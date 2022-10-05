News
Court upholds Minnesota DNR’s termination of company’s Iron Range leases
An Minnesota appeals court upheld the state’s decision to terminate the leases of a long-stalled and half-built iron ore mine and processing facility near Nashwauk.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources did not err in its May 2021 decision to terminate Mesabi Metallics’ leases after the company failed to meet a last-chance requirement set by the state agency after years of missed lease requirements and deadlines.
The DNR pulled the company’s leases after it only made half of the required $200 million available by May 1, 2021, blaming the COVID-19 crisis in India, where its funder, Essar, is based, for the shortcoming. Additionally, the DNR deemed one of Mesabi Metallics’ lenders as not credible.
The three-judge panel backed a judge’s January decision that also upheld the DNR’s decision but was appealed by the company.
Like the lower court before it, the appeals court said the DNR was within its right to terminate the leases.
“Because Mesabi failed to satisfy the condition precedent in the 2020 amendment requiring Mesabi to have $200 million advanced to it and deposited in its corporate bank account in the United States by May 1, 2021, the 2020 amendment did not become effective and DNR was authorized to terminate the leases … the district court did not err by determining that DNR’s termination of the leases was effective, and it properly granted judgment on the pleadings for DNR on all claims,” Judge Jeanne Cochran wrote in the opinion.
In a statement, the DNR said it wants to find a “credible miner” to develop the site, which it said has “some of the most valuable iron ore resources in Minnesota.”
“Today’s decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals moves the DNR one step closer to finding a credible miner to develop the state ore that was formerly held by Mesabi Metallics,” said Jess Richards, assistant commissioner of the DNR. “Once the Court of Appeals has entered an official judgment, the DNR will carefully evaluate options for future development of the state ore to bring reliable royalty revenues to the local communities and other beneficiaries.”
Both Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel have previously expressed interest in the site.
In a news release Monday, Mesabi Metallics said that while it “respects the decision of the Court of Appeals,” it reiterated its argument that the DNR’s lease termination was “premature” and that the lower court “did not allow for all relevant facts and circumstances to be property investigated.”
The company also said it is still moving the project forward, noting the DNR-controlled leases represent 39% of the site.
“Notwithstanding today’s developments, Mesabi Metallics remains absolutely committed to the Nashwauk mine and pellet facility,” Larry Sutherland, president and chief operating officer of Mesabi Metallics, said in the release.
Since 2007, iterations of Mesabi Metallics — the former Essar Steel Minnesota project that has had multiple owners, managers and names — has floundered through construction stoppages, bankruptcies, missed deadlines, late payments and other legal battles. In the works for more than a decade, the project sits about half-finished.
While Essar walked away from the bankrupt project in 2015, leaving behind $1 billion in debt, the company reentered the picture after settling some $260 million of debt.
Mesabi Metallics’ news release Monday identified Essar Global as its “parent company.”
Fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got arrested, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug officers and Colorado prosecutors held a press conference in July to tout their work to get fentanyl off the streets amid a string of high-profile overdose deaths.
“I wanted to give you something different today, not just a disaster story,” said Brian Besser, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Denver field division. “I wanted you to see that behind the scenes there is aggressive and tenacious policing and prosecutions going on to save lives and bring people to justice.”
Among the cases highlighted by Besser was the seizure of 114 pounds of pure fentanyl in June — enough, he said, to kill more than 25 million people. He described it as the biggest fentanyl bust on a US highway in history.
“We don’t sleep behind the wheel,” Besser said.
It was a curious turn of phrase considering what happened right after the record-breaking fentanyl seizure – a staggering blunder that went unmentioned at the July 6 press conference.
The DEA lost track of the man carrying the massive amount of fentanyl.
The suspect, David Maldonado, 27, had agreed to cooperate with federal agents and help them arrest drug dealers in South Bend, Indiana, where he said the fentanyl was headed, according to Colorado State. patrol. But on the way to the transaction, Maldonado managed to lose the DEA agents and remove the tracker they had placed on his car.
He is now considered a fugitive.
The case represents an embarrassing episode for the DEA at a time when drug cartels are flooding the United States with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, and overdose rates are skyrocketing.
A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol, which made the initial discovery of fentanyl, provided a stark account of the botched operation.
“DEA was working with us and they made a deal with the driver,” Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. “He rushed at them after they worked on the case, and that was their debacle.”
Maria “Maki” Haberfeld, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former DEA consultant, said officers should have known they needed extra surveillance on a potential cooperator they didn’t have enough of. time to review.
“It’s a fiasco for the DEA,” Haberfeld said.
DEA spokeswoman Katherine Pfaff declined to comment to NBC News, citing the ongoing investigation. But after this story was published, a DEA official confirmed the seizure of 114 pounds of fentanyl.
“These drugs have remained in the possession of law enforcement ever since,” the official said. “The DEA is relentlessly pursuing individuals involved in trafficking seized fentanyl and will continue to do so.”
Overdose deaths in the United States topped 100,000 for the first time last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fueled largely by fentanyl. Of the 107,622 fatal overdoses reported in 2021, 71,238, or 66%, involved fentanyl.
The highly potent opioid is cheaper than other drugs and comes in a white powder form, allowing traffickers to mix it with cocaine and other drugs or insert it into pills on prescription like Xanax to expand their supply and increase their profits. In many cases, cocaine and fentanyl-containing pills have killed people who had no idea they were using them. But some addicts are now looking to fentanyl for its intense high.
In Colorado, fentanyl deaths have increased more than tenfold over the past five years, from 81 in 2017 to more than 900 in 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Overdose deaths have also increased in Indiana, where the Colorado bust fentanyl was apparently headed.
“How bad is that? It’s everywhere,” said Robin Vida, director of health, outreach, advocacy and education for the St. Joseph County Health Department, which covers South Bend.
The Maldonado case, which was first reported by The Denver Gazette, began with a routine traffic stop. A request for an arrest warrant, filed in Colorado District Court by a state trooper, provides a detailed account of the events that led to Maldonado’s disappearance.
At approximately 10:37 a.m. on June 18, the soldier spotted a car weaving through traffic on Interstate 70 just west of Denver.
The soldier stopped the car and noticed that the driver was “unusually nervous”.
The driver, identified as Maldonado, told the officer he spent a week in the town of Grand Junction visiting family. But the soldier knew the story was a lie; he had checked Maldonado’s license plate before the stop and learned that it had been scanned by a Southern California license plate reader about 24 hours earlier.
The policeman scanned the interior of Maldonado’s car and noticed that it was empty except for a few energy drinks, some gas station snacks, and a blanket in the back seat.
“Maldonado’s nervousness did not subside during the entire contact,” even though the police officer told him he was not getting a ticket, only a warning, the arrest warrant application says.
Maldonado claimed he was not nervous; he just had to go to the “really bad” bathroom. He initially refused to allow the officer to search his car, but then relented because he wanted to get back on the road, the court document says.
The soldier let him drive 3 miles to the next exit to use the restroom. While Maldonado was in the bathroom, the soldier walked his drug-sniffing dog around the vehicle. The dog reported the presence of drugs, the affidavit states, prompting the soldier to search inside the car.
The soldier found two traps used to conceal the contraband in the floor, the affidavit states. When he pulled them out, he made a staggering discovery: 48 packets of fentanyl powder. In total, they weighed 114 pounds, the court document says.
After the soldier arrested him, Maldonado agreed to speak to a DEA agent. In addition to telling the officer the drugs were headed for South Bend, Maldonado said he picked up the fentanyl in California and had been on a drug run at least once before, according to the affidavit.
Maldonado agreed to complete the delivery of the drugs so the DEA could identify traffickers higher up in the criminal network.
The next day, Maldonado undertook the controlled delivery with a tracking device attached to his car. But at some point in his journey – where it is unclear – he managed to elude surveillance and remove the tracker from his car, the affidavit states.
Maldonado is wanted on two counts: unlawfully distributing more than 225 grams of a controlled substance and bringing the substance into the state of Colorado.
US Marshals confirmed that its Colorado Violent Offender Task Force is looking for Maldonado, who was described in the affidavit as 6ft 2in tall and weighing 245lbs.
“Due to the sensitive nature of our investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time to avoid compromising any aspect of our case,” the agency said in a statement.
Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI deputy director and NBC News national security contributor, said the DEA is most likely conducting an internal investigation.
“We have a record amount of fentanyl involved here, in fact, enough fentanyl to kill everyone in the state of Colorado,” Figliuzzi said. “The individual who was delivering this amount of fentanyl is now in the air. And there appear to be no other bad guys in custody, as far as we know, so this is a full-scale failure. .
Maldonado has family in Mexico, but he grew up in the small town of West Liberty, Iowa (population: 3,800), according to the warrant application.
He was a member of West Liberty High School’s varsity football team for at least one season, according to sports website Max Preps.
But Maldonado started breaking the law when he was still a teenager.
In August 2013, he was arrested by police who allegedly found a marijuana pipe in his car along with a handgun wrapped in a pillowcase, according to a Muscatine Journal report in Iowa. A search of his room revealed more than 21 grams of marijuana in 23 bags, as well as a weighing scale, the newspaper reported.
The charges were later dismissed, according to the court’s online search.
Maldonado has two Facebook accounts but rarely posts.
His last was in March, three months before the Colorado traffic shutdown. It was a photo showing him standing on top of a large rock holding what appears to be a machete.
On an old Facebook page, he posted a comment in July 2020, lamenting that only nine people reacted to a new profile picture.
“And not one is from someone who is close to me,” Maldonado wrote in Spanish. “What’s the point of being born here if my relatives can’t be here?” dude, what a path s—-y was given to me!”
NBC News reached out to several family members, but they either didn’t respond or declined to comment.
“I don’t know anything about (Maldonado) and I wish I wouldn’t be bothered by whatever he got himself into,” a family member said.
This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com
How Chicago Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks — armed with a new pitch — is setting himself up for a big 2023 season
For left-hander Jordan Wicks, the big-league dream felt much closer last weekend.
The Chicago Cubs brought 14 of their minor-league players to Wrigley Field for a multiday development camp. The group included some of their highest-rated prospects: outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 1 by Baseball America), Brennen Davis (No. 2) and Owen Caissie (No. 8), first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 20) and pitchers Wicks (No. 9), Ben Brown (No. 11) and DJ Herz (No. 13).
The orientation included a tour of the ballpark and facilities, meeting Cubs coaches and major-league players and preparing their respective offseason programs.
“We definitely go out on the field and imagine being out there,” Wicks said Sunday. “Who knows how far away it is?”
Wicks’ season set him up for an important 2023 that could put him on the cusp of the majors. Excluding a late-season injury-shortened start, he posted a 2.95 ERA over his last 19 starts, which included surrendering one run or fewer in his final five outings at Double-A Tennessee.
The underlying numbers suggest Wicks’ slow start — a 5.65 ERA through four starts with High-A South Bend — was somewhat out of his control.
“It was a lot of bad breaks in-game — soft-contact hits, stuff that just didn’t really go my way,” Wicks recently told the Tribune. “And I was able to continue through that and power through it and make the best out of it.”
By mid-September at Tennessee, Wicks self-assessed his pitch mix was “10 times better” than where his stuff began at the beginning of the season, citing the confidence in all of his pitches. The Cubs’ 2021 first-round pick overcame a .359 Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) with South Bend, sixth-highest among High-A pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings.
His main goal coming into the year was to improve his breaking balls. Wicks believes he succeeded in that quest.
“It’s helped a lot in terms of giving them different things to think about,” Wicks said, “and it’s also helped to make the changeup even better.”
During the last two months of the season, Wicks added another element to his repertoire: a cutter. Wicks called it a “pitch limiter.” It helps him generate more weak contact, record quicker outs and, ideally, lower his pitch count as he progresses through a start. He initially started incorporating the cutter into games in August.
“It’s done exactly what we wanted to, which is limit pitches and be able to attack hitters,” Wicks said. “It has definitely done its job.”
The Cubs introduced the idea to Wicks shortly after promoting him to Tennessee in mid-July. Based on Wicks’ pitch usage and his strengths and weaknesses, the Cubs pitching infrastructure — including their research and development department — thought the 23-year-old could handle adding a new pitch in-season and quickly take to it.
Minor-league pitching coordinator Casey Jacobson recalled Wicks mentioning after one of his first starts with Tennessee that he thought adding a cutter would work well for him.
The pitch could be a great weapon for Wicks against right-handed hitters to avoid overusing his changeup while complementing his devastating slider to put away lefties.
“It speaks to his aptitude, like, he knew that he’s got the two breaking balls right now, but they’re on the slower side in terms of velocity,” Jacobson said. “So you want something that’s a breaking ball that has some more pace, and that’s kind of what we identified as well.
“It was a good situation where all the stars aligned.”
Left triceps tightness sidelined Wicks for 12 days, but he returned Sept. 2 and tossed seven shutout innings with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts over his final two regular-season starts. After the tightness cropped up in his one-inning start Aug. 20 in which the lefty uncharacteristically surrendered six runs (five earned), Wicks and the Cubs wanted to play the situation conservatively so late into the season.
Extended rest between starts resolved the issue. Getting minor-league pitchers through a full season is important in exposing them to the grind of a long season and understanding what it takes to get through that type of schedule. Sometimes that means learning how to bounce back and overcome nagging stuff or injuries.
Jacobson was glad Wicks informed the team about his triceps tightness, something pitchers might experience late in the season.
“But rather than throw through it and maybe something worse happens, he’s honest with us up front,” Jacobson told the Tribune. “We can take care of it and we can get in front of it. Our training staff knocked that thing out of the park in a short amount of time. That’s obviously really good for him from a competitiveness standpoint, from his psychological standpoint, because he doesn’t want to be sidelined.”
Although he didn’t pitch during the Smokies’ postseason run, Wicks finished with 94⅔ innings between South Bend and Tennessee, just shy of his combined total last year with Kansas State and South Bend. While increasing innings is important, big-picture development is part of the equation too.
“You’re challenging them with a different rest cycle — it’s not once a week anymore,” Jacobson said. “They’re cutting off a recovery day that they might have had in college, the travel’s a little bit different, the training is probably a little bit different.
“We can take the next step then, and he’s getting the chance now to throw on what would be major-league rest once a month. It’s something that these guys need to get exposed to so that we can get their body to adapt to it.”
()
White House proposes voluntary security and transparency rules around AI • TechCrunch
The White House unveiled what it colloquially calls an “AI Bill of Rights” this morning, which seeks to set out principles for how AI algorithms should be deployed as well as safeguards over their apps. In five bullet points crafted with input from the public, companies like Microsoft and Palantir, and human rights and AI ethics groups, the document lays out the principles of security, transparency, and privacy that the Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) – which drafted the AI Bill of Rights – says it will lead to better outcomes while mitigating harmful consequences in real life.
The AI Bill of Rights requires that AI systems be proven safe and effective through testing and consultation with stakeholders, in addition to ongoing monitoring of systems in production. He explicitly calls out algorithmic discrimination, saying that AI systems should be designed to protect both communities and individuals from biased decision-making. And it strongly suggests that users should be able to disable interactions with an AI system if they wish, for example in the event of a system failure.
Beyond that, the plan proposed by the White House posits that users should have control over how their data is used – whether in decision-making or the development of an AI system – and be informed in plain language when an automated system is used in plain language.
At OSTP points, recent history is replete with examples of algorithms going haywire. Models used in hospitals to inform patient treatments were later found to be discriminatory, while hiring tools designed to weed out applicants for jobs were found to reject mostly female applicants in favor of men – due to data on which the systems were trained. However, as Axios and Wired note in their coverage of today’s presser, the White House is late to the party; a growing number of bodies have already weighed in on the topic of AI regulation, including the EU and even the Vatican.
It is also completely voluntary. While the White House seeks to “lead by example” and have federal agencies align with their own actions and derivative policies, private companies are not beholden to the AI Bill of Rights.
Along with the release of the AI Bill of Rights, the White House announced that certain agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education, will issue guidelines in the coming months aimed at to limit the use of harmful or dangerous algorithmic technologies. in specific settings. But these measures fall short, for example, of the EU regulation being drafted, which prohibits and limits certain categories of AI considered to have harmful potential.
Still, experts like Oren Etzioni, co-founder of the Allen Institute for AI, believe White House guidelines will have some influence. “If properly implemented, [a] The bill could reduce the misuse of AI while supporting beneficial uses of AI in medicine, driving, business productivity, and more. “, he told the Wall Street Journal.
Chrisean Rock Scatters Hotel Room After Catching Blueface Cheating On Her With His Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis
It looks like one of the sh**est relationships is finally over! And we hope they never get back together. Chrisean Rock and Blueface have proven over time that they are the worst pair to ever exist with their constant bickering, assault, and public dramas.
However, Chrisean Rock is calling it quits as she was almost jailed for wrecking properties in a hotel after Blueface cheated yet again with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. The duo has been involved in a rather toxic relationship with assault, physical abuse, and much recently Chrisean sharing s** tape of themselves as revenge on Blueface. Talk of a crappy relationship and Chrisean Rock and Blueface are the perfect standard.
Via Media Take Out:
Chrisean Rock says she and Blueface are done after she caught him cheating again.
“I almost went to jail, yo. I swear to God. I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n-gga [Blueface],” she said. “I broke the TV, the window. He had to run from that hotel to another.”
Chrisean had taken the rapper’s phone. While on Live, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa, called her and asked if her son was okay. “Maybe, maybe not. I might leave his body missing,” said Chrisean.
She then showed his live followers his phone, accidentally giving away his location and showing a picture of his young daughter. “Oops, I wasn’t supposed to show y’all his baby,” she said.
On social media, fans urged Chrisean to stay away from Blueface for good from now on as they think he is holding her back. Chrisean even has more followers than he does on Instagram.
Counting on these two, they are sure to make up and resume their drama-filled relationship in no time. Just wait for it!
Here is the DRAMA:
The post Chrisean Rock Scatters Hotel Room After Catching Blueface Cheating On Her With His Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Fake punt by Vikings’ Ryan Wright stirs memories of his days as a high school quarterback
When Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright turned a fake punt into a complete pass for a first down last Sunday in London, a P.E. teacher watching 5,300 miles away in California all but jumped out of his chair.
Wright’s 13-yard pass to rookie teammate Jalen Nailor in the third quarter led to a field goal that helped the Vikings to a 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints. And watching on television was Eric Billeci, once Wright’s head football coach at California High School in San Ramon.
Wright, you see, was a quarterback for the Grizzlies. And Billeci, now exclusively a teacher at the school, was happy to see him wind up his arm one more time.
“It’s been a surreal experience,” Billeci said Tuesday about the reaction in Wright’s hometown, “I was watching and I’m thinking he’s going to boom it and then I saw him pull the ball up, and I was like, ‘Here we go,’ It was pretty cool.”
Billeci, who coached the California High football team from 2009-19, quickly fired off a text message to Wright to offer his congratulations. He hadn’t heard anything back by Tuesday afternoon, but that was understandable since the punter has been bombarded with messages.
“My phone’s blown up a little bit,” he said. “I have had to put it on do not disturb.”
Wright’s fake punt also has got plenty of reaction in New Orleans, where he played in college for Tulane. Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz wasn’t watching the game live but soon heard about it on social media and saw a clip of it.
“I’ve seen that in person a few times,” Fritz said. “We used to run that in practice a lot. And he had a 12-yard pass on a fake punt against East Carolina last year. He’s an excellent thrower. We used to have him throw balls to our defensive backs during drills in practice.”
Wright’s arm was really on display for California High in 2016, when he completed 103 of 168 passes for 1,806 yards with 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions. But in 2017, with Wright saying the team had lost a lot of key players to graduation, he completed just 72 of 132 passes for 1,013 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
After that season, Wright failed to get any college scholarship offers to play quarterback. Instead of taking one of the walk-on opportunities he was offered at Division II and NAIA schools, he grabbed a full scholarship offer to punt at Tulane.
Against the Saints on Sunday, he had a brief return back to his quarterback days.
“It’s definitely cool to get a little bit of recognition,” said Wright, whose throw to Nailor came on fourth-and-2 at the Saints 47 with the Vikings leading 16-14 with two minutes left in the third quarter. “It’s obviously a cool thing for a punter to throw a ball in the game. It’s definitely awesome to see.”
Wright said when the Vikings signed him as undrafted rookie last spring, special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels knew about his ability to throw the ball. And Sunday’s game looked to be the perfect time to unveil Wright as an NFL passer and for Nailor to get his first career catch.
“We’d been working on that play all week,” Wright said. “Probably got 100 throws with Jalen, and it was a good designed play. We knew it was going to be wide open, and it was definitely fun to throw the ball.”
He also has had fun lately punting the ball. Wright, who beat out veteran Jordan Berry for the job in the preseason, is averaging 47.5 yards gross and 44.3 yards net through four games. His success doesn’t surprise Fritz, who watched Wright average 44.5 yards gross in his college career, including 47.5 as a senior.
“He has a cannon of a leg,” Fritz said. “He was knocking the cover off the ball when he was here, and it seems like he’s doing the same thing in the NFL.”
Wright also did that at California High, where he was ranked the No. 4 punter in the nation as a senior. With that in mind, Wright figured he had a “better future in punting” than at quarterback.
Still, the memories linger of Wright’s days as a high school signal caller. Billeci said he had “an incredibly strong arm” and threw quite a few 50-yard touchdown passes.
But Billeci, who said he talks to Wright about once a week, is a tough critic. He said that when he next talks to him, he will make note of the fake punt.
“I’m going to give him a hard time that it was definitely underthrown,” Billeci said with a laugh. “But he’s probably not used to throwing from 14 yards behind the line of scrimmage, so I’ll give him a little leeway.”
Future aid to Ukraine may hinge on congressional scrutiny in 2023
The looming midterm elections in November, in which control of both houses of the US Congress is tightly contested, could have significant implications for the biggest foreign policy challenge currently facing the Biden administration: the invasion. of Ukraine by Russia.
Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February, the United States and its allies, including most NATO nations, have flown aid and weapons into the country to help sustain the government and repel invaders.
While the American public still maintains broad support for Ukraine and bills providing aid have passed by large bipartisan majorities, a vocal minority of Republican lawmakers, echoed by a number of influential voices in the conservative movement at large, criticized the federal government, saying it is spending too much and potentially prolonging the conflict.
Pressure on American politics
Now, some pundits are wondering how much that minority could sway US politics if the party succeeds in taking over the House, Senate or both in November.
“I think that’s a priority for a lot of people in Washington who support what we’re doing in Ukraine,” Conor Savoy, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA.
Savoy said a significant number of Republican lawmakers who have voted against Ukraine aid so far, including many of the 57 who voted against a $40 billion aid package in May, did so because of a lack of control over spending. But others include many self-proclaimed populists in the style of former President Donald Trump, who are instinctively wary of foreign aid spending, even when backed by the party leadership.
“They don’t like it,” Savoy said. “They think it’s money in a foreign rat hole.”
While there has also been some Democratic opposition to Ukraine’s spending, that party’s resistance has been much weaker. Combined with broad Republican support, Democratic majorities were able to push through aid packages.
Determined resistance
It’s far from certain that things would change if the GOP gains power in Congress, given that a majority of Republicans still support aid to Ukraine. However, it is important to remember that in Congress, a determined minority is often able to thwart the will of the majority.
A decade ago, when the Republican Party ruled the House of Representatives, a central group of conservatives – the Freedom Caucus – consistently thwarted their leadership’s efforts to strike budget deals with then-President Barack Obama. , leading to government shutdowns and fears of a default by the Treasury Department.
Some observers have noted a growing rift between the Republican Party leadership and its populist wing.
“The schism between party establishment Republicans and Trump-style populists raises questions about whether President Joe Biden can count on lawmakers to continue funding the influx of US military equipment into Ukraine if the Democrats are losing control of Congress,” the Defense News website noted last month. .
During the election campaign, Democrats used the threat of a Republican takeover scuttling aid to Ukraine as a talking point.
In Ohio, Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan repeatedly lashed out at his Republican opponent, JD Vance, for the latter’s admission: “I don’t care what happens to Ukraine. in one way or another.
Doubtful conservative groups
Over the weekend, the influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) posted a tweet that immediately caught the eye as it appeared to validate Putin’s claim to have ‘annexed’ four regions of Ukraine. .
“Vladimir Putin announces annexation of 4 Ukrainian occupied territories,” the tweet read. “Biden and the Democrats continue to send billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats end #AmericaFirst and end handouts to Ukraine? »
The organization later deleted the tweet, saying it had not been endorsed by its leaders. He was replaced by another who called Putin “crazy” and his invasion of Ukraine illegal.
However, the same reluctance to continue funding Ukraine at current levels remained.
“We must oppose Putin, but American taxpayers should not bear the vast majority of the costs,” CPAC said.
Other conservative organizations have also expressed concerns.
“The American people are tired of the neocon political consensus that demands that billions of their tax dollars be spent to defend the integrity of the Ukrainian border when the resources and stewardship cannot be found to meet ours,” he said. said Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America. , told the Defense One website last month. “This new package will extend a fight that lacks an American dog [pressing U.S. interest]allowing regional allies to once again shirk their security responsibilities.
Divert resources
On Sunday, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, whose home state of Florida had just been devastated by a hurricane, took to Twitter to suggest that aid to Ukraine was diverting aid from his constituents.
“Dear Congress: On behalf of my fellow Florida Man who is in dire need of assistance…Just send us half of what you sent to Ukraine. Signed, fellow Americans,” he wrote. .
Last week, announcing her vote against a spending resolution that included more funding for Ukraine, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green tweeted: “Today I am voting NO on the resolution continuing to fund all 50 US states, plus the 51st American state: Ukraine. Still in the news, Vladimir Putin has just annexed a large part of Ukraine. Are we also funding Russia?
Republican leaders in the House have indicated that if they take over, the general opinion of their caucus – including newly elected members – will be taken into account in their decision-making.
In remarks to reporters last month, Representative Elise Stefanik, the third House Republican, said, “We want to make sure they get all the briefings. I know there is a concern, and rightly so, about controlling those dollars. I’m not going to get ahead of our members before the elections, our newly elected. It will be a conference decision of these new members.
USA voanews
