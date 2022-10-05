Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500.
- Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels.
- The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is gaining pace and might rally further above the $20,500 level.
Bitcoin Price Gains Pace
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $19,000 level and started a steady increase. BTC was able to clear the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels.
The bulls were able to pump the price above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price traded as high as $20,475 and the price is now correcting gains. It is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Bitcoin is now slowly moving lower below $20,400.
It is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,937 swing low to $20,475 high. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,450 level. The next major resistance sits near the $20,500 zone. A clear move above the $20,500 resistance might start another increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $21,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $22,500 zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,100 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,000 zone and the trend line. A downside break below the trend line might send the price towards $19,700. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,937 swing low to $20,475 high. The main support is near $19,500, below which the price might drop to $19,200.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,100, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,500, $21,200 and $22,500.
Polygon (MATIC) Leads Gains Amidst Market Uncertainty
Polygon, the popular Ethereum layer-2 solution, has bagged substantial gains amidst a bearish market. Over the past 24 hours, Polygon has achieved a strong performance, recording a 4.37% gain at $0.833. The L2 protocol’s market valuation of $7.07 billion places it back in the top 12, above both DAI and Shiba Inu.
Compared to its all-time high of $ 2.68 in December ’21, MATIC is down by roughly 73% at its present pricing. However, the same factors that contributed to Polygon’s fall also hampered the performance of cryptocurrencies during 2022.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Bounce Coincides With Possible Macro Reversal | BTCUSD Analysis October 4, 2022
What Polygon Has Been Up To These Summer Months
The entire crypto market faces bearish trends during the summer months, and Polygon was no exception. Looking at the daily data for Polygon, we can see that it hit a low of $0.313 in June. It rebounded from that low by more than 240% to reach $1 again in just two months.
The price eventually found support in the region of $1. This is where the 50% Fibonacci retracement level supplied by the bearish vector it controls passes. This level was calculated using data ranging from the highs of $1.75 in March to the lows of $0.31.
Zoom in on the previous few weeks. We can see that $ 0.69 has been a crucial supporting region for MATIC throughout. The price has since bounced back up. Currently, the most important metric is the bearish vector from September’s high of 0.9438 to its $ 0.69 low.
MATIC Hits 3-Week High
After yesterday’s failed breakthrough, Polygon (MATIC) was a top performer, rising to a three-week high on Tuesday. At the beginning of the weekend, the MATIC/USD currency pair traded as low as $0.7548. This was just slightly lower than its floor of $0.7690. But as optimism returned to the cryptocurrency market, the token shot up to a high of $0.8336 during the day.
This high marks Polygon’s strongest position since the middle of September. It also coincides with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reaching its greatest point over three weeks. The index is now trading around 55.90, just below a higher resistance point at 57.65. If this barrier is broken through, then the token price will most likely climb closer to the $0.8500 level.
Polygon Surge Might Be Related To Recent Integration News
Polygon’s recent surge might be related to recent bullish news. On September 27, RobinHood, a popular crypto brokerage, launched its non-custodial wallet with MATC to over 10k beta testers.
Robinhood Wallet beta customers could get MATIC from the company’s primary trading app. They’ll be able to use the DeFi platform, which hosts dApps like Uniswap, Kyberswap, and others, on the Polygon network.
Related Reading: Dogecoin On Fire, Rallies After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Confirmation
Shopping.io, a cryptocurrency-focused e-commerce site, also said it would accept Polygon’s native token MATIC as a payment method. Token users will receive free delivery for the first seven days and a 2% 30-day discount. These bullish reports might be responsible for the surge in activity. As of writing, MATIC trades at $8.33, up by almost 12.31% in seven days.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Why The Shiba Inu Price Could See Some Major Upside This Week
Meme coin Shiba Inu has held up better than expected, but the digital asset is still down considerably from its all-time high. However, this has not stopped the development that has been going on behind the scenes, and now SHIB developers have begun to share the products that they have been working on. These, and others, have shown a promising future for the digital asset, but some show some possible upside for SHIB this week.
A Game, A Whale, And A Burn
The past week has been an interesting one for Shiba Inu. First, lead Shiba Inu developers announced that the SHIB Eternity game was complete and is now being tested by users. The game has been made available to community members in Vietnam and Australia, some of whom have taken to Twitter to share their experiences with the game. So far, the reviews have been good, and SHIB Eternity is set to be available for general download on Thursday.
Another important development for the meme coin is a large purchase from one of the biggest Ethereum whales. This whale which is ranked as the 98th largest ETH whale, had purchased 300 billion SHIB. The total came out to $3,417,000 at the time of the purchase. But even more important was what the whale did with the tokens once purchased. This whale had moved the SHIB in two different transactions to anonymous wallets, presumably for holding.
SHIB down more than 80% from all-time high | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com
Third on this list is the SHIB burn that has been going on for a while. With each passing day, the burn has been accelerated, which has done well to boost the morale of community members. In the span of 7 days, more than 560 million SHIB had been burned across 54 transactions, with a total of 257.49 million SHIB burned in a single transaction, a new record.
Can This Boost Shiba Inu Price?
These events are important to meme coins like Shiba Inu, which had been heavily criticized for its lack of utility and large supply. SHIB has now transcended just being used as a payment token as its only utility to having a working game that players can enjoy. The launch is an anticipated one that will likely boost the price of the digital asset once announced.
Large purchases from whales have also been known to move the price of the digital asset. For example, following the $3.4 million purchase by the 98th largest ETH whale, Shiba Inu’s trading volume had jumped more than 50% and saw a price gain of about 1.2% in the same 24-hour period. It may not be a large jump by established margins, but it works to help prop up the price of the cryptocurrency at a time when digital assets are suffering dips.
The SHIB burn is perhaps one of the most important things for the digital asset. By reducing the supply of any asset, the higher the chance that the value goes up. However, it is important to keep in mind that the trading volume of SHIB is on the decline, which could lead to a muted performance over the next week.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Bitcoin Reclaims Its 20K Mark After Being Punished Last Week
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim and break through its 20k mark after experiencing a turbulent week. The leading crypto was seen at the doors of $20,000 last Wednesday, going up to $20,200. However, it quickly dropped, ending the trading day at $19,042, a 0.49% loss from its starting price.
Throughout the week, Bitcoin has tested support levels over $20k but failed to hold on to them. But as of writing, it has broken the resistance and is now trading at $20,370, a 4.8% 24-hour increase. It’s left to be seen if it’ll hold this position in the coming days.
Related Reading: Dogecoin On Fire, Rallies After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Confirmation
Bitcoin Tests 20K Thanks To The US Dollar Index
Over the past day, the price of BTC has increased by about 4.10%, effectively breaking above the $20,000 threshold. We saw a low of $19,489 and a high of $20,370 in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price movement in the past weeks may be attributed mostly to the US dollar index reaching a 20-year high of 114.78. However, today’s decline in the DXY index below 111 has helped stock and cryptocurrency markets rebound slightly.
At the beginning of the week, BTC had brushed off macroeconomic concerns. Difficulties at Credit Suisse and the intensifying crisis between Russia and Ukraine failed to dampen performance. As a matter of fact, investors are seeking solace in BTC due to the Credit Suisse situation.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Awaits Bullish Momentum
Bitcoin’s price needs a bullish momentum to push past its resistance. And according to recent chart trends, we might get one soon. The short-term analysis focuses on a run that may potentially peak out closer to $21,000. This was the case during the end of the previous month when strong sell-side pressure lingered at that level.
“20500-21000 is a sell zone. If price gets there, which should, don’t be too bullish,” well-known trader Il Capo of Crypto informed Twitter followers today, October 4th. The current push is Bitcoin’s seventh effort to escape a huge liquidity cloud in many weeks, according to Razzoorn of The Birb Nest. Bitcoin surged following a larger risk market wave that saw US stocks end higher the day before.
More People Holding Bitcoin
Despite the current bear market in cryptocurrencies, there has been notable growth in the number of Bitcoin holders. This is coming even though the value of Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced tremendous volatility this year.
As a matter of fact, the number of people who keep Bitcoins has been consistently increasing. IntoTheBlock statistics show that as of September 27, there were over 4.5 million new Bitcoin holdings. This is because investors continue to find comfort in BTC as a store of wealth and inflation hedge.
Related Reading: Ren Protocol Breaks Out, Is This Be A Relief Bounce?
The price of Bitcoin has had a difficult time staying over $20,000 in a year marked by significant drops. However, trading volume recently reached a three-month last Thursday at $42.68 billion, marking a bullish milestone for traders. Currently, the market price of Bitcoin is $20,370, and the 24-hour trading volume is $35 million.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
P12 Arcana Unveiled by Record-Breaking Project Twelve – Teaming up with BNB Chain and Quest3 for Unprecedented Gaming Event
In partnership with BNB Chain and Quest3, Project Twelve’s game carnival is set to officially begin in October, providing gamers with an unprecedented synergy of Web2 and Web3 in one historic gaming event.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Dota2–In tandem with one of the world’s largest e-sport pro contests, The International 2022, P12 Arcana is set to become the greatest Web3 game carnival of 2022. This event, which has been developed in partnership with BNB Chain and Quest3, includes a series of exciting and engaging activities for users, including but not limited to playing and calculating winners for substantial rewards, lotteries, and voting contests. Additionally, users will have the chance to win substantial rewards by supporting their favorite champs & players, allowing for a familiar yet all new experience.
P12 Arcana’s pre-launch in September revealed the huge demand and excitement surrounding the event leading up to its official launch on October 1, 2022. The carnival will run for one month, ending on November 1, 2022. Commenting on the purpose and vision for the event, Project Twelve’s Founder, Boyang, explains, “P12 has been on the mission to remake and reimagine Web3 gaming. With that, we are well-aware of the current split between gamers and Web3 users. P12 Arcana will be the biggest Web3 gaming carnival in 2022 and yet another solid step by P12 to bridge and unite old-time gamers and Web3 players into the same gaming worlds that we share and love.”
This event will unlock a brand-new dimension of Web3 gaming, offering audiences both old and new the opportunity to engage in a virtual experience unlike any other. Recognized as the gaming event of the year, Project Twelve is thrilled to unveil P12 Arcana as the ultimate experience for a global audience of gamers, e-sport fans, Web3 enthusiasts, and beyond.
Join this seamless, trustless and decentralized cyber gaming carnival at airdrop.p12.games/arcana.
About Project Twelve
Project Twelve (P12) is a Web3 gaming ecosystem with an integrated sustainable economy. The P12 ecosystem facilitates and guarantees the design goals of true ownership, transparent price discovery, guaranteed liquidity, and verifiable scarcity, as well as enforceable governance for a truly sustainable Web3 gaming economy model.
Contacts
Name: Boyang
Phone: +65-83109131
Email: [email protected]
Telegram: @b0yan913
Short Relief Bounce For Altcoins? If Crypto Marketcap Can Do This
- Cryptocurrency market capitalization could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment for the altcoins.
- Cryptocurrency market capitalization looks strong on both low and high timeframes.
- Cryptocurrency market capitalization prepares for a breakout on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle.
The Crypto Marketcap had had a tough time regaining its hype when the crypto market cap was at its peak of over $2.8 trillion, with most crypto assets performing at their best. The crypto market capitalization also called the crypto market cap, takes in market data from a range of cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and EOSIO network (EOS) — to provide a fuller, real-time picture of how the crypto asset sector is performing.
Crypto Market Capitalization Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The new month has been a relief for most crypto projects, with altcoins such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP, with the market cap, continues to look promising ahead of a major rally.
With the market having a rally to an all-time of over $2.9 trillion, this positively impacted the price of altcoins and major assets as the market found itself in a blooming phase with so much euphoria.
After hitting over $2.9 trillion market cap, the price declined from that region, acting as resistance or blown-off top as the price struggles to regain its form. It dropped to a region of $774 billion market cap seeing a huge sell-off in assets across the crypto market.
The market cap bounced from its weekly low of $774 billion as the price rallied to a region of $1.17 before facing resistance to breaking above this region as the price retraced to $850 billion as the price formed a good support zone with what seemed to be a key demand zone for buy orders across the market.
In recent weeks, the price of assets in the crypto market has not shown some strength as prices rally, showing some glimpses of relief bounce.
Weekly resistance for the price of crypto market cap – $1.2T.
Weekly support for the price of crypto market cap – $850T.
Crypto Marketcap Analysis Of REN On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding the support at $850 billion ($850B) as the price range in a descending triangle trying to break out.
The crypto market cap is currently trading at $930 billion, with the price holding above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) after breaking through resistance in this region.
If the market cap maintains its structure, we could see more relief rallies for all most crypto assets.
Daily resistance for the crypto market cap price – $1.2 Trillion
Daily support for the crypto market cap price – $850 Billion.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Block to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.
About Block
Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.
Contacts
Media Contact
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
