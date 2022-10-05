News
Chrisean Rock Scatters Hotel Room After Catching Blueface Cheating On Her With His Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis
It looks like one of the sh**est relationships is finally over! And we hope they never get back together. Chrisean Rock and Blueface have proven over time that they are the worst pair to ever exist with their constant bickering, assault, and public dramas.
However, Chrisean Rock is calling it quits as she was almost jailed for wrecking properties in a hotel after Blueface cheated yet again with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. The duo has been involved in a rather toxic relationship with assault, physical abuse, and much recently Chrisean sharing s** tape of themselves as revenge on Blueface. Talk of a crappy relationship and Chrisean Rock and Blueface are the perfect standard.
Via Media Take Out:
Chrisean Rock says she and Blueface are done after she caught him cheating again.
“I almost went to jail, yo. I swear to God. I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n-gga [Blueface],” she said. “I broke the TV, the window. He had to run from that hotel to another.”
Chrisean had taken the rapper’s phone. While on Live, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa, called her and asked if her son was okay. “Maybe, maybe not. I might leave his body missing,” said Chrisean.
She then showed his live followers his phone, accidentally giving away his location and showing a picture of his young daughter. “Oops, I wasn’t supposed to show y’all his baby,” she said.
On social media, fans urged Chrisean to stay away from Blueface for good from now on as they think he is holding her back. Chrisean even has more followers than he does on Instagram.
Counting on these two, they are sure to make up and resume their drama-filled relationship in no time. Just wait for it!
Here is the DRAMA:
The post Chrisean Rock Scatters Hotel Room After Catching Blueface Cheating On Her With His Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Fake punt by Vikings’ Ryan Wright stirs memories of his days as a high school quarterback
When Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright turned a fake punt into a complete pass for a first down last Sunday in London, a P.E. teacher watching 5,300 miles away in California all but jumped out of his chair.
Wright’s 13-yard pass to rookie teammate Jalen Nailor in the third quarter led to a field goal that helped the Vikings to a 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints. And watching on television was Eric Billeci, once Wright’s head football coach at California High School in San Ramon.
Wright, you see, was a quarterback for the Grizzlies. And Billeci, now exclusively a teacher at the school, was happy to see him wind up his arm one more time.
“It’s been a surreal experience,” Billeci said Tuesday about the reaction in Wright’s hometown, “I was watching and I’m thinking he’s going to boom it and then I saw him pull the ball up, and I was like, ‘Here we go,’ It was pretty cool.”
Billeci, who coached the California High football team from 2009-19, quickly fired off a text message to Wright to offer his congratulations. He hadn’t heard anything back by Tuesday afternoon, but that was understandable since the punter has been bombarded with messages.
“My phone’s blown up a little bit,” he said. “I have had to put it on do not disturb.”
Wright’s fake punt also has got plenty of reaction in New Orleans, where he played in college for Tulane. Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz wasn’t watching the game live but soon heard about it on social media and saw a clip of it.
“I’ve seen that in person a few times,” Fritz said. “We used to run that in practice a lot. And he had a 12-yard pass on a fake punt against East Carolina last year. He’s an excellent thrower. We used to have him throw balls to our defensive backs during drills in practice.”
Wright’s arm was really on display for California High in 2016, when he completed 103 of 168 passes for 1,806 yards with 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions. But in 2017, with Wright saying the team had lost a lot of key players to graduation, he completed just 72 of 132 passes for 1,013 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
After that season, Wright failed to get any college scholarship offers to play quarterback. Instead of taking one of the walk-on opportunities he was offered at Division II and NAIA schools, he grabbed a full scholarship offer to punt at Tulane.
Against the Saints on Sunday, he had a brief return back to his quarterback days.
“It’s definitely cool to get a little bit of recognition,” said Wright, whose throw to Nailor came on fourth-and-2 at the Saints 47 with the Vikings leading 16-14 with two minutes left in the third quarter. “It’s obviously a cool thing for a punter to throw a ball in the game. It’s definitely awesome to see.”
Wright said when the Vikings signed him as undrafted rookie last spring, special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels knew about his ability to throw the ball. And Sunday’s game looked to be the perfect time to unveil Wright as an NFL passer and for Nailor to get his first career catch.
“We’d been working on that play all week,” Wright said. “Probably got 100 throws with Jalen, and it was a good designed play. We knew it was going to be wide open, and it was definitely fun to throw the ball.”
He also has had fun lately punting the ball. Wright, who beat out veteran Jordan Berry for the job in the preseason, is averaging 47.5 yards gross and 44.3 yards net through four games. His success doesn’t surprise Fritz, who watched Wright average 44.5 yards gross in his college career, including 47.5 as a senior.
“He has a cannon of a leg,” Fritz said. “He was knocking the cover off the ball when he was here, and it seems like he’s doing the same thing in the NFL.”
Wright also did that at California High, where he was ranked the No. 4 punter in the nation as a senior. With that in mind, Wright figured he had a “better future in punting” than at quarterback.
Still, the memories linger of Wright’s days as a high school signal caller. Billeci said he had “an incredibly strong arm” and threw quite a few 50-yard touchdown passes.
But Billeci, who said he talks to Wright about once a week, is a tough critic. He said that when he next talks to him, he will make note of the fake punt.
“I’m going to give him a hard time that it was definitely underthrown,” Billeci said with a laugh. “But he’s probably not used to throwing from 14 yards behind the line of scrimmage, so I’ll give him a little leeway.”
Future aid to Ukraine may hinge on congressional scrutiny in 2023
The looming midterm elections in November, in which control of both houses of the US Congress is tightly contested, could have significant implications for the biggest foreign policy challenge currently facing the Biden administration: the invasion. of Ukraine by Russia.
Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February, the United States and its allies, including most NATO nations, have flown aid and weapons into the country to help sustain the government and repel invaders.
While the American public still maintains broad support for Ukraine and bills providing aid have passed by large bipartisan majorities, a vocal minority of Republican lawmakers, echoed by a number of influential voices in the conservative movement at large, criticized the federal government, saying it is spending too much and potentially prolonging the conflict.
Pressure on American politics
Now, some pundits are wondering how much that minority could sway US politics if the party succeeds in taking over the House, Senate or both in November.
“I think that’s a priority for a lot of people in Washington who support what we’re doing in Ukraine,” Conor Savoy, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA.
Savoy said a significant number of Republican lawmakers who have voted against Ukraine aid so far, including many of the 57 who voted against a $40 billion aid package in May, did so because of a lack of control over spending. But others include many self-proclaimed populists in the style of former President Donald Trump, who are instinctively wary of foreign aid spending, even when backed by the party leadership.
“They don’t like it,” Savoy said. “They think it’s money in a foreign rat hole.”
While there has also been some Democratic opposition to Ukraine’s spending, that party’s resistance has been much weaker. Combined with broad Republican support, Democratic majorities were able to push through aid packages.
Determined resistance
It’s far from certain that things would change if the GOP gains power in Congress, given that a majority of Republicans still support aid to Ukraine. However, it is important to remember that in Congress, a determined minority is often able to thwart the will of the majority.
A decade ago, when the Republican Party ruled the House of Representatives, a central group of conservatives – the Freedom Caucus – consistently thwarted their leadership’s efforts to strike budget deals with then-President Barack Obama. , leading to government shutdowns and fears of a default by the Treasury Department.
Some observers have noted a growing rift between the Republican Party leadership and its populist wing.
“The schism between party establishment Republicans and Trump-style populists raises questions about whether President Joe Biden can count on lawmakers to continue funding the influx of US military equipment into Ukraine if the Democrats are losing control of Congress,” the Defense News website noted last month. .
During the election campaign, Democrats used the threat of a Republican takeover scuttling aid to Ukraine as a talking point.
In Ohio, Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan repeatedly lashed out at his Republican opponent, JD Vance, for the latter’s admission: “I don’t care what happens to Ukraine. in one way or another.
Doubtful conservative groups
Over the weekend, the influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) posted a tweet that immediately caught the eye as it appeared to validate Putin’s claim to have ‘annexed’ four regions of Ukraine. .
“Vladimir Putin announces annexation of 4 Ukrainian occupied territories,” the tweet read. “Biden and the Democrats continue to send billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats end #AmericaFirst and end handouts to Ukraine? »
The organization later deleted the tweet, saying it had not been endorsed by its leaders. He was replaced by another who called Putin “crazy” and his invasion of Ukraine illegal.
However, the same reluctance to continue funding Ukraine at current levels remained.
“We must oppose Putin, but American taxpayers should not bear the vast majority of the costs,” CPAC said.
Other conservative organizations have also expressed concerns.
“The American people are tired of the neocon political consensus that demands that billions of their tax dollars be spent to defend the integrity of the Ukrainian border when the resources and stewardship cannot be found to meet ours,” he said. said Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America. , told the Defense One website last month. “This new package will extend a fight that lacks an American dog [pressing U.S. interest]allowing regional allies to once again shirk their security responsibilities.
Divert resources
On Sunday, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, whose home state of Florida had just been devastated by a hurricane, took to Twitter to suggest that aid to Ukraine was diverting aid from his constituents.
“Dear Congress: On behalf of my fellow Florida Man who is in dire need of assistance…Just send us half of what you sent to Ukraine. Signed, fellow Americans,” he wrote. .
Last week, announcing her vote against a spending resolution that included more funding for Ukraine, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green tweeted: “Today I am voting NO on the resolution continuing to fund all 50 US states, plus the 51st American state: Ukraine. Still in the news, Vladimir Putin has just annexed a large part of Ukraine. Are we also funding Russia?
Republican leaders in the House have indicated that if they take over, the general opinion of their caucus – including newly elected members – will be taken into account in their decision-making.
In remarks to reporters last month, Representative Elise Stefanik, the third House Republican, said, “We want to make sure they get all the briefings. I know there is a concern, and rightly so, about controlling those dollars. I’m not going to get ahead of our members before the elections, our newly elected. It will be a conference decision of these new members.
USA voanews
You’re a winner: Listening in on ‘the call’ for Nobel Prize
By MADDIE BURAKOFF and SETH BORENSTEIN
This is what it’s like to get “the call” — the Swedish Academy of Sciences ringing you up to say you won the Nobel Prize.
It’s usually a dream-of-a-lifetime call that only the special few get in private. But for American physicist John Clauser, who was awarded the Nobel for his work on quantum mechanics, it rang a little different.
Thanks to a three-hour delay from a phone busy with congratulations and reporters’ queries, the call finally got through to him while he was on a live Zoom interview with The Associated Press. And he shared his side of the notification and celebration.
“Oh hang on. They’re on the phone right now,” he said. “OK. Hang on just a second. Can I talk to the guys from the Swedish Nobel Committee?”
Over the next nine minutes, Clauser recounted to the Swedish Academy the difficult road that eventually led to a Nobel-awarding phone call — albeit a few hours late.
While studying at Columbia in the 1960s, Clauser became interested in designing practical experiments to put quantum mechanics to the test. But his ideas weren’t always well-received in the field, he said.
Leading physicist Richard Feynman, who won his own physics Nobel in 1965, “kind of threw me out of his office,” Clauser said. “He was very offended that I should even be considering the possibility that quantum mechanics might not give the correct predictions.”
But Clauser said he was having fun working on these experiments and thought they were important — “even though everybody told me I was crazy and was going to ruin my career by doing it.”
While continuing his work at University of California Berkeley, he and the late physicist Stuart Freedman “had to build everything from scratch. There was very little money so I was basically cobbling together junk or scrap from the UC physics department,” he told the Academy.
“There’s a lot of stuff unused in storerooms,” Clauser said. “I would rummage around and say, ‘Oh, hey, I can use this.’”
Some of the great physicists of the past scavenged the same way, he pointed out.
And those experiments, with all their backlash and scraped-together budgets, were the very reason he was on the phone with the Swedish Academy decades later.
As the call wrapped up, there was the matter of logistics. Clauser asked the Academy about when he would “get some dates and times on what I’m expected to do.”
Of course, there’s something you definitely have to say to the Academy when it calls: “Thanks a lot.”
—
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Ari Fletcher’s IG Account Hacked With Hacker Dropping A ‘Small D**’ Image Of Her On-and-Off Boyfriend Moneybagg Yo
Ari Fletcher may be sweating now if she has more private images she wouldn’t want the public to see. Hackers have taken over the model’s Instagram account and shared some rather disturbing images to mock her.
In addition to explicit images of Ari Fletcher, she got pieces of private information on her account. She must be damned at the moment. As the Hackers did not just take over the account but are sharing images confidential to the model. Already, they have shared an image of his boyfriend Moneybagg Yo claiming he has a “small d”. Who knows what more the hackers have access to?
Via Media Take Out:
A hacker took over Ari Fletcher’s Instagram page last night, and posted images of her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo, and claiming that he has a “small d,” Media Take Out has learned.
The yet-to-be identified hacker leaked to the public personal images saved by Ari Fletcher on her Snapchat account.
In the process, the hacker posted a video of Moneybagg Yo, which showed the rapper having a pretty small appendage. Media Take Out was not able to authenticate the image, or tell whether it had been altered.
A Little Background on Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo:
Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher were expecting a child together earlier this year, but unfortunately, the couple experienced a miscarriage.
On Monday, September 26, Ari touched on all the hot topics surrounding her former relationship with the CMG rapper during a new episode of her YouTube series, Dinner With The Don. During the latest installment of her show, Ari revealed that she did in fact break up with Moneybagg Yo. In regards to the baby bump photo ‘Bagg posted recently, she confirmed that it was her in the photo. However, the couple lost the child due to a miscarriage.
“Yes, that was me in the picture, pregnant. That was me,” Ari admitted. “Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage. God said not right now. Probably in the future.”
In addition to the baby bump rumor, she also gave her thoughts on another rumor that plagued her recently. Fans were nearly convinced that Ari had moved on to another major rapper, Meek Mill, after they took reportedly took photos in the same hotel. Meek didn’t take long to deny all reports that he was in the same hotel room as Ari. Weeks after the rumors about her with Meek and Portuguese soccer player Renato Sanches swirled, the businesswoman finally put the rumors to rest.
“I do not know that man, “she said of Sanches. She also denied ever dating Meek.”
The pair are yet to issue any public statement about the hitch. We hope they recover the account soon as we don’t want to see any more of their organs. Ari is 24 years old and currently dating her 31-year-old rapper Moneybagg Yo.
The post Ari Fletcher's IG Account Hacked With Hacker Dropping A 'Small D**' Image Of Her On-and-Off Boyfriend Moneybagg Yo appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ashanti’s Sister Shia Douglas Shares Domestic Violence Experience At The Hands Of Her Ex-Fiancé
Most public figures share their relationship online and quite often they are buoyant. Mostly, they hide the horrific parts and share a few pleasant moments until they go their separate ways. That’s when we get to know the horrible realities they deal with and Kenashia Douglas (Shia) is no different.
Ashanti’s younger sister Shia Douglas has taken to her Instagram page to share her traumatizing experience while enduring an abusive relationship. As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Shia thinks it is the right time to narrate her experience and caution her followers about toxic relationships. Though she has not named any of her ex-partners who abused her. Some followers are alleging it is rapper SlowBucks. The rapper and Shia dated for nearly 10 years and got engaged in 2016 but ended their relationship after a while. The pair never disclosed why they went their separate ways.
According to Shia, abusers are incorrigible and hence do not deserve our tolerance. The pain and trauma that comes with abuse, (physical and mental) are not worth enduring. Abusers don’t deserve your loyalty in any form. Walk out at the first sight of trouble and save your life together with your self-confidence. Here is Shia’s account of her tragic relationship.
Via Vlad:
Shia Douglas, Ashanti’s younger sister, opened up about the violence she suffered at the hands of her ex-fiancé. As October is domestic violence awareness month. She used her story as a warning to other people in toxic or violent relationships, as Shia told them, “please know if they’ve done it once they will do it again.. it is inevitable!”
Shia started out stating, “I thank GOD! My anscestors, angels and guides for pulling me through this Warzone alive! it was Toxic, and it was dangerous not only for obvious reasons but also because to the outside world everything seemed fine.. But those closest to us knew! But didn’t know how to help, It got to a point where the abuse was regular behavior. And I would fight back pick up whatever I could to protect myself.”
Shia first posted pictures of her injuries, including a black eye, bruises on her body, and her teeth being knocked out, on her 32nd birthday in 2020. In her latest post, Shia revealed that 8-9 of her teeth were knocked out during her last altercation with her fiancé.
While Shia didn’t tag or name her ex in the post, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding hip-hop entertainer Slowbucks. Following Shia’s initial post in 2020, 50 Cent reposted an Instagram post accusing Slowbucks of being Shia’s abuser. He captioned his post, “yo what’s wrong wit you boy, hitting that girl like that”. Slowbucks has yet to address the allegations.
Shia’s story should encourage you to dump your toxic partner if want to live. No one will reward you for nearly losing for life to crooks. It is not worth it!
Here are pictures of Shia Douglas showing she suffered abuse at the hands of her ex-lover:
The post Ashanti's Sister Shia Douglas Shares Domestic Violence Experience At The Hands Of Her Ex-Fiancé appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Chicago man gets life sentence for fatal road-rage shooting
A Chicago man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the highway shooting death of a Twin Cities man in what authorities said was a road rage incident.
Three months ago jurors found Jamal Smith, 34, guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head on U.S. 169 as he drove his son home from a baseball game in Plymouth.
Smith appeared virtually in a Hennepin County courtroom that was packed with Boughton’s family and supporters, who also filled an overflow observation room.
District Judge Nicole Engisch handed down the mandatory life sentence for first-degree murder and also imposed concurrent sentences for second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The automatic life sentence comes with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Before Engisch sentenced Smith, Boughton’s family described the impact his death has had on them.
Boughton’s wife, Kristin, held back sobs as she described getting a phone call from her son telling her Jay was hurt and driving up to the scene with her heart beating so loud she could hear it in her head.
“That night evil shot Jay and hurt my son. Do you know who I am?” she said, addressing Smith. “I am Kristin, the grieving wife of Jay Boughton, the mother of Jay’s children, who didn’t get to say goodbye to him. He died without us being with him, to hold him, to tell him we loved him.”
When given his opportunity to speak Smith talked about how he has been disrespected and slandered in court, been denied his rights, and been the subject of what Smith called “a witch hunt,” KARE-TV reported.
“I’m being held accountable for actions that I did not do,” he insisted.
Boughton and his teenage son, Harrison, were returning from a baseball game when Boughton was shot and killed the night of July 6, 2021. Investigators say the shooting occurred following a short road rage incident between the two men.
Smith was arrested the following month in Decatur, Ill., and transported back to Minnesota.
