,” O’Connell said. “So I’m extra sensitive to making sure first and foremost before we even start talking about repairing that injury, we’re doing the things preparation-wise to make sure that when that repair happens, that everything moving forward is about Lew and day-by-day knowing that we’re right there with him as he makes his way back to, hopefully, a full recovery.”
O’Connell said it’s going to take a lot of “lonely work” in rehabilitation by Cine for “him to get back.” But he has no doubt Cine will be “attacking that every step of the way.”
After Cine was injured, players gathered around him on the field in a show of support. He was taken off on a cart and backboard with an air cast on his leg and driven to a London hospital.
“He’s receiving great care,” O’Connell said. “I can’t say enough, not only about the on-field and at-stadium personnel that were able to, not only our crew, but folks there with the NFL and obviously the local medical facilities there to handle it the way they did and get Lew the immediate treatment he needed.”
Cine lost the battle in training camp and in the preseason with Camryn Bynum to start at safety, and he missed the final preseason game and Week 1 of the regular season due to a knee injury. Before his injury, he had played just two snaps this season from scrimmage but was a valuable player on special teams.
After Sunday’s game, there was an outpouring of support from players about Cine’s injury
“I just hope that Lewis continues to stay strong and knows that his brothers are here and we have his back,” veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said.
“It’s hard enough for a rookie as it is,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “He showed up. He’s worked hard. He’s made an impact of us. … We all love him. Love his personality. He’s a great guy. … Everybody was pretty devastated.”
From a football standpoint, the Vikings will need a fourth safety on the roster after starters Harrison Smith and Bynum and top reserve Josh Metellus. One option could be signing Myles Dorn off the practice squad. For Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, they could elevate Dorn off the squad for his third and final allowed elevation of the season and then address the safety situation in more detail next week.
For now, the Vikings are most concerned about Cine’s health.
“We’ve got to get him fixed up and he’s got the care he needs, and he knows we’re going to get him back here as soon as we can and get our team and our players around him,” O’Connell said.
Derrick Rose doesn’t need recovery guidelines. Not anymore.
After so many years and so many injuries, the point guard listens to his body and has a reluctant Knicks staff buying into his philosophy of “Trust me, bro.”
“And they’re like, ‘Woah, what the hell you mean just trust you? We can’t just throw you out there,’” Rose said. “But when I go out, they see and say, ‘He knows what he’s doing.’ I’ve been injured so much.”
Rose is scheduled to appear in his first game in over nine months on Tuesday, the same day he turns 34 years old. His play off the bench is among the most notable storylines of the preseason opener against the Pistons, even if Rose’s minutes are limited.
The point guard hopes to spin it forward to a healthy season. He hasn’t played more than 66 games since his MVP campaign in 2010-11.
“I feel like I’m gonna play in a lot of games — I mean, I know I’m gonna play in a lot of games this year,” Rose said. “And yeah, I’m just thirsting to go out there and play. I feel lighter. I’m moving a lot better. I’m not worried about my shot. My shot looks great. I’m just ready to go out there and just help by any means.”
Rose missed the final 56 games of last season following ankle surgery, which became a bigger issue after an infection in the incision area filled his leg with pus.
Since Rose long ago shunned pick-up games in the offseason, the Knicks’ standard recovery progression of 1-on-0 to 1-on-1 to 2-on-2, etc., didn’t apply.
“I like just jumping back into the game,” Rose said. “The staff is kind of nervous when they’re not there that the first time I was here or the second time I was here, because it’s kind of unusual. But I feel like I’m a gamer, like I’ll figure it out. It’s not like I’m running 100 miles an hour like I used to. I kind of tailored my game to what it is now. I’m just trying to keep people off my body, and I’m shooting a lot.”
Indeed, Rose’s offense now includes more deliberation and outside shooting. Over one-third of his shot attempts last season were from beyond the arc. He averaged just 1.2 free throws per game — a career low — suggesting Rose wasn’t attacking the rim with the same frequency.
Still, a bone spur in his ankle prompted Rose to undergo the seventh surgery of his NBA career. It was a lingering issue that Rose said is now corrected.
“It’s always gonna be a challenge, bro and that’s what I was just talking to my oldest brother about. There’s always gonna be a challenge. We called it a problem. Either it’s gonna be small or big. It’s how you deal with it,” Rose said. “And I would put that in the category of small. My surgery is small. The worst I went through was getting the pus out a few times. Other than that, I haven’t had any problems. I’m not dealing with any spurs anymore in my ankle. So, I feel very healthy.”
Tom Thibodeau challenged Rose to get leaner in the offseason and the point guard responded by dropping to his rookie weight. It’s part of a team edict to play faster, but extra beneficial to Rose because of his age and health history.
“When you get to where he is in his career, the important thing is to be light and lean,” Thibodeau said. “He made a serious commitment to it right from the end of last season, put a lot of time in this summer and hopefully it gives him his best chance at being healthy. We know if he’s healthy he’s a terrific player and he’s a big plus for the team.”
Quentin Grimes will miss the preseason opener because of a sore foot that has kept him out of the majority of training camp.
Grimes hasn’t practiced fully in a week and was spotted wearing a walking boot on Wednesday. Still, the Knicks aren’t concerned and have labeled Grimes’ absence as more precautionary.
“He’s doing a little more each day. We feel we don’t want to rush right now,” Thibodeau said. “Do what you can and then progress step by step, make sure we’re good.”
The Knicks traded three players to the Pistons in the summer but it’s possible none will play Tuesday at the Garden.
Kemba Walker never made it to training camp in Detroit because the sides are negotiating a buyout. Alec Burks still hasn’t practiced since undergoing offseason foot surgery. He suffered the injury during the 2020-21 season but waited until April for surgery. Nerlens Noel has been limited in practice due to plantar fasciitis and it’s unclear if he’ll be available at MSG.
All three players were traded from the Knicks to the Pistons on draft night to clear cap space for Jalen Brunson.
()
Celtics
Blake Griffin first established a relationship with Brad Stevens when Griffin played forward for the Pistons, and Stevens was still the head coach of the Celtics.
At the time, Griffin was making over $30 million a year and the Celtics couldn’t afford to pay him. But Griffin and Stevens struck up a relationship, and that relationship has remained with Griffin for the past two years.
So when Stevens and the Celtics came calling to see if Griffin wanted to join the team this season, Griffin had plenty of reasons to say yes.
“Boston has always been one of those places as an NBA player where I feel like guys have a pretty cool experience playing there,” Griffin said. “Beyond that, just the core that they have, having Brad in the front office now, the coaches that they have – I actually played Joe [Mazzulla] in college – this young nucleus and the foundations they laid in the last year are setting the stage.
“This is the kind of opportunity you couldn’t pass up. [up].”
Griffin, for the record, noted that he beat Mazzulla in a double OT game in college – something he made sure to bring up immediately with the Celtics’ interim head coach, 34 years old.
After his deal with the Nets expired, Griffin said he plans to spend time with his family and wait until after training camp to sign with a team. Still, when the opportunity presented itself, he had a good idea of what to expect from the Celtics. After all, he and the Nets have looked closely at the Celtics in back-to-back playoffs. The Celtics and Nets have shared a pair of first-round series over the past two years, and while Griffin hit a heap of 3-pointers against the Celtics last season, he struggled to defend Jaylen Brown in particular. .
“They have taken a big step towards maturing [last year] and how seriously they took the game,” Griffin said. “It’s not that they haven’t done it before, but to be a really good team you have to take big steps and they took those steps. It didn’t seem like they cared how what they did, they just did it. They were ready to outplay you, to push you around, and when a team with that much talent has that mentality, it’s really tough.
Last season, Griffin led the league in charges taken – a category that included Derrick White and Marcus Smart in the top 10.
“We’re definitely going to have a competition,” Smart said earlier this week. “I’ve already started with D-White. It’s definitely going to be awesome. We are going to challenge each other every day and you have three of the best load takers in the game on the same team, it will only help everyone.
Mazzulla, meanwhile, said he wasn’t involved in the Celtics’ talks about Griffin, but he likes Griffin’s versatility at both ends – especially as a big one who can drive the ball forward.
“He has great experience, played alongside great players, great coaches,” Mazzulla said. “Great basketball spirit. It’s a big body for us that can help us do things on both sides of the pitch.
Griffin is under no illusions about his role. The Celtics have a championship-caliber squad and a big rotation that might not include him, especially when Robert Williams returns.
But buying minutes for Williams and Al Horford could be crucial – Griffin joked that Horford has been in the NBA for 40 years now. His goal is simply to play a utilitarian role in a team that could benefit from his help.
“I didn’t come here to demand a certain type of role,” Griffin said. “It’s just to fill in the gaps and help this team win a championship.”
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy