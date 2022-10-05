In recent months, Democrats have enjoyed an unexpected sense of optimism as polls have shown their party to be surprisingly competitive in House and Senate races. Perhaps, despite the political gravity weighing on their party, they could be able to hold the Senate? Maybe both bedrooms ? In less realistic iterations, this optimism argued that a massive surge of energy — fury, in particular — could lead to a blue wave that swept ruling Democrats into even the reddest states.
40 years ago, the 1982 Orioles’ magical comeback came up short. It set the stage for a 1983 World Series title.
Forty years ago this week, it all came down to the 162nd game of the season.
The 1982 Orioles entered the final series of the regular season with a four-game set against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, who happened to be three games ahead of Baltimore in the American League East standings.
The Orioles needed to win each game to advance to the playoffs, and for the first three contests, they did just that, forcing a winner-take-all nationally televised Sunday afternoon game at Memorial Stadium in front of 51,642 fans. ABC broadcaster Keith Jackson described it as “quite a remarkable circumstance with a full World Series or playoff flair” as two future Hall of Famers toed the rubber: the Brewers’ Don Sutton and the Orioles’ Jim Palmer.
What’s more, it was slated to be the denouement of another Hall of Famer — longtime Orioles manager Earl Weaver, who had announced he’d be retiring at the season’s conclusion.
“The setting was too perfect,” sportswriter Jim Henneman wrote in the Evening Sun on Oct. 4, 1982.
Indeed, it was a storybook setting but not a storybook ending, as Robin Yount hit two home runs and the Brewers won, 10-2, to take the division crown. The Orioles finished with the second-best record (94-68) in the majors but missed the playoffs.
Anthony Murawski was an Orioles fan then, at age 11, and he remains one today. He can recall precise details from that summer — like rookie reserve Floyd Rayford hitting a walk-off homer in the 13th inning during a July game or Terry Crowley following suit with a pinch-hit grand slam in August. They overcame an eight-game August deficit to tie the Brewers in the standings ahead of the season finale.
It was a magical time for Murawski, and the season’s conclusion is imprinted in his memory.
“That season cemented my devotion to the Orioles because that was just an amazing thing,” he said. “And it broke my heart at the end.”
The Orioles trailed 5-2 in the eighth inning with two on and two out when pinch hitter Joe Nolan hit a ball to left field that seemed destined for extra bases. Instead, it was caught by Milwaukee’s left fielder.
“Ben Oglivie, of all people, slid into the wall and ended up catching the ball,” then-Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey said last week, “otherwise we score two runs right there.”
It was a sour end to what had been a sweet comeback. One usher cried. The front page of the next day’s Baltimore Sun read: “There is no God. Check that. There is a God, but it’s obvious now that he lives in Milwaukee.”
The baseball gods quickly backed Baltimore, though, as the Orioles returned — with mostly the same team, minus Weaver — to win the 1983 World Series, their most recent championship.
“I do think the combination of ‘81 and ‘82 carried over for that team the next year,” Henneman, now 87, said this week.
1982 was special in its own right, though. It was the year Cal Ripken Jr. began his consecutive games played streak and the year Weaver walked away (until his brief return in 1985). More than 20 minutes after the game against the Brewers had ended, half of the ballpark’s crowd remained, eager for another sighting of Weaver. It was “almost like nobody would leave,” Henneman recalled.
“They’re still out there?” Weaver asked at the time.
Weaver dutifully completed the curtain call and then led fans in a chant of “O-R-I-O-L-E-S.”
The Orioles had come up short that day, but not before staging an improbable late-season comeback and setting the stage for a title the following season.
“It was typical Oriole magic of those days,” said Dempsey.
Ravens film study: Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman still haven’t solved Buffalo’s defense
The Ravens entered Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with, by some measures, the NFL’s best offense. They led the league in yards per play, points per game and overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. They had a Most Valuable Player favorite in quarterback Lamar Jackson.
They ended Sunday’s home collapse without any real progress made against a defense that has vexed Jackson and coordinator Greg Roman like few others have.
In the 23-20 loss, the Ravens averaged a season-low 4.6 yards per play. They had just two drives of longer than 38 yards, the second of which ended with a game-changing goal-line interception. Their running game couldn’t establish itself. Jackson had his worst passing performance of the season. There were inopportune penalties and struggling stars and bad-weather misfortunes against a defense missing an All-Pro-caliber defensive tackle (Ed Oliver), cornerback (Tre’Davious White) and safety (Micah Hyde).
It was the kind of lockdown performance that the Bills, under defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, might well now expect. In their three meetings over the past four years, the Ravens have averaged just 4.6 yards per play — a mark equal to the Washington Commanders’ NFL-low average for this season — and searched fruitlessly for consistent success. They’re averaging minus-0.11 expected points added per play against Buffalo since 2019, according to the play index site nflfastR; only the Pittsburgh Steelers have limited the Ravens more effectively in that span. (EPA accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position.)
Even average performances from the Ravens’ offense likely would have been enough to knock off Buffalo in their past two matchups. In their 2020 divisional-round playoff win, the Bills scored one offensive touchdown and had just 220 yards of total offense. In Sunday’s comeback, they finished with a season-low 326 yards, and the Ravens turned their two turnovers into 10 points.
“Our offense is very confident in what we can do,” right guard Kevin Zeitler said Sunday, after his first game against Buffalo as a Raven. “Whether we call passes or we call runs, the guys in the room, we truly believe, whatever is called, we can get it done. And obviously, I think it’s just more [about] consistent execution, and I don’t think there’s any reason to panic. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”
If the AFC’s road to the Super Bowl runs through Buffalo this season, the Ravens’ next encounter could be just months away. Here’s where their offense will have to improve:
Run offense formula
Roman has probed the Bills’ defense with different personnel tendencies over their three meetings. In 2019, when the Ravens held on for a 24-17 win in Buffalo despite just 118 yards rushing, he relied mostly on “11″ personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) and “12″ personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers). Neither package averaged more than 3.7 yards per carry.
In their 2020 loss, before Jackson was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter with a concussion, the Ravens leaned more on “11″ personnel and heavier formations featuring fullback Patrick Ricard. They were more successful, especially early, but still all but abandoned designed runs as the game wore on.
On Sunday, the Ravens seemed determined to outmuscle Buffalo, which is content to line up in its “nickel” defense (five defensive backs) against even tight-end-heavy and fullback-added formations. Of Roman’s 26 designed-run calls, 23 came with Ricard on the field.
But the Ravens averaged just 4 yards per carry on those attempts. Early-down success was especially elusive; on running back J.K. Dobbins’ six first-down carries Sunday, he totaled just 9 yards, almost half of which came on his 4-yard first-quarter touchdown. Those struggles kept not only the Ravens off schedule but also Buffalo in its preferred defensive structure.
“We know going in, they’re a very good defense,” Zeitler said. “There is a reason they’re, like, No. 1 in everything, and it was going to be a tough game. We started off nice, and things were rolling our way, but just like any good team, which they are, they made adjustments and they battled. It was an absolute battle out there, and we couldn’t pull it off.”
Unlocking Mark Andrews
Andrews entered Week 4 as the picture of consistency for the Ravens’ passing attack. His 12 straight games with 50-plus receiving yards was the NFL’s longest active streak and tied for the second-longest such streak by a tight end in the modern NFL.
Buffalo’s defense, though, is a graveyard for tight end production. No unit in September better defended the position, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, and the Bills only burnished their reputation in Baltimore. Andrews was limited to two catches on five targets for 15 yards, his lowest output since the Ravens’ 2019 win in Buffalo (one catch on three targets for 14 yards). In Andrews’ return trip the following year, he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards.
Part of the problem is personnel. Taron Johnson, whose pick-six in the Ravens’ 2020 playoff loss doubled Buffalo’s lead, is one of the NFL’s more versatile slot cornerbacks. Inside linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds have played together as starters since 2018, with only occasional interruptions, a cohesiveness that becomes apparent in how well they pass off receivers in zone coverage. And Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions Sunday, is an All-Pro safety.
But there have also been missed opportunities. In 2020, Jackson twice short-armed passes to a wide-open Andrews, costing the Ravens potential double-digit gains. On Sunday, he overthrew Andrews on a would-be 16-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter. The Ravens instead settled for a field goal.
Beating ‘Cover 4′
With a steady pass rush, a reliable linebacking corps and a star-studded secondary, the Bills have all but dared Jackson on drop-backs to take what’s available underneath or suffer the consequences.
In 2020, Jackson dropped back 19 times in Buffalo against “Cover 4″ looks, according to Sports Info Solutions, a pass coverage with four deep zones — typically split between two cornerbacks and two safeties — and three shallow zones. He went 9-for-14 for 135 yards but was pressured eight times, scrambling three times and taking two sacks.
On Sunday, Jackson saw more of the same. According to The 33rd Team, Jackson dropped back 11 times against “Cover 4″ looks but went just 3-for-6 for 18 yards. He was hurried five times, pressured seven times and sacked twice. He also scrambled three times for 28 yards.
Harbaugh indicated Monday that the Ravens’ pass protection plans undercut some of Jackson’s effectiveness against Buffalo’s zone schemes. With rookie Daniel Faalele starting at left tackle and star defensive end Von Miller often lining up over right tackle Morgan Moses, the Ravens had to keep Jackson well protected on obvious passing downs. Sometimes that meant sacrificing the integrity of their route concepts.
“We weren’t able to quite do the high-low, maybe, type of challenges as quickly as we wanted to because we were working our protection,” Harbaugh said, referring to a concept that gives the quarterback the option of passing to either the target in front of or behind a defender’s zone. “Sometimes those guys got out late; I think Pat got out late one time. You saw J.K. get out late one time, and Lamar was able to dump him the ball. Or the checkdown ended up being Lamar, because we had the protection set up to protect against those two pass rushers, and Lamar found his way through, and he was the checkdown.”
Better luck
Good teams make their own luck, but the Ravens haven’t had much of it against Buffalo in their past two losses.
They’ve dealt with bad weather. In 2020, amid gusts of wind as high as 26 mph, All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker missed two first-half field-goal attempts. His first one, from 41 yards, hit the left upright, while the second, from 46 yards, doinked off the right. Rainy conditions were a problem for players on both teams Sunday, but maybe no one struggled more with drops than Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
They’ve dealt with iffy calls. On Sunday, officials missed an apparent pass-interference call against Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on third down but penalized tight end Mark Andrews for offensive pass interference, a questionable flag that turned a first-and-goal at Buffalo’s 1-yard line into third-and-16.
And they’ve dealt with bad timing. Jackson has thrown only four interceptions in the red zone in his career. The first one was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Johnson, ending the Ravens’ last scoring threat of their 2020 loss. The fourth one came Sunday, when Poyer picked off Jackson’s jump-ball throw to wide receiver Devin Duvernay, not only denying a go-ahead touchdown but also moving Buffalo into better territory for its decisive drive.
“At the end of the day, it’s our job to get in the end zone,” Moses said, “and we’ve got to perfect those things.”
Week 5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
TV: Chs. 11, 4
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3
TikToker Sania Khan’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit – NBC Chicago
The mother of Sania Khan, the 29-year-old photographer murdered by her ex-husband in July, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the building where her daughter lived.
Shazia Khan says if security or management had followed their own policies, her daughter would still be alive.
“I’m not going to get my daughter back, but I need justice for her. I don’t want anyone else to go through the pain I’ve been through,” Khan said.
Sania Khan was shot dead in her apartment in Streeterville on July 18. Police say Khan’s ex-husband shot him in the back of the neck before turning the gun on himself.
“Sania Khan’s story is a tragic story that should have been avoided,” said Khan’s attorney, Michael Gallagher.
The lawsuit alleges that Khan’s husband went to the building at 211 E. Ohio St. in Chicago under the false pretense that he wanted to see an apartment for rent. Building surveillance video shows him passing through security without showing identification and entering a secure area.
Raheel Ahmad carried a backpack, which lawyers allege he used to conceal the weapon, and also carried a garment bag with Khan’s wedding dress inside.
“If management or security had followed their policies, they would have checked his ID, they would have known he was on a no-entry list for that building, and he would never have walked through that secure door,” he said. said Gallagher.
Ahmad visited two apartments before telling the rental agent he was done, according to the lawsuit. He was then allowed to go to the 28th floor to “visit friends” unsupervised.
“We believe he had access [to Sania’s apartment] kicking the door open, as evidenced by his facial injury, and shot him in the back of the neck before turning the gun on himself,” Gallagher said.
Khan filed for divorce in December after Ahmad allegedly suffered a mental health crisis. Gallagher said Ahmad attempted suicide and tried to push Khan out of the 28th floor window. He was hospitalized for weeks.
“She did everything she was supposed to do,” Shazia Khan said. “She was scared for her life. She was scared of him. That’s why she had the locks changed. That’s why she took him off the lease.”
“Sania did everything she could in alerting the building and security that Ahmed was a threat,” Gallagher said. “That she felt threatened. The trust she had placed in them was shattered and she died.”
Khan has been open about her struggles with divorce and the stigma surrounding it in her South Asian culture on TikTok.
In a video, she wrote, “Going through a divorce as a South Asian woman sometimes feels like a failure in life. The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because ‘what’s going people say they’re isolating. This makes it harder for women to leave marriages they shouldn’t have been in in the first place.
Although in several videos Khan wrote that she felt pressure from her family, her mother said she was supportive of Sania’s decision to move away.
“She had my 100% support. I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was scared for her life,” Khan said.
The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.
The building and its management company did not respond to NBC 5’s request for comment.
Mid-term polls go back to the right
It is still true that the Democrats could hold both chambers. But optimism is relative, and much of the optimism over the summer was that things wouldn’t be as bad as other indicators (like presidential approval) might suggest. Over the past week or two, however, the slow leftward shift seen in the polls since the start of the summer has begun to stall or reverse.
While the Democrats will benefit from a surge of enthusiasm in November, that enthusiasm is no longer showing in the dynamics of the polls.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
Before going too far here, I recognize that the poll is an imperfect measure. I wrote about it; here’s how polling experts recommend thinking about polling and here’s a look at recent trends in polling errors. Polls are loaded – but what we measure below is not who will win but how things change.
So how do they change? Below is a graph of net margin in the average of generic FiveThirtyEight polls (the average of the percentage of people telling pollsters they will support the Republican on their House ballot versus the percentage saying they will support the Democrat) over the past three months. You can see the line start to drop in mid-July and continue to drop — that is, toward the Democrats — over the next two months. The black line entered blue territory, a Democratic advantage, in early August.
Since last week, however – and, really, since last month – it’s been flat.
This is an average of the polls. If we look at a specific poll, conducted regularly by YouGov, we can see a more pronounced shift towards the GOP in recent weeks. Across a number of demographic groups, there has been movement in the Republican leadership, including among men, women and seniors.
Note that survey experts I’ve spoken with generally prefer averages like FiveThirtyEight’s. The usefulness of the YouGov poll here is that it easily breaks down these demographic groups. It’s also worth noting that YouGov polls have generally been better for Democrats than the average itself.
The generic ballot average gives us a good idea of how the election might turn out, although in 2006 and 2014 it underestimated what Republicans would do. (In 2010 and 2018, it matched the national margin in all House races.) Individual race averages may be more informative — especially when considering the races that will determine Senate control.
Republicans only need to flip one Democratic seat to gain control. In the 10 closest races identified by FiveThirtyEight, each party holds five — but the Democrats lead in six.
Notice what has happened in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in recent weeks. These averages can vary a lot depending on new polls, but there has been an upward shift in each case.
There are other suggestions that the national image isn’t as good for Democrats as many Democrats have come to think. CNN’s Harry Enten points to a broad Republican advantage in handling the issue voters identify as most important to them. The New York Times’ Nate Cohn wrote last week about the growing importance to voters of issues that don’t stimulate the left – a point reinforced by a new poll this week from Monmouth University.
Again, relative to where the party was in the spring, Democrats are in a decent position. They could hold the Senate (if only 50-50, as they currently do) and the Republicans are unlikely to arrive in 2023 with a massive majority in the House. But what the polls are showing now is not what many Democrats had hoped for. Polls have spent a few months defying the downward pull of historical indicators. But this tug turned out to be strong enough.
Government officials call for investigation into ‘strange’ lottery jackpot
- In the Philippines, 433 people won a $4 million lottery jackpot.
- Officials call for an investigation into the draw, as all winning numbers are multiples of nine.
- Lottery officials told Bloomberg that nothing about the results was irregular.
Government officials in the Philippines are calling for an investigation into the Grand Lotto result which saw hundreds of people win a jackpot worth 236 million pesos, or about $4 million.
Grand Lotto participants select six numbers ranging from one to 55, and all six numbers must match those drawn by the lottery operator, the BBC reported.
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the organizers of the lottery, announced that 433 people had won the lottery held on October 1. Each of the winners is expected to win close to $10,000.
This is the most people to ever win the Philippines Grand Lotto top prize, the BBC reported, citing local media.
—Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 3, 2022
The kicker? All of the winning numbers were multiples of nine: nine, 18, 27, 36, 45 and 54, Bloomberg reported.
“I have always bet on Model 9, Model 8, Model 7 and Model 6 for many years, and I am grateful that this time I won,” said an anonymous winner interviewed by the lottery agency, according to the Star.
But Terence Tao, professor of mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the BBC that this pattern of winning numbers is rare “for a single lottery”.
The result also drew skepticism from government officials. Aquilino Pimentel III, the Senate Minority Leader of the Philippines, called for an investigation into the draw and described the event as “strange and unusual” to Bloomberg.
“These lotto games are licensed by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we must maintain and protect the integrity of these games of chance,” he told Bloomberg.
Lottery officials were quick to defend the results. Melquiades Robles, the general manager of the contest office, told Bloomberg there was nothing wrong with the results. People tend to hang on to the numbers they pick and bet on the same combinations over and over again, he added.
In a Facebook post congratulating the winners on October 3, Robles wrote, “The lottery is a game of chance, nothing is final and it’s uncontrollable. To the 433 new jackpot winners, it’s worth being loyal .”
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office declined Insider’s request for comment.
The news also caused a stir on social media. One person took to Twitter to comment on the odds: “1 bettor has a 1 in 40 million chance of winning. 433 bettors just beat those odds.”
—Alan S. German (@PersuasionAI) October 2, 2022
Others weighed in disbelief. An opinion columnist at Phil Biz News tweeted about it, saying, “What a joke, just like the jokes that run the organization.”
—Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) October 2, 2022
“Was it just BY CHANCE or INTENTIONAL? asked one person in a series of tweets on Oct. 4.
—Leo S. Fule The plans of man. And God laughs. (@IamLeoFule) October 4, 2022
2 South American students and researchers identified as Kansas City homicide victims
Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak Streets in Kansas City. Both Behrensen and Guzman-Palma were pre-doctoral graduate students at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City. After Kansas City firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 5 a.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to the apartment to investigate a double homicide. Raul Gonzales was woken up Saturday morning by alarm sounds, then firefighters told him there was a fire in his building right across from him. been so close to something like this, and you know it’s just a sad situation all around,” he said. Gonzales said he knew his neighbors as Spanish speakers who liked to have friends over. “I just saw them hanging out, nothing really special besides that. They sat on their patio and talked on the phone. I sometimes got their mail in my mailbox, but other than that they were just normal,” he said. Stowers Institute leaders released a statement on Monday. “We are devastated by the tragic deaths of pre-doctoral researchers. of our class of 2020 and the vibrant members of our Stowers Institute community. Our deepest condolences go out to their families at this difficult time,” the statement said. The release also included biographical information on both students. Behrensen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Universidad Argentina de la Empressa and passed two years studying metabolic changes in fruit flies. This research allowed him to co-author a paper published in Scientific Reports. Behrensen’s hope was to continue his studies and focus his research on metabolism and the role that he plays in development. She dreamed of one day obtaining her postdoctoral degree and leading a research team by creating her own laboratory. Her classmates and professors at the Institute describe her as a brilliant young woman. who cared deeply about her work and her classmates.She was also an avid runner.Guzman Palma earned her baccalaur degree in science and post-baccalaureate degree in biochemistry at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. His first research project focused on spinal cord regeneration. Her hope was to continue her studies focusing on how cells interpret and integrate various types of cues and signals during development and eventually start her own lab after completing her PhD. and postdoctoral work. Guzman Palma’s classmates and professors at the institute describe him as a gentle soul with a genuine passion for science and biology. They said he enjoyed reading, watching movies and enjoying live music. Kansas City Police detectives have so far revealed no cause of death for Behrensen or Guzman Palma. No cause of fire was communicated either. No arrests have been made in this case.
Two South American students and researchers have been identified as homicide victims at the site of a fire in Kansas City.
Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak streets in Kansas City.
Both Behrensen and Guzman-Palma were pre-doctoral graduate students at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City.
After Kansas City firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 5 a.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to the apartment to investigate a double homicide.
Raul Gonzales was woken up Saturday morning by alarm sounds, then firefighters told him there was a fire in his building right across from him.
“It’s pretty crazy stuff, I’ve definitely never been this close to anything like this happening, and you know it’s just a sad situation all around,” he said.
Gonzales said he knew his neighbors as Spanish speakers who enjoyed having friends over at their apartment.
“I just saw them hanging around, nothing really good besides that. They sat on their patio and talked on the phone. I sometimes got their mail in my mailbox, but other than that they were just normal,” he said.
Stowers Institute leaders released a statement on Monday.
“We are devastated by the tragic deaths of pre-doctoral researchers. These researchers were members of our Class of 2020 and vibrant members of our Stowers Institute community. Our deepest condolences go out to their families at this difficult time,” the statement read.
The statement also included biographical information about the two students.
Behrensen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Argentina de la Empressa University and spent two years studying metabolic changes in fruit flies.
This research allowed him to co-author an article published in Scientific Reports.
Behrensen’s hope was to continue his studies and focus his research on metabolism and the role it plays in development. She dreamed of one day obtaining her postdoctoral degree and leading a research team by creating her own laboratory. Her classmates and teachers at the Institute describe her as a bright young woman who cared deeply about her work and her classmates. She was also an avid runner.
Guzman Palma earned his Bachelor of Science and post-baccalaureate degree in Biochemistry from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. His first research project focused on spinal cord regeneration. Her hope was to continue her studies focusing on how cells interpret and integrate various types of cues and signals during development and eventually start her own lab after completing her PhD. and postdoctoral work.
Guzman Palma’s classmates and professors at the institute describe him as a gentle soul with a genuine passion for science and biology. They said he enjoyed reading, watching movies, and loved live music.
So far, Kansas City police detectives have not released the cause of death for either Behrensen or Guzman Palma. No cause of fire was communicated either. No arrests have been made in this case.
Mets trying to balance optimism with reality
Count members of the Mets clubhouse as fans of the AppleTV show “Ted Lasso.”
The Mets failed to win the NL East this season, finishing second behind the Atlanta Braves and clinching the first NL wild card spot instead. But you won’t find anyone dwelling on the losses in the Mets’ clubhouse. They’re trying to look ahead and forget about the weekend sweep at the hands of the defending World Series champs as they host the Washington Nationals in the final three games of the regular season.
Or as famed fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso would say, they’re trying to be goldfish.
“I’ve said it before this year, but you have to be like a goldfish, and you have to just forget the day before and move on,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Tuesday afternoon before the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field. “You can definitely be dragged down a path of like, ‘Oh, you guys failed, you didn’t win the division and you let it slip out of your hands.’ Sure, you can say all those things.
“But you can also say all these positive things about how we have a chance to be a 100-win team, how we are in the playoffs after a six-year drought and we’ve done a lot of really good things individually, too.”
The 100-win mark is a particular point of emphasis for this team. It’s a meaningful benchmark in baseball to begin with, but for this particular franchise, it marks a new start of sorts. The Mets have only had three seasons of 100 or more wins in club history with the most recent coming in 1988.
There is no sense of failure among the group. They’ve been keeping it light and loose since returning from Atlanta. The clubhouse was mostly consumed with a heated game of pool before the game Tuesday and the atmosphere was upbeat. The goal is just to move on and put themselves in a position to succeed during the postseason.
The inspiration they’re drawing from? The 2021 Braves.
“We still know it’s a long shot to win the division,” Nimmo said. “But we’re in the playoffs and we have the chance to be a 100-win team. So there are a lot of good things that are still on the radar for us. We know that just getting into the playoffs gives you a chance. I mean, the Braves were a team that got hot last year.”
JAKE WILL WAIT
With the NL East race now over, the Mets will not use Jacob deGrom to pitch the regular season finale on Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter did not name a pitcher for Wednesday.
MINOR LEAGUE AWARDS
The club announced their minor league player of the year awards Tuesday, naming third baseman Brett Baty the player of the year and right-hander Dominic Hamel the pitcher of the year. Infielder Jesus Baez and outfielder Dyron Campos were named the Mets’ DSL complex players of the Year while right-hander Wilson Esterlin received the pitcher of the year award in the same category.
