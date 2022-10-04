News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson bounces back with ‘monster’ game after two lean weeks
For two straight games, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t have many catches. But he also didn’t have any temper tantrums.
After having nine receptions for a career-high 184 yards in the opener against Green Bay, Jefferson had just nine catches for 62 yards in Weeks 2 and 3 while facing plenty of double teams. But he bounced back to catch 10 passes for 147 yards in Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London and was named Man of the Match.
During his two games with limited production, Jefferson said he kept any frustration he had to himself. He said after Sunday’s game that’s because he has matured and become more of a leader in his third season.
“Not getting frustrated, not having those temper tantrums on the sideline when I’m not getting my way,’’ Jefferson said of the difference from his first two years.
Jefferson saw a lot less double teams against the Saints, who used four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore on him. But Jefferson won the majority of the battles between the two, and head coach Kevin O’Connell was quite pleased with that.
“(It) obviously was great to get him those touches and those plays (Sunday) to get back where he belongs within our offense having a ton of success,’’ O’Connell said Monday.
Jefferson was pivotal down the stretch for the Vikings (3-1). After they fell behind for the first time in the game early in the fourth quarter, he gave them a 25-22 lead on a 3-yard run with 4:15 left. Later, with the score tied 25-25, he caught a 39-yard pass down the left sideline that set up Greg Joseph’s 47-yard go-ahead field goal with 24 seconds remaining.
“He has had two monster performances and two performances where the statistical numbers weren’t there, and I take as much ownership over that as anybody,’’ O’Connell said.
O’Connell worked to create ways for Jefferson to again catch plenty of balls. Through it all, he was pleased with how Jefferson responded to having just six catches for 48 yards in Week 2 at Philadelphia and just three catches for 14 yards in Week 3 against Detroit.
“What I love about it and what I thought showed that leadership was Justin’s ability to continue to be a positive force within the huddle,’’ O’Connell said.
RED-ZONE ISSUES
Entering Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings will address their red-zone issues. They had five trips inside the 20 on Sunday, but they came away with just two touchdowns along with three Greg Joseph field goals.
“I obviously got to be better for us and put us in the best possible situations and scenarios with my play calls,’’ O’Connell said.
Overall, Joseph had five field goals in five attempts.
“We don’t want to kick five field goals, we want to score touchdowns,’’ quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the game. “I think that more success in the red zone would have enabled us to pull away a little bit. That was a disappointment.”
Cousins completed 25 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His play this season has been solid but not spectacular.
“It’s still four weeks in to a new offensive system to him. …. I think Kirk’s going to continue to be more consistent,’’ O’Connell said.
BRIEFLY
O’Connell said safety Harrison Smith, who was hurt in the final minute against the Saints, has made a “full recovery” after he had “something that was very painful happen to him … in the midsection area.” … After he threw a 13-yard completion to rookie Jalen Nailor on a fake punt Sunday, punter Ryan Wright said Monday, “My phone’s blown up a little bit. I’ve had to put it on do not disturb.” It was the first catch of of Nailor’s NFL career. … The Vikings will run into familiar faces against Chicago in defensive tackle Armon Watts and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who both were waived in August and claimed by the Bears. Watts had his first Chicago start Sunday at the New York Giants, but Smith-Marsette has played sparingly, having done little else other than return one kickoff for 17 yards.
Hubble hubble, toil and trouble • TechCrunch
Hello and welcome to Max Q. Hope all of our Florida readers stayed safe during Hurricane Ian – thinking of you guys. In this problem:
- How the Space Coast prepared for the storm
- Humans: 1, Asteroids: 0
- News from Astra, Firehawk Aerospace and more
By the way… We are a few weeks away from TechCrunch disrupts, which returns live and in person to San Francisco from October 18-20. Use this link to benefit from a 15% reduction on passes (excluding online and exhibition).
Florida’s Space Coast has battened down the hatches in preparation for the arrival of the extremely powerful and slow-moving Hurricane Ian, with officials rolling rockets to the safety of hangars and delaying launches until the storm passes.
On Wednesday afternoon, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center (KSC) entered HURCON I, indicating that sustained winds of 50 knots are likely within 12 hours. In light of these impending conditions, all non-essential facilities have closed and the majority of staff have been sent home. NASA also made the critical decision to roll back the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft from the launch pad to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) on Monday, giving employees plenty of time to move safely safety the huge launch system before the storm. Rollback, while indisputably necessary, will affect possible launch opportunities for the Artemis I lunar mission. It seems likely that the next possible launch window will not be earlier than November.
Private companies with facilities on the Space Coast, including Relativity Space, United Launch Alliance and SpaceX, also secured their assets in hangars ahead of the storm’s arrival. Two launches – NASA’s Crew-5, which was to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, and United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V launch of two SES communications satellites – have also been postponed.
In an update, a NASA spokesperson writing on KSC’s Twitter page tweeted that minimal damage was reported in most operational facilities.
In a major victory for humanity, NASA managed to crash a vending machine-sized satellite into a small asteroid, in what the agency called the “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” (DART). . The target asteroid, Dimorphos, is part of a two-asteroid system; while neither was in danger of hitting Earth, the space agency saw them as an opportunity to test whether we humans could redirect an asteroid that has been targeting Earth. After all, it’s happened before – just ask the dinosaurs.
NASA launched DART last November, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 to send the satellite on its collision course with Dimorphos. The DART spacecraft slammed into the lunar asteroid at a speed of about 4 miles per second Monday evening at 7:14 p.m. ET, with the impact confirmed in a series of images from its onboard camera.
More news from TC…
- astra will no longer send remaining NASA TROPICS payloads into space, but will instead launch other “comparable” science missions for the agency, the company announced Wednesday. The change to the launch agreement comes just over three months after Astra’s first TROPICS launch ended in failure after the upper stage was shut down before delivering the payload to orbit.
- astra also announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer to help the company navigate a new capital market landscape as it seeks to expand its launch and propulsion businesses.
- The FCC passed new rules that commercial satellite operators must ensure their spacecraft are de-orbited no later than five years after the end of their mission, in hopes of reducing the amount of ‘space junk’ in orbit of the earth.
- Firehawk Aerospace developed new rocket engines, a stable solid fuel to power them, and landed millions in new funding to take the company through the next round of tests to its first demonstration launch into the atmosphere.
- SpaceX and Nasa signed a new agreement to study the feasibility of sending a private crew to the Hubble Space Telescope, in order to boost the telescope’s orbit. Such a mission could extend the operational life of the telescope up to 20 years.
…and beyond
- ARK Investan investment firm run by Cathie Woods, used two of its funds to buy about 729,000 shares of Rocket Lab.
- Astroscale The UK subsidiary has opened a new 20,000 square foot satellite manufacturing facility in Oxfordshire which it is calling “Zeus”.
- Bryce Tech released its quarterly launch report, finding that SpaceX launched nearly 500 spacecraft in the second quarter; a Chinese launch company and Rocket Lab tied for second place, launching 36 spacecraft each.
- A congressional subcommittee hotly following the Federal Aviation Administration’s investigation into the anomaly that led to a booster failure on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.
- Firefly Aerospace last launch attempt was washed at T-0, and the launcher automatically shut down shortly after ignition. The company is “reviewing the data to determine [its] next launch window.
- Sierra Space is considering a public offering to fund its private space station ambitions.
- SpaceX achieved its fastest launch pad rotation ever, completing two launches in just six days from the same platform.
- world spire received $4 million from the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration to fund the development and demonstration of an in-orbit hyperspectral microwave sensor.
- Stellar Link made more than 1 million user terminalsSpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.
- STOKE Space Technologies won a $1 million grant of the National Science Foundation to test its metallic heat shield technology.
- The National Recognition Office awarded study contracts for commercial radio frequency remote sensing to six companies: Aurora Insight, HawkEye 360, Kleos Space, PredaSAR, Spire Global and Umbra Lab.
- The British space agency awarded two contracts to ClearSpace and Astroscale to demonstrate debris removal in space. The contracts are worth £2.25 million ($2.4 million) and £1.7 million ($1.8 million) respectively.
Max Q is brought to you by me, Aria Alamalhodaei. If you enjoy reading Max Q, consider passing it on to a friend.
Escaped Connecticut Inmate Forenza Murphy Nabbed At His Birthday Party In Georgia
31-year-old Forenza Murphy‘s birthday was cut short after he was re-arrested during his celebration at a family member’s house in Georgia. A fugitive celebrating birthday?
According to the report, Forenza was serving four years sentence for robbery at the Connecticut Department of Correction. He escaped on August 8th and has been on the run ever since.
Strikingly, on 2nd October, authorities received a tip-off suggesting that Forenza was celebrating his birthday in Georgia at a family member’s house. The police rushed to the said location and arrested Murphy while in the birthday mood. Forenza wants to be the main character but Connecticut authorities are not having it.
Presently, Murphy is in Henry County Jail and is expected to face additional charges.
Via Vlad:
Authorities reportedly arrested a fugitive on the run while he was in Georgia this past Saturday. The man—31-year-old Forenza Murphy, was allegedly at a family member’s house celebrating his birthday.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement, and deputies received a tip that Murphy was with family members, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
Murphy was reportedly serving a four-year prison sentence for robbery at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house. The man left the halfway house without permission and had been on the run since August 8, 2022.
Sheriff Reginald Scandrett spoke on the matter, saying, “If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail, and we won’t stop until you’re caught.” Murphy is now facing additional charges following being booked at the Henry County Jail.
Murphy messed up and won’t celebrate many more birthdays with his family, but his cellmates will obviously be there to help ease boredom on his B-day since he loves birthdays so much.
The post Escaped Connecticut Inmate Forenza Murphy Nabbed At His Birthday Party In Georgia appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Gleyber Torres a late scratch from Monday’s game due to being ‘under the weather’, Judge in lineup for 53rd straight day
ARLINGTON — Gleyber Torres was a late scratch from the Yankees’ lineup on Monday as they began a four-game series over the next three days. Torres was in the original lineup playing second and hitting third. Aaron Boone said that he was just “not feeling great, under the weather.”
With the Yankees having clinched the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs and already won the AL East, this is the time to take those days to get better. The Yankees’ manager is going to try and get some players days off. That started Monday night with Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader and Jose Trevino having the night off.
But, Aaron Judge was back in there for his 53rd consecutive start and still chasing history. Judge is tied with Roger Maris for the AL and Yankees single-season home run record of 61.
And he may stay in there until he hits No. 62, Boone indicated.
“A lot is contingent on that. So I don’t have a plan in place yet. He’s in there today. And then we’ll just, he and I’ll get together after the game and have those conversations and decide what the best course is moving forward,” Boone said.
Judge has four more games to try and set a new mark. He is hitting .233 with one homer, 18 walks and 14 strikeouts since hitting his 60th homer on September 20. The Yankees’ slugger has reached base safely in 30 straight games, dating back to Aug. 29 in Anaheim when he hit his 50th homer. He’s slashing .398/.562/.847 with 20 extra base hits, 21 RBI, 30 runs and 37 walks in that span.
The Yankees do have a five-day break that comes with the first-round bye in the playoffs, which Boone takes into consideration when playing Judge.
“Yeah, so I’m not worried about the physical part of it. Sure, I’d love for him to do it and then really be able to get him out of there, but for right now moving forward, these next few days, they’ll just be him and I kind of get together after the game.”
Boone said there is a chance that Judge could play both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader if he hasn’t reached 62 homers.
NO NEWS IS?
Ron Marinaccio had an MRI, CT scan and an examination on his right shin Monday morning and did not rejoin the team in Texas before the game.
“It’s just reading it and what it means,” Boone said. “He’s not here. So we’ll see what we have here. Hopefully, we’ll know something in the next couple hours.”
Marinaccio has stepped up, making 40 appearances and pitching to a 2.05 ERA in his rookie season.
LEMAHIEU FEELS READY
DJ LeMahieu has played just twice since missing 21 games with right big and second-toe inflammation, but the veteran infielder thinks he will be able to play effectively in the playoffs.
“It feels a little bit better than a couple of weeks ago. But I don’t think it’s gonna go away,” LeMahieu said. “So I just have to manage it.”
LeMahieu has these four games, which he’d like to play in, to get his timing back. He will also have the five-day break between the end of the regular series and the Division Series.
“It’s still too early. I mean, these few days here will be important to have him back in there today,” Boone said. “I’ll probably play in just half or two thirds of the game today. So we’ll just continue to see what it looks like and how it’s bouncing back.”
LeMahieu, who has four years left on his $90 million deal with the Yankees, has been a key cog in the Bombers offense the last few years. The contact hitter, who won the batting title in 2020, usually leads off. The Bombers missed his presence last season when he was shut down in September with a sports hernia.
()
Ashanti Reveals Her New Body While Her Fans Await Her New Song And 41st Birthday
In a world where nearly everyone is a plastic surgery lover, it is admirable to see icons like Ashanti advocating body positivity such as exercising and healthy eating.
The “Foolish” singer prior to her new song release and 41st birthday has revealed a new body that fans are proud of and admire. According to her rep, it’s an all-natural body kind courtesy of dieting and exercise.
The rep also added that the 41-year-old award-winning singer has lost a whopping 15 pounds so fans should get ready for a dazzling body in a few days. Looks like Ashanti is going all Adele on us and we can’t wait.
Via Media Take Out:
‘R&B singer Ashanti turns 41 years old in just a few days. And according to Ashanti’s reps, she’s been dieting heavily and working out religiously to make sure that her body is in tip top shape when she rings in a new born year.
Oh, and Ashanti’s people wanted Media Take Out to know that she lost 15 pounds all of her body parts are 100% natural.
Media Take Out learned that Ashanti is planning on releasing some new music – and re-record some of her old tracks, and plans a new world tour to go along with it.
Here is more on Ashanti’s career:
In 2002, Ashanti released her eponymous debut album, which sold over 505,000 copies throughout the U.S. in its first week of release. The album earned her many awards, including eight Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and a Grammy Award in 2003 for Best Contemporary R&B Album. The album has since been certified triple platinum in the United States and sold six million copies worldwide by the end of 2003.
The lead single for the album, “Foolish”, was a critical and commercial success; it reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. With “Foolish”, she became the second artist (after The Beatles) to have their first three chart entries in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. Ashanti wrote and sang for Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix)”, which also reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.
Aside from music, Ashanti has also acted in various productions. In 2005, she made her feature film debut in Coach Carter alongside Samuel L. Jackson, as well as starring as Dorothy Gale in the made-for-television film The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, which attracted nearly 8 million viewers when it premiered. She has since appeared in the films John Tucker Must Die (2006) and Resident Evil: Extinction (2007).
Can we all take inspiration from the award-winning singer, pay attention to our diet and add a little exercise?
Now here is a video of Ashanti showing off her new body on Instagram:
The post Ashanti Reveals Her New Body While Her Fans Await Her New Song And 41st Birthday appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Magic’s Paolo Banchero makes preseason debut; Franz Wagner sits vs. Grizzlies
Paolo Banchero has experienced many firsts since the Orlando Magic selected him with the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft.
His first summer-league game, media day and practice during training camp have been notable moments.
Now he can add his preseason NBA debut to the list — Monday night’s exhibition at the Memphis Grizzlies.
“Obviously, it’s something I’ve been waiting for for a while,” Banchero said ahead of Monday’s game. “Excited to get on an NBA court in an NBA arena and just play a game. I’ve been waiting for a long time. Summer league was a step, but it wasn’t the real thing. So, happy to be here.”
In addition to the already-known absences of Markelle Fultz (left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee), Admiral Schofield (sore left knee) and Franz Wagner (rest after EuroBasket play) were ruled out for Monday.
“A lot of that is monitoring his workload,” coach Jamahl Mosley said of Wagner. “He averaged about 29 minutes over there and just getting acclimated back to what we’re doing here. Making sure we’re staying on top of it.”
Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. started against Memphis.
Monday’s game was the first of five preseason games the Magic will play before kicking off the regular season against the Pistons on Oct. 19 in Detroit.
Orlando will play the Spurs in San Antonio Thursday in its next preseason game before matching up against the Mavericks in Dallas Friday.
The Magic wrap up their preseason slate with home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
For second-year coach Mosley, preseason is about experimenting with different lineups and combinations while also continuing to lay the foundation that was started last season and seeing where players’ understandings of the team’s concepts are.
“It’s our ability to see if they’re grasping the things we’ve asked from them from last year,” Mosley said. “The level of consistency we’re asking them to play with; how they do things from what we learned last year. That’s the idea of leveling up — making sure they understand what we put in and how fast they can pick it up.”
Radio announcer
Ahead of Monday’s game, the Magic officially named Jake Chapman as Orlando’s radio play-by-play announcer.
Chapman began his career with the Magic in 2006 as a radio intern before serving as the team’s radio producer from 2009-14.
He’s entering his 10th season with the Magic after stints as the pregame and postgame host and executive producer of the Detroit Pistons Radio Network and a producer and host for 92.3 The Fan and the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.
Chapman, who returned to the Magic in 2019, also serves as the team’s radio producer, pregame and postgame radio host for the Magic Radio Network.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
