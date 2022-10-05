Aaron Judge passes Roger Maris: Complete list of Yankee slugger’s 2022 home runs

Environment

Boston could be buzzing with city-regulated hives as local interest in beekeeping grows. Bees at Scituate in August 2019. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Team

The Boston City Council will hear on Wednesday a proposal to amend the city’s zoning code to officially permit and control the keeping of bees.

The amendment, filed by Councilwoman Ruthzee Louijeune, outlines several regulations for Boston beekeepers. These include setting a maximum distance between hives and public sidewalks, standardizing the size of hives and outlining the steps beekeepers should take to prevent bees from flying into windows or doors of nearby buildings.

Other changes include banning beehives in residential front yards and setting a maximum number of hives on any given property.

Animal Control would monitor any violations, starting with a written warning and followed by fines.

Beekeeping in Boston

While this proposal helps regulate beekeeping in Boston, beekeeping is certainly not illegal. In fact, it’s a growing trend among local hobbyists and businesses. Some attribute the increase in beekeeping to the COVID-19 pandemic – WBZ dubbed pollinators “nature’s essential workers” last year, estimating there were nearly 700 bee colonies in Boston in June 2021.

“Boston residents and businesses already house beehives on their rooftops and backyards, as local interest in beekeeping has only increased during the pandemic,” Louijeune wrote in the proposal.

Clubs such as the Boston Area Beekeepers Association act as a local hub for self-proclaimed “beeks” (for the uninitiated, bee geeks). Their Facebook group has nearly 800 members and offers beekeeping classes, presentations and workshops.

Beekeeping is also popular with students, with Boston University and Tufts offering on-campus beekeeping opportunities.

On the business side, companies like The Best Bees Company, a Boston-based beekeeping service started by a Tufts graduate, are helping urban agriculture flourish. The company installs beehives, cares for bees and harvests honey for budding beekeepers. Since 2009, Best Bees has expanded to 20 other metropolitan locations across the country.

Why beekeeping?

Several Boston hotels, such as the InterContinental Boston and the Lenox Hotel, have rooftop apiaries. This is great for corporate environmental initiatives and for global agriculture as a whole – bee pollination affects an estimated $15 billion of crops in the United States alone.

Bees pollinate more than 85 different crops and contribute 35% of global food production. In urban cities, bees contribute to biodiversity by supporting and enhancing the growth of plants and trees through pollination. Bees are considered an indicator species, which means that they are essential for assessing the health of ecosystems.

Some metropolitan beekeepers believe that bees fare better in cities than in the countryside – urban beekeeping maintains the survival of the species in the face of threats of colony collapse and offers bees less competitive access to the nutrition.

Beyond the environmental benefits, local beekeepers benefit from the fresh honey.

And after

As for the proposal of the city council, the beekeepers should not make any changes yet.

For the changes to take effect, they must pass a council committee, a public hearing and a full council decision. The Municipal Council meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m.