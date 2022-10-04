Blockchain
Top Crypto Exchange LBank at Token 2049: Successful Exhibition and Afterparty
Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Token 2049 in Singapore as sponsor and exhibitor. LBank was welcomed with open arms at the Token 2049 venue and continued to host a successful after-party. As one of the rise-and-coming major crypto hubs, Singapore hosted a diverse crowd of crypto lovers and gave LBank the great chance of meeting many users and fans in person.
With over 7000 attendees and 2000 companies represented, TOKEN 2049 is currently the biggest event in crypto. The event also coincides with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, making Singapore the most exciting place to be at the moment. LBank’s team was very glad for this opportunity to connect with our Asia-based users and partners.
LBank had the honor of exhibiting at Token 2049 and meeting many projects, partners, and media representatives at the event.
“It was good to see everyone face to face, as most of the time we communicate online. We are really looking forward to working with LBank soon ” a partner said.
On September 29th, LBank hosted a successful “LBank & Friends” Afterparty for people to have a chance to socialize after the main conference. The event, which was co-hosted by Encryptus and MetaBell, saw a diverse gathering of friends from all corners of the industry, with more than 300 people attending.
LBank’s exhibition at TOKEN 2049 came alongside LBank’s current brand upgrade, including airdrops and other events. This was the first time LBank used its new logo and brand material in an offline conference.
“Token 2049 is the best opportunity to show our new logo and share our future plans. One can’t ask for a more friendly, energetic space than this” said a representative from LBank.
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Community & Social Media:
Contact Details:
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Blockchain
How To Ride Massive Trends
Trading the crypto market can be tough and requires more than buying and selling crypto assets; if you aim to become a successful investor and trader in this field, this requires skills, patience, and psychology to stay ahead of the game. Investors and traders are always looking for ways to stay profitable in crypto by adopting different trading strategies, using indicators, oscillators, and chart patterns to have an edge and remain profitable in a bullish and bearish market. Studies have shown that the crypto market ranges by over 70%, while the remaining percentage allows traders to spot trending opportunities. Let us discuss the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), one of the widely used indicators by traders and investors to remain profitable and ride massive trends in the crypto market.
What Is Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
The Exponential Moving Average is a type of Moving Average tool employed in the technical analysis of crypto assets by many traders and investors to spot potential buying and selling areas and identify an asset’s current trend.
There are two common Moving Averages: the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Most traders prefer using EMA because it filters the price actions and volatility that come with trading in the crypto market and gives traders a more realistic value than the SMA by placing more weight on recent price data.
Trading with EMA gives a trader more opportunities. It helps you to identify dynamic support and resistance, enabling you as a trader to enter and exit trades when the trend reverses against your trade.
As a trader, you do not need to start learning the formulas and how the Exponential Moving Average was achieved, all you need to do is make use of it on tradingview.com while analyzing your crypto assets.
How To Use EMA And Ride Massive Trends
The commonly used Exponential Moving Averages are the 50 and 200-day EMA for long-term traders to spot trends and ride early trends based on the high timeframes. For short-term trading, traders use 8 and 20-day EMA to spot trends, entries, exits, and potential price reversals.
Example Of 50 And 200-Day EMA
From the chart above, the price of Bitcoin/United State Dollars (BTCUSD) trades below the 50 and 200 EMA, indicating a downtrend price movement with the 50 and 200-day EMA acting as resistances for the price of Bitcoin (BTC), preventing the price from going higher. The 50 EMA responds faster to a price change, so a break and close above the 50 and 200 EMA indicates a potential change in the trend from bearish to bullish.
Example Of 8 And 20-Day Exponential Moving Average
The 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average is used for short-term trades and can be used to spot short changes in trends. The 8-day EMA responds faster to change; as such, a crossover from below could mean a potential change in price from a downtrend to an uptrend. A close of prices above the 8 and 20 EMA could mean a potential change in price from bearish to bullish.
For better confirmation, it would be ideal to trade this indicator with other trading strategies and chart patterns like the descending triangle from the Image above for better trading confirmation and profitability.
Featured Image From Investopedia, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Could Rally If It Closes Above This Key Level
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,300 level against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if it clears the $1,330 and $1,350 resistance levels.
- Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,300 level.
- The price is now trading above $1,310 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,350 resistance.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,250 level. There was a minor increase above the $1,280 and $1,288 levels. ETH is showing positive signs above the $1,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,372 swing high to $1,265 swing low. The price even settled above the $1,310 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,330 zone. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,372 swing high to $1,265 swing low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $1,330 might start a decent increase towards the $1,355 level. If the bulls remain in action, the price could rise towards the $1,375 level. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,400 resistance zone. The next major resistance sits near the $1,450 level.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,355 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,320 level and the trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,290 level. A downside break below the $1,290 level might send the price towards the $1,255 support. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,220 or even towards $1,200 in the coming sessions.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,320
Major Resistance Level – $1,375
Blockchain
What This Means For Creators
DeFi continues to shake up the crypto world. GameFi is revolutionizing traditional gaming. But what about SocialFi?
A combination of social media and decentralized finance (DeFi), SocialFi is the latest Web 3.0 innovation. Short for ‘social finance,’ the approach empowers content creators, influencers, and digital users who want more control over data.
Social media platforms have grown to be one of the largest players in the Web 2.0 world. Research shows about 59% of the globe’s population uses social media. Unsurprisingly, data reveals digital activity rose dramatically amid COVID-19 lockdown periods. User behavior also shifted as people spent more time on social media, messenger services, and mobile apps.
Despite the massive popularity of platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, many worries these social media giants have become too centralized.
Concerns are the entities and shareholders reap the rewards of content monetization. In short – worries remain that “if the product is free, you are the product.”
How SocialFi Aims To Break The Power Of Centralized Social Media
The building blocks of SocialFi aim to empower social media users to monetize brand equity, maintain digital data ownership, and foster a decentralized curation process where platforms can not unilaterally pick-and-choose content.
Programmable NFTs are one of SocialFi’s most useful tools. Acting as unique digital identifiers, users can customize their virtual identity and even sell and rent content as NFTs. For example, a SocialFi user could immediately convert an impactful message into an NFT with just the click of a button.
Many artists, creatives, and animators are heralding the arrival of SocialFi. Traditionally, these groups have found it very difficult to keep track of how their work is shared and used online. Digital piracy and manipulation also remain a large issue.
Influencers and creatives also struggle to cultivate their own brand identity on social media platforms and then monetize their brand equity to generate income. Traditional social media platforms have made it hard to translate social credibility into dollars.
With SocialFi, creatives can build brand equity with their own tokens, and even build a mini-economy surrounding it. Users can build subscription models in these tokens to unlock access to premium content.
Designers, painters, and artists who sell their work can easily track where it goes to ensure unscrupulous users are not trying to copy, steal, or manipulate creations.
Storytelling And The Power Of Creativity Within SocialFi
All of these factors help open up new realms of financial autonomy for digital users and cultivate stronger communities. SocialFi platform users can freely collaborate, post, and share information without pressure from higher digital ‘authorities.’
Many argue storytelling will propel SocialFi forward. This type of engaging and dynamic content inspires users to build and share ideas, concepts, and dreams.
Mittaria users collectively co-own the platform, which empowers creatives to share their world, with the option of working with professional animation creators to bring ideas to life.
Along the way, animation enthusiasts can meet, share, converse with each other, and spend time together within the community-first platform.
The Mittaria team remains committed to being one of the SocialFi forerunners by empowering creativity, promoting decentralization of assets and metaverse interoperability, and encouraging artists to produce and directly share content to earn money. Mittaria also plans to launch NFT collections that help users unlock various metaverse ecosystem benefits.
Those interested in Mittaria’s Genesis NFT can follow the project’s website for updates and details about how to mint and price. Keep up with Mittaria news and growth by following the Web 3.0 platform on Twitter and Medium.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Close Below $20K Could Spark Larger Degree Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a steady increase if there is a close above $19,600 and $20,000.
- Bitcoin remained well bid above the $19,200 and $19,000 support levels.
- The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady increase if there is a clear move above the $19,700 level.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Steady Increase
Bitcoin price remained strong above the $19,000 level. BTC traded as low as $18,937 and started a steady increase. There was a move above the $19,150 and $19200 levels.
The price was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,177 swing high to $18,937 low. There was a also a move above the $19,500 resistance zone to move into a short-term positive zone.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,700 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,177 swing high to $18,937 low. The next major resistance sits near the $20,000 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $20,0000 resistance might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $20,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $20,500 zone.
Another Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,700 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,400 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,000 zone. The main support is near $18,500, below which there could be a major decline. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $17,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,400, followed by $19,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,700, $20,000 and $20,500.
Blockchain
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
Bitcoin Outflows Grow
The last day of September has proven to be an important trading day for bitcoin. Given that it was both the last day of the month and a Friday, meaning the close of the trading week, bitcoin investors seemed to have taken this as a sign to move their BTC off exchanges.
Data shows that on this last day, investors moved 34,723 BTC out of centralized exchanges. This came out to Rond $668.07 million at the time of the withdrawals. It also follows the accumulation trend that has been gaining momentum since mid-September. This happened while the digital asset trended below $20,000, and it is now apparent that this accumulation trend had been behind the brief spike above $20,000 on Friday.
More than 34k BTC leaves exchanges in one day | Source: Santiment
On-chain data aggregator Santiment notes that this is the 4th largest daily BTC outflow that has been recorded for the digital asset in 2022. Additionally, it is also a new 3-month record for the digital asset. Part of a large “bank run” that has seen the BTC held by centralized exchanges drop by more than 60,000 over the weekend.
Can This Trigger A Breakout?
For bitcoin, such large removal of BTC from centralized exchanges is always a bullish indicator. Investors tend to do this when their long-term conviction is high, and they want to safeguard their coins as they hold out for the future since it is common knowledge that “Not your keys, not your coins.”
What this does is remove a substantial supply of bitcoin from the open market, leading to a supply squeeze. Demand has also been on the rise for the digital asset, which means buy pressure is mounting. Santiment also notes in its post that the last time that the digital asset had seen such a massive movement of coins off exchanges, BTC’s price had rallied more than 22% in the next month.
BTC settles above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly, October has always been a historically bullish month for BTC and the general crypto market. This means that a rally from this present level could see the price of bitcoin hit $23,000 over the next 4 weeks. However, it is also important to bear in mind that the worst of the bear market is not over. So while a breakout is possible, it will be hard for bitcoin to maintain such high levels, and a downward correction could lead to new lows.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,189 at the time of this writing. This puts it 10% below its 50-day moving average of $21,234. The next significant resistance point lies at $19,900, while the digital asset is seeing mounting support at $19,050.
Featured image from CryptoSlate, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Uniswap Token (UNI) Forms Rounded Bottom, Can Price Hit $7.5?
- UNI price creates more bullish sentiment as price forms rounded bottom below key resistance as price aims to break above.
- UNI closes the week with two bullish candlesticks.
- The price of UNI breaks and holds above 8 and 20 EMA.
Uniswap token (UNI) has had a rough start to the year and has failed to hold key support as the price of Uniswap token (UNI) had a spiral from a high of $45 to the current price of $6.5 as price aims to break out from its long downtrend movement. The price of UNI has struggled to keep up with Bitcoin’s (BTC) range movement as this has affected most altcoins, including the price of UNI. (Data from Binance)
Uniswap Token (UNI) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The cryptocurrency market hasn’t had the best price movement in recent times, but that doesn’t mean that some crypto assets haven’t shown great strength in bouncing from their lows and breaking out of their downtrends to establish bullish momentum.
Despite showing less price movement in recent weeks, the price of UNI has continued to trade below the key resistance level of $6.6, preventing a rally to new highs.
UNI’s price fell from a high of $45 to a low of $3.5 as it bounced off that region, quickly rallying off to a high of $8, but the price was rejected as it continues to struggle to break out of its price range.
The price of UNI ended the week looking more bullish as bulls pushed the price to break the resistance at $6.7, setting up a more bullish price movement for the price of UNI ahead of the new week.
The price of UNI must break and hold above $6.7 in order to rally to a higher region with more bullish sentiments; if the price of UNI is rejected from this region, we may see the price retest a $5 region acting as good support zones.
Weekly resistance for the price of UNI – $6.7.
Weekly support for the price of UNI – $5.
Price Analysis Of UNI On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BEL on the daily timeframe continues to look bullish as the price forms a rounded bottom as the price breaks out of the neckline resistance.
The price of UNI trades at $6.7 as the price attempts to break above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price at $6.3 corresponds to the price at 50 and 200 EMA for UNI on the daily timeframe.
The Relative Strength Index for UNI on the daily timeframe is above 45, suggesting less buy volume.
Daily resistance for the UNI price – $6.7.
Daily support for the UNI price – $5.
Featured Image From themarketperiodical, Charts From Tradingview
Top Crypto Exchange LBank at Token 2049: Successful Exhibition and Afterparty
Easy Trip Planners Stock Flies on Bonus Issuance and Stock Split Plan
How To Ride Massive Trends
Ethereum Price Could Rally If It Closes Above This Key Level
What This Means For Creators
ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: RBA surprises, rate hike 25bps weaker than expected
Royce O’Neale shines in Nets’ preseason opener – The Denver Post
Sensex gathers over 1,000 points on soaring global stocks after U.K. policy U-turn
Jurors begin to deliberate if Clements is guilty of murdering a teenager
Royce O’Neale shines in Nets preseason opener
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy