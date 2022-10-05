News
A look at the history and hauntings of the Philadelphia Zoo, America’s first zoo
PHILADELPHIA CREAM — Established in 1859, the Philadelphia Zoo was the first American zoo.
It was designed to be a place where Philadelphians could come and enjoy wildlife from around the world. But it has a spooky secret: it’s believed to be haunted.
On the grounds of the zoo is a building known as The Solitude.
La Solitude was built before the zoo was established in 1784 for John Penn, grandson of William Penn, to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Today, many zoo workers reported seeing apparitions, the sound of music playing in the cryptoportico, and a light in the attic that likes to turn on.
Other buildings on the grounds that suspect paranormal activity are the Penrose Laboratory, the Shelly Building, and the Treehouse.
Jury begins to deliberate fate of defendant Paul Flores in Kristin Smart murder trial
After hearing 11 weeks of evidence and a series of heated arguments, jurors on Tuesday began deliberating whether to convict Paul Flores of the 1996 murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.
“Paul Flores murdered her and buried her under her father’s bridge. It’s as simple as that,” the San Luis Obispo County Deputy District said. Atti. Chris Peuvrelle said in his closing arguments in a Salinas courtroom.
Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, ended his closing arguments by telling the jurors that “there is no evidence of a murder – so this is really the end of it”.
Smart was 19 when she disappeared 26 years ago after walking to the dorms with Flores. Her body was never found, but she was legally declared dead in 2002.
His disappearance and the ensuing murder investigation left an indelible mark on the Central Coast college town. Billboards asked for evidence to convict his killer. The murder was the subject of a true crime podcast. And that spawned a cottage industry of investigators.
Peuvrelle said Flores, 45, raped or attempted to rape – and ultimately killed – Smart before hiding his remains with the help of his father.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Flores at his San Pedro home in April 2021, decades after identifying him as a person of interest in Smart’s disappearance.
Her father, Ruben Flores, was arrested last year at his home in Arroyo Grande, California, and charged with being an accessory to the crime. Prosecutors say he helped hide Smart’s body before moving him to 2020.
Peuvrelle told jurors that Flores and her father knew where Smart’s body was all those years ago.
“But now you know where she was all along: under their bridge,” Peuvrelle told jurors, pointing to Paul and Ruben Flores.
Ruben Flores, 81, is tried at the same time as his son. Separate juries who hear the case together decide the fate of each.
Sanger told jurors they were told “a bunch of conspiracy theories not backed up by facts” by a prosecutor determined to make them hate Paul Flores.
Peuvrelle, he claimed, had witnesses testify about remarks that Flores never made about Smart.
“He’s trying to initiate a murder when there’s no evidence of murder,” Sanger said.
Peuvrelle refuted that claim on Tuesday, saying, “The people’s case is not a conspiracy theory.”
He added, sarcastically: “So some 50 witnesses spanning 26 years are part of the conspiracy.”
Among the witnesses, the prosecutor noted, were three police dog handlers who said their cadaver dogs each searched more than 120 rooms in the dormitory for Flores’ room and reported that they detected the scent of death.
Peuvrelle told jurors that Paul Flores should be convicted under the state’s criminal murder law since he allegedly committed the murder in his dorm as part of a rape or attempted rape of an intoxicated person.
A San Luis Obispo County judge previously ordered that the Flores trials be moved more than 100 miles north of Monterey County to ensure a fair trial.
Smart was last seen on May 25, 1996, while walking with Flores near the halls of residence on campus after attending a party.
Peuvrelle told jurors that Flores, another Cal Poly student, had “hunted” her for months, frequently appearing wherever she was, including in her dorm.
On the night of the party, he came out of the dark to help her get home after she passed out on a lawn after drinking heavily, the prosecutor said.
Two women testified last month that Flores drugged and raped them decades after Smart disappeared.
The women used the aliases Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe, and alleged that Flores sexually assaulted them in Los Angeles in 2008 and 2011, respectively.
Peuvrelle called Flores a “serial drug addict” and a rapist.
“Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe,” he said, “tell us what Kristin couldn’t: that she was raped or that Paul Flores tried to rape her.”
The prosecutor said Flores offered to take the women home after meeting them, only to drug and repeatedly rape them in his home.
Showing the jury an image found on Flores’ computer of a gagged woman, Peuvrelle added that both witnesses had testified that they, too, had been restrained with the same ball gag.
During his closing arguments, Sanger attempted to undermine the two women’s testimony, noting that Rhonda Doe attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1996 and 1997, when Smart’s disappearance received much publicity. He said it was too much of a coincidence that she came forward with rape allegations in 2020.
Since the trial began in July, Peuvrelle said that during a four-day period that Flores was not seen on campus, he removed Smart’s body with the help of his father and buried it. under the bridge of his father’s Arroyo Grande house.
Ruben Flores, according to the prosecutor, kept people away from the bridge for years. A neighbor testified that in 2020, as police focused on the home, she saw a flurry of activity as a trailer backed onto the property.
A soil scientist and archaeologist testified that ground radar showed an anomaly in the ground and indications of bodily fluids that were consistent with a body having been buried and removed.
Blood was detected there, the prosecutor repeatedly told jurors.
Sanger refuted that claim, telling jurors on Tuesday that the blood detection was based on “junk science.” He said it was one of multiple allegations in the prosecution case, including dogs smelling death, that had no forensic evidence to back them up.
Sanger told jurors that activists determined to convict Flores, as well as a true-crime podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” which revealed potential witnesses, swayed the prosecution.
Absent evidence that Smart was raped or that Flores attempted to rape her, jurors should not consider the testimony of Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe, Sanger said.
He said a key prosecution witness, Jennifer Hudson, who said Paul Flores confessed to him about killing Smart, offered different versions of his story and waited many years to come forward.
The judge on Tuesday denied a motion to have the trial dismissed by Flores’ attorney.
Sanger said the prosecutor erred in telling jurors they had a “binary choice” between the evidence presented by prosecutors and the defense. The burden of proof, he noted, is on the prosecution to prove its case.
The second jury will hear closing statements in the Ruben Flores case on Wednesday.
The judge said the two verdicts will be read together. Once the first jury decision is made, it will stand until the other jury renders a verdict.
CBS Evening News, October 4, 2022
News
Elon Musk offers to make a deal on Twitter with original terms
News
Twins’ Luis Arraez inches toward batting title with hit in Tuesday’s loss
CHICAGO — A clearly-hobbled Luis Arraez made his return to the Twins’ lineup after two days off, and now sits on the precipice of having his name etched into the record books forever.
Arraez finished 1 for 4 in the Twins’ 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, extending his hitting streak to eight games and raising his batting average to an American League-best .315. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, the closest man to him in the race, is hitting .311.
Arraez’s return came after he further aggravated his left hamstring on Saturday in Detroit. During that game, he ran home to score from second and then hustled on a hit later in the game, both plays worsening an issue that has plagued him he said on Monday for three months.
“When I hit the ground ball to the middle, I said, ‘OK, I’ve got to run hard,’ ” Arraez said before Tuesday’s game. “I got my base hit there, and I started to feel a lot of pain.”
The result of that was two days spent on the bench, as well as hours spent in the training room trying to loosen up his left hamstring. And because of the timing, Arraez sitting received some sharp criticism on social media from some alleging that he was not playing to protect his chance at the batting title.
That, the Twins have said many times, is not the case. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Arraez “tries to fight his way into the lineup often when he can’t walk,” and Arraez said watching from the bench, unable to play and compete for the batting title, made him “sad.”
“I feel sad if I can’t do something good for my teammates,” he said before Tuesday’s game. “Running hard — if I can’t score first to home, I can’t do it.”
Tuesday, Arraez was feeling better enough to DH, though it was clear watching him run that he was bothered by his hamstring. Arraez reached in the first inning on an error before flaring a single to left for his only hit of the night in the third inning.
Meanwhile, deep in the heart of Texas, went a combined 2 for 7 during the Yankees’ doubleheader against the Rangers. Judge was removed from the second game after hitting his 62nd home run of the year, a new American League record.
But while Judge achieved one historic feat on Tuesday, his quest for a batting title — and subsequently the first Triple Crown since 2012 — is in jeopardy thanks to Arraez.
Mets sweep doubleheader against Nationals to reach 100 wins, but Braves clinch NL East
The Mets led the NL East for 175 days this season, but the Atlanta Braves still won the division for the fifth straight year.
The Mets did what they could to stay in the divisional race by winning both games of a doubleheader, 4-2 and 8-0, against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at Citi Field. But the Braves clinched the crown with a win over the Miami Marlins. The Mets will host either the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres in a wild-card round this weekend, with Game 1 slated for Friday.
There was still hope when the day started and even more hope after the Mets edged the Nats in the first game.
“Stay tuned,” manager Buck Showalter said in between games. “We’ve got to see how the circumstances change in the next hour or two. We’ll see.”
The circumstances changed between the fourth and fifth innings.
Still, it was a momentous day for the Mets. The team reached the 100-win (100-61) mark for the first time since 1988 and the fourth time in club history.
The Mets were able to put up some gaudy numbers against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. The penultimate game of the season opened with three straight home runs, a first in franchise history. Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil each took Paolo Espino deep before he loaded the bases. Mark Canha’s fly ball scored Pete Alonso to make the score 4-0 and Espino was then replaced.
The Mets batted around and ended the inning up 7-0. Francisco Alvarez recorded his first hit and it was a big one – a solo home run to left-center field off of Carl Edwards Jr.
Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a solo home run in the first game and 3-for-3 with three RBI in the second. McNeil continued his quest for the National League batting title going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the first game and a home run in the second. He now leads all MLB hitters with a .326 average.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was two points behind Nimmo as the Dodgers played against the Colorado Rockies and their league-worst pitching staff.
Carlos Carrasco pitched well in Game 1, but he wasn’t exactly dominant in his final audition for a postseason roster spot. He went four innings and faced two batters in the fifth, allowing a two-run homer to Washington’s No. 9 hitter, catcher Riley Adams.
“I don’t know how that guy hit that ball right there,” Carrasco said. “The wind was blowing out like crazy today. But we won the game. That’s what we were looking for.”
He went four innings (plus two batters), allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one.
“Carlos wasn’t happy with his last outing or two so I know tonight meant a lot to him,” Showalter said.
Carrasco could have gone deeper into the game but knew he was going to be somewhat limited. With a rested bullpen coming off of a rainout Monday, the Mets opted to be conservative with his use, and did the same with Taijuan Walker in the second, pulling him with one out in the fifth.
Adam Ottavino (6-3) recorded the win in the first game and Edwin Diaz converted his 32nd save. Stephen Nogosek (1-1) recorded the win the second game.
“He gave us what he had,” Showalter said of Carrasco. “In a little different situation, we probably would have let him continue but we had a lot of people available and they did the job for us.”
It was a solid showing for a team that struggled offensively over the weekend. If there is such a thing as momentum at this time of year, then the Mets should have plenty of it heading into the postseason.
Gerrit Cole records nine punchouts, now holds Yankees all-time record with 257 strikeouts
ARLINGTON — In his final start of the regular season, Gerrit Cole struck out nine to break the Yankees’ single-season strikeout record — and gave up his career-high 33rd home run of the season.
He also took the loss as the Bombers fell to the Rangers 3-2 in the nightcap of the split doubleheader at Globe Life Field.
Cole’s first inning strikeout of Nathaniel Lowe was his 249th of the season, surpassing the 248 that Ron Guidry racked up in 1978. Cole finished with nine punchouts on the night and 257 on the season.
Cole now holds the single-season strikeout record for two franchises. In 2019, he set the Astros single-season record for strikeouts with 326 punchouts.
Cole allowed three runs on six hits, including the two-run homer to Leody Taveras that gave the Rangers the 3-2 lead over six innings of work. The homer came after third baseman Josh Donaldson booted Sam Huff’s ground ball, allowing him to reach on an error. That has been a frequent theme with Cole this season, giving up a home run after a mistake or call that he feels has gone against him.
Of his 33 home runs allowed this season, this was the 20th that either broke a tie or cost the Yankees a lead. It was the 12th home run Cole has allowed in his last eight starts.
Cole’s next scheduled start will take place in the American League Division Series. The Yankees will play the AL Wild Card series winner between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.
He finished the season 13-8 on the year.
