Celsius Investors May Be Left Dismayed As CEL Drops 6.5% In Last 7 Days

To everyone’s surprise, the Celsius Network is still operating after the drama surrounding its bankruptcy in July. Alex Mashinky, the company’s CEO, quit on September 27 despite the announcement of a revival.
The Securities and Exchange Commission joined the chorus of agencies that came down hard on the company. When the SEC ruled that interest-paying crypto investments must be registered, Celsius found itself under a microscope.
The native token of Celsius, CEL, was impacted by these events, but what’s more unexpected is that CEL is still being used. However, investors of CEL tokens will be even more dissatisfied now that controversy surrounds the token.
As of this writing, CEL is trading at $1.37, down 6.5 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show.
A Chill In The Air At Celsius
Unlike most widely traded currencies, trading in CEL right now is extremely light, as evidenced by the gaps in the candle chart. Recent data shows a decline in CEL token trading volume from 19.8 million to 4.49 million. The percentage reduction in business activity was staggering, at 77.3%.
This is hardly surprising given that other on-chain signals also do not bode well for CEL. The market capitalization has decreased from a weekly high of $655,331,055 to $582,698,525. The coin’s trading activity is comparable to tokens with minimal activity.
This is simply CEL burning off over time. Recently, though, the graphs are green.
Is It Doable, Or Not?
CEL is still a tradable asset on the broader crypto market, making it open to speculation despite the fact that it is barely alive.
According to CoinGecko, CEL has gained 2.6% in value over the previous 24 hours. Given that there are gaps in the charts where little to no activity was recorded, this is a major surprise. However, this may not be a true recovery.
Taking into account everything discussed previously, CEL may be on its last legs. Recent reports indicate that CEL’s active addresses have drastically decreased during the past month.
This decline in active CEL trading addresses is a pessimistic indication to potential investors that could boost CEL’s price recovery.
CELUSD pair trying to keep its balance at $1.36 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Trade SAND/USD and SAND/USDT starting in Binance on October 5, 2022.
Deposits are now available for SAND to enable trading of SAND/USD and SAND/USDT.
Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency exchange announced that it would list Sandbox (SAND). According to Binance, deposits for SAND are now open in anticipation of trading in SAND/USD and SAND/USDT. The Sandbox trading on Binance will go live on October 5, 2022, at 5 am PDT, and the withdrawals will be permitted.
In the virtual world of The Sandbox, users can create, manage, and profit from their gaming activities using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and SAND, the Sandbox’s usage token. And The Sandbox has its own metaverse features that allow users to develop, share, and monetize their assets and game experiences.
Binance Effect on the Crypto Market
Following the announcement that it has been added to the Binance exchange, the Sandbox coin SAND likely experience a decent price increase. At the time of writing, SAND traded at $0.8616 with a trading volume of $178,990,435. Within 24 hours, Sandbox has increased by more than 3.45%, with a market cap of $1,291,522,482, as per CoinMarketCap.
Furthermore, Binance added Ripple (XRP) to its dual investment products on October 4, 2022, as its XRP price has risen by over 4.6% in the last 24 hours, and around 43% in the previous month. Moreover, recently the exchange implemented the Terra Classic (LUNC) burn tax, which triggered the LUNC price. At the time of writing, LUNC traded at $0.0003141 with a price surge of more than 25% in the past month.
Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone.
Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level.
The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,350 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear move above the $1,370 resistance.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Upsides
Ethereum formed a support base above the $1,250 level. ETH remained strong and started a steady increase above the $1,300 level. The price was able to clear the $1,320 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was also a move above the $1,350 level. It traded as high as $1,369 and is currently consolidating gains. Ether price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price is also trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,268 swing low to $1,369 high.
Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,350 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,370 zone.
A clear break above $1,370 might start another increase towards the $1,400 level. If the bulls remain in action, the price could rise towards the $1,450 level. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,500 resistance zone. The next major resistance sits near the $1,550 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,360 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,350 level and the trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,320 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,268 swing low to $1,369 high. A downside break below the $1,320 level might send the price towards the $1,275 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500.
Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels.
The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair is gaining pace and might rally further above the $20,500 level.
Bitcoin Price Gains Pace
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $19,000 level and started a steady increase. BTC was able to clear the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels.
The bulls were able to pump the price above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price traded as high as $20,475 and the price is now correcting gains. It is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Bitcoin is now slowly moving lower below $20,400.
It is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,937 swing low to $20,475 high. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,450 level. The next major resistance sits near the $20,500 zone. A clear move above the $20,500 resistance might start another increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $21,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $22,500 zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,100 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,000 zone and the trend line. A downside break below the trend line might send the price towards $19,700. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,937 swing low to $20,475 high. The main support is near $19,500, below which the price might drop to $19,200.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,100, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,500, $21,200 and $22,500.
Polygon, the popular Ethereum layer-2 solution, has bagged substantial gains amidst a bearish market. Over the past 24 hours, Polygon has achieved a strong performance, recording a 4.37% gain at $0.833. The L2 protocol’s market valuation of $7.07 billion places it back in the top 12, above both DAI and Shiba Inu.
Compared to its all-time high of $ 2.68 in December ’21, MATIC is down by roughly 73% at its present pricing. However, the same factors that contributed to Polygon’s fall also hampered the performance of cryptocurrencies during 2022.
What Polygon Has Been Up To These Summer Months
The entire crypto market faces bearish trends during the summer months, and Polygon was no exception. Looking at the daily data for Polygon, we can see that it hit a low of $0.313 in June. It rebounded from that low by more than 240% to reach $1 again in just two months.
The price eventually found support in the region of $1. This is where the 50% Fibonacci retracement level supplied by the bearish vector it controls passes. This level was calculated using data ranging from the highs of $1.75 in March to the lows of $0.31.
Zoom in on the previous few weeks. We can see that $ 0.69 has been a crucial supporting region for MATIC throughout. The price has since bounced back up. Currently, the most important metric is the bearish vector from September’s high of 0.9438 to its $ 0.69 low.
MATIC Hits 3-Week High
After yesterday’s failed breakthrough, Polygon (MATIC) was a top performer, rising to a three-week high on Tuesday. At the beginning of the weekend, the MATIC/USD currency pair traded as low as $0.7548. This was just slightly lower than its floor of $0.7690. But as optimism returned to the cryptocurrency market, the token shot up to a high of $0.8336 during the day.
This high marks Polygon’s strongest position since the middle of September. It also coincides with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reaching its greatest point over three weeks. The index is now trading around 55.90, just below a higher resistance point at 57.65. If this barrier is broken through, then the token price will most likely climb closer to the $0.8500 level.
Polygon Surge Might Be Related To Recent Integration News
Polygon’s recent surge might be related to recent bullish news. On September 27, RobinHood, a popular crypto brokerage, launched itsnon-custodial wallet with MATC to over 10k beta testers.
Robinhood Wallet beta customers could get MATIC from the company’s primary trading app. They’ll be able to use the DeFi platform, which hosts dApps like Uniswap, Kyberswap, and others, on the Polygon network.
Shopping.io, a cryptocurrency-focused e-commerce site, also said it would accept Polygon’s native token MATIC as a payment method. Token users will receive free delivery for the first seven days and a 2% 30-day discount. These bullish reports might be responsible for the surge in activity. As of writing, MATIC trades at $8.33, up by almost 12.31% in seven days.
Meme coin Shiba Inu has held up better than expected, but the digital asset is still down considerably from its all-time high. However, this has not stopped the development that has been going on behind the scenes, and now SHIB developers have begun to share the products that they have been working on. These, and others, have shown a promising future for the digital asset, but some show some possible upside for SHIB this week.
A Game, A Whale, And A Burn
The past week has been an interesting one for Shiba Inu. First, lead Shiba Inu developers announced that the SHIB Eternity game was complete and is now being tested by users. The game has been made available to community members in Vietnam and Australia, some of whom have taken to Twitter to share their experiences with the game. So far, the reviews have been good, and SHIB Eternity is set to be available for general download on Thursday.
Another important development for the meme coin is a large purchase from one of the biggest Ethereum whales. This whale which is ranked as the 98th largest ETH whale, had purchased 300 billion SHIB. The total came out to $3,417,000 at the time of the purchase. But even more important was what the whale did with the tokens once purchased. This whale had moved the SHIB in two different transactions to anonymous wallets, presumably for holding.
SHIB down more than 80% from all-time high | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com
Third on this list is the SHIB burn that has been going on for a while. With each passing day, the burn has been accelerated, which has done well to boost the morale of community members. In the span of 7 days, more than 560 million SHIB had been burned across 54 transactions, with a total of 257.49 million SHIB burned in a single transaction, a new record.
Can This Boost Shiba Inu Price?
These events are important to meme coins like Shiba Inu, which had been heavily criticized for its lack of utility and large supply. SHIB has now transcended just being used as a payment token as its only utility to having a working game that players can enjoy. The launch is an anticipated one that will likely boost the price of the digital asset once announced.
Large purchases from whales have also been known to move the price of the digital asset. For example, following the $3.4 million purchase by the 98th largest ETH whale, Shiba Inu’s trading volume had jumped more than 50% and saw a price gain of about 1.2% in the same 24-hour period. It may not be a large jump by established margins, but it works to help prop up the price of the cryptocurrency at a time when digital assets are suffering dips.
The SHIB burn is perhaps one of the most important things for the digital asset. By reducing the supply of any asset, the higher the chance that the value goes up. However, it is important to keep in mind that the trading volume of SHIB is on the decline, which could lead to a muted performance over the next week.
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim and break through its 20k mark after experiencing a turbulent week. The leading crypto was seen at the doors of $20,000 last Wednesday, going up to $20,200. However, it quickly dropped, ending the trading day at $19,042, a 0.49% loss from its starting price.
Throughout the week, Bitcoin has tested support levels over $20k but failed to hold on to them. But as of writing, it has broken the resistance and is now trading at $20,370, a 4.8% 24-hour increase. It’s left to be seen if it’ll hold this position in the coming days.
Bitcoin Tests 20K Thanks To The US Dollar Index
Over the past day, the price of BTC has increased by about 4.10%, effectively breaking above the $20,000 threshold. We saw a low of $19,489 and a high of $20,370 in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price movement in the past weeks may be attributed mostly to the US dollar index reaching a 20-year high of 114.78. However, today’s decline in the DXY index below 111 has helped stock and cryptocurrency markets rebound slightly.
At the beginning of the week, BTC had brushed off macroeconomic concerns. Difficulties at Credit Suisse and the intensifying crisis between Russia and Ukraine failed to dampen performance. As a matter of fact, investors are seeking solace in BTC due to the Credit Suisse situation.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Awaits Bullish Momentum
Bitcoin’s price needs a bullish momentum to push past its resistance. And according to recent chart trends, we might get one soon. The short-term analysis focuses on a run that may potentially peak out closer to $21,000. This was the case during the end of the previous month when strong sell-side pressure lingered at that level.
“20500-21000 is a sell zone. If price gets there, which should, don’t be too bullish,” well-known trader Il Capo of Crypto informed Twitter followers today, October 4th. The current push is Bitcoin’s seventh effort to escape a huge liquidity cloud in many weeks, according to Razzoorn of The Birb Nest. Bitcoin surged following a larger risk market wave that saw US stocks end higher the day before.
More People Holding Bitcoin
Despite the current bear market in cryptocurrencies, there has been notable growth in the number of Bitcoin holders. This is coming even though the value of Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced tremendous volatility this year.
As a matter of fact, the number of people who keep Bitcoins has been consistently increasing. IntoTheBlock statistics show that as of September 27, there were over 4.5 million new Bitcoin holdings. This is because investors continue to find comfort in BTC as a store of wealth and inflation hedge.
The price of Bitcoin has had a difficult time staying over $20,000 in a year marked by significant drops. However, trading volume recently reached a three-month last Thursday at $42.68 billion, marking a bullish milestone for traders. Currently, the market price of Bitcoin is $20,370, and the 24-hour trading volume is $35 million.
