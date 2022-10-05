Blockchain
Casper Introduces Enterprise-Grade NFT Standard
CEP-78 brings the industry’s most customizable, secure and traceable standards to Casper’s growing NFT ecosystem
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BLOCKCHAIN EXPO NORTH AMERICA – CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software and services company for enterprise organizations, today announced the release of CEP-78, an enterprise-grade NFT standard for the Casper Blockchain. CEP-78 builds on the foundational standards of the CEP-47 protocol, which brought non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Casper. CEP-78 enables organizations to maintain upgradability over NFTs, even after they’ve been deployed, to ensure they can meet changing business requirements and evolving customer preferences. And like the broader Casper protocol, CEP-78 is designed to seamlessly plug in to existing technology stacks without any need to retrofit.
In just over a year, the Casper Blockchain has seen the rise of a thriving NFT community, including a growing number of businesses creatively employing NFTs to solve core business issues, from improving customer engagement to tokenizing IP to open new revenue streams.
“As the NFT market continues to evolve, it’s become clear that this is about a lot more than digital art – businesses are realizing immense value from this emerging technology,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder and chief technology officer at CasperLabs. “While interest and pilot use cases are surging, it remains prohibitively difficult for most organizations to adopt NFTs at scale, because they lose the ability to upgrade or otherwise customize them after they’ve initially been deployed. With CEP-78, they can do just that, all while building on the market’s most secure and scalable blockchain.”
Specific features included in CEP-78 include:
- Account-based access: developers can now access an NFT association with a given account(s) – CEP-78 is the first NFT standard on the market to offer this key feature.
- Streamlined management: organizations can now use a single NFT contract for all NFT-based use cases.
- Improved extensibility: CEP-78 makes it easier to integrate metadata via a customizable JSON schema. It includes a new Javascript software development kit (SDK) that enables more developers to leverage the CEP-78 for broader use cases.
- Enhanced testing: more than half of the code is for testing every permutation of every configuration option, a model that is continuously improved as new options are released. This approach adopts broader software development best practices around continuous integration to ensure businesses can rely on the highest quality code.
Medha Parlikar and CasperLabs Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell will be delivering keynote speeches at the Blockchain Expo North America conference taking place October 5-6, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Parlikar will speak on “The Blockchain Scalability Challenge” on October 5, while O’Connell will take part in a keynote panel “The Future of Digital Assets” on October 6. Blockchain Expo North America is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.
About CasperLabs
CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.
Contacts
Donna Loughlin Michaels
408.393.5575
Blockchain
Mythos Foundation, Mythos DAO and Mythos Token (MYTH) Launch to Democratize Web3 Gaming
Premiere blockchain gaming platform Mythical Games, along with Krafton, Ubisoft, FaZe Clan, Animoca Brands, among others, collaborate to give gamers a seat at the table
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mythos Foundation has been established to manage the day-to-day operations of the Mythos blockchain gaming ecosystem decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). With support from industry leaders in web3 gaming, the goal of the Mythos Foundation is to reduce barriers-to-entry for innovative game developers wanting to build thriving play-and-own game economies. The Mythos Foundation also aims to democratize games and allow for players and creators to participate in game value chains through the Mythos ecosystem, which is grounded in the support of multiple blockchains, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems and decentralized governance mechanisms.
The Mythos Foundation is initially focused on five key areas of development:
- Cross-chain infrastructure and NFT transport
- The evolution of NFTs and game economies for game developers and publishers
- Integration and support for gaming guilds and guild communities
- The growth of traditional esports participation in web3
- Collaborating with traditional gaming platforms to craft new policies that support the next generation of games and gamers
Mythos is also announcing the Mythos token (MYTH), an ERC-20 mainnet token with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, that will provide web3 game utility and facilitate ecosystem governance, giving gamers, developers, publishers, and content creators the opportunity to participate and contribute to a truly decentralized ecosystem. Mythical Games is the first to adopt MYTH as its native utility token on the Mythical Chain and will use the token on its Mythical Marketplace.
The Mythos Foundation has recruited an initial group of ecosystem partners who will help move standards forward and work collaboratively on the development of a fully decentralized NFT Transport Protocol connecting the best in the games industry with the best blockchain / web3 projects and initiatives. The initial Mythos ecosystem partners include:
- Game Developers & Publishers: Krafton, Ubisoft, Marblex (Netmarble), Com2uS, CM Games, Post Voyager (Cocone), Kakao Games, PerBlue, Third Kind Games, Wemade
- Esports & Guilds: FaZe Clan, Gen.G, Sandbox Gaming, Yield Guild Games, Talon, EVOS
- Web3 & Metaverse: Animoca Brands, Hadean, Klaytn, LINE Blockchain, Oasys
These partners will be eligible to serve a one-year term on one of the three separate subcommittees once elected through the Mythos DAO by MYTH token holders.
“Mythical has always been a gamer-first platform, and today’s announcement signals our commitment to ensuring our community has increased ownership over their gaming experience,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “MYTH token holders will be the driving force as we, in collaboration with the Mythos Foundation and other industry partners, continue to revolutionize and democratize gaming in order to give everyone a seat at the table. This initial group of partners is one of the largest gaming alliances ever announced and will help transform all aspects of gaming in web3. We are proud to be amongst this amazing group of partners.”
“Video games have always been fueled by their community, but gamers have often missed out on the opportunity to have a voice and a direct impact to their gaming experience,” said Pete Hawley, Chief Product Officer of 100 Thieves. “We are supportive of any efforts to allow the community to be a bigger part of the gaming experience. Mythos also helps gaming companies interested in web3, but not yet pursuing web3, to understand these new solutions and standards and how they can impact games and game communities in the future.”
The Mythos Foundation is also announcing an initial group of advisors from the blockchain, gaming, and entertainment industries. The initial set of advisors includes:
- Rehito Hatoyama – Former COO of Sanrio
- Yat Siu – Chairman of Animoca Brands
- Pete Hawley – Chief Product Officer of 100 Thieves
- Jaci Hays – Chief Corporate Alliance Officer of FaZe Clan
- Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – The Chainsmokers & MANTIS VC
- Ryan Tedder – OneRepublic
- Lesley Silverman – Head of Web3 at UTA
- Adam Bain – Partner at 01 Advisors, Former COO of Twitter
- Ryan Wyatt – President of Polygon Studios
- Matthew Rutler – Executive Vice President, Talent & Business Development of Masterclass
- Alex Scheiner – Partner at Redbird Capital, Former President of the Cleveland Browns and COO of the Dallas Cowboys
- Kent Wakeford – Co-Founder Gen.G Esports, Co-Founder Rally Network, Former COO of Kabam
For more information, visit mythos.foundation.
About the Mythos Foundation
The Mythos Foundation supports the Mythos DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), created to simplify, standardize, and accelerate decentralized economies within traditional and web3 games and metaverse ecosystems. The Foundation aims to democratize game economies and allow gamers, publishers, and developers to participate in a decentralized game ecosystem. Supported by ecosystem partners across the game development, publishing, esports, and web3 industries, the Foundation is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms, and multi-token economies. For more information, visit mythos.foundation.
About Mythical Games
Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a web3 gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology and playable NFTs for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new “play and own” game economies.
Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force and Skylanders.
Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items, while allowing advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets via bridges between the Mythical Chain and public mainnets. With its “gamers-first” focus, the Mythical Platform ensures players don’t need to dive into the intricacies of blockchain to enjoy ownership of their digital collections and have a great game experience.
Contacts
Nate Nesbitt
Blockchain
Minti Labs Announces Partnership with Dapper Wallet Ahead of Upcoming Launch of IMSA Fastlane NFT Marketplace
DOVER, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dapperlabs–Minti Labs, the team behind the IMSA Fastlane platform, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Dapper Wallet, the market leader for digital collectibles including top-tier sports organizations, leagues, and entertainment companies such as NFL All Day, NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike and 100+ others.
The partnership between Minti Labs and Dapper Wallet will enable IMSA Fastlane account holders to easily and securely buy, trade, sell and store their IMSA Highlights™ digital collectibles. Fans will also benefit from Dapper Wallet’s integration with other services such as Ticketmaster and Instagram which will further unlock opportunities and experiences both online and in real life (IRL).
The Dapper Wallet also provides additional layers of security with automated compliance, chargeback and fraud management, as well as two-factor authentication. Dapper is integrated with Coinbase, Circle USDC, and other Web3 tokens on the ERC-721 standard and supports both credit card transactions as well as cryptocurrency payments.
“Connecting Dapper Wallet to our platform will make it easier than ever for IMSA racing enthusiasts and digital collectors to enter the world of online fan experiences. We couldn’t be more excited for the future of racing fandom with this partnership,” said Paul Dube, co-founder and CEO of Minti Labs.
About IMSA Fastlane
IMSA Fastlane is the officially licensed marketplace for members to collect and trade video NFT highlights™ from IMSA’s iconic history.
For more information, visit https://www.imsafastlane.com.
About Dapper Labs
Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the original developers behind the Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, enabling engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and powering new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs’ current studio partners include the NBA, WNBA, NFL, LaLiga, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies, UFC and others. For more about Dapper Labs’ products and mission, visit https://dapperlabs.com.
About Minti Labs
Minti Labs is a full-service Web3 company building products that offer boundless experiences. Minti Labs is a gateway to possibility – limited only by a brand’s creativity. An experienced team of developers, designers and strategists provide innovators with the capability and experience required for Web3 initiatives.
For more information, visit https://www.mintilabs.io.
Contacts
Media: Kerry Fraser [email protected]
Blockchain
Gear up for the Launch of Upstairs, an NFT Marketplace Offering the Best User Experience
The phenomenal rise of NFTs in the last few years surprised many, but experts and enthusiasts long believed in the potential held by this domain of the blockchain space. The costliest NFT to date was sold just a few months ago for a whopping $91.8 million. And there are several others fetching millions of dollars in the market. The meteoric rise led to an increased interest in the domain and attracted more investors. But the dearth of reliable marketplaces significantly hindered the mass adoption of NFTs. The few options that seemed reliable had a high transaction fee, another major deterrent. Besides, most decentralized NFT marketplaces don’t offer a user-friendly interface and are often deemed a little too complex by new users.
But, this changes with the release of Upstairs, an NFT marketplace that intends to transform the whole user experience game for good and place users’ interests at the top. The UI has been kept simple enough to allow even those new to the space, with little or no understanding of Web 3.0, crypto wallets, or blockchain, to mint NFTs easily.
Upstairs is one of the best NFT marketplaces developed to date and will officially launch for the public on October 10, 2022. The platform has multi-chain integration and supports ETH and BNB chains for deposit and payment, thus allowing users to explore and trade an extensive range of NFTs on different blockchains. CertiK also audited Upstairs’ Smart Contracts.
Upstairs aims to eliminate the commonly encountered problems on other platforms while offering a simple and interactive UI, in addition to a seamless registration process. Users can easily register with an email address and start trading NFTs, unlike other platforms with an extensive and intricate registration process.
Upstairs will only list the most exclusive and curated collections, some with bundled utilities, from the most reputed artists. The platform has already collaborated with great names in the industry, including Zhang Chi, Huteford, and Yang Ga, amongst others. They are all accomplished artists with a massive social media following, and users go crazy over their creations. Before every listing, Upstairs will sign a contract with the IP source and the artist to ensure exclusivity. And anyone fairly acquainted with the space would realize how exclusivity drives the value of NFTs.
The platform offers several exciting features, all in line with the current market dynamics and user requirements.
- Lowest fees: Upstairs realizes the importance of low transaction fees and, as a result, has kept it at 6%, which includes both the Royalties and the Platform fees. Besides, there is no gas fee, achieved through the integration of Layer 2 technologies at the backend, or hidden charges involved whatsoever, making it one of the most cost-effective NFT marketplaces to trade.
- Enhanced accessibility: Upstairs intends to become the most accessible platform for the community and employs features like mass buying and selling. It allows users to make payments in fiat currency. Also, it supports multiple languages, thus making it accessible for people worldwide.
- Multi payment options:
- Upstairs allows users to directly deposit funds via crypto exchanges, thus simplifying the whole process.
- For those without crypto holdings, Upstairs also allows the use of regular credit cards, both Visa and Master.
- The platform has already partnered with XanPool, Alchemy Pay & Simplex to offer seamless local payment options.
- Upstairs also plans to add many more payment gateways in the future, and users would, most certainly, find the one they prefer the most.
- Additional rewards: Profits from trades are usually not enough for users, given the market’s volatility, and additional rewards play a vital role. Upstairs offers a referral and automatic rebate program to increase earnings and further cut down on transaction costs. With Upstairs, users can earn as high as 2% rewards through the rebate program, something that remains a distant dream on most marketplaces.
- Region-specific developments: As discussed earlier, Upstairs intends to become the most significant player in the NFT marketplace. And to achieve this, it will deliver curated content to users in different parts of the globe. Whether a historical piece of art or a trendy fashion, it will all be available as collectibles on the custodial NFT marketplace.
- Staking: Staking, of late, has become one of the preferred investment strategies, given that it delivers stable and regular profits. Users on Upstairs can stake tokens earned from trading and establish a steady stream of funds.
- Real-time statistics: Trading requires detailed knowledge of the various aspects involving NFT, including real-time data. Upstairs has it ready and arranged in a systematic order for quick understanding. Users can identify the rarity of an NFT, verify its ranking, and check the sales volume.
And that’s not all! Upstairs has also employed the most advanced security protocols to provide complete security and safety. Also, the collections listed on the marketplace are verified beforehand for authenticity to ensure the user’s peace of mind.
Another vital aspect of NFTs that Upstairs wants to tap into is their real-world utility. Most of the NFTs available out there are nothing more than digital art simply stored in the wallet. But the ones available on Upstairs can be used in games, and many will have real-world applications. Besides, the value of every piece will be justified based on past trading and the benefits it stands to offer.
As Co-founder & CEO of Upstairs, Rex Teo mentions, “The purpose of Upstairs is to reduce blockchain complexities for all users by bridging Web3.0’s technologies into Web2.0’s domain, allowing every user to trade NFTs with seamless go-to options.”
“The NFT Industry is clearly going to be a major component in the future of digital collectibles. We look forward to revolutionizing this industry with Upstairs”
Upstairs has created a team of dedicated professionals, collaborated with artists, and partnered with the best marketing and legal entities to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform and for its further development. The team comprises experts in every field, which becomes apparently clear when using the platform. The simple and straightforward user interface, quick processing, seamless transactions, and plethora of features are all testament to the efforts put into the development of Upstairs.
So, for those planning to invest in NFTs or acquire some as collectibles, Upstairs would be a perfect choice! A wide range of collections will be available on the platform after its launch on October 10, 2022. The next few days might keep many restless, but remember, Upstairs is worth all the wait.
To find out more about Upstairs, visit the official website: https://www.upstairs.io/home/
Also, follow Upstairs on all available social and interactive channels to stay updated with the latest developments on the platform.
Blockchain
Tron Could Be Ready For $0.1 After Hard Fight, Here Is Why?
- TRX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as the price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery.
- TRX looks strong on both low and high timeframes.
- The price of TRX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle.
Tron (TRX) has struggled to remain bullish against tether (USDT) after seeing its price rejected from a region of $0.11 on several occasions to trend higher. Tron (TRX), despite being loved by the Tron community, the token has had its fair share of the current bear run coupled with the rumors of its decoupling from its pegged fiat token USSD. With the current market looking more promising ahead of more relief bounces from altcoins, we could see the price of Tron (TRX) making moves. (Data from Binance)
Tron (TRX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The new month has come with more relief for most crypto projects, with altcoins, such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP, continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement.
The price of TRX has struggled to remain bullish, falling from a high of $0.11 to a weekly low of $0.05, with the price looking more stable as the price looks ready to bounce off from this region.
After hitting a bottom low of $0.05, the price of TRX bounced swiftly from that region as the price rallied to a high of $0.07 as the price faced more rejection to flip this region into a support zone for TRX price.
The weekly price for TRX closed bullish ahead of a new week, with the price opening with a more bullish sentiment. If the price of TRX continues to maintain this structure, we could see a retest of the $0.1 area.
Weekly resistance for the price of TRX – $0.1.
Weekly support for the price of TRX – $0.06.
Price Analysis Of TRX On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding the support at $850 billion ($850B); this has helped most altcoins, including the price of TRX, as it shows more strength to rally. The price of TRX broke out of its descending triangle on the daily timeframe, with the price ready for a rally to $0.1-$0.11.
Haven reclaimed the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) after flipping this into support for TRX price. We could see the price rallying high if the BTC remains stable. The price at $0.061 corresponds to the values of 8 and 20-day EMA acting as support.
Daily resistance for the price of TRX – $0.07-$0.1.
Daily support for the price of TRX – $0.06-$0.055.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Core Scientific Announces September Updates
- Operating approximately 232,000 owned and colocated ASIC servers
- Produced 1,213 self-mined bitcoins
AUSTIN, Texas,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions, today announced production and operational updates for September 2022.
“We continued growing our infrastructure and operating servers in September. Bitcoin production was impacted across the company’s data centers due to several unique circumstances, including severe weather events and electrical equipment manufacturer defects.
“Despite these challenges, Core Scientific continued to lead the industry in bitcoin production. We produced 1,213 bitcoins for our own account. We expanded our total fleet (owned and colocated) to approximately 232,000 servers representing approximately 22.5 EH/s. I am proud of our team’s resilience, adaptability and dedication in the face of difficult industry conditions,” said Mike Levitt, Core Scientific Chief Executive Officer.
Data Centers
As of month-end, the Company operated approximately 232,000 ASIC servers for both colocation and self-mining, representing a total of approximately 22.5 EH/s. The Company’s Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and North Dakota data center facilities continue to operate at capacity. The Company is continuing to build additional capacity in Texas.
Self-Mining
Core Scientific’s self-mining operations produced 1,213 bitcoins in September, for an average of 40.4 bitcoins per day. The Company deployed approximately 2,900 new servers during the month for its self-mining operation. Curtailment activity across multiple data centers and unanticipated electrical equipment challenges limited production advances.
The Company expanded its fleet of self-mining servers during the month to approximately 130,000, increasing hashrate to approximately 13 EH/s. The Company expects to deploy approximately 38,000 additional self-mining ASIC servers before the end of 2022. As of September month end, self-mining accounted for approximately 58% of the Company’s total hashrate.
Colocation Services
In addition to its self-mining fleet, as of September 30, 2022, Core Scientific provided data center colocation services, technology and operating support for approximately 102,000 customer-owned ASIC servers representing approximately 9.5 EH/s. In September, the Company deployed approximately 8,400 new servers for its colocation customers. As of September month end, colocation services accounted for approximately 42% of the Company’s total hashrate. Inquiries for colocation services continue to exceed the Company’s available infrastructure.
Bitcoin Sales and Liquidity
During the month of September, the Company sold 1,576 bitcoins at an average price of $20,460 per bitcoin for total proceeds of approximately $32.2 million. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held 1,051 bitcoins and approximately $29.5 million in cash.
Grid Support
In the month of September, the Company powered down its Texas and other data center operations on several occasions. Curtailments in September totaled 8,774 megawatt hours. Core Scientific works with the communities and utility companies in which it operates to enhance electrical grid stability.
ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC
Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded blockchain computing data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain computing data centers in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio for colocated digital asset mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the next few quarters. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit http://www.corescientific.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND EXPLANATORY NOTES
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, meet its 2022 operating plan, source clean and renewable energy, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, future estimates of revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, total debt, free cash flow, liquidity and future financing availability, future estimates of computing capacity and operating capacity, future demand for colocation capacity, future estimate of hashrate (including mix of self-mining and colocation) and operating gigawatts, future projects in construction or negotiation and future expectations of operation location, orders for miners and critical infrastructure, future estimates of self-mining capacity, the public float of the Company’s shares, future infrastructure additions and their operational capacity, and operating capacity and site features of the Company’s operations and planned operations in Texas and Oklahoma. These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, and if any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Month over month comparisons are based on the combined results of Core Scientific and its acquired entities and are unaudited.
Core Scientific provides this and any future similar unaudited updates to provide shareholders with visibility into the Company’s results and progress toward previously announced capacity and operational projections.
Please follow us on:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/
https://twitter.com/core_scientific
Contacts
Investors:
Steven Gitlin
Media:
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Is Soaring This ‘Uptober’ As BTC Barrels Past $20,000
As Bitcoin passes $20,000, the market is expecting a strong October. The crypto is now trading between $19,712 and $20,479 at the time of writing.
Since the crash of September 13 rattled the global financial system, this is the highest trading price BTC has reached.
As BTC bulls have been trying to break through this resistance level for almost a month, the breaking of the $20k psychological barrier is a major event.
To those looking to acquire Bitcoin or add to their existing holdings, however, the breakthrough may serve as a powerful buy signal.
Perhaps this market uptick is what the cryptocurrency industry needs to end the crypto winter.
Taking The Bull By The Horns
CryptoQuant claims numerous indicators can provide reliable buy indications for traders. Depletion of foreign-exchange reserves is one such factor.
Decreased Bitcoin exchange reserves are an optimistic indicator since it suggests an increase in Bitcoin purchases.
A shift in the outflow of foreign exchange is always a consideration in this context. On October 4, the value of the exchange outflow was $47,655.83.
A high number for this indicator indicates reduced Bitcoin selling pressure. The fear and green index is also rising, offering investors and traders strong buy signals.
A rising RSI value may indicate an increase in investor confidence due to recent developments in the cryptocurrency market or the psychological resistance level of $20,000.
Extended Accumulation In The Offing
Bitcoin’s price increase is not unexpected. Recent reports indicate that Bitcoin is witnessing a prolonged accumulation.
Since September 27, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoins has surged dramatically.
As of this writing, the 7-day moving average is providing dynamic support for Bitcoin’s ascent. Current support is located at $18,548, with resistance at $20,473.
With the current flow on the bullish side, we may anticipate a price increase in the coming days. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is still fighting to surpass the $20,472 resistance level.
A breach of this price level will eventually drive the price over the 78.60 Fibonacci retracement level, which is located at $21,229.
BTCUSD pair loses $20K handle, now trades at $19,954 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Fintwit, Chart: TradingView.com
Casper Introduces Enterprise-Grade NFT Standard
Lawsuit settled, film to resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
Mythos Foundation, Mythos DAO and Mythos Token (MYTH) Launch to Democratize Web3 Gaming
Keep it or toss it? ‘Best Before’ labels cause confusion
Dolphins cornerback concerns: Byron Jones not ready to come off PUP; Xavien Howard day-to-day
Duluth’s Haunted Ship returns with ‘95% new’ scares
Minti Labs Announces Partnership with Dapper Wallet Ahead of Upcoming Launch of IMSA Fastlane NFT Marketplace
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 5: No. 1 Taylor isn’t only star RB to be concerned about
Gear up for the Launch of Upstairs, an NFT Marketplace Offering the Best User Experience
Dolphins cornerback health a concern with Byron Jones still not ready to come off PUP
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022