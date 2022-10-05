News
Aaron Judge shows frustration in fifth straight game without home run, Peraza hits first big league homer in 5-4 win
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge let a little frustration slip Tuesday afternoon. After popping out in the fifth inning, the Yankees’ slugger, who has been so calm throughout his historic season, slammed his batting helmet back in the rack.
It was the fifth straight game without a historic home run for Judge. The Bombers instead got power from Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Kyle Higashioka as they rallied to beat the Rangers 5-4 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Globe Life Field.
Judge went 1-for-5 Tuesday and remained tied with Maris as the only two men in American League history to his 61 home runs in a single season. The slugger, who grounded out to shortstop in the ninth inning, has two games remaining to try and surpass that mark.
The Yankees (99-61) have won two straight games and 12 of their last 15. They are one win shy of their third 100-win season in the last five years. Since Sept. 10, only the Guardians (19-5) have a better record than the Yankees (16-5) in baseball.
As if anxious to get this chase for 62 over, Judge was more aggressive Tuesday afternoon. He swung at the first pitch he saw, a 97-mile an hour fastball from right-hander Jon Gray, which he grounded out to third. Gray got him to foul off a 98-mph fastball and swing past an 84-mile an hour slider in the third inning. He flew out to right field on a 1-2 fastball. In the fifth inning, he popped up a 2-2 slider to the first baseman.
Instead, the Yankees kids’ highlighted the offense.
Cabrera put them on the board with his sixth homer of the season in the first. He hit a 378-foot shot to right-center field. Over his last 21 games, the rookie has hit all six of his big league homers, five doubles and driven in 15 runs. In the second, rookie Peraza got his first homer in the big leagues. It was a 399-foot shot to left field. Marwin Gonzalez singled in Peraza in the fifth. Higashioka hit his career-high tying 10th home run of the season in the seventh. The catcher did not hit his first home run this season until June, but has hit three home runs in his last 13 starts.
In the top of the eighth, Judge singled on the first pitch he saw from lefty reliever Brock Burke and the crowd responded with boos. The slugger went on to score the go-ahead run on Harrison Bader’s single.
Jameson Taillon allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five over seven innings in his final start before the playoffs. He gave up a two-run single to Josh Jung in the first and a two-run homer to Adolis Garcia in the fifth.
()
News
Chef Ian Gray of Martina to helm revamped Butcher & the Boar
When Butcher & the Boar reopens this winter, the iconic carnivores’ palace will boast noted local chef Ian Gray leading the kitchen.
The new menu will “pay tribute to the dishes we remember and miss, but it will be more than just a throwback,” Gray said in a news release. As executive chef, Gray is planning to bring back dishes like the massive beef long rib and the lauded sausages, and he’ll introduce new seasonal small plates, salads and desserts, too.
Until recently, Gray served as executive chef at chef Daniel Del Prado’s restaurant Martina, in Minneapolis’ Linden Hills neighborhood. Before, he helped open Kieran’s Kitchen at the Food Building, in Northeast Minneapolis, and ran the Curious Goat food truck. Earlier in his career, he cooked at W.A. Frost in St. Paul.
The revamped Butcher & the Boar is scheduled to open in the North Loop district of Minneapolis at 901 N. Third St., the former Mpls.St.Paul magazine offices.
“I think food is too important to take shortcuts,” Gray told the Pioneer Press a decade ago, before his restaurant The Gray House opened in 2012.
The original Butcher & the Boar closed in 2020, and opening chef Jack Riebel, who had left the restaurant several years prior, died in 2021. The upcoming version is owned by Jester Concepts (P.S. Steak, Parlour, Borough), which purchased the Minnesota rights to Butcher & the Boar from previous owners who still control the location in Charleston, S.C.
The old location of Butcher & the Boar, on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, is now occupied by The Butcher’s Tale, and the two restaurants have more in common than the sound of their names.
When Butcher’s Tale opened in 2021, former Butcher & The Boar head butcher Peter Botcher led the new kitchen — bringing some favorite meat and sausage recipes with him — and former general manager Chad Waldon helmed the front-of-house.
For more information, go to butcherandtheboarmpls.com.
News
Vikings place Lewis Cine on IR after ‘successful’ surgery, to sign Khyiris Tonga
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent “successful” surgery on Tuesday at a London hospital to repair a compound fracture in his lower left leg, the team announced.
Cine on Tuesday was placed on injured reserve after suffering the season-ending injury in Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Due to the severity of the injury, he remained in the city for treatment. The procedure was performed by Aswinkumar Vasireddy, lead surgeon for the Orthopedic Trauma Group at Cleveland Clinic London.
The Vikings replaced Cine on the 53-man roster with his place taken by linebacker Ryan Connelly, who was activated off the physical unable to perform list. And they released defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman and wide receiver Toivonen off the practice squad. David Canter, the agent for nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, said the Vikings will sign his client off Atlanta’s practice squad, so they will need to make another move to clear a spot on the 53-man roster.
A source said Cine could return to Minnesota as soon as this weekend if all continues to go well, the key being that no infection sets in. A compound fracture is when the bone breaks the skin, and when that happens bacteria can get in and lead to an infection.
Sources said Monday that if the surgery goes well, Cine could begin to do some walking in several weeks and be on a path to return to play in 2023.
“We look forward to welcoming Lewis back to Minnesota to be around his teammates and coaches and begin the rehabilitation process with the Vikings medical staff in the very near future,” the Vikings wrote in a statement.
The Vikings have not immediately signed a safety to the roster to replace Cine. Safety Myles Dorn, who is on the practice squad, has been elevated twice this season and has one more roster elevation remaining. So the Vikings could elevate Dorn for Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium and then figure out next week what to do about a fourth safety on the roster
Tonga was a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021 out of Brigham Young and played in 15 games as a rookie, making two starts. He was waived at the start of this season and joined the Falcons’ practice squad.
Ryan Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, is back on the 53-man roster after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last December. Twyman was a sixth-round pick in 2021 who missed all of his rookie season after being shot four times as an innocent bystander in his native Washington, D.C. Toivonen is a native of Red Wing, Minn.
News
A Musk retweet: Tesla CEO says he’ll pay $44B to buy Twitter
By TOM KRISHER, MATT O’BRIEN and RANDALL CHASE
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware.
In a statement, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk.
Trading in Twitter’s stock, which had been halted for much of the day pending release of the news, resumed trading late Tuesday and soared 22% to close at $52.
Musk’s proposal is the latest twist in a high-profile saga involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk — who has more than 100 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
A letter from Musk’s lawyer dated Monday and disclosed by Twitter in a securities filing said Musk would close the merger signed in April, provided that the Delaware Chancery Court “enter an immediate stay” of Twitter’s lawsuit against him and adjourn the trial scheduled to start Oct. 17.
By completing the deal, Musk essentially gave Twitter what it was seeking from the court — “specific performance” of the contract with Musk, meaning he would have to go through with the purchase at the original price. The contract Musk signed also has a $1 billion breakup fee.
Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University, said he’s not surprised by Musk’s turnaround, especially ahead of a scheduled deposition of Musk by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday that was “not going to be pleasant.”
“On the legal merits, his case didn’t look that strong,” Talley said. “It kind of seemed like a pretty simple buyer’s remorse case.”
If Musk were to lose the trial, the judge could not only force him to close the deal but also impose interest payments that would have increased its cost, Talley said.
What did surprise Talley is that Musk doesn’t appear to be trying to renegotiate the deal. Even a modest price reduction might have given Musk a “moral victory” and the ability to say he got something out of the protracted dispute, Talley said.
Neither Twitter nor attorneys for Musk responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the San Francisco company in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale, and legal experts say Musk faced a huge challenge to defend against Twitter’s lawsuit, which was filed in July.
Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.
Musk’s argument largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. Most legal experts believe he faced an uphill battle to convince Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.
Legal experts said Musk may have anticipated that he would lose. Things haven’t been going well for him in court recently, with the judge ruling more frequently in Twitter’s favor on evidentiary matters, said Ann Lipton, an associate law professor at Tulane University. The judge’s denied several of Musk’s discovery requests, Lipton said.
It’s also possible that Musk’s co-investors in the deal were starting to get nervous about how the case was proceeding, she said.
Musk’s main argument for terminating the deal – that Twitter was misrepresenting how it measured its “spam bot” problem – also didn’t appear to be going well as Twitter had been working to pick apart Musk’s attempts to get third-party data scientists to bolster his concerns.
Columbia’s Talley said he would insist on Musk putting money into an escrow account until the deal is completed. Such an account could hold cash and/or Twitter shares, as a good-faith demonstration by Musk, Talley suggested.
Mysteriously, neither Musk nor Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal have written anything about the deal on Twitter, where many developments in the dispute have been aired. Many of Musk’s tweets in the past 24 hours have been about a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing the ire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
If the deal does go through, Musk may be stuck with a company he damaged with repeated statements denouncing fake accounts, Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown in the United Kingdom, wrote in an investor note.
“This is an important metric considered to be key for future revenue streams via paid advertising or for subscriptions on the site, and his relentless scrutiny of Twitter’s figures over the last few months is likely to prompt questions from potential advertising partners,” she wrote.
____
Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed to this report.
News
Marlon Wayans Advices Nia Long To Stay With Her Cheating Partner Ime Udoku Despite Public Humiliation
Marlon Wayans says that happiness is all that matters in a relationship, so provided your partner makes you happy but his only flaw is infidelity, then there is no reason to quit. The question is, how can a promiscuous person make one happy?
Most often people who cheat have no idea the pain or embarrassment they cause their partners and in this case, Nia Long‘s whole life came under scrutiny after her partner’s mischief. You can’t be promiscuous and claim you provide happiness at the same time unless it is mutually agreed upon. Hence, Marlon’s take on Ime Udoku‘s callousness is BS!
Ime Udoku, head Coach of Bolton Celtic put his career on the line and had an affair with a fellow staffer which he is currently on suspension for. This man put everything he has ever worked hard for on the line for 2 minutes shagging. And Marlon’s only advice to his friend Nia Long, is that she stays and deals with his sh**? Now that’s some BS you will ask a 51-year-old eminent person to deal with.
Media Take Out reports:
Actor Marlon Wayans had some advice to his longtime friend, actress Nia Long, who is in the midst of a very embarrassing cheating scandal. According to Marlon, she should seriously consider taking back her cheating spiritual husband Ime Udoka, Media Take Out has learned.
In a recent interview, with Leah’s Lemonade, Marlon offered this advice. “I would say to Nia Long, never mind the embarrassment or all that … ‘before all of this, were you happy,’ so then work on your relationship.”
Nia Long’s spiritual husband Ime Udoka, coach of the Boston Celtics, has been accused of cheating on her with a woman who worked with the team. The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime indefinitely, and his coaching career may be over.
Marlon also claimed that he would give his daughter the same advice.
Who Is Marlon Wayan?
Marlon Wayans is an actor, comedian, writer, and producer. Wayans began his career portraying a pedestrian in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988). He went on to regularly collaborate with his brother Shawn Wayans on The WB sitcom The Wayans Bros. (1995–1999), and in the comedy films Scary Movie (2000), Scary Movie 2 (2001), White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006), and Dance Flick (2009). Wayans had a dramatic role in Darren Aronofsky’s critically acclaimed film Requiem for a Dream (2000), which saw his departure from the usual comedies.
Meanwhile, Nia has dumped Ime Udoku and is currently living in Los Angeles with their 12-year-old son.
The post Marlon Wayans Advices Nia Long To Stay With Her Cheating Partner Ime Udoku Despite Public Humiliation appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Wild know their penalty kill stunk last season. They are being aggressive to fix it.
Wild coach Dean Evason has never been someone to mince words. If he’s not pleased with something, he’s not going to hide it.
Naturally, he has been pretty outspoken with how badly the Wild stunk on the penalty kill last season. They operated at 76.14 percent on the penalty kill — 25th in the NHL — and allowed opposing teams to score whopping 63 goals on the power play in the process.
It wasn’t good enough, and everyone on the Wild understands that heading into this season.
“They hear. They read. They see stats,” Evason said. “We didn’t have to go in and say our power play and our penalty kill weren’t very good. They know it wasn’t. They have taken ownership of it, and we’ve seen it be successful so far in the preseason. Now it needs to continue.”
While there have been some personnel changes on the power play, the system is pretty much the same as before. The same thing can’t be said about the penalty kill, where the Wild have changed their approach and plan to be much more aggressive in that area.
What exactly does that mean?
“It’s exactly what it sounds like,” winger Brandon Duhaime said. “If there’s a loose puck, or a bobbled puck, we want to jump on it a little quicker. Just pressing guys to make good plays. If they make good plays around us, we’re still going to be aggressive and try to force some turnovers.”
“We’re going to put more heat on teams,” winger Connor Dewar added. “Just use our feet and use our sticks to make them feel uncomfortable. Our mentality is to be aggressive and attack, so we’re going to bring that into our penalty kill.”
The aggressiveness on the penalty kill has resulted in a few shorthanded goals in preseason games.
“It’s a direct result,” Evason said. “We’re asking our guys when we turn the puck over to get it all the way down the ice any way they can. That can mean dumping it out or skating it out. That sometimes gives us a chance to score a goal. We’ve been fortunate and caught a couple of breaks and scored some goals on it. But the priority is our clears, which was a problem for us last season. We’ve done a good job with it so far.”
It’s still unclear which Wild players are going play on the penalty kill. There have been a few different looks in training camp so far, though the lineup itself should materialize in the next week or so.
No matter which players it ends up being this season, the Wild are hellbent on making sure it is better than last season.
“They did a really good job of making some changes and tweaking some things,” Duhaime said. “I’m just glad I’m getting some reps on there and able to help out in that aspect.”
News
NBA general managers’ poll values Rudy Gobert acquisition but not Timberwolves
The national hesitation regarding the Timberwolves showed itself again Tuesday, when NBA.com’s annual preseason general manager survey was published.
While local fans and even pundits see the potential for Minnesota to make another massive leap up the Western Conference standings, maybe even into a position where the Timberwolves can earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
But only 10 percent of polled general managers picked Minnesota to finish as a top four-seed in the Western Conference. Those percentages aligned Minnesota with Dallas in a tie for sixth “best” team in the West, which would make the Timberwolves a team that may once again find itself in the play-in tournament come April.
And the Timberwolves didn’t receive votes in questions asking who had the best young core, who will have the most efficient offense or who is the most exciting team to watch the NBA.
The Timberwolves finished with the fourth-most votes for most-improved team but also finished tied for the fourth-most votes among teams most difficult to predict. Optimism for this team, at least among NBA decision-makers, appears to be tepid.
Respect for Rudy Gobert, however, is not. At least in terms of Minnesota’s move to acquire the All-NBA center. Gobert was voted to be the offseason acquisition second most likely to make the biggest impact this season, trailing only his former Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to Cleveland on Sept. 1. The Gobert trade was viewed as the most surprising offseason move.
Gobert himself was voted as the third-best defensive player, with Giannis Antetokounmpo garnering the top spot. Gobert, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was voted the best interior defender by 83 percent of voting general managers.
The only other Timberwolves player to be named across the entire poll was Anthony Edwards. The third-year guard finished in a tie for the second-most votes for the question of player most likely to break out this season. Edwards finished with 17 percent of the vote, trailing only Cleveland forward Evan Mobley.
The 21-year-old finished third in voting for most athletic player with 21 percent of the vote in a category won by Memphis’ Ja Morant. Minnesota did not have a player receive a single vote as the best player at any specific position.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch did receive some love entering his second full season. The bench boss received votes in the category of which coach makes the best in-game adjustments, and finished second in voting among coach’s with the best offense, trailing only Golden State’s Steve Kerr.
Aaron Judge shows frustration in fifth straight game without home run, Peraza hits first big league homer in 5-4 win
Fashion Giant Hugo Boss Forays Into NFT and Metaverse
Chef Ian Gray of Martina to helm revamped Butcher & the Boar
Ethereum Price on Recovery Mode as Bulls Start Dominating
Vikings place Lewis Cine on IR after ‘successful’ surgery, to sign Khyiris Tonga
A Musk retweet: Tesla CEO says he’ll pay $44B to buy Twitter
Bitcoin Bounce Coincides With Possible Macro Reversal
Marlon Wayans Advices Nia Long To Stay With Her Cheating Partner Ime Udoku Despite Public Humiliation
Wild know their penalty kill stunk last season. They are being aggressive to fix it.
Dogecoin Price Surges 8% Amid Elon Musk Twitter Deal Update
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022