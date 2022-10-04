The 2023 Audi R8 Gt Is A 612 Horsepower V10 Swan Song

Sign up for Celtics updates
Audi will offer a limited-edition R8 GT that pairs rear-wheel drive with a more powerful version of its 5.2-liter V10 engine.
Along with more power, the GT has a retuned transmission and Torque Rear drive mode, and it’s also 44 pounds lighter than a standard R8.
Only 333 R8 GT will be sold worldwide. It will go on sale early next year.
Audi will say goodbye to its impressive 5.2-liter V10 engine next year through this: the limited edition R8 GT. Making its debut on Monday, the GT is based on the rear-drive R8 but uses a more powerful version of Audi’s naturally aspirated V10, and it gets a few other nice upgrades too.
It’s a bit strange that Audi – a company known for its Quattro all-wheel-drive system – would choose to base the GT on the rear-drive R8, but based on our experience with this stellar supercar, the fewer drive wheels, the better. But unlike the base R8 RWD, which has 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, the R8 GT produces 612 hp and 413 lb-ft. This allows the R8 GT to accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, although it’s worth noting that the R8 Quattro is even quicker (3.1 seconds to 100 km/h).
Helping the R8 GT achieve peak performance is a retuned seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which has different gear ratios and faster shift times. Audi also equips the GT with a Torque Rear drive mode, which opens up seven different levels of traction control intervention, meaning you can make this R8 as happy as you want.
Compared to a standard R8 RWD, the R8 GT is 44 pounds lighter, largely thanks to the new 20-inch forged wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are also standard, meaning this R8 will have huge levels of grip, and ceramic brakes are also part of the GT package. Audi claims the GT’s suspension is stiffer than that of a standard R8, and you can even opt for a coilover setup with manually adjustable levels of compression and rebound.
Visually, the R8 GT stands out with its unique front splitter, dive planes, side skirts, diffuser and large gooseneck rear wing. You can order the R8 GT in matte Suzuka Grey, Tangorot (red) or Daytona Grey. The R8 GT will be available to order next year, with US pricing still TBD at the time of this writing.
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound fracture to his lower left leg during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, has remained in London and will have surgery there Tuesday.
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the NFL draft in April out of Georgia, suffered the season-ending injury on a Vikings punt return late in the first quarter of the 28-25 win over the Saints at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On Monday, he had what Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called a “successful” preparatory procedure in advance of his surgery.
“He’s in good spirits,” O’Connell said. “I was able to speak with Lew (early Monday morning) when we arrived back here in the Twin Cities, spoke with him for about 20 minutes, which obviously was great for me to be able to touch base with him and speak with him to make sure he was doing well, all things considered.”
The Vikings kept a member of their medical staff in London to be with Cine. Sources close to the situation said that if all goes well with the surgery, he could return to Minnesota late this week, begin walking in several weeks and then be on the path to returning to play in 2023.
However, sources said a key is to prevent an infection, which would be a setback. That is one reason why Cine remained in London. More will be known about his recovery timetable after the surgery, which O’Connell said is expected to be conducted “around” 2-2:30 p.m. Tuesday in London (8-8:30 a.m. CDT).
When asked Monday whether he knows for sure that Cine will be able to return to playing football, O’Connell called it “a tough question” and said the Vikings at this point are thinking “short term” about his recovery.
“This is not my first time dealing with a player with an injury like this,” O’Connell said. “So I’m extra sensitive to making sure first and foremost before we even start talking about repairing that injury, we’re doing the things preparation-wise to make sure that when that repair happens, that everything moving forward is about Lew and day-by-day knowing that we’re right there with him as he makes his way back to, hopefully, a full recovery.”
O’Connell said it’s going to take a lot of “lonely work” in rehabilitation by Cine for “him to get back.” But he has no doubt Cine will be “attacking that every step of the way.”
After Cine was injured, players gathered around him on the field in a show of support. He was taken off on a cart and backboard with an air cast on his leg and driven to a London hospital.
“He’s receiving great care,” O’Connell said. “I can’t say enough, not only about the on-field and at-stadium personnel that were able to, not only our crew, but folks there with the NFL and obviously the local medical facilities there to handle it the way they did and get Lew the immediate treatment he needed.”
Cine lost the battle in training camp and in the preseason with Camryn Bynum to start at safety, and he missed the final preseason game and Week 1 of the regular season due to a knee injury. Before his injury, he had played just two snaps this season from scrimmage but was a valuable player on special teams.
After Sunday’s game, there was an outpouring of support from players about Cine’s injury
“I just hope that Lewis continues to stay strong and knows that his brothers are here and we have his back,” veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said.
“It’s hard enough for a rookie as it is,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “He showed up. He’s worked hard. He’s made an impact of us. … We all love him. Love his personality. He’s a great guy. … Everybody was pretty devastated.”
From a football standpoint, the Vikings will need a fourth safety on the roster after starters Harrison Smith and Bynum and top reserve Josh Metellus. One option could be signing Myles Dorn off the practice squad. For Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, they could elevate Dorn off the squad for his third and final allowed elevation of the season and then address the safety situation in more detail next week.
For now, the Vikings are most concerned about Cine’s health.
“We’ve got to get him fixed up and he’s got the care he needs, and he knows we’re going to get him back here as soon as we can and get our team and our players around him,” O’Connell said.
Derrick Rose doesn’t need recovery guidelines. Not anymore.
After so many years and so many injuries, the point guard listens to his body and has a reluctant Knicks staff buying into his philosophy of “Trust me, bro.”
“And they’re like, ‘Woah, what the hell you mean just trust you? We can’t just throw you out there,’” Rose said. “But when I go out, they see and say, ‘He knows what he’s doing.’ I’ve been injured so much.”
Rose is scheduled to appear in his first game in over nine months on Tuesday, the same day he turns 34 years old. His play off the bench is among the most notable storylines of the preseason opener against the Pistons, even if Rose’s minutes are limited.
The point guard hopes to spin it forward to a healthy season. He hasn’t played more than 66 games since his MVP campaign in 2010-11.
“I feel like I’m gonna play in a lot of games — I mean, I know I’m gonna play in a lot of games this year,” Rose said. “And yeah, I’m just thirsting to go out there and play. I feel lighter. I’m moving a lot better. I’m not worried about my shot. My shot looks great. I’m just ready to go out there and just help by any means.”
Rose missed the final 56 games of last season following ankle surgery, which became a bigger issue after an infection in the incision area filled his leg with pus.
Since Rose long ago shunned pick-up games in the offseason, the Knicks’ standard recovery progression of 1-on-0 to 1-on-1 to 2-on-2, etc., didn’t apply.
“I like just jumping back into the game,” Rose said. “The staff is kind of nervous when they’re not there that the first time I was here or the second time I was here, because it’s kind of unusual. But I feel like I’m a gamer, like I’ll figure it out. It’s not like I’m running 100 miles an hour like I used to. I kind of tailored my game to what it is now. I’m just trying to keep people off my body, and I’m shooting a lot.”
Indeed, Rose’s offense now includes more deliberation and outside shooting. Over one-third of his shot attempts last season were from beyond the arc. He averaged just 1.2 free throws per game — a career low — suggesting Rose wasn’t attacking the rim with the same frequency.
Still, a bone spur in his ankle prompted Rose to undergo the seventh surgery of his NBA career. It was a lingering issue that Rose said is now corrected.
“It’s always gonna be a challenge, bro and that’s what I was just talking to my oldest brother about. There’s always gonna be a challenge. We called it a problem. Either it’s gonna be small or big. It’s how you deal with it,” Rose said. “And I would put that in the category of small. My surgery is small. The worst I went through was getting the pus out a few times. Other than that, I haven’t had any problems. I’m not dealing with any spurs anymore in my ankle. So, I feel very healthy.”
Tom Thibodeau challenged Rose to get leaner in the offseason and the point guard responded by dropping to his rookie weight. It’s part of a team edict to play faster, but extra beneficial to Rose because of his age and health history.
“When you get to where he is in his career, the important thing is to be light and lean,” Thibodeau said. “He made a serious commitment to it right from the end of last season, put a lot of time in this summer and hopefully it gives him his best chance at being healthy. We know if he’s healthy he’s a terrific player and he’s a big plus for the team.”
Quentin Grimes will miss the preseason opener because of a sore foot that has kept him out of the majority of training camp.
Grimes hasn’t practiced fully in a week and was spotted wearing a walking boot on Wednesday. Still, the Knicks aren’t concerned and have labeled Grimes’ absence as more precautionary.
“He’s doing a little more each day. We feel we don’t want to rush right now,” Thibodeau said. “Do what you can and then progress step by step, make sure we’re good.”
The Knicks traded three players to the Pistons in the summer but it’s possible none will play Tuesday at the Garden.
Kemba Walker never made it to training camp in Detroit because the sides are negotiating a buyout. Alec Burks still hasn’t practiced since undergoing offseason foot surgery. He suffered the injury during the 2020-21 season but waited until April for surgery. Nerlens Noel has been limited in practice due to plantar fasciitis and it’s unclear if he’ll be available at MSG.
All three players were traded from the Knicks to the Pistons on draft night to clear cap space for Jalen Brunson.
Blake Griffin first established a relationship with Brad Stevens when Griffin played forward for the Pistons, and Stevens was still the head coach of the Celtics.
At the time, Griffin was making over $30 million a year and the Celtics couldn’t afford to pay him. But Griffin and Stevens struck up a relationship, and that relationship has remained with Griffin for the past two years.
So when Stevens and the Celtics came calling to see if Griffin wanted to join the team this season, Griffin had plenty of reasons to say yes.
“Boston has always been one of those places as an NBA player where I feel like guys have a pretty cool experience playing there,” Griffin said. “Beyond that, just the core that they have, having Brad in the front office now, the coaches that they have – I actually played Joe [Mazzulla] in college – this young nucleus and the foundations they laid in the last year are setting the stage.
“This is the kind of opportunity you couldn’t pass up. [up].”
Griffin, for the record, noted that he beat Mazzulla in a double OT game in college – something he made sure to bring up immediately with the Celtics’ interim head coach, 34 years old.
After his deal with the Nets expired, Griffin said he plans to spend time with his family and wait until after training camp to sign with a team. Still, when the opportunity presented itself, he had a good idea of what to expect from the Celtics. After all, he and the Nets have looked closely at the Celtics in back-to-back playoffs. The Celtics and Nets have shared a pair of first-round series over the past two years, and while Griffin hit a heap of 3-pointers against the Celtics last season, he struggled to defend Jaylen Brown in particular. .
“They have taken a big step towards maturing [last year] and how seriously they took the game,” Griffin said. “It’s not that they haven’t done it before, but to be a really good team you have to take big steps and they took those steps. It didn’t seem like they cared how what they did, they just did it. They were ready to outplay you, to push you around, and when a team with that much talent has that mentality, it’s really tough.
Last season, Griffin led the league in charges taken – a category that included Derrick White and Marcus Smart in the top 10.
“We’re definitely going to have a competition,” Smart said earlier this week. “I’ve already started with D-White. It’s definitely going to be awesome. We are going to challenge each other every day and you have three of the best load takers in the game on the same team, it will only help everyone.
Mazzulla, meanwhile, said he wasn’t involved in the Celtics’ talks about Griffin, but he likes Griffin’s versatility at both ends – especially as a big one who can drive the ball forward.
“He has great experience, played alongside great players, great coaches,” Mazzulla said. “Great basketball spirit. It’s a big body for us that can help us do things on both sides of the pitch.
Griffin is under no illusions about his role. The Celtics have a championship-caliber squad and a big rotation that might not include him, especially when Robert Williams returns.
But buying minutes for Williams and Al Horford could be crucial – Griffin joked that Horford has been in the NBA for 40 years now. His goal is simply to play a utilitarian role in a team that could benefit from his help.
“I didn’t come here to demand a certain type of role,” Griffin said. “It’s just to fill in the gaps and help this team win a championship.”
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison and four years of supervised release for shooting a Bloomington restaurant owner during a robbery and robbing a liquor store in St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland a week later.
Devon Dwayne Reginald Glover, 23, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in May to one count each of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to court documents, Glover and his co-defendant Marshawn Michael Davison, 21, robbed Penn Lake Roast Beef on June 16, 2020. Glover shot the restaurant owner, then took cash from the register.
A week later, Glover physically assaulted an employee at McCafferty’s Fine Wine and Spirits and stole cash from the register.
Davison, of Columbia Heights, pleaded guilty in May to one count of robbery and was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday accused CNN in federal court of defamation, launching a lawsuit seeking $475 million in punitive damages.
His complaint says the national news agency used its power and reach to defeat him politically.
And the court document claims CNN has stepped up its attacks as Trump mulls whether to run for president again in 2024.
“Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the Complainant and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence – allegedly as a ‘trusted’ source of information – to defame plaintiff in the minds of his viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically, resulting in CNN claiming credit for “[getting] Trump out ‘in the 2020 presidential election,’ said the lawsuit, drafted by Trump’s lawyers and filed in federal court in Florida.
He accused the news channel of repeatedly defaming him, including comparing him to Hitler and calling him a “racist”, “Russian lackey” and “insurgent”.
It highlights on-air segments and written articles published on CNN.com discussing Trump’s dismissal of the 2020 election result as “the big lie” – a term coined in German by Hitler in his writings inciting the hatred against the Jews.
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing CNN of defamation and seeking $475 million in punitive damages for comparing him to Hitler
Lawsuit claims CNN repeatedly called Trump’s rejection of 2020 election results a ‘big lie’ – a phrase coined in German by Hitler as he stoked hatred against Jews
The 29-page complaint claims CNN has stepped up its attacks in recent months amid speculation that Trump is preparing to announce a 2024 presidential bid
“CNN’s highly defamatory and persistent association of Complainant with Hitler and Hitler’s ‘Big Lie’ is not misappropriation by mistake,” the complaint reads.
“This is gratuitous and malicious ‘reporting’ intended to fuel a narrative and achieve a desired end: to cause readers and viewers to associate the complainant with the lowest of the weakest, to fear him, not to vote for him and support campaigns against him.’
This is the latest salvo in Trump’s long-running feud with CNN.
He regularly encourages rallying crowds to chant, “CNN sucks.
Although Trump has called several outlets “fake news,” he reserved particular fury at CNN even before becoming president.
“Your organization is terrible,” he told CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta in January 2017, just before taking office. ‘You are fake news!’
Trump claims in the 29-page lawsuit that CNN has stepped up its attacks in recent months.
“CNN’s campaign of deterrence in the form of defamation and slander against the plaintiff has only intensified in recent months as CNN fears the plaintiff may run for president in 2024,” reads the statement. complaint.
“As part of its concerted effort to tip the political balance to the left, CNN attempted to smear the plaintiff with a series of increasingly outrageous, false and defamatory labels of ‘racist’, ‘Russian lackey’, ‘insurgent’, and finally ‘Hitler’.’
Trump has yet to announce a 2024 race, though he frequently teases the idea in interviews and in front of rally crowds.
His trial is likely to face an uphill battle. Comparisons are generally considered by courts to be matters of opinion rather than facts that may be defamatory.
Among the examples cited by the complaint of comparisons to the Nazi leader is a January 2022 special report that included images of the German dictator.
He also references articles by CNN editor Chris Cillizza. The suit accuses him of comparing Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.
“One can only hope that Trump was unaware that his quote was a near-replication of that infamous line by Nazi Joseph Goebbels: ‘If you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, eventually people will believe it,” he writes.
The lawsuit comes as the former president faces a criminal investigation from the Justice Department for keeping government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021.
