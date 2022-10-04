Start of something big? Heat preseason could be laboratory for Erik Spoelstra’s upsized lineups

Stay up to date on Book Club
This could have been the moment for experimentation and perhaps the start of something big, with the Minnesota Timberwolves arriving to FTX Arena on Tuesday night for the Miami Heat’s exhibition opener.
There arguably is no better opponent in today’s NBA to test the possibilities and feasibility of going with dual big men than against what the Timberwolves will offer this season with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Such direct evaluations, however, will have to wait, with Towns recovering from a non-COVID illness that kept him out of training camp and the Timberwolves announcing Monday that Gobert also will be held out.
With the Heat in the offseason bringing back veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon at twice last season’s salary, even with Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven already in place, the Heat are positioned to roll out something along the line of dual centers, particularly without a true power forward on the roster.
“Playing with two bigs is something that definitely is in our wheelhouse,” coach Erik Spoelstra told the Sun Sentinel during training camp.
Which also has been the case since Adebayo was selected No. 14 out of Kentucky in 2017.
Which also is something that mostly simply has not happened with Adebayo.
Last season, Spoelstra utilized dual big men for a total of 33 minutes, not at all in the playoffs.
It is a pattern that began upon Adebayo’s arrival, when he played just 52 minutes alongside Hassan Whiteside during the 2017-18 regular season, none during the Heat’s five-game playoff run that postseason.
“I don’t know how we’ll address that during the regular season,” Spoelstra said, “but in training camp we do have to look at all of our different variants of our lineups. That’s what training camp is for, that’s what preseason is for.”
The Heat’s five-game preseason schedule well could go a long way toward determining whether there will be a next big thing for Spoelstra.
The constant in Spoelstra’s big lineups has been the presence of at least one 3-point-shooting big man.
For example, before Kelly Olynyk was dealt to the Houston Rockets at the March 2021 NBA trading deadline, he played 37 games and 630 minutes that season alongside Adebayo.
The season before, Adebayo played 1,365 combined minutes alongside either Olynyk or Meyers Leonard, another outside-shooting big man.
And in 2018-19, Adebayo played 1,038 minutes alongside Olynyk.
Ultimately, it could come down to whether any of the Heat’s big men can create the type of 3-point spacing provided by last season’s starting power forward P.J. Tucker, who left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
Yurtseven said he spent the offseason making at least 300 3-pointers a day, shooting them, he said, at an 80% clip.
Adebayo said he, too, converted that many 3-pointers during his workout days, “at about 70%.”
For his part, Dedmon shot a career-best .404 on 3-pointers last season on limited attempts with the Heat, after averaging more than one 3-point conversion a game during a two-season stint with the Atlanta Hawks.
“You saw me in Atlanta? I had two years where they had to respect the three,” Dedmon said. “I didn’t go away from it. I wasn’t getting the same opportunities. Came here, just tried to work my way into figuring out the offense before I started doing other things.
“Last year I saw my opportunities. I took ‘em when I could. That’s what I did this summer. I worked on consistency, making sure it falls more often.”
The issue with Adebayo is that if he becomes the floor-spacing big man, it would further take him away from the rim, in light of all the switching he does to the perimeter on defense.
“The way the game is going, you’re going to have to start shooting more threes,” Adebayo said. “It makes it more dynamic for your offense. I feel like big dudes need to shoot threes.”
So Adebayo & Yurtseven? Adebayo & Dedmon? Dedmon & Yurtseven?
“Spo’s a smart man,” Dedmon said. “Whatever he sees fit, he’s going to do. I love to play with Bam, but we’ll see what happens.”
Miami Heat dual-center usage
2021-22 regular season
Adebayo-Yurtseven, 3 games, 18 minutes.
Adebayo-Dedmon, 5 games, 14 minutes.
Dedmon-Yurtseven, 1 game, less than 1 minute total
2022 playoffs
Adebayo-Dedmon, no time together
Adebayo-Yurtseven, no time together
Dedmon-Yurtseven, no time together
2020-21 regular season
Adebayo-Olynyk, 37 games, 630 minutes
Adebayo-Leonard, 2 games, 16 minutes
Adebayo-Achiuwa, 6 games, 7 minutes
Adebayo-Dedmon, 1 game, less than 1 minute total
2021 playoffs
Adebayo-Dedmon, one game, eight minutes
2019-20 regular season
Adebayo-Leonard, 49 games, 781 minutes
Adebayo-Olynyk, 58 games, 584 minutes
Leonard-Olynyk, 3 games, four minutes.
2020 playoffs
Adebayo-Olynyk, nine games, 39 minutes
Adebayo-Leonard, no time together
Leonard-Olynyk, no time together
2018-19 regular season
Adebayo-Olynyk, 75 games, 1,038 minutes
Olynyk-Whiteside, 50 games, 458 minutes
Adebayo-Whiteside, 12 games, 14 minutes
2017-18 regular season
Adebayo-Olynyk, 39 games, 477 minutes
Olynyk-Whiteside, 21 games, 186 minutes
Adebayo-Whiteside, 11 games, 52 minutes
2018 playoffs
Adebayo-Olynyk, 5 games, 52 minutes
Olynyk-Whiteside, 4 games, 12 minutes
Adebayo-Whiteside, no time together
At the end of a breakout season for right-hander Dean Kremer, the Orioles starting pitcher is set to compete on an international stage and represent Team Israel at the World Baseball Classic in March, the Orioles announced Monday.
Kremer, who has dual Israeli-American citizenship, is perhaps the most improved pitcher in Baltimore’s organization. Before his final start of the season Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Kremer has posted a 3.17 ERA in 119 1/3 innings. Last month against the Houston Astros, Kremer recorded a complete-game shutout.
Last season, in 53 2/3 innings, Kremer pitched to a 7.55 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP. The vast improvement has firmly planted Kremer in the mix for a rotation spot in 2023.
“I think Dean kind of sticks out for me,” manager Brandon Hyde said last week when asked which player’s improvement he’s most proud of. “A guy that was gonna break with us this year as a back-end piggyback, had a tough year the year before. And then, all of a sudden, he’s winning games in the AL and pitching extremely well and a nice rotation piece for us this year, and we’re excited about him going forward. I love the steps that he took this year of getting better.”
Kremer isn’t new to Team Israel. He earned the country’s Most Valuable Pitcher award for his work in the qualifying rounds of the 2016 European Baseball Championship. As a 20-year-old, Kremer pitched in a qualifier for the 2017 World Baseball Classic before featuring in the main rounds of the competition.
Kremer is joining San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird, Miami Marlins reliever Richard Bleier and New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader on the Team Israel roster. The group is managed by Ian Kinsler, the former major league All-Star second baseman.
Israel’s run in the World Baseball Classic will begin in Miami on March 11. The championship game is scheduled for March 21 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The four hosts cities are Miami, Phoenix, Taichung, Taiwan, and Tokyo.
Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins announced in August his intention to play for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.
Kremer joined the Orioles in 2018 as part of the trade with the Dodgers that sent infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was selected in the 14th round of the 2016 draft by the Dodgers out of UNLV. He has been a staple in Team Israel’s pitching plans since then, and he’s made himself one in Baltimore, too.
While the Miami Dolphins remain without a timeline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s return from his concussion, he is definitively being ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.
“I can comfortably say that he’s out for this game against the Jets,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Tagovailoa on Monday as his team came back from a weekend off after playing Thursday night in Cincinnati. “It’s too early to give a definite timeline.”
McDaniel said Tagovailoa’s MRI from Friday, which was still pending when he last spoke that afternoon, did indeed come back clean. That comes in addition to the X-rays and CT scans that were already clear of anything concerning.
Tagovailoa was at Dolphins facilities on Monday as he remains in concussion protocol but the rest of the team practices. The third-year quarterback “had a couple of good days,” according to McDaniel, after the concussion that knocked him out of the Thursday loss to the Bengals.
Tagovailoa, following the sack from Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou that drove his back and then his head to the turf from the whiplash, was carted off the field on a stretcher and taken to at University of Cincinnati medical facilities before being released late Thursday night and traveling back to South Florida with the team.
It was the second blow to the head that Tagovailoa took in five days. He also had the back of his head connect with the turf in the Sept. 25 win against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Pushed on his back by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, Tagovailoa grabbed at his head, shook off cobwebs and stumbled once he got up.
After he was checked by doctors on the field and then in the locker room at the two-minute warning of the first half against Buffalo, Tagovailoa was cleared at halftime from concussion protocol and allowed to return in the second half. Following an initial team announcement of a head injury, Tagovailoa and McDaniel said postgame that it was actually a back injury that caused Tagovailoa to appear woozy on the field.
The NFL Players Association immediately initiated an investigation into the process of clearing Tagovailoa that Sunday. Thus far, it has resulted in the termination of the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant assigned to the concussion check on Saturday, but the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement that said no conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations have been made.
McDaniel, on Monday, said he remains confident in the team’s process and everything involved with how they approached the medical situation in clearing the Dolphins quarterback for the second half of the Week 3 game before sending him back onto the field last Thursday.
While Tagovailoa is out, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start. He finished 14 of 23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception after substituting for Tagovailoa on Thursday in Cincinnati.
“We’re very confident in Teddy Bridgewater,” McDaniel said.
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will be Bridgewater’s backup. McDaniel also said on Monday that the Dolphins are bringing back quarterback Reid Sinnett, signing him to the practice squad on Monday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
It is tempting to imagine that evil is clear and tangible, that it can be easily snuffed out, and that the world is secure. Unfortunately, things are rarely that simple. Good and bad can be complicated, even linked. As Nietzsche warned, one must be careful when fighting monsters so as not to become one.
In the world of ‘Our Missing Hearts’, by ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ author Celeste Ng, America, following some of today’s political inclinations to their most disastrous ends, has become rigid and paranoid, with those in power frantically attempting to suppress voices of dissent or free thought. But in this novel, as in life, a state of intense repression will inexorably lead to an explosion.
The novel opens several years after Bird Gardner’s mother, Margaret, is abruptly cut out of her son’s life. Since then, his departure has haunted Bird. Now living a peaceful but very careful existence with his father, 12-year-old Bird receives a mysterious letter: a page covered in cat doodles. He wonders if it’s from his mother and begins to revisit the questions that once haunted him. With this unexpected summons, Bird begins to realize that he is no longer content to follow the careful instructions of his teachers and father: to be quiet and avoid drawing attention to himself – especially his face, which echoes that of his Chinese-American mother.
The America of “Our Missing Hearts” is obsessively preoccupied with perceived threats from outside and from “others” – China in particular. Hypervigilant colleagues and neighbors flag each other for allegedly subversive activities. Children are frequently removed from their families and placed in foster homes as a form of “protection” and to ensure compliance and silence from terrified parents. Bird’s father, who quit teaching to take up a more discreet job in a library, lives with the daily fear of losing his son. He will do everything to keep what remains of his family intact.
So far, Bird has followed his father’s example, both quietly conforming to the authoritarian state, trying to stay under the radar, hoping that by posing as a white child, Bird will be safe. But “Our Missing Hearts” makes it clear that such a strategy results in double betrayal – of one’s community as well as oneself. Bird witnesses occasional and public acts of violence against the vulnerable and the elderly, anyone who cannot hide, and he begins to understand the importance of speaking up for those who cannot speak for them. -same – that silence is in fact a complicity.
Working in the tradition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘1984’, ‘Our Missing Hearts’ is at its core a parable about the wages of fear, how it can lead to bigotry, racism and institutionalized hatred. Painted in broad strokes, it’s also reminiscent of works like “The Old Man and the Sea” – with its high mythical quality – and it can sometimes seem a bit message-driven. But that’s a function of his oracular style – the broad, slightly abstract tone of a truthful – describing the workings of control and domination across a culture and a nation.
Bird embarks on an epic adventure to hunt Margaret. The writing tightens with suspense as new questions arise about who he will meet and what he will learn about his missing mother. Elements of the mystery are answered in Margaret’s backstory, delivered in the second half of the book, which reveals that not all heroes are born heroic. The daughter of Chinese immigrants, she was instructed by her parents to play it safe through aphorisms like “The nail that points up gets hammered in.” In Margaret’s section is a particularly beautiful tribute to the Russian poet Anna Akhmatova, whose work has been censored and serves as a source of inspiration for those who were not expecting to resist. “At dawn she touched a match to the paper and reduced her words to ashes,” Margaret says of the poet. “Through the years, his words repeated this cycle – resurrection in darkness, death at first light – until finally their lives were written in flame.”
An intriguing and multifaceted character, Margaret writes poetry, which inadvertently becomes a touchstone of the resistance movement. The notion of the accidental warrior is one of many generous and compassionate aspects of Ng’s story – the idea that there is something brave in everyone – if only that can be achieved. In this novel, mother and son are called to look within and connect with their deepest reserves of strength.
Bird’s journey is bold and inspiring as he discovers the possibilities of art. In doing so, he learns unpleasant truths about the nature of the world, but he also comes into its power. Unwitting or deliberate, being a freedom fighter isn’t easy, but Bird perseveres and grows in the process. Faced with the choice between quietude and resistance, he quickly learns that a life of submission is no life at all.
Diana Abu-Jaber is the author of “Birds of Paradise” and “Origin”. His most recent book is the culinary memoir “Life without Recipe”.
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and KEN SWEET
The long list of celebrities promoting cryptocurrencies just got shorter. Kim Kardashian is being barred from doing so for three years — and will pay a $1 million fine — to settle federal charges that she recommended a crypto security to her 330 million Instagram followers without making clear that she was paid to do so.
The reality TV star also must give up the $250,000 she was paid for the Instagram post about Ethereum Max tokens, plus interest, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement announced Monday.
Kardashian is the latest celebrity to get ensnared in regulations that require full disclosure by people getting paid to promote financial products.
In 2020, actor Steven Segal agreed to pay more than $300,000 as part of a similar settlement with the SEC, which also banned him from promoting investments for three years.
In 2018 the SEC settled charges against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ Khaled for failing to disclose payments they received for promoting investments in a digital currency.
Many celebrities and athletes regularly promote crypto through advertisements on TV and online in ways that do not violate any law. Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow are among those who have used their fame to spread enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that the Kardashian settlement “serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities.”
Gensler also used Monday’s attention-grabbing settlement with a celebrity as an opportunity to educate the public, releasing a humorous YouTube video that warns about the potential pitfalls of investment advice doled out by the rich and famous.
The SEC said Kardashian agreed to cooperate with an ongoing investigation, though it didn’t provide any details on what that investigation.
A lawyer for Kardashian, Patrick Gibbs, said she “fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter.”
While Kardashian is well known for her role on the TV series “The Kardashians,” she is also a successful businesswoman with clothing and skincare brands.
The value of many cryptocurrencies soared during the pandemic amid a frenzy for highly speculative investing. More recently, amid a decline in overall markets, the value of many cryptocurrencies has plunged.
Bitcoin has lost more than half its value in 2022, tumbling to around $19,000 Monday. The Ethereum Max token that Kardashian promoted has declined in value by more than 90% since its peak last May.
After wild swings in crypto valuations and dozens of scams being exposed, the crypto industry is under growing scrutiny from the SEC and Congress. A bipartisan proposal last month would hand regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether, two popular cryptocurrencies, to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.
A crash involving two cars on State Route 52 eastbound in the University City area early Monday prompted a vehicle rescue and led to the traffic alert, officials said.
Two sedans collided shortly after 8:30 a.m. on SR-52 East and blocked access to the Regents Road on-ramp, according to a California Highway Patrol online log.
Emergency crews responded to extricate at least one driver from one of the cars involved in the accident, according to the newspaper.
A CHP dispatcher said the westbound SR-52 on-ramp at southbound Regents Road and the eastbound SR-52 off-ramp at Regents were both closed. The closure had to be in place for at least two hours.
San Diego police said the accident caused “serious injury” to at least one person.
A San Diego fire crew arrived at 8:41 a.m. in response to a vehicle rescue call.
No other details were immediately available.
City News Service contributed to this report.
California Daily Newspapers
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei denounces the responsibility of the United States and Israel in the anti-government demonstrations. He also accuses Washington of having found a pretext “to provoke incidents”.
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on October 3 accused the United States, Israel and their “agents” of having fomented the anti-government protest movement sparked by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini in Tehran.
The girl’s death broke our hearts, but what is not normal is that some people, without proof or investigation, make the streets dangerous, burn the Koran, remove the hijab from veiled women, put the fire to mosques and cars
“I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity are the work of America, the usurping Zionist[Israel]regime and their salaried agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad,” he said. he says in his first reaction to the death of the young woman, arrested on September 13 by the morality police.
“The death of the young girl broke our hearts, but what is not normal is that some people, without proof or investigation, make the streets dangerous, burn the Koran, remove the hijab from veiled women, put burning mosques and cars,” he said. Speaking at a graduation ceremony for officers graduating from the military academy in Tehran, he said: “Police are obligated to stand up to criminals and ensure the safety of society “.
“So weakening the police means strengthening the criminals, and whoever attacks the police leaves the people defenseless against criminals, thugs, thieves,” he added. He called on the judicial authorities to try “the rioters in proportion to the level of their participation in the destruction and security breaches”.
Regarding the position taken by certain sports and artistic personalities in favor of the demonstrators, he considered that “it is up to justice to decide whether it is a criminal act”, but in his eyes their statements have ‘no importance’.
Many Iranian sportsmen as well as actors and filmmakers have lent their support to the protest movement, asking the authorities to listen to the demands of the people. Two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi urged people around the world to “stand in solidarity” with the protesters.
During a friendly football match against Senegal in Vienna, the entire Iranian team remained dressed in black during the anthems rather than exposing the national jersey. Ayatollah Khamenei on the other hand strongly attacked the press in the world.
“There are a lot of riots in the world and in Europe, especially in France, in Paris. But did the mass media affiliated with American capitalism and their mercenaries, like some governments in the region, notably the Saudis, support the rioters in these countries? The guide called Americans’ expression of regret for the death of a girl a “lie because, contrary to appearances, they are happy to find this excuse to cause trouble”.
RT All Fr Trans
