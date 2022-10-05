Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Is Soaring This ‘Uptober’ As BTC Barrels Past $20,000

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

As Bitcoin passes $20,000, the market is expecting a strong October. The crypto is now trading between $19,712 and $20,479 at the time of writing.

Since the crash of September 13 rattled the global financial system, this is the highest trading price BTC has reached.

As BTC bulls have been trying to break through this resistance level for almost a month, the breaking of the $20k psychological barrier is a major event.

To those looking to acquire Bitcoin or add to their existing holdings, however, the breakthrough may serve as a powerful buy signal.

Perhaps this market uptick is what the cryptocurrency industry needs to end the crypto winter.

Taking The Bull By The Horns

CryptoQuant claims numerous indicators can provide reliable buy indications for traders. Depletion of foreign-exchange reserves is one such factor.

Decreased Bitcoin exchange reserves are an optimistic indicator since it suggests an increase in Bitcoin purchases.

A shift in the outflow of foreign exchange is always a consideration in this context. On October 4, the value of the exchange outflow was $47,655.83.

A high number for this indicator indicates reduced Bitcoin selling pressure. The fear and green index is also rising, offering investors and traders strong buy signals.

A rising RSI value may indicate an increase in investor confidence due to recent developments in the cryptocurrency market or the psychological resistance level of $20,000.

Bitcoin Price Is Soaring This Uptober As Btc Barrels Past
Chart: TradingView.com

Extended Accumulation In The Offing

Bitcoin’s price increase is not unexpected. Recent reports indicate that Bitcoin is witnessing a prolonged accumulation.

Since September 27, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoins has surged dramatically.

As of this writing, the 7-day moving average is providing dynamic support for Bitcoin’s ascent. Current support is located at $18,548, with resistance at $20,473.

With the current flow on the bullish side, we may anticipate a price increase in the coming days. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is still fighting to surpass the $20,472 resistance level.

A breach of this price level will eventually drive the price over the 78.60 Fibonacci retracement level, which is located at $21,229.

Bitcoin Price Is Soaring This Uptober As Btc Barrels Past

BTCUSD pair loses $20K handle, now trades at $19,954 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Fintwit, Chart: TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Blockchain Twitter App Launches to Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

Blockchain Twitter App Launches To Bring Decentralized Social To The Masses
google news

Los Angeles, CA, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire

Takeaways:

  • A novel web3 social platform called Diamond is launching on DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz.
  • Diamond is the first product ever to enable all posts, profiles, social graphs, and content to be hosted on a decentralized censorship-resistant blockchain.
  • Posts on Diamond can be minted as NFTs, earn crypto tips, and other novel features. 

Today, content is hosted on centralized platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Many thought leaders like Elon Musk and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey call for an alternative.

Recently, messages emerged between the two billionaire entrepreneurs regarding a blockchain-based social media platform.

“I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages/links like Twitter.” Said Elon Musk in one text exchange.
He continued, “Third piece is a twitter-like app on your phone that accesses the database in the cloud. This could be massive.”

However, Musk may not need to create a decentralized Twitter alternative thanks to the launch of Diamond, a Web3 social app powered by the DeSo blockchain.

Diamond is the first platform ever to host its content and social graph on a decentralized blockchain.

By publishing content to the DeSo chain, writers, and creators can own and control their content the same way they own and control their Bitcoin. This means they can be free from censorship and gain new ways to monetize that have never been possible before.

For example, posts on Diamond can be minted as NFTs, can earn crypto tips, and much more. Creators on Diamond can very easily launch social tokens that allow their followers to invest in their success. All with an onboarding that is as easy as creating an account on a web2 platform like Instagram.

Diamond’s choice to use the DeSo blockchain for hosting all of its content showcases DeSo’s unique strength in content storage. “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently,” says Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo. “It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum, and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social, blogging, and even marketplaces,” he says.

In addition, Diamond’s integration of the DeSo wallet makes it possible to onboard Ethereum 

users as well as mainstream users. “The DeSo wallet supports both a one-click Google login and a one-click MetaMask login,” says Al-Naji. “It’s not our goal to be tied to a single chain, or really any chain. We just want to allow people to connect with each other no matter what ecosystem they’re a part of. DeSo is the unified social layer for all of web3,” he says.

This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that has caused a significant price surge. It has also been experiencing a recent surge in user numbers.

In a world where many are dissatisfied with traditional social media, Diamond and DeSo offer a decentralized solution that can finally compete with web2 juggernauts. “DeSo is the first and only blockchain that allows developers to build social apps where you can’t even tell you’re on a blockchain,” says Al-Naji. “That means, for the first time, we have a shot at finally expanding web3 from disrupting finance to disrupting the trillion-dollar social media industry.”

About DeSo Foundation

DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. They raised $200 million and are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Social Capital, Polychain Capital, Winkelvoss Capital, Pantera, and others.

$DESO, the native currency of the DeSo blockchain, is listed on Coinbase.

Check out the full roadmap and cl aim your username on deso.com .

Contact

Growth Marketing Lead

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Talent Protocol supports the next generation of builders through the acquisition of Agora Labs

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

Talent Protocol Supports The Next Generation Of Builders Through The Acquisition Of Agora Labs
google news

Lisbon, Portugal, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire

Talent Protocol, the web3 professional community for high-potential builders, has acquired Agora Labs, a social token and NFT infrastructure platform for creators to build and scale their communities. The acquisition will not only integrate Agora’s tech stack and community into Talent Protocol, but also onboard its young talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO) into the team. 

Despite being only a year old, Talent Protocol saw this acquisition opportunity as another way of working towards its mission of supporting the builders of tomorrow. The startup – founded by Pedro Oliveira, Filipe Macedo and Andreas Vilela – has been actively enabling ways of empowering talented tech professionals who have an entrepreneurial mindset and are curious to explore web3. 

“Agora Labs’ mission and team fits perfectly with what we are building in Talent Protocol. In a very short time, Agora’s talented team has created tools and infrastructure that serve several of the needs of tokenized creators and that is something we found truly remarkable and relevant for our own community”, Pedro Oliveira, co-founder and CEO of Talent Protocol, explains. “Talent Protocol and Agora Labs’ paths crossed earlier this year and when we saw the opportunity to join efforts, we took it”, he adds.

Agora Labs was founded in 2021 by Matthew Espinoza, Freeman Zhang, Jerry Di and Charles Nyabeze, all teenage builders who took the leap from their careers and founded their own Web3 company. The little over one-year journey led to this acquisition by Talent Protocol which will welcome 20-year-old Matthew (CEO) and 19-year-old Freeman (CTO) to its team and support their early but valuable careers. 

“The Web3 space is all about community and collaboration. We see the integration of Agora’s assets and team members as a way of achieving collective success for all parties involved”, Filipe Macedo, co-founder and CMO of Talent Protocol, comments.

Over 150,000 users already joined Talent Protocol to create a professional profile, make meaningful connections and access exciting opportunities. Members are also able to launch a token for their careers, transforming loose connections into invested supporters. A Talent Protocol account gives priority access to scholarships, opportunities, mentors and a community that can help you succeed in web3. 

“The world of work is changing but our professional networks are decades old. Most are cringe-worthy and out-of-touch places unable to represent the next generation of builders and support their career growth.”, Filipe Macedo explains, “Agora Labs was also unlocking web3 opportunities for builders and creators, that’s why it made total sense to join forces, while also supporting the professional journeys of its talented founders.”

“From day one it was clear that Talent Protocol was the ideal company to acquire us. From the beginning of our conversations to signing the deal, they always had our best interests at heart and I truly resonated with their mission and culture”, Matthew Espinoza from Agora Labs, adds.

About Talent Protocol

Talent Protocol is the web3 professional community where anyone can discover high-potential builders and invest in their careers. 💫

Since November 2021, more than 150,000 users have registered to create a web3 professional profile, launch a Talent Token and kick off their collective career journey.

About Agora Labs

Agora Labs is a creator-focused platform built on the DeSo blockchain, providing tokenized creators with the necessary infrastructures to build and scale their web3 communities. 

The platform has been consistently one of the top-ranked dapps on the DeSo blockchain, reaching over $500k in market cap within 24 hours of launching, and has received backing from the DeSo foundation, and Harmony Protocol.

Contact

Content Lead

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Afterpay’s New Monthly Payment Solution Gives Consumers More Ways to Pay

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afterpay, a leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, today introduced a new payment solution that give consumers even more choice, flexibility and time to pay, with transparent terms to support responsible spending – just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

Consumers who select Afterpay’s monthly payment option can budget their money over a six or twelve month period for purchases between $400 and $4,000 with consumer-friendly payment terms1 including:

  • No late fees
  • No compounding interest with a cap on total interest owed
  • A clear view of what is owed at time of purchase which won’t increase during the course of the payment plan

Designed for purchases between $400 and $4,000, merchants can now offer Afterpay for more items in more categories without paying additional transaction fees or integration costs – while benefiting from new customer growth, increased sales, and higher average order values. Initially offered to existing customers making online purchases, the monthly payment solution will be available for in-person purchases in 2023.

“Our new offering is a natural extension of the Afterpay experience – giving customers a new way to take more control and have more choice in the way they pay,” said Lee Hatton, head of Cash App Asia Pacific. “We look forward to supporting customers with yet another smart budgeting tool.”

Starting today consumers can use Afterpay’s monthly payment option at US merchant websites including Bellacor.com, EyeBuyDirect, FWRD, and Your Mechanic among others, with additional merchant partners coming soon. The company plans to extend the offering to merchants outside the U.S. in 2023.

Afterpay gives consumers the ability to use their own money and pay over time without having to turn to expensive credit cards which can lead to revolving and compounding debt. Built from the ground up to help consumers pay responsibly, more than 98% of Afterpay transactions never incur a late fee and more than 90% of Afterpay transactions are paid with a debit card.2

Since 2020, US consumer spending on BNPL has increased 660 percent3. This is more than five times the rate of growth for debit card spending (43 percent) and credit card spending (8 percent).4

Afterpay’s monthly payment option is offered to existing customers in partnership with First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. Merchants and shoppers can find more information about the monthly payment option here.

About Afterpay

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time – enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers5. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

__________________________

1 You must be over 18, a resident of the U.S. and meet additional eligibility criteria to qualify. Loans through the Afterpay Pay Monthly program are underwritten and issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. A down payment may be required. APRs range from 0% to 35.99%, depending on eligibility. As an example, a 12 month $1,000 loan with 21% APR would have 11 monthly payments of $93.11 and 1 payment of $93.19 for a total payment of $1,117.40. Loans are subject to credit check and approval and are not available to residents of Hawaii, West Virginia, New Mexico and Nevada. Valid debit card, accessible credit report and acceptance of final terms required to apply. Estimated payment amounts shown on product pages exclude taxes and shipping charges, which are added at checkout. Click here for complete terms.

here to link to: Consumer Lending (Pay Monthly) Loan Agreement (*not* Installment Agreement for Afterpay pay-in-4)

2 Figures as of June 30, 2022

3 Source: The Next Generation Index, February 2022

4 Source: The Next Generation Index, February 2022

5 Figures as of June 30

Contacts

Media Contact:
[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

FTX Exchange Listed Dollar Spot Index Perpetual Futures

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

Ftx Exchange Listed Dollar Spot Index Perpetual Futures
google news
Exchange News
  • Crypto exchange, FTX has listed FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY) perpetual futures.
  • The US Dollar Index recently crossed the 111 level, currently trading around 110.68.

According to the recent announcement from the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, the platform has added a new perpetual futures contract for the US Dollar Index (DXY) to its listing. The new perpetual contracts will be based on the FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY), which tracks the movements of four leading currencies against the US dollar, which include the Euro, Yen, Canadian dollar, and British Pound.

Following the announcement from FTX, social media users responded with multiple opinions. 

Dollar’s Impact on the Global Economy

The US dollar is currently at its highest level since 2022 as a result of tightening monetary policy and the significant increase in interest rates in the US, particularly after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates many times. Moreover, The US Dollar Index recently crossed the 111 level, setting a new record in 2002. Currently, DXY is trading around 110.68. 

At the same time, American inflation is having an unexpected effect globally, almost every major currency has declined sharply against the dollar over the past six months. Since April, the Chinese Yuan has fallen 12% against the dollar, and top currencies like the Euro and Yen have also experienced a significant fall.

The US inflation rate for September was 8.3% year over year (YoY), which indicates that high prices are declining more slowly than anticipated. As a result, the global markets experienced a dramatic sell-off. This also created a great impact on the cryptocurrency market.

The US dollar’s fluctuation will have a massive impact on the world economy. Because it is the major currency in international trade and finance.

Recommended For You

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

EDX Markets Partners with Paxos for Digital Asset Custody Services on New Exchange

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

Edx Markets Partners With Paxos For Digital Asset Custody Services On New Exchange
google news

Paxos to provide leading custody services for EDXM, a new digital asset exchange backed by industry leading broker-dealers, global market makers and venture capital firms

Partnership further strengthens EDXM’s foundational commitment to security and compliance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDX Markets (EDXM), a first-of-its-kind digital asset exchange backed by leading financial institutions, and Paxos, the premier regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, have announced a partnership that will enable institutional custody of traded assets for EDXM clients, and provide Paxos customers with direct access to this new state-of-the-art ecosystem. With Paxos’ support, EDXM will offer the most trusted, efficient and liquid cryptocurrency exchange on the market.

Paxos’ best-in-class enterprise platform will facilitate the custody and wallet infrastructure of digital assets for sophisticated financial institutions and investors seeking the most efficient and compliant trading venue in cryptocurrency markets. Leveraging Paxos’ unparalleled blockchain technology and regulatory expertise, trades on EDXM will be netted and settled with greater speed at low costs. The partnership also brings value to Paxos customers as EDXM will be a new source of institutional liquidity.

As a qualified custodian regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services, Paxos holds all customer assets in a bankruptcy-remote trust, in fully-segregated US accounts. Paxos is SOC II Type 2 certified and upholds the highest standards of custody security, risk management and compliance. Paxos has also secured a conditional bank trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and anticipates opening Paxos National Trust in the fourth quarter of 2022, making it the most comprehensively regulated digital asset custodian in the world.

Walter Hessert, Paxos Head of Strategy, stated, “Paxos is redefining financial markets by building regulated solutions that enable the movement of all assets at any time in a trustworthy way. Together with EDXM, we are creating an easy path for banks and other financial institutions to access crypto markets in the most regulated way available.”

Jamil Nazarali, CEO of EDXM, stated, “With compliance and security as key differentiators of EDXM’s offering, we are thrilled to partner with Paxos to deliver the gold standard in digital asset custody services to our investors. With Paxos’ best-in-class solutions along with MEMX’s technology powering the exchange, EDXM now has all the tools to make institutional-grade digital asset trading available to investors for the first time.”

About EDX Markets

EDX Markets (EDXM) is a new platform for trading cryptocurrencies that combines proven technology with the best of traditional financial markets. As a collaboration among leading names in finance—including the backing of broker-dealers, global market makers and venture capital firms—EDXM will be positioned to provide greater liquidity, transparency, and security to the digital assets marketplace. For more information, please visit EDXMarkets.com.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos uses technology to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets. It builds enterprise blockchain solutions for institutions like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, Nubank, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale. Paxos is a top-funded fintech company with more than $540 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures. With offices in New York, London and Singapore, Paxos takes a global approach to modernizing the financial system. To learn more about Paxos and its regulated infrastructure and products, visit www.paxos.com.

Contacts

For EDX Markets:

[email protected]

For Paxos:

Rebecca McClain

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Bullrun To $69K?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving sideways in the last 24 hours and with a 5% profit in the last 7 days. Other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap record negative performance and steeper losses than BTC’s price except for Dogecoin and XRP.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Open Interest Follows Bitcoin Price, What Are The Implication?

As NewsBTC reported based on data from Arcane Research, the Bitcoin price bullish momentum has been followed by participants in the derivatives sector. In Late September and early October, as BTC’s price breached resistance at $20,500, the Open Interest (OI) for future contracts trended to the upside.

Quickly, this OI plummeted as the bulls were unable to follow through on their assault. Something similar happened over the past week with OI spiking, led by the price action. The metric is generally perceived as bearish if the price is moving up, as it indicates traders taking leverage long positions to chase the momentum.

Larger players often used the liquidity served by these leverage positions, pushing the price in the opposite direction, as Bitcoin has seen in the last 24 hours. However, a longer-term increase in Open Interest might lead to large rallies.

According to a pseudonym analyst, the Bitcoin price saw a 55% increase in Open Interest before the 2021 bull-run to $69,000. So far, the metric has seen a 45% increase leaving many to wonder if the crypto market will see a similar price explosion to the upside, as seen in the chart below.

The analyst added the following on the chart below and Open Interest:

I’m not saying we’ll get a similar move as per the highlighted area on the chart from 2020. I’m simply showing how an increase in Open Interest does not have to mean a full retrace every time. It’s true that this did happen while we were in this current range.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Chart 2
Source: @DaanCrypto via Twitter

What Could Tip Off A Large Bitcoin Upside Move

The analyst believes that a spike or decrease in Open Interest accompanied by bids/sell orders in the spot sector might provide more clues into potential persistent trends. In 2022, the price of Bitcoin crashed from its previous all-time high, and this downside pressure has been supported by spot selling.

This prevents an aggressive price reversal to materialize. Additional data provided by Arcane Research indicates a spike in Open Interest from late 2021, this increase has been supported by spot selling. Once the latter stops, Bitcoin could be set for a massive upside trend. On this possibility, the analyst wrote:

(…) as long as spot bid (spot selling) stays steady (Very important), then I don’t see an immediate danger for these positions. If price starts trading lower then that’s where you pay attention.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Chart 3
Source: Arcane Research

google news
Continue Reading

Trending