Connect with us

Blockchain

Block to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.

Contacts

Media Contact
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Fashion Giant Hugo Boss Forays Into NFT and Metaverse

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

The Fate Of Nfts In The Crypto Winter
google news
  • The corporation hopes to revitalize its brand in 2022, thus the cooperation.
  • From the total of 1,001 NFTs, six will stand out as being really exceptional.

Hugo Boss, a behemoth of the German fashion industry, is the most recent company to embrace NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and the metaverse. HUGO’s youth division is collaborating with Imaginary Ones to develop not just the brand’s first NFT collection, but also a fully immersive metaverse environment. The corporation hopes to revitalize its brand in 2022, thus the cooperation.

This compilation of 1001 3D animations is scheduled for release this coming November. “Embrace Your Emotions” (EYE) is the collection’s tagline.

Unique Collection For Consumers

A definition of the “360-degree metaverse experience” has not been agreed upon. It’s possible, however, that augmented reality features will be part of the whole experience. All 500 buyers of the exclusive “phygital” t-shirts will be added to a waiting list. When a user scans the QR code on their shirt, they will be sent to a special Snapchat lens that will create an interactive AR experience.

From the total of 1,001 NFTs, six will stand out as being really exceptional. Love, fear, sorrow, and rage are represented by five different characters. The enjoyable storyline of the anthology is a bonus that will aid the effort. In recognition of October 10 being World Mental Health Day, a special sixth character incorporating all five emotions will be available for purchase. Furthermore, all proceeds will be donated to Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM).

Those who purchase this NFT will get entry to the staking ecology of Imaginary Ones. In addition, users will have the opportunity to purchase digital wearables and other exclusive Hugo x IO products, experiences, and content.

Recommended For You:

Solana NFTs Garner Interest Despite Sluggish NFT Market

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum Price on Recovery Mode as Bulls Start Dominating

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 5, 2022

By

Ethereum Classic Price Rallies Than Ethereum
google news

2 hours ago |