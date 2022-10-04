The Mets await their NL East fate with a game against the Nationals plus – The Denver Post

The Mets needed a miracle. Instead, they had a rain.

After being swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend in a series that more than likely decided the NL East, the Mets were eager to turn the page and come out strong against the Washington National in the last home series of the regular season. But they’ll have to wait another day to get a shot at the division’s worst team.

The game was postponed due to rain and the two teams will play a single-take doubleheader on Tuesday at Citi Field. Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95) is expected to be on the hill for the Mets and Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11) is slated for the Nats. Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59) is expected to start Game 2 against Paolo Espino (0-8, 4.30).

“It was a tough plane trip. I know how much they care and how much the fans care,” manager Showalter said. “You hate disappointing people. You want everything to go well. You want people to be confident. I’m very proud of how far we’ve come, but that’s the reality. That’s a lot of opportunities that we’ve taken advantage of and they’ll have another one this season.

Jacob deGrom is penciled in for his final turn in the regular season rotation in the series finale on Wednesday, but the Mets have not decided whether or not he will make that start. The club needs the help of the Miami Marlins this week as they are one game away from the Braves with three games remaining.

The defending World Series champions need just one win to claim their fifth consecutive NL East title. deGrom would likely pitch if the Braves lost the first two games of the series and the Mets had a chance to win on Wednesday. But the Mets are more likely to save him for a Wild Card series next weekend. Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt would be available on extra rest for a weekend postseason series against the San Diego Padres or Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets aren’t ready to concede the division just yet, despite the ultra-thin odds.

“They haven’t won the division yet,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets from Monday’s match will not be valid for the make-up match. A digital voucher will be loaded into each ticket holder’s My Mets account and fans will be able to redeem the voucher for a ticket comparable in price and location to any of the final three games at Citi Field this week (including the doubleheader makeup). Fans could also redeem the voucher for a regular season home game at Citi Field next season in April, May or June, excluding Opening Day.

()