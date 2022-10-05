Bitcoin Pound Sterling Volume Soars To ATH Amid Currency Crisis

The pound sterling is experiencing heavy turbulence. The dollar is eating it all. Bitcoin is in a deep slumber. What a time to be alive! Things are moving and shaking in the finance world and the general population can’t do much but watch the show. And place their bets. British people recently saw the pound sterling and the euro sink to all-time lows against the dollar. A percentage of the population reacted by acquiring bitcoin, the charts show.
Another important factor is that the pound sterling’s “volatility last week was highly unusual, creating opportunities and price discrepancies.” The currency crisis created potential possibilities, and British traders seem to have taken advantage of them. As a reminder, the pound sterling saw “a feisty week in the UK pending proposed and later abandoned tax cuts.” This is all according to Arcane Research’s The Weekly Update.
In Bitcoinist’s first report on the situation, our sister site said:
“The UK’s interest in Bitcoin (BTC) will expand “quite quickly” as fiat currency instability makes the flagship digital currency asset resemble a stablecoin, analysts said.
As one of several this week to highlight BTC’s attractiveness over the pound sterling, strategy adviser at financial firm VanEck Gabor Gurbacs came to that decision.
“Because of the instability of the pound,” Gurbacs warned, “the United Kingdom will get orange-pilled very rapidly.”
The last factor to analyze is this one, “most of the growth was concentrated in spiking volumes on Bitfinex.” Why was that? Keep reading to find out.
By The Numbers: The Pound Sterling ’s Busy Week
The headline is this one: the BTCGBP trading volume’s 7-day average reached an all-time high this week. Also, surprising no one, “similar tendencies occurred in ETHGBP.” How high was the all-time high, though? Back to The Weekly Update, “BTCGBP pairs saw trading volumes climbing above 47,000 BTC last Monday, after having experienced growth throughout the latter parts of September.”
As for the reason for the pound sterling to bitcoin movements, Arcane Research’s analysts blame it on “market maker rebalancing.” Although they also recognize that bitcoin is “gaining mind share amidst declining trust in the British Pound.”
A similar thing happened to the Russian ruble at the beginning of the conflict with Ukraine. At the time, our sister site Bitcoinist reported:
“The new all-time high on the BTCRUB pair is the result of the Russian ruble falling more than 50% against the United States dollar since the start of the year. As the global reserve currency, most financial assets are priced in USD.”
Will the pound sterling rebound as fast as the ruble did? Or will the dollar continue to dominate for the foreseeable future?
BTC price chart for 10/05/2022 on Gemini | Source: BTC/GBP on TradingView.com
Why Was Most Of The Growth On Bitfinex?
The analysts at Arcane Research identified another fascinating factor. An incentive, if you will. They named it a “prolonged structural mispricing” and it refers to a “dollar-adjusted premium or discount in Bitfinex’s BTCGBP pair last week.” All you have to do is adjust “the BTCGBP pair to USD,” to see that the pound sterling / bitcoin pair “traded at a significant discount to dollar spot.” This was an effect and not a cause. The market movements created this arbitrage opportunity. People who detected the incentive on time, profited.
“As the GBP bottomed vs. the USD, BTCGBP traded at a massive discount compared to BTCUSD. The discount turned into a prolonged premium with certain wicks deep into discount terrains as GBP traded in a highly volatile environment.”
Despite the significance of this factor, Arcane Research still believes that “the predominant force was market makers reducing their exposure” to the pound sterling.
Featured Image by Ewan Kennedy on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView and The Weekly Update
To everyone’s surprise, the Celsius Network is still operating after the drama surrounding its bankruptcy in July. Alex Mashinky, the company’s CEO, quit on September 27 despite the announcement of a revival.
The Securities and Exchange Commission joined the chorus of agencies that came down hard on the company. When the SEC ruled that interest-paying crypto investments must be registered, Celsius found itself under a microscope.
The native token of Celsius, CEL, was impacted by these events, but what’s more unexpected is that CEL is still being used. However, investors of CEL tokens will be even more dissatisfied now that controversy surrounds the token.
As of this writing, CEL is trading at $1.37, down 6.5 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show.
A Chill In The Air At Celsius
Unlike most widely traded currencies, trading in CEL right now is extremely light, as evidenced by the gaps in the candle chart. Recent data shows a decline in CEL token trading volume from 19.8 million to 4.49 million. The percentage reduction in business activity was staggering, at 77.3%.
This is hardly surprising given that other on-chain signals also do not bode well for CEL. The market capitalization has decreased from a weekly high of $655,331,055 to $582,698,525. The coin’s trading activity is comparable to tokens with minimal activity.
This is simply CEL burning off over time. Recently, though, the graphs are green.
Is It Doable, Or Not?
CEL is still a tradable asset on the broader crypto market, making it open to speculation despite the fact that it is barely alive.
According to CoinGecko, CEL has gained 2.6% in value over the previous 24 hours. Given that there are gaps in the charts where little to no activity was recorded, this is a major surprise. However, this may not be a true recovery.
Taking into account everything discussed previously, CEL may be on its last legs. Recent reports indicate that CEL’s active addresses have drastically decreased during the past month.
This decline in active CEL trading addresses is a pessimistic indication to potential investors that could boost CEL’s price recovery.
CELUSD pair trying to keep its balance at $1.36 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Forkast, Chart: TradingView.com
Trade SAND/USD and SAND/USDT starting in Binance on October 5, 2022.
Deposits are now available for SAND to enable trading of SAND/USD and SAND/USDT.
Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency exchange announced that it would list Sandbox (SAND). According to Binance, deposits for SAND are now open in anticipation of trading in SAND/USD and SAND/USDT. The Sandbox trading on Binance will go live on October 5, 2022, at 5 am PDT, and the withdrawals will be permitted.
In the virtual world of The Sandbox, users can create, manage, and profit from their gaming activities using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and SAND, the Sandbox’s usage token. And The Sandbox has its own metaverse features that allow users to develop, share, and monetize their assets and game experiences.
Binance Effect on the Crypto Market
Following the announcement that it has been added to the Binance exchange, the Sandbox coin SAND likely experience a decent price increase. At the time of writing, SAND traded at $0.8616 with a trading volume of $178,990,435. Within 24 hours, Sandbox has increased by more than 3.45%, with a market cap of $1,291,522,482, as per CoinMarketCap.
Furthermore, Binance added Ripple (XRP) to its dual investment products on October 4, 2022, as its XRP price has risen by over 4.6% in the last 24 hours, and around 43% in the previous month. Moreover, recently the exchange implemented the Terra Classic (LUNC) burn tax, which triggered the LUNC price. At the time of writing, LUNC traded at $0.0003141 with a price surge of more than 25% in the past month.
Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone.
Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level.
The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,350 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear move above the $1,370 resistance.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Upsides
Ethereum formed a support base above the $1,250 level. ETH remained strong and started a steady increase above the $1,300 level. The price was able to clear the $1,320 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was also a move above the $1,350 level. It traded as high as $1,369 and is currently consolidating gains. Ether price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price is also trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,268 swing low to $1,369 high.
Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,350 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,370 zone.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $1,370 might start another increase towards the $1,400 level. If the bulls remain in action, the price could rise towards the $1,450 level. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,500 resistance zone. The next major resistance sits near the $1,550 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,360 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,350 level and the trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,320 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,268 swing low to $1,369 high. A downside break below the $1,320 level might send the price towards the $1,275 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500.
Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels.
The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair is gaining pace and might rally further above the $20,500 level.
Bitcoin Price Gains Pace
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $19,000 level and started a steady increase. BTC was able to clear the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels.
The bulls were able to pump the price above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price traded as high as $20,475 and the price is now correcting gains. It is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Bitcoin is now slowly moving lower below $20,400.
It is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,937 swing low to $20,475 high. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,450 level. The next major resistance sits near the $20,500 zone. A clear move above the $20,500 resistance might start another increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $21,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $22,500 zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,100 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,000 zone and the trend line. A downside break below the trend line might send the price towards $19,700. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,937 swing low to $20,475 high. The main support is near $19,500, below which the price might drop to $19,200.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,100, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,500, $21,200 and $22,500.
Polygon, the popular Ethereum layer-2 solution, has bagged substantial gains amidst a bearish market. Over the past 24 hours, Polygon has achieved a strong performance, recording a 4.37% gain at $0.833. The L2 protocol’s market valuation of $7.07 billion places it back in the top 12, above both DAI and Shiba Inu.
Compared to its all-time high of $ 2.68 in December ’21, MATIC is down by roughly 73% at its present pricing. However, the same factors that contributed to Polygon’s fall also hampered the performance of cryptocurrencies during 2022.
What Polygon Has Been Up To These Summer Months
The entire crypto market faces bearish trends during the summer months, and Polygon was no exception. Looking at the daily data for Polygon, we can see that it hit a low of $0.313 in June. It rebounded from that low by more than 240% to reach $1 again in just two months.
The price eventually found support in the region of $1. This is where the 50% Fibonacci retracement level supplied by the bearish vector it controls passes. This level was calculated using data ranging from the highs of $1.75 in March to the lows of $0.31.
Zoom in on the previous few weeks. We can see that $ 0.69 has been a crucial supporting region for MATIC throughout. The price has since bounced back up. Currently, the most important metric is the bearish vector from September’s high of 0.9438 to its $ 0.69 low.
MATIC Hits 3-Week High
After yesterday’s failed breakthrough, Polygon (MATIC) was a top performer, rising to a three-week high on Tuesday. At the beginning of the weekend, the MATIC/USD currency pair traded as low as $0.7548. This was just slightly lower than its floor of $0.7690. But as optimism returned to the cryptocurrency market, the token shot up to a high of $0.8336 during the day.
This high marks Polygon’s strongest position since the middle of September. It also coincides with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reaching its greatest point over three weeks. The index is now trading around 55.90, just below a higher resistance point at 57.65. If this barrier is broken through, then the token price will most likely climb closer to the $0.8500 level.
Polygon Surge Might Be Related To Recent Integration News
Polygon’s recent surge might be related to recent bullish news. On September 27, RobinHood, a popular crypto brokerage, launched itsnon-custodial wallet with MATC to over 10k beta testers.
Robinhood Wallet beta customers could get MATIC from the company’s primary trading app. They’ll be able to use the DeFi platform, which hosts dApps like Uniswap, Kyberswap, and others, on the Polygon network.
Shopping.io, a cryptocurrency-focused e-commerce site, also said it would accept Polygon’s native token MATIC as a payment method. Token users will receive free delivery for the first seven days and a 2% 30-day discount. These bullish reports might be responsible for the surge in activity. As of writing, MATIC trades at $8.33, up by almost 12.31% in seven days.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Meme coin Shiba Inu has held up better than expected, but the digital asset is still down considerably from its all-time high. However, this has not stopped the development that has been going on behind the scenes, and now SHIB developers have begun to share the products that they have been working on. These, and others, have shown a promising future for the digital asset, but some show some possible upside for SHIB this week.
A Game, A Whale, And A Burn
The past week has been an interesting one for Shiba Inu. First, lead Shiba Inu developers announced that the SHIB Eternity game was complete and is now being tested by users. The game has been made available to community members in Vietnam and Australia, some of whom have taken to Twitter to share their experiences with the game. So far, the reviews have been good, and SHIB Eternity is set to be available for general download on Thursday.
Another important development for the meme coin is a large purchase from one of the biggest Ethereum whales. This whale which is ranked as the 98th largest ETH whale, had purchased 300 billion SHIB. The total came out to $3,417,000 at the time of the purchase. But even more important was what the whale did with the tokens once purchased. This whale had moved the SHIB in two different transactions to anonymous wallets, presumably for holding.
SHIB down more than 80% from all-time high | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com
Third on this list is the SHIB burn that has been going on for a while. With each passing day, the burn has been accelerated, which has done well to boost the morale of community members. In the span of 7 days, more than 560 million SHIB had been burned across 54 transactions, with a total of 257.49 million SHIB burned in a single transaction, a new record.
Can This Boost Shiba Inu Price?
These events are important to meme coins like Shiba Inu, which had been heavily criticized for its lack of utility and large supply. SHIB has now transcended just being used as a payment token as its only utility to having a working game that players can enjoy. The launch is an anticipated one that will likely boost the price of the digital asset once announced.
Large purchases from whales have also been known to move the price of the digital asset. For example, following the $3.4 million purchase by the 98th largest ETH whale, Shiba Inu’s trading volume had jumped more than 50% and saw a price gain of about 1.2% in the same 24-hour period. It may not be a large jump by established margins, but it works to help prop up the price of the cryptocurrency at a time when digital assets are suffering dips.
The SHIB burn is perhaps one of the most important things for the digital asset. By reducing the supply of any asset, the higher the chance that the value goes up. However, it is important to keep in mind that the trading volume of SHIB is on the decline, which could lead to a muted performance over the next week.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com