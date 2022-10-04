News
Wall Street hits best day since summer, S&P 500 up 2.6% – Orange County Register
By DAMIAN J. TROIS and STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street hit its best day in months on Monday in a rally of widespread relief after surprisingly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive in raising interest rates.
The 2.6% jump in the S&P 500 was the biggest since July, the latest swing in a scattered market that has mostly fallen this year on worries about a possible global recession. Wall Street’s main health measure was coming off its worst month since the coronavirus crashed through markets in early 2020 and is still down nearly 23% for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.3% in Monday’s broad-based rally that swept the vast majority of U.S. stocks higher.
Stocks took inspiration from the bond market, where yields fell to ease some of the pressure on markets this year. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other types of loans, fell to 3.64% from 3.83% on Friday night. It hit 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.
A weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing report, along with data showing a drop in construction shipments from July to August, helped boost markets. While this may sound daunting for the economy, it could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be as aggressive in raising interest rates to combat high inflation that is hurting household finances.
By raising rates, the Fed makes it more expensive to buy a house, a car, or most other things bought on credit. The hope is to slow the economy just enough to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising so quickly. But the Fed also risks causing a recession if it goes too far.
The Fed has already cut its main overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, from virtually zero last March. Most traders expect it to be more than a percentage point higher early next year.
The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.11% from 4.27% on weaker-than-expected reports on the economy.
Besides stocks, falling rates are also driving up the prices of everything from cryptocurrencies to gold, which can suddenly look a bit more attractive when bonds are bringing in less income.
Shares of high-growth companies and particularly risky or expensive investments were the most affected by rate changes. Bitcoin rebounded on Monday on the reprieve in yields, while tech stocks made the biggest push to lift the S&P 500. Apple and Microsoft both rose more than 3%.
In total, the S&P 500 climbed 92.81 points to close at 3,678.43. The Dow gained 765.38 to 29,490.89 and the Nasdaq rose 239.82 to 10,815.43.
Still, cross-currents continue to run through the markets, and analysts largely expect the sharp swings in prices to continue.
Crude oil prices jumped on Monday amid speculation that major oil-producing nations could soon announce production cuts. This adds upward pressure on inflation.
It also lifted shares of energy companies to strong gains. Exxon Mobil jumped 5.3% and Chevron 5.6%.
Monday’s rally came despite an 8.6% decline for Tesla, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks due to its massive market value. The electric vehicle maker delivered fewer vehicles from July to September than investors expected.
More turmoil for the markets could arrive on Friday, when the latest update on the US job market is released. Along with its inflation reports, the US government jobs report has been one of the most anticipated data on Wall Street each month.
This will be the last jobs report before the Fed makes its next interest rate decision, scheduled for Nov. 2, and continued strength would give the central bank more leeway to keep rising. Traders say the most likely move is a fourth straight increase of a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual move.
For markets to meaningfully move higher, many investors say they need a break in inflation that forces the Fed to back off its aggressive course.
Such hopes of a Fed “pivot” by investors have resurfaced several times this year, only to be dashed by renewed accelerations in inflation.
But with financial market tensions mounting as central banks around the world hike rates in concert, conditions have entered “the danger zone where the ‘bad things’ are happening,” according to Michael Wilson, equity strategist. at Morgan Stanley.
This could cause the Fed to wink at some point. The problem, says Wilson, is that another force weighing on the markets could soon manifest itself: falling corporate earnings.
A series of challenges ranging from rising interest rates to the rise in the value of the U.S. dollar could set things in motion for “the freight train of impending earnings recession,” he wrote in a statement. report. Companies are now preparing to report in the coming weeks how much they earned over the summer, and analysts have lowered their expectations.
___
AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.
Brooks’ trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning with jury selection. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison. But he withdrew that plea in September and l ast week persuaded Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to let him represent himself.
Before prospective jurors were led into the courtroom Monday morning, Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow, saying he didn’t recognize the state of Wisconsin or Dorow as a judge. Dorow called a recess and sent Brooks back to his cell.
It went on like that throughout the morning, with Dorow calling Brooks back into court only for him to again become disruptive. He repeatedly asked Dorow to state her name and questioned the court’s jurisdiction.
Dorow warned Brooks that if he continues to be disruptive she could appoint an attorney to the case. She ultimately called 10 recesses before ordering him to participate via video from another room. He was unmuted and allowed to ask questions of a jail administrator about when he received discovery documents after Dorow allowed him to act as his own attorney.
The jury selection process finally began at about 2 p.m.
Dorow said in court documents that she anticipates calling 340 prospective jurors. The selection process could last three or four days, she said, before 16 jurors are finally selected. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.
News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh doubles down, stands by his fourth-down decision late in 23-20 loss to Bills
A day after a gusty call backfired, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he stands by his decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal instead of asking Justin Tucker to kick a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
“I feel the same way as I felt during the game and after the game,” he said Monday.
Harbaugh reiterated the explanation he gave in the minutes after the loss, saying there is “nothing less safe” than a three-point lead against an offense as good as Buffalo’s. He said if the Ravens had scored to go up 27-20, “I think we have a better chance of defending that.”
Instead, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception, and the Bills started from their 20-yard line instead of from the 2-yard line, where they would have been if Jackson simply threw an incompletion.
Harbaugh took widespread criticism from fans and analysts in the wake of the loss but said he had no regrets about steering away from the “safe decision” of kicking a field goal.
As he reviewed the end of the game, he also noted that outside linebacker Odafe Oweh made the correct play when he went for a strip on Bills running back Devin Singletary in the final two minutes. The Ravens wanted to let Singletary score, even help him into the end zone, so they could get the ball back. But Harbaugh said Singletary was going down on his own, so Oweh was right to try for the turnover. The Bills ultimately ran the clock down before kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
As for cornerback Marcus Peters’ outburst on the sideline, which ended with him screaming and throwing his helmet to the ground, Harbaugh said he’s not concerned about lingering tension.
“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any issues at all.”
()
News
When Nature Calls! Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert To Poo Backstage
We all have bowel problems sometimes, right? Well, 23-year-old controversial Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X experienced some and decided to handle it unusually. And looking at his persona, we aren’t surprised.
During one of his shows at Atlanta in Coca-Cola Roxy, Lil Nas X did the unthinkable by talking to his attendees and waiting for his performance while taking a poo backstage. Of all the professional ways to go about this, Lil Nas decided to go cheugy.
Well, the rapper apologized to his fans and pleaded that he needed a minute or two to address his troubles or demons as he referred to them later.
Via Media Take Out:
Lil Nas X Atlanta concert last night started a little later than expected for fans. And that’s because the rapper/pop star had a serious issue with his bowels, Media Take Out has learned.
And Lil Nas X decided to “share” his uncomfortable experience with his fans via Twitter, who were anxiously awaiting his performance.
The rapper candidly told Atlanta concertgoers in the middle of a show Thursday that he needed a bathroom break.
“I’m backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean s–t, so please forgive me,” the rapper said, adding he only needed “a minute or two” on the toilet.
“I’ll be right back,” the Grammy winner, 23, promised in a viral video filmed by an audience member.
On Friday, the songwriter took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn’t kidding about delaying to drop a deuce.
The “Old Town Road” singer began his “Long Live Montero” tour last month. Making headlines for his response to the Christian “street ministry” protesters who were gathered outside of his Boston show on Sept. 18.
“So people [sic] were protesting my concert last night,” Lil Nas X wrote via TikTok. “So we brought them pizza.”
But that’s not all that happened that night. Lil Nas X claims that “one of the homophobes was hot” and he “accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”
Meanwhile, we can all admire Lil Nas X’s bravery as this is enough to prevent some artists from performing but he handled it, though not professionally but he still did.
Here is the video of Lil Nas X doing his thing backstage:
The post When Nature Calls! Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert To Poo Backstage appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
By TRISHA AHMED
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor’s office announced Monday.
The state will start sending out the payments on Wednesday. The Legislature approved a total of $500 million for eligible applicants, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in April.
“To a working family, $500 is very meaningful … it will be a boost for my family and many other families,” said Gene Sparks, an EMT who worked at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee during the pandemic.
Many frontline workers faced long shifts, uncertain procedures and constant threats of infection that kept them worried throughout the day and sleepless at night during the first year of COVID-19, he added.
“The payments made this week should only be the start of the gratitude that our state shows,” Sparks said. “But today, we take a moment to pause and celebrate this win.”
Nearly 1.2 million applications were submitted during the 45-day application period this summer. The state approved 1,025,655 of them, which means the individual payments will be $487.45.
Every person who applied will receive an email by Wednesday informing them of whether or not they were approved, and next steps, said Nicole Blissenbach, temporary commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Frontline workers who chose direct deposit should get their money within seven to 10 business days; those who chose to get their payments via debit cards will get them within three to four weeks.
The money is subject to federal income tax but not state income tax, Blissenbach added.
State officials originally estimated the final pool of qualified workers would be around 667,000 with payments of about $750 apiece, but applications exceeded expectations.
Democrats pushed for $1 billion in payments but eventually compromised with Republicans for $500 million. The deal marked one of the few big bipartisan successes of the 2022 legislative session, which was marked mostly by stalemates over how to spend a $9.25 billion budget surplus.
Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing.
“I’m just happy that we’ll finally get this payment,” said Keith Farr, a meat cutter at a Lunds & Byerlys supermarket.
He said a particularly difficult time was during the stay-at-home order when his three daughters — ages 16, 13 and 10 — were at home and attending school online at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It required more food. It was hard for the girls to stay focused. It was tough,” Farr said. His wife stopped working in order to support their daughters, “and it cut our income in half at the time that it was most needed.”
Farr said he plans to use his frontline worker check toward rent. He said he would’ve liked the check to be a little bit more, but that the $487 is better than nothing.
When asked if legislators might approve more money for frontline workers, given that Democrats had to settle for less than they wanted, Democratic Rep. Cedric Frazier, of New Hope, said, “I personally believe we should take more action … but we’ll have to see what that looks like in the next session.”
Democratic Sen. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, added that frontline worker pay is an important provision, but the state is still experiencing workforce shortages in education, nursing homes and health care — issues that also require attention from legislators.
___
Associated Press reporter Steve Karnowski contributed to this story. Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.
News
The bones discovered were not those of Alexis Gabe, according to his family
Bones discovered in Amador County last week briefly gave hope to the family of a missing woman, but her father has since said they were told the remains were not human.
Alexis Gabe, 24, of Oakley, was last seen in January when she visited her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, at his home in Antioch, authorities said. Police believe Jones killed Gabe, abandoned his car and threw away his cell phone. He was the prime suspect in the case but was fatally shot by police in June in Washington state as officers attempted to arrest him in connection with Gabe’s disappearance, according to his family.
Gabe’s father, Gwyn Gabe, told Bay Area news station KGO on Sunday that Jones made a map showing where the woman’s body is buried. He said the map included handwritten notes that began at Jones’ sister’s house in Vacaville and ended somewhere in the town of Pioneer, Amador County.
On Wednesday, search volunteers found a set of bones in the city, about 50 miles east of Sacramento. Gabe drove there on Saturday as investigators examined the find.
But in a Facebook post on Monday, Gabe said the bones weren’t human. He shared a statement from the sheriff’s department about the find that was sent to the family.
“There was animal hair around one of the bones, but out of an abundance of caution, a forensic anthropologist was contacted,” the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement to the family. “The forensic anthropologist was able to quickly determine that the bones were not from a human being. We have no bones in our possession that are believed to be human and we have not sent any for DNA analysis. .
Gabe concluded by saying, “Another false alarm. Let’s continue the search.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to email or phone requests for comment on Monday.
“We just want to find her remains so we can bring her home,” Gabe told Mercury News on Sunday.
Police believe Jones killed Alexis Gabe in late January when she visited him in Antioch. His car was found abandoned in Oakley with the key in the ignition and the door open. In February, a search party found her cell phone case in a field near Jones’ home. A broken screensaver that contained his DNA was also located, according to the newspaper.
When they attempted to take him into custody in connection with Gabe’s disappearance, Jones lunged at officers with a knife, police said.
A $100,000 reward is offered to help find Gabe. A Facebook page run by family and friends regularly posts updates on the case, including from law enforcement, as well as copies of notes allegedly written by Jones.
In a recent update, Gwyn Gabe posted a video of his wife stopping along a road to check out bags strewn along the side.
“Whenever she sees black trash bags on the side of the road, she always stops to look and get emotional. It breaks my heart. Hope we meet Alexis soon. Please God helps us. We just want to wake up from this nightmare and get back to normal life,” Gabe wrote.
In the video, Rowena Gabe can be heard sobbing as she walks back to her car.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakley Police Department at (925) 625-8060.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Isiah Kiner-Falefa happy Rangers traded him to the Bronx: ‘I was really excited that they gave me the opportunity’
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is ready for this year to come full circle.
The Yankees shortstop began the year in Arlington, working out with plans to be the Rangers third baseman. He got traded to the Twins as soon as the lockout was over and figured since Minnesota came to play the Rangers a month into the season, he’d just grab some things from his home then. Seven months and a spring training trade to the Yankees later, Kiner-Falefa is finally going to be able to get back to his apartment and grab the things he left behind.
And he’s happy he will be packing for the playoffs — which would not be the case if his year had not begun with so many twists and turns.
“That’s where I spent the offseason so I have a lot of familiarity there. And it’ll just be a good bridge to the postseason for me,” Kiner-Falefa said. “It’ll be good to go back to that kind of finish that chapter. At the same time, I will probably feel good going back and then give me some confidence going into the postseason.”
Kiner-Falefa has had an up and down first year with the Yankees. He has made some spectacular defensive plays and booted some big plays.
“He’s better when he doesn’t have to think too much,” one scout said.
After a slow start, Kiner-Falefa has had an offensive season that is what could be expected. He is slashing .263/.315/.331 with four home runs, 20 doubles and 48 RBI.
The Rangers certainly treated him like he was disposable after they signed Corey Seager to play shortstop, Marcus Semien to play second base and they had a prospect coming up in the third base lane. Kiner-Falefa insists there isn’t any bitterness from his days with the Rangers, but it is clear he is glad not to be here any more.
“I was really excited that they gave me the opportunity,” Kiner-Falefa said. “They traded me. I could still be there on the losing team. So I’m actually really happy to get out of there, but in a good way. They gave me an opportunity. I felt like I put my best foot forward there and they kind of rewarded that instead of holding on to me. So I have no ill will.”
But Kiner-Falefa said he does hope the Yankees get their 100th win there and that it will be nice to return on a playoff-bound team.
It’s a different Rangers leadership than the one that let him go. Chris Woodward was fired as manager and long-time general manager Jon Daniels was also let go.
“It’s just gonna be a little different with JD and Woody but at the same time, I’m really happy for Tony Beasley,” Kiner-Falefa said of the interim manager. “He’s a great guy. He’s always a really, really good guy. And it was so weird because he always seemed like he was like, everyone’s kind of like dad. He’s like a father figure for a lot of the guys there. So now that he’s managing, I just want to see how he’s doing and see if he’s changed.”
For Kiner-Falefa it will be the first time he has talked to his former teammates and coaches since the Rangers were in New York early in May.
“I haven’t talked to anybody over there. Just because we’ve been so focused here on our own stuff and my own personal stuff, too,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So, yeah, it’s just it’d be nice to just go and see some of those guys… and nice to be going to the playoffs and they’re not so I mean.”
()
