Who is Brazil’s former socialist presidential candidate?

BRASILIA, Brazil — Although Brazilian pollsters are widely predicting a first-round victory for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro fared much better than expected, forcing his leftist opponent to a runoff. at the end of the month.

Yet to many international observers it may seem odd that Lula is even in the running, given his recent corruption conviction.

“I expected the corruption charges [against Lula] play a greater role than them. But they certainly had some weight with the electorate,” Tiago Cortez, political adviser to the Republican Party of Brazil, told Fox News Digital.

Cortez also pointed out that Lula is very popular in elite circles: “Lula is highly favored by the media, the artistic class and part of the business world, which has spent a decade enjoying favorable treatment by the through the National Development Bank. These are sectors that end up making a big financial and media contribution” to his campaign.

The charges against Lula and the Workers’ Party stem from a widespread influence peddling and kickback scheme perpetrated by the huge Brazilian construction company, Odebrecht, which has been accused of lavishing campaign funds to political parties across Latin America in exchange for lucrative construction and infrastructure contracts.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN BRAZIL: JAIR BOLSONARO PROVES POLLS ARE INCORRECT AND FORCES SOCIALIST OPPONENT TO RUN-OFF

Marcelo Odebrecht alleged that Lula lobbied foreign governments on behalf of the company in exchange for bribes; the company allegedly distributed more than $230 million in kickbacks to politicians across the region.

Following Odebrecht’s initial investigation, Brazilian police began investigating Lula and the Workers’ Party regarding a similar scheme involving state oil company Petrobras, alleging that the company funded Lula’s campaign by exchange for favorable treatment.

Investigators uncovered a massive scheme in which money flowed into the Workers’ Party coffers of some of the country’s biggest companies via kickbacks and kickbacks. Joao Vaccari Neto, treasurer of the Workers’ Party, was charged with corruption and money laundering and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As the investigation wound down on Lula and his close associates, President Dilma Rousseff (who succeeded Lula as president) appointed him chief of staff in an attempt to protect him from prosecution, as some government employees enjoy limited immunity from prosecution under Brazilian law. Eventually, his appointment to the post was rejected by a Brazilian judge, who viewed it as a thinly veiled attempt to avoid prosecution.

A LEFT-WING VICTORY IN BRAZIL’S ELECTIONS COULD BE THE LIFELINE CUBA, VENEZUELA NEEDS NOW

In September 2016, the ball fell, as Lula was accused of leading the whole scheme and faced a corruption indictment in Curitiba, Parana, under the auspices of Judge Sergio Moro.

The ensuing trial polarized Brazil along political lines, as Lula and Rousseff called on supporters to take to the streets to protest what they saw as politically motivated persecution.

At one point, Lula faced no less than nine separate criminal charges, but he was ultimately found guilty and sentenced on corruption and money laundering charges related to $1.2 million worth of renovations on his beachfront apartment by construction company Grupo OAS, which in turn was said to have received big contracts from Petrobras orchestrated by Lula.

The case eventually went to Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, which in a narrow 6-5 decision upheld his conviction and ordered him to begin serving his sentence.

Lula’s incarceration sparked a massive “Lula Livre” or Free Lula campaign and led to an investigation into Judge Moro’s tactics.

Ultimately, Lula was never cleared of corruption charges. His conviction was overturned by the Federal Supreme Court on two technical points: first, alleging that Judge Moro acted improperly in communicating with the prosecution during Lula’s trial, and second, alleging that Moro lacked standing to try Lula in Curitiba, because Lula resided in Brasilia. at the time.

On April 15, 2021, the Federal Supreme Court, in an 8-3 decision, upheld an earlier decision overturning his convictions based on this reasoning. Lula only served 580 days of his 12-year sentence.

BRAZIL BOLSONARO LOCKED IN DIFFICULT RE-ELECTION BID WITH LEFT-FIGHTING CANDIDATE LULA LEADING IN POLLS

Bolsonaro’s camp argues that the Supreme Federal Court is biased because the overwhelming majority of its 11 justices were appointed by the Workers’ Party presidential administrations.

While Workers’ Party activists may believe in Lula’s innocence, few Brazilians seem to believe that Lula did nothing wrong. Nonetheless, nearly half voted for him on Sunday, and Lula is likely to remain the frontrunner heading into the second round at the end of the month.

Brazilians seem to widely believe that all politicians are corrupt. Lula’s larger-than-life personality seems to have been vindicated by the way he far outscored his slate of congressional and gubernatorial candidates.

Political analyst Flavio Morgenstern explained to Fox News Digital why Lula remains popular with the electorate: “Lula has a very strong ideological appeal in a country contaminated by socialist ideas”, adding: “He is the only charismatic figure left because of its already mythical past. »

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morgenstern also said that Lula, despite his background, would always have a working relationship with the United States, “With Biden, Lula would have an ally with some tension… his interest [in the U.S.] has always been purely economic”, but “Lula’s friends are even the enemies of the American left… of the communist dictatorships of Latin America, of China, of Russia, of the Palestinian Authority”.

Yet Lula, 76, was still the top earner in Sunday’s first round of voting as he headed into the second round as a favorite against President Bolsonaro. This even as many Brazilians voted for center-right or right-wing congressional and gubernatorial candidates but still swung left in the presidential election for him.