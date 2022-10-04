Connect with us

Blockchain

Tornado Cash Sees Drop In Activity After U.S. Treasury Sanctions

Tornado Cash
The value of Tornado Cash is decreasing, not due to market factors but because of recent controversies. The Office of Foreign Assets Control recently added Tornado Cash to its list of Special Designated Nationals. That means no one from the United States may use the token.

By taking this action, OFAC has effectively banned Tornado Cash from participating in one of the most important cryptocurrency markets.

Many owners of Tornado Cash’s native coin, TORN, also liquidated their investments in response to the news. From its high closing of $30.25 on August 7th, TORN has fallen 87.03% to its current price.

Tornado Cash Linked To Nefarious Activities

Even before the OFAC decided to add Tornado Cash to its special list, TORN had been linked to multiple high-value crypto crimes.

The Lazarus Group, perpetrators of one of the largest crypto thefts in history, employed TORN as part of their plot to conceal the true origin of their stolen funds. The breach was carried out on the Ronin Network, an Ethereum-based sidechain.

In March of 2022, the network hosted game Axie Infinity, which saw its highest player count. Because of this, malicious actors like the Lazarus Group were able to zero in on the system and the game with relative ease. The theft led to the loss of 173,600 Ether and 25.5 million USDC.

The total dollar amount is $625,000,000. Later this year, the OFAC will penalize the project and all connected wallets due to this attack.

Chart: TradingView.com

Sanctions Deal A Heavy Blow On TORN

It is hardly surprising that criminal actors have used Tornado Cash to launder stolen cryptocurrency. In the DeFi domain, mixers are special programs that ostensibly enhance privacy by blending transactions, so obscuring the money’s path from point A to point B.

In 2019, more than $7 billion worth of cryptocurrency was laundered using Tornado Cash, according to a U.S. Treasury Department report.

As of this writing, the sanctions have a significant impact on TORN. According to a source, there are currently only 100 unique users on the network.

After the announcement of the sanctions, transactions in excess of $100,000 became practically nonexistent.

TORN is trading just above the 38.20% Fib retracement level at the moment. This level will support the price of the crypto due to the close correlation between the buying and selling quantities of bulls and bears.

As the sanction dismantles the project, it is only a matter of time till it hits zero.

Crypto total market cap at $918 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com

Blockchain

AppLovin Launches First NFT Marketplace for App Developers to Monetize Mobile Gaming

October 4, 2022

Applovin Launches First Nft Marketplace For App Developers To Monetize Mobile Gaming
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), the leading growth platform for developers, today announced its first NFT marketplace to launch in app stores through its subsidiary, OpenVessel Technologies, LLC. Vessel, which is currently live in Apple and Google Play app stores, enables mobile game developers to easily integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into games to drive engagement and revenue.

“Vessel represents the next evolution in mobile game monetization, giving developers a new opportunity to monetize apps and drive meaningful engagement and growth,” said Rafael Vivas, AppLovin’s General Manager of New Initiatives. “The marketplace is live, and our engagement data shows that consumers are more than ready to take part in new ways to play and earn. By combining the consumer demand of NFT creation and purchasing with the high engagement levels associated with gaming, Vessel is showing strong potential as a new monetization stream for mobile games.”

An all-in-one marketplace and wallet, Vessel makes it easy for consumers to gain access to customized NFTs. Developers can allow users to securely buy, sell, and trade their NFTs and convert their earnings into cash. Vessel has cleared both the Apple and Google Play store reviews, meeting both app stores’ stringent guidelines.

Vessel is finding strong early interest with dozens of developers actively integrating the marketplace into their games to drive additional revenue. Using Vessel, Lion Studios integrated a NFT in-game event into its Match 3D game and saw strong engagement and meaningful average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) increases.

“NFTs have always had the potential to become a powerful tool for developers; all we had to do was simplify the idea so that our customers could understand the benefit,” said Randal York, Product Manager for Lion Studios who spearheaded the NFT integration for Match 3D. “Vessel gave us that ability and our audience embraced it. It was amazing to see a significant increase for in-app purchases for our NFT event compared to previous events.”

About AppLovin

AppLovin enables developers to grow their business. Businesses rely on AppLovin’s market-leading technologies to solve their mission-critical functions with a powerful, full stack solution including user acquisition, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or AppLovin’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “can,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern AppLovin’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding AppLovin’s launch and expectations for its NFT marketplace, Vessel, including how consumers and developers might use the marketplace. AppLovin’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in AppLovin’s plans or assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or expected. These risks include changes in the overall economic and industry conditions; AppLovin’s ability to attract new clients or adoption of its new initiative Vessel; AppLovin’s ability to enhance its technology and platform; and changes in the laws, regulatory landscape or app store rules related to NFTs. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in AppLovin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to AppLovin as of the date hereof, and AppLovin disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Blockchain

Open Community Aggregation Game Platform HAM Launches Web3.0 Developer Aggregation Tool

October 4, 2022

Open Community Aggregation Game Platform Ham Launches Web3.0 Developer Aggregation Tool
OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HAM, a Web3.0 blockchain game aggregation platform led by Canadian blockchain company INS LABS, recently announced that they would launch a developer ecology aggregation tool, allowing developers to freely customize the blockchain game ecology, and players to put forward their own needs to make NFT elements such as equipment, characters, scenes, etc. Meanwhile, HAM also supports existing game ecologies, such as RPG, APRG, SIM EDU, SRPG, building a metaverse platform with a win-win situation for the platform, developers and players, and is committed to building the first scene of the virtual world of the metaverse.

Meanwhile, MIR LIST, the first GameFi project of HAM, will launch on HAM platform on 4th, October, opening the win-win ecology of HAM and MIR LIST

At present, HAM has launched a metaverse ecosystem integrating functions of game library, launchpad, NFT MarketPlace and Swap, combined with Web3.0 marketing tools and embedded new social elements to link players directly with projects, relying on HAM’s huge user traffic pool to empower game ecology.

HAM abandoned the traditional centralized governance model and introduced DAO community autonomy, returning the ownership of the HAM platform back to the community. Only one week after the official launch of HAM, its players have spread across 30 countries, including the UK, France, Russia, and Japan, radiating 200,000 users worldwide.

In the design of the token economy, HAM has launched the platform’s only token HAM, 100% all returned to the market. As the core medium of the HAM ecosystem, it participates in transactions such as NFT, Swap, voting, and in the exchange of game assets with digital assets. At the same time, HAM deploys the first Direct Acyclic Graph (DAG) based minable Mainnet coin XDAG as a special award, forming a unique P2E model that enables seamless exchange of assets between the HAM gaming platform and other cryptocurrencies in other blockchains.

HAM helps users transition from the Web2.0 era to the Web3.0 era, creating the underlying infrastructure of the Web3.0 gaming ecosystem. In the future, HAM will link the game ecology and metaverse scene, allowing game assets to get infinite possible development, returning the value of community rewards and data assets to the users, and building a metaverse game platform that accommodates millions of users.

Blockchain

Whale Alert: 150 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Anon Whale

October 4, 2022

Whale Alert: 150 Billion Shiba Inu (Shib) Bought By Anon Whale
