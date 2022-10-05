News
Column: 4 thoughts on Tony La Russa’s exit from the Chicago White Sox — including why the media will miss him even if he won’t miss the media
Four random thoughts from one of the more memorable days in recent Chicago White Sox history.
1. Tony La Russa left Monday’s news conference without any goodbyes or handshakes with the media that spent the last two years covering his controversial stint as Sox manager.
It was the perfect ending to a relationship that never got off the ground.
La Russa never pretended he had much use for us, which was fine. He’s not the first manager to believe he was above the media, and as a Hall of Famer, perhaps he felt his credentials made him beyond reproach whenever questioned about lineups or strategy.
He still was treated fairly and given a chance to defend his methods after every questionable decision.
“The most ridiculous thing in this season has been the (conversation about the) 1-2 (intentional) walk,” La Russa said in August, referring to questioning of the intentional walk he ordered to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner in June.
It didn’t work and La Russa was widely criticized for it, but you knew he had to try it again to prove he was right. The second time he did it, the Sox pitcher got out of the inning, and La Russa used that moment to inform us we were all wrong.
He said we should “talk to 100 baseball guys” to see if they agreed with him on the Turner move.
I haven’t spoken to 100 baseball guys, but I have asked quite a few and have yet to find anyone who agreed with La Russa’s intentional walk decision.
I guess that’s why we’ll miss him, even if he probably won’t miss us.
La Russa’s stubborn refusal to admit when he was wrong was part of the reason he was so much fun to cover. Better to chronicle someone who is at least interesting than one of the modern-day managers who repeatedly says, “We’re grinding.” Readers could not ignore La Russa if they wanted.
At Monday’s news conference, La Russa responded to a question about what the next manager needs to do with a rambling response about his love for his players. He ended with a promise to keep his evaluations secret.
“I actually have an idea of where my priorities should have been, and your chances of hearing it are zero,” La Russa said. “But they will.”
No problem. La Russa doesn’t have to tell us where he went wrong. We watched it all season. Hopefully he writes a book about his stint and sells it in the bookstore he talked about opening.
2. Liam Hendriks’ insistence Sox players were overconfident to the point of ‘arrogance’ reminded me of a similar quote from Jerry Reinsdorf.
“It began at the top and worked its way down to the rest,” the Sox chairman told the Tribune’s Mike Kiley in 1985 about the 1984 collapse. “We all had that attitude, (President) Eddie Einhorn and myself included, and overconfidence ended up hurting the team.”
Hahn said Monday that Reinsdorf pointed to ‘84 as his most “disappointing” season until this year’s team.
After the ‘84 debacle, the Sox let 34-year-old slugger Greg Luzinski go instead of re-signing him to a one-year deal, sending “The Bull” off to an early retirement. The biggest offseason move was dealing onetime ace LaMarr Hoyt to the San Diego Padres for a package of players that included 21-year-old rookie shortstop Ozzie Guillén.
Hoyt told Tribune columnist Bob Verdi afterward the Sox “wanted to pay less” after their ‘83 success.
“Maybe they’re expecting baseball will become like football, with revenue sharing, where it doesn’t matter if you win,” Hoyt said. “I’m just a 30-year-old pitcher, so I can’t tell them how to run their business. But I saw where Reinsdorf said he was never going to make the mistake of paying guys for one good year. Well, I’m making a million bucks. But I didn’t have one good year for them. I had four.”
Sometimes history repeats itself.
3. Changes are on the way for the Sox conditioning program after a season of debilitating injuries.
Stop us if you’ve heard this before.
“We’re still in the process of evaluating what we do from a pre-rehab standpoint, a pre-injury prevention standpoint,” Hahn said. “And I suspect we’re going to have changes in the coming months or additions.”
The Sox let go of longtime strength and conditioning coach Allen Thomas last season, saying they were “re-imagining” the department. But the muscle injuries continued under his replacement, Goldy Simmons.
The most important player to keep healthy might be outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who going into Tuesday had played only 138 games over the last two seasons because of various injuries.
“I don’t blame luck,” Jiménez said. “I need to work harder to play at least 150 games.”
Asked if his legs can stay healthy enough for a return to left field next season, he said: “Yeah, I’ve got to work for that.”
Jiménez called this year “one of the best seasons I’ve had,” in spite of missing so much playing time. With free agent José Abreu likely gone, the Sox offense should be centered around Jiménez in 2023.
4. Hahn said picking a new manager is a ‘collaborative’ effort between him, Reinsdorf and executive vice president Ken Williams.
But Reinsdorf was the one who chose his pal La Russa, though no one has publicly admitted that in the last two years. Hahn insisted he would lead the decision-making for the next manager and already has begun looking at candidates.
We’ll see if that’s the case, but Reinsdorf at least owes Hahn the opportunity to choose whom he wants this time.
Vikings say Lewis Cine undergoes ‘successful’ surgery, to sign Khyiris Tonga
Safety Lewis Cine underwent “successful” surgery on Tuesday at a London hospital for a compound fracture in his lower left leg, the Vikings said in a statement.
Cine suffered the season-ending injury in Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Due to the severity of the injury, he remained in the city for treatment. The procedure was performed by Dr. Aswinkumar Vasireddy, lead surgeon for the Orthopedic Trauma Group at Cleveland Clinic.
Cine is expected to be placed on injured reserve and have his roster spot taken by nose tackle Khyiris Tonga. According to David Canter, Tonga’s agent, Tonga has been plucked off Atlanta’s practice squad.
A source said Cine could return to Minnesota as soon as this weekend if all continues to go well, including that no infection sets in. A compound fracture is when the bone breaks the skin, and when that happens bacteria can get in and lead to an infection.
Sources said Monday that if the surgery goes well, Cine could begin to do some walking in several weeks and be on a path to return to play in 2023.
“We look forward to welcoming Lewis back to Minnesota to be around his teammates and coaches and begin the rehabilitation process with the Vikings medical staff in the very near future,” the Vikings wrote in their statement.
The Vikings have not immediately signed a safety to the roster to replace Cine. Safety Myles Dorn, who is on the practice squad, has been elevated twice this season and has one more remaining. So the Vikings could elevate Dorn for Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium and figure out next week what to do about a fourth safety on the roster
Tonga was a seventh-round pick by Chicago in 2021 out of Brigham Young and got into 15 games as a rookie, with two starts. He was waived at the start of this season and joined Atlanta’s practice squad.
Mets trying to balance optimism with reality as NL East hopes fade
Count members of the Mets clubhouse as fans of the AppleTV show “Ted Lasso.”
The Mets are still hoping for a scenario in which the Atlanta Braves are swept by the Miami Marlins this week and they have a chance to play for the NL East title on Wednesday. The winner of the division will advance straight to the NLDS.
You won’t find anyone dwelling on the losses in the Mets’ clubhouse, but realistically the Mets know they blew their chance at a division title over the weekend when they were swept in Atlanta. They’re trying to look ahead and forget about the weekend as they host the Washington Nationals in the final three games of the regular season.
Or as famed fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso would say, they’re trying to be goldfish.
“I’ve said it before this year, but you have to be like a goldfish, and you have to just forget the day before and move on,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Tuesday afternoon before the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field. “You can definitely be dragged down a path of like, ‘Oh, you guys failed, you didn’t win the division and you let it slip out of your hands.’ Sure, you can say all those things.
“But you can also say all these positive things about how we have a chance to be a 100-win team, how we are in the playoffs after a six-year drought and we’ve done a lot of really good things individually, too.”
The 100-win mark is a particular point of emphasis for this team. It’s a meaningful benchmark in baseball to begin with, but for this particular franchise, it marks a new start of sorts. The Mets have only had three seasons of 100 or more wins in club history with the most recent coming in 1988.
There is no sense of failure among the group. They’ve been keeping it light and loose since returning from Atlanta. The clubhouse was mostly consumed with a heated game of pool before the game Tuesday and the atmosphere was upbeat. The goal is just to move on and put themselves in a position to succeed during the postseason.
The inspiration they’re drawing from? The 2021 Braves.
“We still know it’s a long shot to win the division,” Nimmo said. “But we’re in the playoffs and we have the chance to be a 100-win team. So there are a lot of good things that are still on the radar for us. We know that just getting into the playoffs gives you a chance. I mean, the Braves were a team that got hot last year.”
NOT OVER YET
Rain is forecasted through Tuesday night and much of Wednesday in the New York area, which poses a challenge for a three-game series. The MLB regular season concludes Wednesday but there is a chance the Mets and Nationals will have to play Thursday if the division is still on the line.
“I’m in,” manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s a good thing, right? What’s the downside of that?”
The downside is, of course, that they could lose and end up having to play a wild card game the next day. And then there is the other variable: Jeff McNeil’s batting title. A shortened or canceled game could cost him a few at-bats, which might be enough for Freddie Freeman or Paul Goldschmidt to overtake him for the title.
The Braves can clinch with just one win but if the Mets do still have a chance to win then Jacob deGrom would likely pitch, which would take him out of a potential wild card round.
“He’s available to pitch tomorrow and potentially could,” Showalter said. “It’s one of the many options.”
MINOR LEAGUE AWARDS
The club announced their minor league player of the year awards Tuesday, naming third baseman Brett Baty the player of the year and right-hander Dominic Hamel the pitcher of the year. Infielder Jesus Baez and outfielder Dyron Campos were named the Mets’ DSL complex players of the Year while right-hander Wilson Esterlin received the pitcher of the year award in the same category.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
By TOM KRISHER, MATT O’BRIEN and RANDALL CHASE
Elon Musk is abandoning his legal battle to back out of buying Twitter by offering to go through with his original $44 billion bid for the social media platform.
The mercurial Tesla CEO made the offer in a letter to Twitter, Musk disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The offer comes just two weeks before Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force Musk to go through with the deal goes to trial in Delaware Chancery Court.
The filing says he’ll complete deal as long as he gets debt financing and provided that the court gets rid of the lawsuit.
By going through with the deal, Musk essentially gave Twitter what it was seeking from the court — “specific performance” of the contract with Musk, meaning he would have to go through with the purchase at the original price. The contract Musk signed also has a $1 billion breakup fee.
Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University, said he’s not surprised by Musk’s turnaround, especially ahead of a scheduled deposition of Musk by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday that was “not going to be pleasant.”
“On the legal merits, his case didn’t look that strong,” Talley said. “It kind of seemed like a pretty simple buyer’s remorse case.”
If Musk were to lose the trial, the judge could not only force him to close the deal but also impose interest payments that would have increased its cost, Talley said.
What did surprise Talley is that Musk doesn’t appear to be trying to renegotiate the deal. Even a modest price reduction might have given Musk a “moral victory” and the ability to say he got something out of the protracted dispute, Talley said.
News of the renewed offer caused trading of Twitter stock to be halted much of Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange for “news pending” after it jumped nearly 13% to $47.93. That’s still well below the price of $54.20 in Musk’s original offer. Trading halts are how stock exchanges give investors a forced timeout when trading for a stock gets too chaotic, or when a company is about to offer market-moving news.
Neither Twitter nor attorneys for Musk responded to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the San Francisco company in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale, and legal experts say Musk faced a huge challenge to defend against Twitter’s lawsuit, which was filed in July.
Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.
Musk’s argument largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. Most legal experts believe he faced an uphill battle to convince Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.
Legal experts said Musk may have anticipated that he would lose. Things haven’t been going well for him in court recently, with the judge ruling more frequently in Twitter’s favor on evidentiary matters, said Ann Lipton, an associate law professor at Tulane University. The judge’s denied several of Musk’s discovery requests, Lipton said.
It’s also possible that Musk’s co-investors in the deal were starting to get nervous about how the case was proceeding, she said.
Musk’s main argument for terminating the deal – that Twitter was misrepresenting how it measured its “spam bot” problem – also didn’t appear to be going well as Twitter had been working to pick apart Musk’s attempts to get third-party data scientists to bolster his concerns.
Twitter now has options in the case and doesn’t necessarily have to accept a new offer from Musk, said Robert Anderson, a law professor at Pepperdine University.
“Twitter could still be concerned that the same thing might happen again without some additional security,” Anderson said. “They’re going to want some assurance that the deal is going to happen right away.”
Columbia’s Talley said he would insist on Musk putting money into an escrow account until the deal is completed. Such an account could hold cash and/or Twitter shares, as a good-faith demonstration by Musk, Talley suggested.
Mysteriously, neither Musk nor Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal have written anything about the deal on Twitter, where many developments in the dispute have been aired. Many of Musk’s tweets in the past 24 hours have been about a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing the ire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Musk argued in a tweet Monday that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia’s partial mobilization of reservists.
If the deal does go through, Musk may be stuck with a company he damaged with repeated statements denoucing fake accounts, Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown in the United Kingdom, wrote in an investor note. “This is an important metric considered to be key for future revenue streams via paid advertising or for subscriptions on the site, and his relentless scrutiny of Twitter’s figures over the last few months is likely to prompt questions from potential advertising partners,” she wrote.
Reports of the settlement surfaced just hours after attorneys for Musk filed a motion late Monday night seeking sanctions against Twitter for allegedly instructing whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko in June to destroy evidence. In a proposed order, Musk attorneys, said “an adverse inference is drawn against plaintiff, that all destroyed evidence corroborates Mr. Zatko’s testimony.”
If Musk were to lose, among the remedies that would favor Twitter is a court order to go through with the deal. The Chancery Court last year forced private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. to go through with its $550 million buyout of DecoPac, a company based in Minnesota that calls itself the world’s largest supplier of cake decorating supplies to professional decorators and bakeries. The case was emblematic of the court’s common — though not uniform — resolution of enforcing contractual obligations on buyers.
Other options include Musk being forced to pay the breakup fee each side agreed to if deemed responsible for the deal falling through. Or he might have to pay off a larger amount without actually buying the company for $44 billion.
Home Secretary Amit Shah gives employment letters to families of 4 cops killed by terrorists
Srinagar:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday handed letters of appointment to the families of four Jammu and Kashmir police who were killed in terrorism-related violence in the valley, officials said.
“Families of four JKP martyrs received working letters from Home Minister at Raj Bhavan here,” an official said.
The interior minister shared on Twitter photos of his meeting with relatives of policemen killed by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.
In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Shah said: ‘Meeted the family members of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who were killed while fighting terrorists and delivered letters of appointment to the family of four of these martyrs.” He also praised the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the fight against terrorism and said the whole country salutes their sacrifice.
More information @JmuKmrPolice More information
With this, the families of 24 people killed by terrorists received letters of appointment from the Home Secretary, the officials said.
On March 18, Mr. Shah delivered letters of appointment in Jammu to the family of four Jammu and Kashmir police officers who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists in the valley.
In October last year, during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, Mr Shah met with family members of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad in Nowgam . Ahmad was also killed by terrorists.
The interior minister had delivered the letter of appointment for a government post to Ahmad’s family.
News
Yankees Notebook: Ron Marinaccio will miss ALDS
ARLINGTON — The Yankees’ bullpen took another hit heading into the playoffs. Ron Marinaccio was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a “stress reaction,” in his right shin, which means he will miss the first round of the playoffs.
“We’ve decided we’re gonna put him on the IL. He’s got a stress reaction in his shin so we’re hoping that he would be eligible if we get to the championship series,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. “We just made that kind of difficult decision right now. You know he definitely wants to try and pitch through it. There is some thought that he could pitch through it, but it’s kind of a gray area. You also worry about it turning into a stress fracture or does it compromise him in other ways, as well. So we’ve made that decision to go ahead and IL him and obviously backdated it to yesterday.”
Marinaccio was removed from Sunday’s game with the pain in his right shin and revealed he had been dealing with it for at least three months. The rookie righthander has been a big part of the Yankees’ bullpen success this season. In 40 appearances, he struck out 56 over 44.0 innings pitched. He has a 2.05 ERA. Marinaccio also made nine appearances in Triple-A Scranton this year, but his combined workload of 54.2 innings pitched is still less than the 66.1 he pitched in 2021.
“He’s had an outstanding season and he’s been an important part of what’s going on down there. And again, hopefully, we get him back if we can advance to the next round,” Boone said. “This time can be valuable and get him just a little bit healthier and stronger and we’ll continue to evaluate that.”
Shin stress reactions are akin to shin splints, according to the Mayo Clinic. They are caused by repetitive stress on the shinbone and the connective tissues that attach the muscles to the bone.
The Yankees bullpen is already hurting.
Clay Holmes was diagnosed with a shoulder strain and had a cortisone injection in
hopes of returning in time for the ALDS. Wandy Peralta (back tightness) didn’t travel to Texas, but will likely pitch at the alternate site in Somerset. And Aroldis Chapman Chapman retired just one of the five batters he faced on Sunday, walking in a run. The 34-year-old lefty is averaging 7.1 walks per nine this season.
The Yankees activated Albert Abreu to take Marinaccio’s spot on the roster. The right-hander had been on the injured list since Aug. 21 with right elbow inflammation. Before that, Abreu had pitched to a 3.24 ERA over 21 appearances. He struck out 26 in 25 innings pitched. The Yankees had traded Abreu here to the Rangers this spring as part of a package to get catcher Jose Trevino. He was waived by Texas and the Royals before ending up back with the Yankees.
THE BUG BITES
For the second straight game, Gleyber Torres was not in the starting lineup. He was scratched from Monday night’s game with “flu-like symptoms,” and Tuesday he was not better.
“Gleyber is still not feeling great,” Boone said. “So not obviously not in the lineup for the first game. We’ll see how he does as the day unfolds, and if he’s an option for us later.”
In his last 18 games, Torres is slashing .378/.427/.662, with 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs and 23 RBI.
Every year a cold or flu seems to find its way into the clubhouse across the league. The Yankees have been dealing with it for weeks now
I feel like most of us are on the back end of whatever is going around,” said Boone, who has been dealing with a cough for a few weeks. “So obviously Gleyber Is a little under the weather. I think it’s hopefully kind of run its course.”
ALTERNATE UNIVERSE
The Yankees had their training site up and running Monday. Matt Carpenter, who has been out since early August with a foot fracture, got five live at-bats at the Somerset site. The Bombers are waiting out the weather to see if lefty Wandy Peralta (back tightness) can throw a live batting practice. Clay Holmes (rotator cuff strain) was expected to throw for the first time since having a cortisone shot Thursday. Andrew Benintendi (hamate bone surgery) has been hitting off a tee and with a coach tossing the ball.
