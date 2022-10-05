News
2 South American students and researchers identified as Kansas City homicide victims
Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak Streets in Kansas City. Both Behrensen and Guzman-Palma were pre-doctoral graduate students at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City. After Kansas City firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 5 a.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to the apartment to investigate a double homicide. Raul Gonzales was woken up Saturday morning by alarm sounds, then firefighters told him there was a fire in his building right across from him. been so close to something like this, and you know it’s just a sad situation all around,” he said. Gonzales said he knew his neighbors as Spanish speakers who liked to have friends over. “I just saw them hanging out, nothing really special besides that. They sat on their patio and talked on the phone. I sometimes got their mail in my mailbox, but other than that they were just normal,” he said. Stowers Institute leaders released a statement on Monday. “We are devastated by the tragic deaths of pre-doctoral researchers. of our class of 2020 and the vibrant members of our Stowers Institute community. Our deepest condolences go out to their families at this difficult time,” the statement said. The release also included biographical information on both students. Behrensen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Universidad Argentina de la Empressa and passed two years studying metabolic changes in fruit flies. This research allowed him to co-author a paper published in Scientific Reports. Behrensen’s hope was to continue his studies and focus his research on metabolism and the role that he plays in development. She dreamed of one day obtaining her postdoctoral degree and leading a research team by creating her own laboratory. Her classmates and professors at the Institute describe her as a brilliant young woman. who cared deeply about her work and her classmates.She was also an avid runner.Guzman Palma earned her baccalaur degree in science and post-baccalaureate degree in biochemistry at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. His first research project focused on spinal cord regeneration. Her hope was to continue her studies focusing on how cells interpret and integrate various types of cues and signals during development and eventually start her own lab after completing her PhD. and postdoctoral work. Guzman Palma’s classmates and professors at the institute describe him as a gentle soul with a genuine passion for science and biology. They said he enjoyed reading, watching movies and enjoying live music. Kansas City Police detectives have so far revealed no cause of death for Behrensen or Guzman Palma. No cause of fire was communicated either. No arrests have been made in this case.
Two South American students and researchers have been identified as homicide victims at the site of a fire in Kansas City.
Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak streets in Kansas City.
Both Behrensen and Guzman-Palma were pre-doctoral graduate students at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City.
After Kansas City firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 5 a.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to the apartment to investigate a double homicide.
Raul Gonzales was woken up Saturday morning by alarm sounds, then firefighters told him there was a fire in his building right across from him.
“It’s pretty crazy stuff, I’ve definitely never been this close to anything like this happening, and you know it’s just a sad situation all around,” he said.
Gonzales said he knew his neighbors as Spanish speakers who enjoyed having friends over at their apartment.
“I just saw them hanging around, nothing really good besides that. They sat on their patio and talked on the phone. I sometimes got their mail in my mailbox, but other than that they were just normal,” he said.
Stowers Institute leaders released a statement on Monday.
“We are devastated by the tragic deaths of pre-doctoral researchers. These researchers were members of our Class of 2020 and vibrant members of our Stowers Institute community. Our deepest condolences go out to their families at this difficult time,” the statement read.
The statement also included biographical information about the two students.
Behrensen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Argentina de la Empressa University and spent two years studying metabolic changes in fruit flies.
This research allowed him to co-author an article published in Scientific Reports.
Behrensen’s hope was to continue his studies and focus his research on metabolism and the role it plays in development. She dreamed of one day obtaining her postdoctoral degree and leading a research team by creating her own laboratory. Her classmates and teachers at the Institute describe her as a bright young woman who cared deeply about her work and her classmates. She was also an avid runner.
Guzman Palma earned his Bachelor of Science and post-baccalaureate degree in Biochemistry from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. His first research project focused on spinal cord regeneration. Her hope was to continue her studies focusing on how cells interpret and integrate various types of cues and signals during development and eventually start her own lab after completing her PhD. and postdoctoral work.
Guzman Palma’s classmates and professors at the institute describe him as a gentle soul with a genuine passion for science and biology. They said he enjoyed reading, watching movies, and loved live music.
So far, Kansas City police detectives have not released the cause of death for either Behrensen or Guzman Palma. No cause of fire was communicated either. No arrests have been made in this case.
Mets trying to balance optimism with reality
Count members of the Mets clubhouse as fans of the AppleTV show “Ted Lasso.”
The Mets failed to win the NL East this season, finishing second behind the Atlanta Braves and clinching the first NL wild card spot instead. But you won’t find anyone dwelling on the losses in the Mets’ clubhouse. They’re trying to look ahead and forget about the weekend sweep at the hands of the defending World Series champs as they host the Washington Nationals in the final three games of the regular season.
Or as famed fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso would say, they’re trying to be goldfish.
“I’ve said it before this year, but you have to be like a goldfish, and you have to just forget the day before and move on,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Tuesday afternoon before the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field. “You can definitely be dragged down a path of like, ‘Oh, you guys failed, you didn’t win the division and you let it slip out of your hands.’ Sure, you can say all those things.
“But you can also say all these positive things about how we have a chance to be a 100-win team, how we are in the playoffs after a six-year drought and we’ve done a lot of really good things individually, too.”
The 100-win mark is a particular point of emphasis for this team. It’s a meaningful benchmark in baseball to begin with, but for this particular franchise, it marks a new start of sorts. The Mets have only had three seasons of 100 or more wins in club history with the most recent coming in 1988.
There is no sense of failure among the group. They’ve been keeping it light and loose since returning from Atlanta. The clubhouse was mostly consumed with a heated game of pool before the game Tuesday and the atmosphere was upbeat. The goal is just to move on and put themselves in a position to succeed during the postseason.
The inspiration they’re drawing from? The 2021 Braves.
“We still know it’s a long shot to win the division,” Nimmo said. “But we’re in the playoffs and we have the chance to be a 100-win team. So there are a lot of good things that are still on the radar for us. We know that just getting into the playoffs gives you a chance. I mean, the Braves were a team that got hot last year.”
JAKE WILL WAIT
With the NL East race now over, the Mets will not use Jacob deGrom to pitch the regular season finale on Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter did not name a pitcher for Wednesday.
MINOR LEAGUE AWARDS
The club announced their minor league player of the year awards Tuesday, naming third baseman Brett Baty the player of the year and right-hander Dominic Hamel the pitcher of the year. Infielder Jesus Baez and outfielder Dyron Campos were named the Mets’ DSL complex players of the Year while right-hander Wilson Esterlin received the pitcher of the year award in the same category.
()
Gerrit Cole records nine punchouts in 3-2 loss, now holds Yankees single-season record with 257 strikeouts
ARLINGTON — Gerrit Cole rushed to Globe Life Field Tuesday afraid he had missed it.
The Yankees ace was making his final start of the regular season in the nightcap of a split doubleheader, but like almost everyone else heading to the ballpark he didn’t want to miss Aaron Judge make history.
“I actually arrived late to the first game today and I was panicked, for sure. I was like [Rangers starter Jon] Gray is gonna throw him a heater first pitch and like we’re in business,” Cole said, imagining missing Judge’s historic 62nd home run that would break the American League single-season record. “You know, [Rangers GM] Chris Young [had said] ‘we’re not gonna walk him,’ so, I was panicked.”
Cole got there in time to see Judge hit No. 62 in the first inning of the nightcap and then went out and made some history of his own. Cole struck out nine to break the Yankees’ single-season strikeout record . Cole’s first inning strikeout of Nathaniel Lowe was his 249th of the season, surpassing the 248 that Ron Guidry racked up in 1978.
Cole finished with nine punchouts on the night and 257 on the season.
“It’s hard to put into words when you think about the Yankees, oftentimes you’re reminded of the legends that live in Monument Park and the accomplishments that they’ve had and the type of players that they were and what they did for our organization and even just to tie the record, let alone break it is a bit surreal,” Cole said. “Obviously on a night like tonight, it’s just kind of like a lot of history going on. And just a wonderful experience to share it with my teammates and with all the people that have also contributed in that locker room and whatnot, to this record as well.”
The Yankees ace allowed three runs, two earned on six hits, including the two-run homer to Leody Taveras that gave the Rangers the 3-2 lead over six innings of work. The homer came after third baseman Josh Donaldson booted Sam Huff’s ground ball, allowing him to reach on an error. That has been a frequent theme with Cole this season, giving up a home run after a mistake or call that he feels has gone against him.
Cole has allowed allowed 33 home runs this season, which is a career high.
Cole’s next scheduled start will take place in the American League Division Series. The Yankees will play the AL Wild Card Series winner between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.
He finished the season 13-8 on the year.
A look at the history and hauntings of the Philadelphia Zoo, America’s first zoo
PHILADELPHIA CREAM — Established in 1859, the Philadelphia Zoo was the first American zoo.
It was designed to be a place where Philadelphians could come and enjoy wildlife from around the world. But it has a spooky secret: it’s believed to be haunted.
On the grounds of the zoo is a building known as The Solitude.
La Solitude was built before the zoo was established in 1784 for John Penn, grandson of William Penn, to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Today, many zoo workers reported seeing apparitions, the sound of music playing in the cryptoportico, and a light in the attic that likes to turn on.
Other buildings on the grounds that suspect paranormal activity are the Penrose Laboratory, the Shelly Building, and the Treehouse.
Jury begins to deliberate fate of defendant Paul Flores in Kristin Smart murder trial
After hearing 11 weeks of evidence and a series of heated arguments, jurors on Tuesday began deliberating whether to convict Paul Flores of the 1996 murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.
“Paul Flores murdered her and buried her under her father’s bridge. It’s as simple as that,” the San Luis Obispo County Deputy District said. Atti. Chris Peuvrelle said in his closing arguments in a Salinas courtroom.
Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, ended his closing arguments by telling the jurors that “there is no evidence of a murder – so this is really the end of it”.
Smart was 19 when she disappeared 26 years ago after walking to the dorms with Flores. Her body was never found, but she was legally declared dead in 2002.
His disappearance and the ensuing murder investigation left an indelible mark on the Central Coast college town. Billboards asked for evidence to convict his killer. The murder was the subject of a true crime podcast. And that spawned a cottage industry of investigators.
Peuvrelle said Flores, 45, raped or attempted to rape – and ultimately killed – Smart before hiding his remains with the help of his father.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Flores at his San Pedro home in April 2021, decades after identifying him as a person of interest in Smart’s disappearance.
Her father, Ruben Flores, was arrested last year at his home in Arroyo Grande, California, and charged with being an accessory to the crime. Prosecutors say he helped hide Smart’s body before moving him to 2020.
Peuvrelle told jurors that Flores and her father knew where Smart’s body was all those years ago.
“But now you know where she was all along: under their bridge,” Peuvrelle told jurors, pointing to Paul and Ruben Flores.
Ruben Flores, 81, is tried at the same time as his son. Separate juries who hear the case together decide the fate of each.
Sanger told jurors they were told “a bunch of conspiracy theories not backed up by facts” by a prosecutor determined to make them hate Paul Flores.
Peuvrelle, he claimed, had witnesses testify about remarks that Flores never made about Smart.
“He’s trying to initiate a murder when there’s no evidence of murder,” Sanger said.
Peuvrelle refuted that claim on Tuesday, saying, “The people’s case is not a conspiracy theory.”
He added, sarcastically: “So some 50 witnesses spanning 26 years are part of the conspiracy.”
Among the witnesses, the prosecutor noted, were three police dog handlers who said their cadaver dogs each searched more than 120 rooms in the dormitory for Flores’ room and reported that they detected the scent of death.
Peuvrelle told jurors that Paul Flores should be convicted under the state’s criminal murder law since he allegedly committed the murder in his dorm as part of a rape or attempted rape of an intoxicated person.
A San Luis Obispo County judge previously ordered that the Flores trials be moved more than 100 miles north of Monterey County to ensure a fair trial.
Smart was last seen on May 25, 1996, while walking with Flores near the halls of residence on campus after attending a party.
Peuvrelle told jurors that Flores, another Cal Poly student, had “hunted” her for months, frequently appearing wherever she was, including in her dorm.
On the night of the party, he came out of the dark to help her get home after she passed out on a lawn after drinking heavily, the prosecutor said.
Two women testified last month that Flores drugged and raped them decades after Smart disappeared.
The women used the aliases Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe, and alleged that Flores sexually assaulted them in Los Angeles in 2008 and 2011, respectively.
Peuvrelle called Flores a “serial drug addict” and a rapist.
“Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe,” he said, “tell us what Kristin couldn’t: that she was raped or that Paul Flores tried to rape her.”
The prosecutor said Flores offered to take the women home after meeting them, only to drug and repeatedly rape them in his home.
Showing the jury an image found on Flores’ computer of a gagged woman, Peuvrelle added that both witnesses had testified that they, too, had been restrained with the same ball gag.
During his closing arguments, Sanger attempted to undermine the two women’s testimony, noting that Rhonda Doe attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1996 and 1997, when Smart’s disappearance received much publicity. He said it was too much of a coincidence that she came forward with rape allegations in 2020.
Since the trial began in July, Peuvrelle said that during a four-day period that Flores was not seen on campus, he removed Smart’s body with the help of his father and buried it. under the bridge of his father’s Arroyo Grande house.
Ruben Flores, according to the prosecutor, kept people away from the bridge for years. A neighbor testified that in 2020, as police focused on the home, she saw a flurry of activity as a trailer backed onto the property.
A soil scientist and archaeologist testified that ground radar showed an anomaly in the ground and indications of bodily fluids that were consistent with a body having been buried and removed.
Blood was detected there, the prosecutor repeatedly told jurors.
Sanger refuted that claim, telling jurors on Tuesday that the blood detection was based on “junk science.” He said it was one of multiple allegations in the prosecution case, including dogs smelling death, that had no forensic evidence to back them up.
Sanger told jurors that activists determined to convict Flores, as well as a true-crime podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” which revealed potential witnesses, swayed the prosecution.
Absent evidence that Smart was raped or that Flores attempted to rape her, jurors should not consider the testimony of Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe, Sanger said.
He said a key prosecution witness, Jennifer Hudson, who said Paul Flores confessed to him about killing Smart, offered different versions of his story and waited many years to come forward.
The judge on Tuesday denied a motion to have the trial dismissed by Flores’ attorney.
Sanger said the prosecutor erred in telling jurors they had a “binary choice” between the evidence presented by prosecutors and the defense. The burden of proof, he noted, is on the prosecution to prove its case.
The second jury will hear closing statements in the Ruben Flores case on Wednesday.
The judge said the two verdicts will be read together. Once the first jury decision is made, it will stand until the other jury renders a verdict.
CBS Evening News, October 4, 2022
Elon Musk offers to make a deal on Twitter with original terms
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. The distribution and use of this material is governed by our subscription agreement and copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
