These Factors Have A Negative Impact On ADA Price
Cardano is said to be designed in such a way that it performs better than Ethereum when it comes to running smart contracts.
- Cardano has now lost 86.2% of its $3.09 all-time high
- ADA still remains as the 8th largest crypto by market capitalization
- $1 trading price remains a big challenge for Cardano
After all, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the ADA network, was one of the developers of the network of what is widely recognized as the “king of all altcoins.”
Hoskinson made sure the work he has done with Cardano was better, enhancing its smart contract performance.
But even that improvement seems to fall short in helping the digital currency grow, as its price continues to hover around low levels.
A look at data from Coingecko reveals ADA changing hands at $0.42, being down by 4.3% for the past week.
Despite that, it still belongs to the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, ranking 8th with its value of over $14.4 billion.
Cardano In Recurring Price Pattern
The ADA/USDT technical chart provides better insight about the price movement of Cardano, which appears to be in a recurring pattern.
Source: TradingView
There is a descending triangle pattern in the daily time frame for the asset in which its price has resonating response for the past four months.
The $0.417 support level, which was already tested three times, appears to be crucial point for ADA for its failure will mean a steep fall for the asset’s trading price.
Within the observed triangle, there is an additional pattern to which Cardano price responds to – a descending wedge pattern. This seems to be the reason why the crypto is currently at the $0.42 mark.
This wedge pattern could encourage a mini-bullish momentum for ADA as it might trigger a 9% increase in value for the altcoin.
Looking Ahead At Cardano Price
A break below the extended support level of $0.418 is likely to create a downward pressure for Cardano, putting it to a significantly lower support of $0.3675.
However, in the event that the opposite happens, ADA might climb to a trading price of $0.4850 and if its demand increases, this level will be surpassed and the asset’s price will shoot all the way up to $0.5835.
At this point in time, the biggest challenge for Cardano is to hit the $1 mark, which is actually lower than its recorded all-time high of $3.09 which was attained on September 2 last year.
ADA total market cap at $14.8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Zipmex, Chart: TradingView.com
Samsung Announces “Home of Sam,” a New Metaverse Space
- Samsung Latam has opted to create its own space on the Ethereum-based Decentraland.
- As a Metaverse experience on the Roblox platform, Samsung debuted Space Tycoon in July.
The regional division of the electronics giant, Samsung Latam, has chosen to create its own space. On the Ethereum-based metaverse platform Decentraland. Users will be able to interact virtually with various Samsung products in the “House of Sam” space.
The purpose of this move, according to reports, is to introduce the brand to a new generation of consumers by leveraging the metaverse. The area was inaugurated on September 1 with a virtual show by the Brazilian duo Melim and is now accessible to users.
Arthur Wong, marketing director for Samsung Latam, stated that:
“At Decentraland, one of the most democratic and open places in the metaverse. Our users will be able to connect and take part in special concerts, classes, and events that we will give gratis. We want to get closer and closer to Gen Z. Our younger customers who no longer distinguish between the real world and the digital world.”
Rewards & Activities the Company Offers
The House of Sam will offer a series of brand-related mini-games that award users with prizes. In the form of unique wearables for its avatars in Decentraland. The Freestyle portable projector is one of the most recognizable items from the Samsung brand that is also present in the virtual environment.
Samsung has already invaded the metaverse in several ways, including this one. The corporation is also engaged in the NFT market and the bitcoin mining chip field. The company introduced Space Tycoon as a new Roblox platform metaverse experience in July. The business inaugurated its store in Decentraland in January.
PUMLx Launches on ByBit, KuCoin, Gate.io, BullPerks, and GamesPad to take Move to Earn to the Next Level
PUML Better Health announced today that they will be launching on Bybit, KuCoin, Gate.io, BullPerks, and GamesPad for their TGE of PUMLx. PUMLx is the utility token of the PUML Better Health platform and will start spot trading on the 7th of October 2022 at 12 pm UTC time.
ByBit will be offering a LaunchPad – Bybit Announcement | PUMLX on Bybit
KuCoin will be offering a Burning Drop – PUMLx (PUMLX) Is Available on BurningDrop
Gate.io will be launching PUMLx as a Startup – PUMLx-Startup-Gate.io
BullPerks will be offering an IDO – https://bullperks.com/project/pumlx/
GamesPad will be offering an IDO – PUMLx IDO Launching On GamesPad
PUML Better Health rewards users with their in-game PUML token for completing healthy challenges and habits such as sleep, meditation, and steps. PUML coins can be used to purchase rewards within the in-app marketplace or burn to receive ERC20 $PUMLx cryptocurrency. The new token can be used for staking rewards, swapping assets, and other unique utilities – including purchasing their WearX NFT collection, which unlocks further in-app gameplay. The collection will provide users with different utilities such as staking, access to unique challenges and boosts to Move-to-Earn rewards.
Bybit Launchpad 2.0 is a freshly revamped platform connecting users with some of the most sought-after tokens in the space. Bybit users can commit BitDAO (BIT) to subscribe to token allocations or participate in Launchpad 2.0’s new lottery model, where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. Bybit is partnered with the impressive Formula One Racing Team and Oracle Red Bull Racing.
KuCoin is one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges that offer the ability to buy, sell and trade crypto assets. With Kucoin continuously reaching new milestones and having over 10 million registered users, they enabled Kucoin Burning Drops. Burndrops enable users to stake KCS, USDT, or ETH to mine other cryptocurrency tokens. During the Burning Acceleration Period, users who have already staked can enjoy more PUMLX rewards by burning POL.
Gate.io is a highly established cryptocurrency exchange for experienced traders who are looking to buy unfamiliar cryptos. Gate.io recently launched its “Startup Project Free Airdrop Program” where users are rewarded with free airdrops for excellent blockchain projects. Gate.io has over 1,300 cryptos available and also offers leading trading features such as margin trading in a selection of countries.
Bullperks is known as one of the most reliable and community-dedicated launchpads. They unleash the power of the blockchain and a decentralized venture fundraising model to offer tremendous opportunities to everyone willing to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. Committed to protecting users, Bullperks performs rigorous due diligence on all projects to bring only the highest quality deals to the table.
GamesPad is an all-inclusive platform that brings together a multichain launchpad, decentralized VC, game incubator, NFT aggregator and marketplace, and more. The key feature important to the launch of $PUMLx is the multichain launchpad, which will be offering an IDO for the project.
About PUML Better Health
PUML Better Health is one of the original Web 3, Move-to-Earn, Fitness, and Wellness companies from the Gold Coast, Australia.
PUML specializes in the Move-To-Earn industry, where users can get rewarded with their cryptocurrency token $PUMLx on the Ethereum and Polygon networks for completing health challenges such as steps and meditation.
PUML successfully launched Move-to-Earn for Corporates in 2021 by signing with major corporations such as Singapore and Malaysia’s Western Union, Deloitte, LVMH, and many more, generating substantial revenue and growth.
Strong Recommendation of Crypto Regulation to the US Congress
- FSOC Report provokes the mandatory need of crypto regulation in the US
- The UN forecasts a 2.5% drop in global economic growth this year.
The Biden administration and the Capitol Hill, a.k.a the US Congress, are in serious conversation to enforce a crypto regulatory framework in the United States. The report released by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a board of US’s leading financial regulators with the US Treasury, on Monday has urged the government to take a strong stance.
Alongside FSOC, other regulatory bodies in the United States – Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), advocate for the mandatory need of regulation of the digital assets sector to safeguard the US financial system from further risks.
The US FSOC strongly stated:
“Addressing digital asset risks would prevent the build-up of systemic risk and enhance the resiliency of the U.S. financial system.”
FSOC report is a compilation of all the financial stability risks and regulatory gaps that emerge from the digital assets sector. Also, it documents the plans to mitigate these financial risks and vulnerabilities from the US financial system.
Crypto Regulation Prior To Recession
2022 has infamously become the year of crypto collapse with the record of a cascade of crashes and financial crises. Parallelly, on the other hand, inflation soared up in the global macroeconomy.
The Biden Administration and the Federal Reserve executed the plan of hiking the interest rates to combat inflation in the previous months. But seemingly, this threatens the overall economic growth. As a matter of fact, the macroeconomy is exhibiting signs of global recession.
Recently, through the “Trade and Development Report ”, the United Nations cited the possibilities of the global economy to slow down by 2.5% in 2022. Furthermore, it forecasts the growth to drop by 2.2% in 2023.
Stablecoins, digital assets pegged to the fiat currencies, establish an interconnection between the traditional financial system and the crypto market. With collapse of the once-largest stablecoin TerraUSD in May, the US government was alarmed by the risks caused due to this interconnection.
The regulatory body cited its belief that crypto prices are “primarily driven by speculation.” In order to preserve the resiliency of the US financial system, the regulators urge the government to take up a strong decision in adopting and regulating the crypto sector.
Cosmos Looks Promising As Price Rally, Can Price Breach $14?
- ATOM price breaks downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment.
- ATOM looks strong on the low timeframe.
- The price of ATOM breaks and holds above 8 and 20 EMA.
Cosmos (ATOM) showed so much strength as price trends for days, with many becoming interested as to why Cosmos (ATOM) trends against tether (USDT) in such market conditions. With the price of Bitcoin (BTC) showing some great momentum, we could see the price of altcoins, including ATOM, move easily as it eyes a rally to $14. (Data from Binance)
Crypto Market Outlook
The new month has been more of a relief for most crypto projects as altcoins, including the likes of ATOM, show bullish strength, with the price of BTC leading the market rallying from a low of $18,800 to $20,100. With the market looking more promising for crypto assets, we could see more recovery from cryptocurrencies as the previous month has prevented major altcoins from a rally.
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of ATOM in recent weeks showed so much strength as price rallied from a weekly low of $6 to a high of $17 with so many gains as the price topped the crypto chart for weeks showing no sign of weakness.
ATOM’s price faced rejection as it was unable to break above $17.5, acting as resistance to the price of ATOM and the area of supply.
The price tried several times to flip this resistance area into support to rally higher to a region of $20, but the price was rejected due to more sell orders in that region. ATOM’s price dropped to a low of $12, acting as a good support area for the price in case of a sell-off.
The price of ATOM continued to range in this region of $12 before having a weekly close, with the price looking more bullish for the week as it aims a recovery to $14
ATOM’s price needs to hold above $13 for the price to have a chance to trend higher to the anticipated $14. If the price of ATOM fails to hold at $13, we could see the price retesting the region of $12. But if ATOM trends to $14 and flips it into support, we could retest the region of $17, acting as a supply area for ATOM price.
Weekly resistance for the price of ATOM – $14.
Weekly support for the price of ATOM – $12.5-$12.
Price Analysis Of ATOM On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of ATOM on the daily timeframe continues to look bullish as the price forms a descending triangle and breaks out of it with good volume.
ATOM’s price is currently trading at $13.90 as the price broke out of the descending triangle and trades slightly below the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving average (EMA), acting as resistance zones for the price of ATOM. The price at $12.9 and $13.4 corresponds to the 8 and 20-day EMA for ATOM.
Daily resistance for the ATOM price – $13.4-$14.
Daily support for the ATOM price – $12.5.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Coin360
MKR Continues Its Positive Moves, Neglecting Market Trend
Despite the general bearish trend in the cryptocurrency market at the moment, the Maker token continues to thrive. Maker is currently trading at $811.28 today. It represents an increase of up to 5.72% in the last day.
Despite positive moves in the last 24 hours, the current market sentiment is bearish and expected to persist until mid-October 2022.
Related Reading: Is Bitcoin ‘Uptober’ About To Begin? | BTCUSD Analysis October 3, 2022
The trading volume of MKR today stands at $47.47 million. It also currently ranks at number 55 on CoinMarketCap.
The price change in 24 hours is over $50. Currently: the 24-hour low stands at $752.01 while the high is $816.50.
What Is Boosting The Price Of Maker Despite The General Bearish Sentiments?
After the Ethereum merge, numerous predictions failed since the price of ETH decreased rather than increased. Miners were dumped for validators and lost out on profits. It led to many miners trading in their ETH just before the merge date.
The maker token is built on the Ethereum blockchain, a stablecoin that is soft-pegged to the US dollar.
The peg to the US dollar helped stabilize the token more in a volatile market. Maker is one of the pioneers in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Users opt for decentralized exchanges because they are easy to use.
Also, users can partake in the governance of their tokens directly through voting. The flexibility on the platform is making more people adopt the token since Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are plummeting.
The high trading volume of Maker makes it ideal for day traders to make profits on it. The trading volume currently stands at $48,101,071.
MKR Predicted To Go Bearish Shortly
Market sentiments for MKR are strongly tipping the coin to go on a bearish run and halt its rally. The token is about to test the resistance levels of $960, $1060, and $1160. However, if the coin fails to break above $800, it is expected to rest on support levels of $600, $700, and $800.
Some experts believe that the prices can suddenly plummet despite the rally, with market forces being a strong determinant.
Market analysts are optimistic that Maker (MKR) has made enough progress to make buyers purchase more tokens and increase the price. However, if the investors refuse to buy more Maker tokens: a bearish reversal will most likely occur.
High volatility has been an issue for cryptocurrency assets in recent times. Technical and fundamental analysis of Maker price charts shows that it could be on the rise again.
Related Reading: Ethereum Price Squeezes Shorts Positions, ETH Could Be Set For More Gains
The formation of a head and shoulder pattern between June and August 2022 indicates the possibility of a trend reversal.
However, it is unlikely that MKR will surpass its all-time high of $6339.02 on May 3, 2021.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
UNI Outperforms Top Coins With Over 10% Gains In A Week
Uniswap is an Ethereum-based automated liquidity protocol. Its operations ensure constant security, decentralization, and censorship resistance in the crypto industry, removing the need for intermediaries.
The protocol is committed to managing a liquidity pool by each smart contract or pair of smart contracts. This liquidity is made up of two ERC-20 tokens reserves. The consistency of its system of operation seems to yield positive results, particularly in terms of its token.
Related Reading: Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The decentralized exchange Uniswap has been quite popular in the crypto ecosystem recently. According to recent tweets from Ryan Watkins, the protocol’s latest version (V3) has realized up to $6.5 billion. He added that this current version is presently drawing closer to its V2. Ryan Watkins is a researcher at Messari.
UNI Up By Double-Digit Percentage
While the broader crypto market struggles to recover from its red zone, UNI seems to be rising in its price. According to a 24-hour market watch, the token has witnessed a 7.22% gain. Its current price is about $6.73. This growth has placed it among the top 10 digital currencies in the crypto space.
Crypto Dream published a UNI chart, citing that although the market looks threatening, it’s on a bullish move. Crypto Dream is a Twitter account that offers technical analysis on digital currencies.
The UNI token gives a few reasons for investors to be glad. However, the same cannot be said about the general crypto market.
Briefing on the Mainstream Bump
The mainstream financial publication of The Wall Street Journal resulted in the spike of Uniswap. This event occurred on May 24 and involved the DEX, according to an article that shared information about Nasdaq COIN (Coinbase) competing with crypto exchanges. At the time, Uniswap was grabbing some market shares, which was detrimental to its centralized peer Coinbase.
According to the Journal, Messari data compared Uniswap and Coinbase based on their trading volumes. At the time, the trading volume of Uniswap was a little above $36 billion and $110 billion as Coinbase’s.
Uniswap appealed, citing that it’s best for crypto traders to have more control over their assets. This way, they won’t have to leave it on trading platforms, hoping for sudden growth.
But Coinbase, as a centralized exchange, prefers traders to leave their coins on trading platforms for additional security.
What About Other Cryptos?
While UNI is boasting of an increased weekly gain, other cryptos, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, are still struggling.
According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin has gained 2.06% in seven days. This price movement is not encouraging for its supporters at all. Also, the 1-hour and 24 hours price gains stand at 0.26% and 1.25%, respectively.
Ethereum is not doing so well. Its weekly gain is in red and stands at 0.07%, while the 1-hour and 24 hours gains stand at 0.44% and 3%.
Related Reading: Is Bitcoin ‘Uptober’ About To Begin? | BTCUSD Analysis October 3, 2022
Many cryptos, such as Tether USDT, XRP, Binance USD, Cardano ADA, Dogecoin, Polkadot, DAI, and Avalanche, are all red in their respective weekly gains.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
