Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
LOS ANGELES — A court filing Tuesday from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.
The descriptions of abuse on the private flight came in a cross-complaint Jolie filed in the couple’s dispute over a French home and winery they co-owned that is separate from their ongoing divorce, which she sought soon after.
A representative for Pitt, who was not authorized to speak publicly, strongly denied Jolie’s allegations and called them “another rehash that only harms the family.”
The allegations of abuse on the plane first became public shortly after the flight, but reports were initially vague and details were kept sealed in divorce documents and investigations by the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, both of which found that no action against Pitt was necessary.
A judge gave Pitt 50-50 custody of the children after a closed-door trial in which the allegations were aired. But an appeals court subsequently disqualified the private judge for not disclosing possible conflicts of interest after a motion from Jolie, nullifying the decision.
More details of the allegations were revealed earlier this year when a Jolie lawsuit against the FBI over a Freedom of Information Act request was made public.
The New York Times first reported the court filing.
The filing says that on Sept. 14, 2016, Jolie, Pitt and their six children were traveling from the winery, Chateau Miraval, to Los Angeles.
“Pitt’s aggressive behavior started even before the family got to the airport, with Pitt having a confrontation with one of the children. After the flight took off, Jolie approached Pitt and asked him what was wrong,” the filing says. “Pitt accused her of being too deferential to the children and verbally attacked her.”
Later, it says, “He pulled her into the bathroom and began yelling at her. Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.”
One of the children, who were between 8 and 15 years old at the time, verbally defended Jolie, the countersuit says, and Pitt lashed out.
“Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing says. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”
The document says he subsequently poured beer on Jolie and poured beer and red wine on the children.
Jolie’s gave an account of the flight to two FBI investigators in the days that followed. It appeared in a heavily redacted report later released by the agency.
It included a photo of a bruise on Jolie’s elbow and a “rug-burn type injury” on her hand. In it she said that she had seen Pitt have two to three drinks, but said he appeared articulate and not intoxicated.
The investigators met with federal prosecutors, and “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors,” the report says.
An FBI statement said it has “conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation.”
The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor and director Jolie and the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor Pitt were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years.
They had been romantic partners for a decade when they married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and a judge declared them single in 2019, but the divorce case has not been finalized with custody and financial issues still in dispute.
Associated Press Entertainment Writer Anthony McCartney contributed to this report.
Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter
By TOM KRISHER, MATT O’BRIEN, RANDALL CHASE and BARBARA ORTUTAY
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware.
In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
“I don’t think Twitter will give up its trial date on just Musk’s word — it’s going to need more certainty about closing,” said Andrew Jennings, professor at Brooklyn Law School, noting that the company may also be worried about Musk’s proposal being a delay tactic. After all, he’s already tried to unsuccessfully postpone the trial twice.
Trading in Twitter’s stock, which had been halted for much of the day pending release of the news, resumed trading late Tuesday and soared 22% to close at $52.
Musk’s proposal is the latest twist in a high-profile saga involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk — who has more than 100 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech and had too many bots.
While some logistical and legal hurdles remain, Musk could be in charge of Twitter in a matter of days — however long it takes him and his co-investors to line up the cash, said Ann Lipton, an associate law professor at Tulane University.
A letter from Musk’s lawyer dated Monday and disclosed by Twitter in a securities filing said Musk would close the merger signed in April, provided that the Delaware Chancery Court “enter an immediate stay” of Twitter’s lawsuit against him and adjourn the trial scheduled to start Oct. 17.
Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University, said he’s not surprised by Musk’s turnaround, especially ahead of a scheduled deposition of Musk by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday that was “not going to be pleasant.”
“On the legal merits, his case didn’t look that strong,” Talley said. “It kind of seemed like a pretty simple buyer’s remorse case.”
Attorneys for Musk did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the San Francisco company in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale, and legal experts say Musk faced a huge challenge to defend against Twitter’s lawsuit, which was filed in July.
Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.
Musk’s argument largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. Most legal experts believe he faced an uphill battle to convince Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.
Musk’s main argument for terminating the deal – that Twitter was misrepresenting how it measured its “spam bot” problem – also didn’t appear to be going well as Twitter had been working to pick apart Musk’s attempts to get third-party data scientists to bolster his concerns.
Neither Musk nor Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal have written anything about the deal on Twitter, where many developments in the dispute have been aired. Many of Musk’s tweets in the past 24 hours have been about a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing the ire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Even if the deal now goes through without a hitch, it’s too soon to call a victory for Twitter, said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst with Insider Intelligence.
“The deal will solve some of the short-term uncertainty at the company, but Twitter is essentially in the same place it was in April,” she said. “There is still plenty of uncertainty around what Musk intends to do with Twitter, as well as the future of a company with a leader who has wavered in his commitment to buying it. And if we’ve learned anything from this saga, it’s that Musk is unpredictable and that it isn’t over yet.”
Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed to this report.
CBS Sports app gaffe sends push alert that Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62
Everyone has Aaron Judge on the brain.
With the focus of the baseball world on the Yankees slugger and his pursuit of home run No. 62, the CBS Sports game-tracker app picked a bad time to go haywire.
A glitch in the matrix had Yankee fans who were unable to tune in to Tuesday afternoon’s opener of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on the YES Network thinking No. 99 had passed Roger Maris to become the new American League single-season home run champ.
At least if they were relying on the CBS Sports app for updates.
Not only did the game-tracker tab credit Judge with first- and second-inning home runs (homers actually hit by Oswaldo Cabrera and Owald Peraza), but it credited Judge with every early at-bat for both teams.
Fans took to social media to bash the app and share screen grabs after getting alerts that Judge had hit a first-inning home run.
As it stands, Judge is still stuck on 61 homers. The 30-year-old slugger went 1-for-5 in the doubleheader opener — a 5-4 win over the Rangers — with one hit (a single to center in the 8th) and a run scored.
He now has two games left to break his tie with Roger Maris, starting with Tuesday night’s nightcap. The Yankees wrap up the regular season with the final game of this series in Arlington on Wednesday afternoon (4 p.m. ET). Should Judge remain homerless through the end of Tuesday, the comparisons to Maris breaking Babe Ruth’s record on the last day of the season 61 years ago will be endless.
After not seeing many pitches to hit against the Baltimore Orioles, the Rangers have stuck with their word and have attacked Judge most of this series by giving him multiple pitches to hit. The Yankees’ superstar has just been unable to cash in to this point.
Aaron Judge shows frustration in fifth straight game without home run, Peraza hits first big league homer in 5-4 win
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge let a little frustration slip Tuesday afternoon. After popping out in the fifth inning, the Yankees’ slugger, who has been so calm throughout his historic season, slammed his batting helmet back in the rack.
It was the fifth straight game without a historic home run for Judge. The Bombers instead got power from Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Kyle Higashioka as they rallied to beat the Rangers 5-4 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Globe Life Field.
Judge went 1-for-5 Tuesday and remained tied with Maris as the only two men in American League history to his 61 home runs in a single season. The slugger, who grounded out to shortstop in the ninth inning, has two games remaining to try and surpass that mark.
The Yankees (99-61) have won two straight games and 12 of their last 15. They are one win shy of their third 100-win season in the last five years. Since Sept. 10, only the Guardians (19-5) have a better record than the Yankees (16-5) in baseball.
As if anxious to get this chase for 62 over, Judge was more aggressive Tuesday afternoon. He swung at the first pitch he saw, a 97-mile an hour fastball from right-hander Jon Gray, which he grounded out to third. Gray got him to foul off a 98-mph fastball and swing past an 84-mile an hour slider in the third inning. He flew out to right field on a 1-2 fastball. In the fifth inning, he popped up a 2-2 slider to the first baseman.
Instead, the Yankees kids’ highlighted the offense.
Cabrera put them on the board with his sixth homer of the season in the first. He hit a 378-foot shot to right-center field. Over his last 21 games, the rookie has hit all six of his big league homers, five doubles and driven in 15 runs. In the second, rookie Peraza got his first homer in the big leagues. It was a 399-foot shot to left field. Marwin Gonzalez singled in Peraza in the fifth. Higashioka hit his career-high tying 10th home run of the season in the seventh. The catcher did not hit his first home run this season until June, but has hit three home runs in his last 13 starts.
In the top of the eighth, Judge singled on the first pitch he saw from lefty reliever Brock Burke and the crowd responded with boos. The slugger went on to score the go-ahead run on Harrison Bader’s single.
Jameson Taillon allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five over seven innings in his final start before the playoffs. He gave up a two-run single to Josh Jung in the first and a two-run homer to Adolis Garcia in the fifth.
Chef Ian Gray of Martina to helm revamped Butcher & the Boar
When Butcher & the Boar reopens this winter, the iconic carnivores’ palace will boast noted local chef Ian Gray leading the kitchen.
The new menu will “pay tribute to the dishes we remember and miss, but it will be more than just a throwback,” Gray said in a news release. As executive chef, Gray is planning to bring back dishes like the massive beef long rib and the lauded sausages, and he’ll introduce new seasonal small plates, salads and desserts, too.
Until recently, Gray served as executive chef at chef Daniel Del Prado’s restaurant Martina, in Minneapolis’ Linden Hills neighborhood. Before, he helped open Kieran’s Kitchen at the Food Building, in Northeast Minneapolis, and ran the Curious Goat food truck. Earlier in his career, he cooked at W.A. Frost in St. Paul.
The revamped Butcher & the Boar is scheduled to open in the North Loop district of Minneapolis at 901 N. Third St., the former Mpls.St.Paul magazine offices.
“I think food is too important to take shortcuts,” Gray told the Pioneer Press a decade ago, before his restaurant The Gray House opened in 2012.
The original Butcher & the Boar closed in 2020, and opening chef Jack Riebel, who had left the restaurant several years prior, died in 2021. The upcoming version is owned by Jester Concepts (P.S. Steak, Parlour, Borough), which purchased the Minnesota rights to Butcher & the Boar from previous owners who still control the location in Charleston, S.C.
The old location of Butcher & the Boar, on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, is now occupied by The Butcher’s Tale, and the two restaurants have more in common than the sound of their names.
When Butcher’s Tale opened in 2021, former Butcher & The Boar head butcher Peter Botcher led the new kitchen — bringing some favorite meat and sausage recipes with him — and former general manager Chad Waldon helmed the front-of-house.
For more information, go to butcherandtheboarmpls.com.
Vikings place Lewis Cine on IR after ‘successful’ surgery, to sign Khyiris Tonga
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent “successful” surgery on Tuesday at a London hospital to repair a compound fracture in his lower left leg, the team announced.
Cine on Tuesday was placed on injured reserve after suffering the season-ending injury in Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Due to the severity of the injury, he remained in the city for treatment. The procedure was performed by Aswinkumar Vasireddy, lead surgeon for the Orthopedic Trauma Group at Cleveland Clinic London.
The Vikings replaced Cine on the 53-man roster with his place taken by linebacker Ryan Connelly, who was activated off the physical unable to perform list. And they released defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman and wide receiver Toivonen off the practice squad. David Canter, the agent for nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, said the Vikings will sign his client off Atlanta’s practice squad, so they will need to make another move to clear a spot on the 53-man roster.
A source said Cine could return to Minnesota as soon as this weekend if all continues to go well, the key being that no infection sets in. A compound fracture is when the bone breaks the skin, and when that happens bacteria can get in and lead to an infection.
Sources said Monday that if the surgery goes well, Cine could begin to do some walking in several weeks and be on a path to return to play in 2023.
“We look forward to welcoming Lewis back to Minnesota to be around his teammates and coaches and begin the rehabilitation process with the Vikings medical staff in the very near future,” the Vikings wrote in a statement.
The Vikings have not immediately signed a safety to the roster to replace Cine. Safety Myles Dorn, who is on the practice squad, has been elevated twice this season and has one more roster elevation remaining. So the Vikings could elevate Dorn for Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium and then figure out next week what to do about a fourth safety on the roster
Tonga was a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021 out of Brigham Young and played in 15 games as a rookie, making two starts. He was waived at the start of this season and joined the Falcons’ practice squad.
Ryan Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, is back on the 53-man roster after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last December. Twyman was a sixth-round pick in 2021 who missed all of his rookie season after being shot four times as an innocent bystander in his native Washington, D.C. Toivonen is a native of Red Wing, Minn.
