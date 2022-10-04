VeeFriends Launches Collectible Characters Exclusively for Macy’s and Toys”R”Us

Move takes Gary Vaynerchuk’s IP from digital to physical collectibles
The first-ever limited collection of plush and vinyl characters is available at Toy”R”Us at all Macy’s nationwide, on Macys.com and internationally through shop veefriends.com
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeeFriends, created by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, will launch its first-ever limited series of collectible characters exclusively at Macy’s and Toys”R”Us®. The collection will be available for pre-sale starting today, launching on October 17. This is the first step in bringing the VeeFriends characters to life, from digital NFT collectibles to physical collectibles, giving access to any consumer to own a VeeFriends character – expanding beyond its robust NFT community and NFT holders. In addition, each product will come with a printed QR code that leads to 3D animated heartfelt short films and other character songs.
VeeFriends was developed around characters, all of which Vaynerchuk imagined, created, and drew himself, with traits that he admires and believes will lead to happiness and success. Vaynerchuk’s vision is to scale his ideas through the characters and the traits they represent.
Ranging in price from $9.99 to $29.99, the collection features plush and/or vinyl character sets designed by London-based entertainment company, Toikido, that will be exclusively available at macys.com/toysrus.com, the Macy’s mobile app, at all Toy”R”Us at Macy’s stores nationwide, and on shop.veefriends.com for international consumers.
Vaynerchuk curated the ten special characters out of the 283 characters in VeeFriends for this first collection. “This partnership means way more to me than you could ever imagine. The thought that VeeFriends will be in Macy’s and Toys”R”Us simultaneously is incredible,” said Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO & Creator of VeeFriends. “I fondly remember growing up in Edison, New Jersey, walking down these stores’ aisles as a kid. We chose characters that we think embody exciting features for first-time collectors, much like some of the toys I picked up on the shelves of Toys”R”Us the first time. I can’t wait to see them in-store and on the shelves – it’s a full circle moment for me and a very big step for the company.”
Each VeeFriends figure and plush character has a unique story behind their bespoken trait including Practical Peacock, Willful Wizard, Genuine Giraffe, Adventurous Astronaut, Gratitude Gorilla, Patient Panda, Empathy Elephant, Common Sense Cow, Heart Trooper, and Be the Bigger Person. You can learn the story of each VeeFriends character through the printed QR code that leads to 3D animated heartfelt short films and other character songs.
“Gary Vaynerchuk has created an extraordinary digital community. We are excited to partner with Gary and VeeFriends to bring his signature NFT characters to life exclusively at Macy’s, reaching a new set of fans for us,” said Stephen Moore, SVP of Merchandising at Macy’s. “VeeFriends collectible plush and vinyl sets have unique stories and design, and we can’t wait for both parents and children to enjoy.”
In celebration of the launch of the collection, Vaynerchuk will be having two in-store appearances: in Chicago on October 17th and in New York City on October 21st, where he will also participate in Macy’s Live. Macy’s Live is the retailer’s streaming show that offers exclusive offers and content live from their new studio located at the flagship Herald Square store in New York. VeeFriends will share further information on how to join the in-store events on their website: veefriends.com.
Beginning on October 4 through October 18, VeeFriends is offering token holders with specific characters a free figure that they can claim. “VeeFriends wants to bring value to our NFT community – not only will they get first access to claim the collection, they also get priority at the in-store events. It’s just one more way we want to connect with our NFT holders and show them how we are developing the IP behind the characters,” Andy Kraniak, President of VeeFriends. Token holders of both VeeFriends Series 1 and Series 2 will be able to claim their figure through https://series2.veefriends.com/experiences/macys-claim.
Ripple’s collaboration is to bring down the carbon footprints in the crypto industry.
Thallo team consists of experts from both industries, likely climate & sustainability and web3.
Ripple has joined hands with Thallo, a web3 climate startup for creating a blockchain-based marketplace. In fact, the motto of this collaboration is to bring down the carbon footprints in the crypto industry.
The pioneer figures in blockchain technology are conscious of the carbon release and the dreadful impact of those on the environment. Further, few are even taking up steps to reduce and control that, like the Ethereum shift to Proof of Stake (PoS).
As per Ripple, Climate Pledge was made in Sep 2022 along with 375 other firms dedicated to traveling towards a sustainable future. Thallo is democratizing access to certified carbon credits for both institutional and retail investors by utilizing Ripple’s enterprise readiness and carbon-neutral XRPL’s scalability.
Ken Weber, Senior Vice President, Ripple stated:
“As the demand for carbon credits intensifies, blockchain and crypto technology is uniquely positioned to help support market growth by solving persistent challenges around transparency, traceability, and verification”
Thallo Carbon Credit Marketplace
Thallo is a startup in the web3 space focusing to build a new marketplace for high-quality voluntary carbon credits. Currently, it has signed a partnership with 23 firms for constructing a one-of-a-kind blockchain platform. The Thallo teams consist of experts from both industries, likely climate & sustainability and web3.
Joseph Hargreaves, Thallo’s Co-Founder stated:
“I’m honoured that some of the most trusted organisations in web3 and climate, such as Ripple and Climate Collective, have chosen us as a key partner in tokenized carbon credits”
Thallo has distinguished partnerships into three sectors as, Founding, Integrity, and Innovation Partners. Ripple is part of the founding partners who are responsible for “enabling Thallo to reach its North Star”.
By the end of 2030, the voluntary carbon market is expected to have a market capitalization of $150 billion.
RUNE price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment.
RUNE looks strong on the low timeframe.
The price of RUNE attempts to break and hold above 8 and 20 EMA on the daily timeframe.
Thorchain (RUNE) has shown little or no recovery sign in recent weeks, but that could change as the price gears up for a rally against tether (USDT). Previous weeks for the crypto space have been slow as most altcoins, and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) continued to move in a range. The month looks promising, with altcoins, including Thorchain (RUNE), bouncing off from their low with high hopes of a rally with the current shift in trend. (Data from Binance)
Crypto Market Outlook
For most crypto projects as altcoins, including RUNE, the new month has been more of a relief. The price of Bitcoin has led the market, rising from a low of $18,800 to $20,100. With the market looking more promising for crypto assets, we may see more cryptocurrency recovery, as the previous month prevented major altcoins from rallying.
Thorchain (RUNE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of RUNE in recent weeks did not show the strength as seen in other altcoins like Cosmos as the price continued to decline to its weekly low of $1.5.
After rallying from a low of $3 to a high of $12, the price of RUNE faced rejection as it was unable to break above $12, acting as resistance to the price of RUNE and the area of supply.
The price has since struggled to find support as the price declined to a weekly low of $1.5 with what looks like a demand zone for more buy orders.
RUNE price bounced off this region to $1.6 as price prepares for a rally from this area. Although the price continues in a range trying to break out, it looks promising as there have been more buy orders than in recent weeks.
Weekly resistance for the price of RUNE – $1.8-$2.
Weekly support for the price of RUNE – $1.5.
Price Analysis Of RUNE On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of RUNE remains bullish as it attempts to flip the resistance at $1.8 and break out with good volume.
The price of RUNE is currently trading at $1.65, with resistance to breaking above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which act as resistance zones for the price of RUNE. The prices of $1.6 and $1.66 correspond to RUNE’s 8 and 20-day EMAs, respectively.
Daily resistance for the RUNE price – $1.66-$1.8
Daily support for the RUNE price – $1.5.
In the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2022, Sergio Pérez raced to a second victory of the season and the fourth win of his career. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, was the race’s seventh-place finisher.
Bybit, the third most popular cryptocurrency exchange globally, announced in February this year that it will be partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing Team as Principal Team Partner, bringing together two companies known for their industry-leading technological and innovative prowess.
Bybit, with the assistance of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s worldwide reach, has realized its aim to be the crypto ark of the globe, helping fans and its 10 million users learn about and dive into the world of cryptocurrency via marketing activations in our major regions. Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing partnered during the past weekend in Singapore to provide a next-level collaboration, with a series of one-of-a-kind consumer events both on and off the track.
Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Chief Marketing Officer Olly Hughes joined forces with Bybit’s co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou to talk about the partnerships and both companies’ shared principles of technology, passion, and creativity. They also expressed renewed hope that NFTs would enable a more personalized experience for fans. Bybit will assist Oracle Red Bull Racing with the distribution of its expanding digital asset collection, among other activities, so fans will have to remain tuned for additional surprises in the future. Bybit will serve as the Fan Token Issuance Partner and Tech Incubator Partner.
Zhou said:
“Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing has enhanced the sport of F1 with their innovation and drive to succeed, Bybit seeks to change the world of finance by offering equal access to the revolutionary world of crypto. Bybit traders — both individuals and institutions — can eye a chart as keenly as Max and Checo can eye the racing line on the track. And those new to crypto will find a friendly community on our platform, with access to 24/7 live customer service. So, we have lots in common with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, and look to deliver next level experiences in the future.”
Bybit will keep on focusing on its customers, KOLs, partners, and end-users by actively engaging with them and making their feedback and suggestions a priority.
The story of Ripple XRP has taken several twists over the past two years. Lots of opinions have risen following its ongoing legal battle with the SEC. The lawsuit with the US SEC started in December 2020 when the regulator declared that XRP is a security.
Bryant McGill, a bestselling author, and social entrepreneur, recently indicated his beliefs concerning Ripple and its native, XRP. The author, who described himself as a human potential thought leader on his LinkedIn page, mentioned the upcoming blowing XRP volcano.
Beliefs On XRP And Ripple Bullish Move
McGill first tweeted that he anticipates the XRP and Ripple volcano to blow up quite soon. The author responded to his September post on Twitter, stating that he maintains the position in the previous tweet. He recalled that this had been his stance over the past year.
McGill seems to be a strong proponent of the XRP crypto asset. The author is among those making recent posts on Twitter about Ripple and its token, XRP.
Similarly, Daniel Moncada, an actor in the television series Breaking Bad,’ gave a positive prediction for Ripple. Moncada tweeted that Ripple will emerge as the winner in its case with the SEC.
Moncada’s tweet responded to the post from David Gokhshtein, a notable fan of Ripple and XRP. Gokhshtein has asked his followers on Twitter if Ripple will win its case against the SEC.
Another author with a recently published book on NFTs, Anndy Lian, tweeted demanding his community’s opinion on which crypto investment to pitch his tent. He asked if he should invest in ADA, XRP, or stick with meme coins.
XRP Price Reaction As Ripple Records Court’s Victory
The San Francisco-based fintech company, Ripple, recorded a win in its case against the SEC last week. This was as District Court Judge Analise ruled that the SEC should provide some vital documents for the case. The documents are related to Willian Hinman, former director of the division of corporation finance at the regulatory commission.
The Judge’s order stands as a remarkable winning for Ripple. With the news, XRP shifted to a new realm of a price rally. The token finally broke the resistance level marked by the 200-day moving average.
Also, XRP leveled above its bearish trend of two years. XRP was among the top performers on September 29, surging by about 15.45%.
But the coin has lost over 10% of what it gathered over the weekend. At the time of press, XRP is trading at $0.4696, indicating a gain in the past 24 hours.
The Hack Factory will focus on accelerating disruptive innovation in the Washington DC region
RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Longtime DC-area resident and entrepreneur Matt Devost has launched the Hack Factory, a startup studio and growth accelerator designed to launch new business endeavors and support the local startup ecosystem. The new initiative will be located in the Reston Town Center and will focus on building an environment for new entrepreneurs custom-tailored to their unique requirements.
As a start-up studio, Hack Factory will launch companies based on new ideas and engage in rapid technology prototyping to enable disruptive solutions for a variety of complex problems and opportunities. The initial focus of the studio will be on cybersecurity, AI and data science, blockchain/Web3, and dual use technologies.
Established companies or new ideas looking for that extra boost can participate in the Hack Factory growth labs for meaningful mentoring, growth and strategy advisory, and networking support. The lab will provide capital, co-working space, and access to on-site experts depending on each company’s specific needs.
The Hack Factory will also build a local brainstorming community that brings together the hackers, entrepreneurs, disruptors, technologists, and creators for unique events on a variety of issues.
“The disruptive innovation that occurs over the next decade will be more impactful than the past 50 years combined,” noted Hack Factory founder Matt Devost. “This initiative is designed to accelerate that innovation in the D.C. area, which is a natural hub for technical entrepreneurship and has a unique innovation DNA that differentiates it from Silicon Valley and other startup hubs around the country.”
For curated co-working participants, the space features modern amenities like sit-stand desks, gigabit ethernet access, conference and Zoom rooms, and a fully stocked caffeine and snack bar.
ABOUT THE HACK FACTORY
The Hack Factory was founded by long-time DC area entrepreneur Matt Devost who is currently the CEO of OODA LLC (www.ooda.com). Over the past two decades, Matt has been a founder or executive at firms like FusionX, Accenture, iSIGHT Partners, the Terrrorism Research Center, iDEFENSE, and Tulco Holdings, as well as serving as an investor, advisor, or board member for dozens of companies.
The value of Tornado Cash is decreasing, not due to market factors but because of recent controversies. The Office of Foreign Assets Control recently added Tornado Cash to its list of Special Designated Nationals. That means no one from the United States may use the token.
By taking this action, OFAC has effectively banned Tornado Cash from participating in one of the most important cryptocurrency markets.
Many owners of Tornado Cash’s native coin, TORN, also liquidated their investments in response to the news. From its high closing of $30.25 on August 7th, TORN has fallen 87.03% to its current price.
Tornado Cash Linked To Nefarious Activities
Even before the OFAC decided to add Tornado Cash to its special list, TORN had been linked to multiple high-value crypto crimes.
The Lazarus Group, perpetrators of one of the largest crypto thefts in history, employed TORN as part of their plot to conceal the true origin of their stolen funds. The breach was carried out on the Ronin Network, an Ethereum-based sidechain.
In March of 2022, the network hosted game Axie Infinity, which saw its highest player count. Because of this, malicious actors like the Lazarus Group were able to zero in on the system and the game with relative ease. The theft led to the loss of 173,600 Ether and 25.5 million USDC.
The total dollar amount is $625,000,000. Later this year, the OFAC will penalize the project and all connected wallets due to this attack.
Sanctions Deal A Heavy Blow On TORN
It is hardly surprising that criminal actors have used Tornado Cash to launder stolen cryptocurrency. In the DeFi domain, mixers are special programs that ostensibly enhance privacy by blending transactions, so obscuring the money’s path from point A to point B.
In 2019, more than $7 billion worth of cryptocurrency was laundered using Tornado Cash, according to a U.S. Treasury Department report.
As of this writing, the sanctions have a significant impact on TORN. According to a source, there are currently only 100 unique users on the network.
After the announcement of the sanctions, transactions in excess of $100,000 became practically nonexistent.
TORN is trading just above the 38.20% Fib retracement level at the moment. This level will support the price of the crypto due to the close correlation between the buying and selling quantities of bulls and bears.
As the sanction dismantles the project, it is only a matter of time till it hits zero.
