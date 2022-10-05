Blockchain
Crypto Casino of the Year BC.GAME Launches Its All-New Redesigned Website With Better Features
Willemstad, Curaçao, 4th October, 2022, Chainwire
Today, BC.GAME announces the launch of its newly redesigned website with more and better features for its players. This is one of the many efforts of BC.GAME in order to continue giving the best experience and satisfaction to its players around the world.
BC.GAME Introduces a Newly Redesigned Website
The main website showcases a new UI layout with a cleaner and slicker design compared to the old version. Players can also select different languages if they want to translate the descriptions written on the site. Languages such as Portuguese, Indonesian, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean, and Spanish are now available for players.
Recently, BC.GAME formed partnerships with two of the most recognized names in football and eSports—AFA and Cloud9. The new website features a dedicated page for sponsorships to keep the community updated about the latest events involving the casino’s partners.
Bold and Better Features for BC.GAME Players
As part of the new design, players will now be able to access helpful content—from game recommendations for each user, details of the game providers, and game descriptions.
Game interactions are now also available. Players can rate games, like, comment, share, and provide feedback on the games they play.
More security features are added, such as new additional Official Staff Verification page feature and an updated KYC feedback feature.
All players will have access to these bold and better features on the new BC.GAME website.
Chris, Chief Operating Officer at BC.GAME shares, “The iGaming industry moves fast. Keeping up with it is no small feat. As industry trailblazers, we pride ourselves on doing more than just staying ahead of the curve. Our goal is to create the curve. The only way to accomplish this is by keeping the communication channels with our community open. On behalf of the BC.GAME team, I would like to thank our loyal community for all the feedback and suggestions they have given by presenting this latest upgrade.”
About BC.GAME
BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers players the best online casino experience. Launched in 2017, BC.GAME is among the first casinos to support Lightning Network, not only revolutionizing the casino industry but also the blockchain space. With the recent addition of sports betting, users can enjoy more than 8,000 games, including sports, slots, live table games and even the famous Bitcoin (BTC) crash game. BC.GAME has won multiple industry awards, making it the Crypto Casino of the Year 2022. The platform accepts many leading cryptocurrencies and recently started accepting fiat payments.
Learn more: http://bc.game
Contact
PR
- Issay Domingo
- BC Game
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Softeq Continues Growth of Venture Fund, Welcomes H2 2022 Venture Studio Cohort with Increasing Global Representation
Guiding the development of future technologies and supporting entrepreneurs in med tech, sports tech, fin tech, and the eCommerce and Web 3.0 technologies that enable them
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Softeq Development Corporation (Softeq), a Houston-based global hardware and software services development company serving Fortune 500 companies, continues its growth trajectory following on its expansion earlier this year by welcoming 22 new startups through the Softeq Venture Studio, the company’s accelerator program, bringing the total number of startups in the portfolio to 49. This cohort includes entrepreneurs from several global locations as diverse as the United Kingdom, Iceland, Mexico, and Peru.
Additionally, the Softeq Venture Fund, which has also seen explosive growth this year from new investors in several categories including family offices, investment firms, and high net worth individuals, both in and outside the United States, has announced its latest Limited Partner. Houston serial entrepreneur Craig Ceccanti, co-founder of Pinot’s Palette and sEATz, is the latest investor to join the $40M Fund which is anticipated to close by the end of 2022.
“This year has been a significant one for the Softeq Venture Fund and our portfolio companies. Due to the hard work of our team and the success achieved by previous founders, we’ve seen our investors and our entrepreneurs evolve to be more global than ever, and with more ambitious plans to revolutionize their industries. We continue to attract world-class founders to Houston for our program that de-risks startups and investments,” said Christopher A. Howard, founder and CEO of Softeq.
On the forefront of emerging consumer demand for health and wellness, the H2 2022 cohort includes a number of entrepreneurs focused on med tech and sports tech along with others focusing on the technologies and tools that enable these industries to thrive, including fin tech, eCommerce, and Web 3.0 applications.
“Investors constantly search for opportunities that balance opportunity and risk, and ones that help us grow and maximize returns while maintaining a measure of stability and diversification,” said Craig Ceccanti. “Joining the Softeq Venture Fund is an exciting opportunity because it provides a de-risked investment opportunity plus the ability to participate in a hands-on fashion in Houston within these high-growth industries.”
As part of the most recent effort, the 22 new startups will receive mentoring support and guidance throughout the three-month program from the Softeq Venture Studio staff, Softeq engineers, local mentors, investors, and earlier cohort members at FUSE Workspace in Houston, a co-working space.
“During our startup journey, we participated in leading technology accelerator Y Combinator. Later on, we realized through our users’ feedback we needed to improve our product with additional technology expertise and support to reach our full potential,” said Gerardo Briones, founder and CEO of startup Pagaloop of Mexico City. “That’s why we chose to participate in the Softeq Venture Studio. Softeq engineers have experience building enterprise-grade applications that scale up. We also get more opportunities to meet investors to bring our product to all of Latin America.”
The latest news builds on earlier funding activity. In early August, Softeq announced an additional commitment of $5 million to the Softeq Venture Fund and the creation of a satellite venture studio from a new group of venture capital investors in New Hampshire. To date, the Softeq Venture Fund has raised more than $25 million, surpassing the halfway mark of the fund’s $40 million goal.
The upcoming H2 2022 cohort of the Softeq Venture Fund includes the following companies:
- Adkaddy gets brands out of your email and into a powerful brand management tool. From discovery to promotions, shipping and receipts, this is digital commerce your way.
- Allkind is benefiting reproductive healthcare globally by innovating fertility matching, empowering personal goals & improving modern family building.
- atease is where 133 million government and military employees with strict rental requirements find approved, affordable, and reimbursable lodging options.
- Boxes provides convenient, space-efficient, highly measurable, sampling and trial vending technology for premium CPG companies looking to reach customers where they shop and live.
- Hapi is a stock trading platform with no minimums and no commissions focused on consumers in Latin America.
- HelloDoctor puts qualified, responsive, and affordable doctors on the screens of 89 million cell phones of patients in Mexico. Healthcare just got better in Latin America.
- Hightag is an automated media capture and delivery system that helps mountain bikers, skiers, and other action sport athletes capture and share their greatest moments.
- IncentiFind is the nation’s go-to database of green building incentives, transforming U.S. real estate through $70 billion in incentives.
- JamFeed aggregates artists’ social media and music streaming content into an automated no-code website where artists can control their brand, their business, and their relationship with fans in one platform in less than 5 minutes.
- Lesson Squad helps brands turn their customers into loyal users by creating a branded hub where customers can take lessons, enter competitions, and discover products.
- LVED is an easy to use expert guided platform that provides everything families need to plan, organize, legally document end of life wishes, and memorialize loved ones.
- Mesada is a digital remittance company that is utilizes blockchain technology to offer fast, efficient, and easy money transfers throughout the Latin American region.
- Motusi is a whole-body wearable with AI to generate deeper insights related to movement quality and injury insights to help athletes progress in their performance or recovery.
- MyShoots is an app for shooting sports organizations to connect with and market to their clients more efficiently, while allowing field-sports brands to connect with their customers.
- Pagaloop is a fintech company that allows Latin American businesses more control over their cash flow when performing B2B transactions.
- RESCUNOMICS offers a mobile app that helps save lives by expediting rescuer protocols and providing visibility into building floor plans and more.
- sEATz connects fans to concessions and merchandise for in-seat delivery or pick-up reducing concession lines, increasing throughput, improving sales, and driving fan satisfaction.
- SpecsX is transforming eye care into a virtual care model reducing costs, inconvenience for patients and providers, and giving everyone access to perfect vision.
- Struttur Sports is an NFT platform where athletes share their experiences by connecting and combining digital and In Real Life events to create the deep interactions sports fans crave.
- Svarmi is a digital platform that defines and prioritizes areas where business and progress influence nature providing meaningful, insightful metrics and proof of regulatory compliance.
- SynvergySvn digitizes the movements of athletes with integrated wearables like the J-Sleeve so players, coaches, and trainers can diagnose muscle memory and improve repeat performance.
- WulfTech protects and preserves the health of high-value K9 working dogs through smart wearable technology for government agencies, the military, and first responders.
To learn more about the Softeq Venture Studio and submit an application for the upcoming H1 2023 cohort, visit www.softeq.com/venture-studio.
About Softeq Development Corporation
Founded in 1997 in Houston, Texas, Softeq Development Corporation provides early-stage innovation, technology business consulting, and technical solutions to enterprise companies and innovative startups. The company’s clients are often disrupting existing industries or going through digital transformation—an effort that requires a broad range of business and technical skills. Softeq offers a full spectrum of consulting services plus full-stack software, firmware, and hardware engineering services all under one roof and delivered by 400+ employees globally. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and maintains sales and delivery offices in Los Angeles, London, and Munich, Germany. The company’s development centers are based in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Monterrey, Mexico. Softeq bridges technology gaps in knowledge-intensive projects and builds end-to-end solutions for connected devices and IT systems from the ground up. To help clients transition from analog to digital, the company provides expertise in various trending technologies, including the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Industrial Automation, Robotics, Blockchain, and AR/VR. Softeq enterprise customers include AMD, Disney, Epson, Intel, Lenovo, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Verifone, and Verizon. Startups include Arrival, Halo by PAWS, GetScouted, Home Outside, Medly Theraputics, Vela Bikes, and many others.
In 2020, the company launched the Softeq Innovation Lab to provide an environment where corporate intrapreneurs and preeminent innovators from Houston and beyond can collaborate, create the technologies of tomorrow, and expedite the commercialization of ideas. In 2021, the Softeq Venture Studio was created to help early-stage startups build their products and get follow-on funding. The Softeq Venture Fund was launched in 2022 to provide capital to the Venture Studio and make follow-on investments in the top portfolio companies. Learn more at softeq.com.
Contacts
Bradlee Borgfeldt
Blockchain
Mastercard makes it easier, safer to buy crypto
Mastercard Crypto SecureTM to bring a new level of trust to crypto purchases across global network of 2,400 exchanges
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard has launched Crypto Secure, a first-of-its kind technology solution designed to bring additional security and trust to the digital ecosystem.
Crypto Secure combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape of the digital assets sector. The platform allows them to better assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges or other providers, collectively known as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and decide which purchases of cryptocurrency to approve.
Rather than considering or employing a one-size-fits-all approach, which could potentially restrict legitimate activity, issuers can easily identify and turn away transactions with crypto merchants prone to fraud.
Ajay Bhalla, President of Mastercard Cyber and Intelligence, said: “At Mastercard trust is our business and with cryptocurrency more intertwined in our daily lives this is an exciting next step in our journey. Crypto Secure will provide card issuers with a platform that allows them access to insights which will improve the safety of crypto purchases, increasing consumer confidence and creating the same trust they expect when paying with Mastercard.”
Crypto Secure provides each issuer with a colour-coded dashboard which shows where their cardholders are buying cryptocurrency. The new service will allow issuers to:
- accurately identify the crypto exchanges
- measure transaction approvals and declines
- understand, at a portfolio level, their exposure to crypto risk through a single score
- access a benchmark rating for comparison to a peer group of financial institutions
Crypto Secure is the latest step in Mastercard’s broader digital assets strategy, which helps bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of crypto, and enables individuals to seamlessly spend funds from their crypto accounts in everyday transactions. Over the past few years, Mastercard has been working alongside its customers and partners to bring new services and capabilities that help make crypto more accessible, safe, and secure. These efforts have been complemented with the addition of new technologies through Finicity, Ekata, RiskRecon in addition to CipherTrace.
This unique combination of services provides eligible financial institutions the opportunity to safely manage crypto asset investments for consumers. Mastercard also continues to support banks, governments and others around the world through its Crypto & Digital Currencies Consulting Practice.
About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.
www.mastercard.com
Mastercard Crypto and Blockchain
Contacts
Media:
Tom Esslemont, Global Communications, Cyber & Intelligence, Mastercard
+44 (0)7721 490 132 | [email protected]
Ian Morris, Global Communications, Cyber & Intelligence, Mastercard
+44 (0)790 111 5553 | [email protected]
Blockchain
Halen Technology, a Travel and Mobile Delivery Super App, Launches Security Token Offering (STO), NFTs and Social Tokens for Seed Investors
The distribution of 300 million reward tokens is Halen’s newest perk for participating investors – the super app’s next step into web3 technology of the future will enable digital transfer of tokens
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halen Technology, a community-based super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including flight booking, ride share, vacation rentals, retail, and food delivery, announces the launch of its Security Token Offering (STO). This will include NFTs and social tokens as perks for members of the public who participate as seed investors.
Halen Technology is conducting a crowdfunded offering pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act through Akemona, Inc. The offering will be opening at https://akemona.com/offerings/halen.
Halen, anchored by a franchise business model, is a user-friendly super app, serving as a single portal to a wide range of virtual services. The application empowers users to combine all their ride share, flight booking, vacation rental, grocery, restaurant, and retail mobile delivery into one app, eliminating the need to store payment and personal data across multiple apps. It also streamlines processes for gig economy workers driving for multiple apps.
“As a former gig driver, one of the biggest frustrations on the job was hopping back and forth between the different ride share and food delivery apps, which required tracking the updates across multiple platforms. When I started Halen Technology, I wanted to streamline this process and combine all of these services into one app,” said Edward Mbeche, Halen Technology founder and CEO. “By creating this one-stop-shop super app, not only are drivers’ lives made easier, but by using the single platform, consumers of these services also experience improved security, as well as financial and time savings. We have an enthusiastic group of early investors already on board who are passionate about our vision. We’re eager to show them our appreciation with these boosted investor perks.”
Seed investors will receive an NFT and 100 “Halen Rewards” social tokens for each dollar invested. Halen will be distributing up to 300 million ERC-20 tokens. ERC-20 is a standard used for creating smart contracts for issuance of fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “Halen Rewards” are used to denote appreciation among network participants.
“While super apps are rapidly rising in popularity in other countries, to-date, Halen has no existing competitors in the U.S. even though there is a tremendous need from consumers and ride share drivers alike,” said Tony Rhem, Halen Technology early-stage investor and advisor. “Every feature of Halen’s app is designed to give a grand welcome to all members of the Halen community. The STO, NFT and social token launch further exemplify our commitment to an accessible, authentic, and appreciative environment.”
This move also marks Halen’s foray into web3 technology, laying the groundwork for upcoming app developments that will be rooted in web3 technology while staying on the cutting edge of dramatic evolutions in the mobile delivery world.
Halen has also been selected for Google’s Startups Cloud Program, receiving $100,000 in funding, and was awarded $1 million in funding by KiwiTech, a strategic technology partner.
Follow Halen Technology on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information.
About Halen Technology
Halen Technology is a community-based, user-friendly super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including ride share, flight booking, vacation rental, grocery, restaurant, and retail mobile delivery, all in one platform. Founded in 2021 by former limo owner and gig driver Edward Mbeche, Halen is building an app tailored to the needs of employee, franchisee, and affiliate drivers, as well as the consumers who depend on these services. The pilot program is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2023.
Contacts
Kenney Ross, Chief of Staff
Halen Technologies
(646) 926-3570
gethalen.com
Blockchain
Landshare brings the first Tokenized House Flip to the Blockchain
Despite economic uncertainties, the real estate market continues to present abundant opportunities for investors. According to Zillow, home values in the US are up 18.2% year over year. Compare this to the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite – which are down 16.7% and 25% respectively – and it becomes clear that real estate is holding up far better than most other assets.
Investors have taken notice, and demand for real estate has never been higher — especially for fix and flip properties. In fact, houses are being flipped at a higher rate than any time in the last 20 years. And with good reason – according to ATTOM, the average house flip returns a gross profit of $67,000 and an ROI of 26%.
Landshare, a tokenized real estate platform on the Binance Smart Chain, has already sold tokenized real estate to investors from over 30 countries around the world via the first-ever real estate offering on Binance Smart Chain. Now, they intend to bring house flipping to the masses with their new feature, Tokenized House Flipping.
What is House Flipping?
House flipping is when an investor buys a property, performs renovations, then re-sells it for a profit. When done properly, renovations add more value to the home than they cost to perform – for example, a fresh coat of paint and new flooring is inexpensive but can make a worn-down room look brand new.
House flipping is the perfect solution for short-term investors, as it grants a lump-sum return in a relatively short time frame. The process generally takes anywhere from a few months to a year, depending on the scope of the project.
Traditional Barriers to Entry
Despite being highly lucrative, house flipping can be difficult or impossible for the average person to get involved with. In addition to the high cost of buying a property, potential flippers will also need to navigate the complicated process of selecting a property, budgeting for repairs, and getting the renovations done in a cost-effective manner.
Hiring and managing contractors is not only a hassle but also cuts into the bottom line substantially and can result in a negative ROI. Investors who elect to do all the work themselves will save money, but renovating a house requires specialized skills and a large investment of time. Put simply, the process is expensive, and complicated, and can result in a loss if done improperly.
Landshare Brings House Flipping to the Blockchain
By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Landshare’s newest feature offers fix and flip opportunities with none of the traditional hassles or barriers. Instead of buying an entire property and performing the renovations yourself, Tokenized House Flipping allows anyone to invest fractionally with other investors around the world, while the Landshare Team handles the renovation and sale process.
The underlying technology behind this new feature is called tokenization, which refers to the creation of tokens on the blockchain that represent the ownership of real-world assets. Landshare has previously used this process to offer fractional investment in rental properties. Now, they are applying this tried-and-true method to the first-ever tokenized fix and flip.
For a quick summary of how the Tokenized House Flipping process will work, here is a step-by-step breakdown:
- Landshare creates a new legal entity responsible for the ownership, renovation, and sale of the property. The ownership units of this entity are converted to tokens.
- A limited number of tokens are sold to KYC-verified investors to help cover the renovation costs of the property.
- After the renovation is complete, the Landshare team puts the property up for sale on the open market.
- When the property is sold, token holders can redeem their House Flipping Tokens for their share of the sale proceeds.
Conclusion
Tokenized House Flipping is the latest feature to arrive in the Landshare Ecosystem, which also includes investment opportunities in rental properties, real estate NFTs, and a full suite of DeFi features. This new feature expands Landshare’s slate by introducing short-term investment opportunities in real estate, a first for the Binance Smart Chain and the blockchain sector as a whole.
Disclaimer: House Flipping Tokens have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933. Accordingly, the Securities are being offered and sold only to non-US residents in compliance with SEC Final Rule Offshore Offers and Sales (Regulation S). Additional restrictions may apply, see the website for more details.
Blockchain
New Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB) Set To Capture One of the Biggest Growth Opportunities in Tech
Built by crypto experts, the fund gives investors focused exposure to companies building the next iteration of the internet.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s leading crypto index fund manager with more than $1.3 billion in assets under management,1 today announced the launch of the Bitwise Web3 ETF (ticker: BWEB). The strategy gives investors access to companies well positioned to benefit from the emergence of Web3, a term used to describe the next wave of the internet’s development characterized by greater decentralization and individual ownership of data.
As the Web3 name suggests, one well-established paradigm defines the internet’s evolution in three stages. The earliest version of the Web (Web1) consisted of “read-only” web sites. Next came social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, where users could both read and write content (Web2). With the inception of Web3, users have the ability not only to read and write content, but to own digital objects, assets, and data that are largely built on crypto and blockchain technology.
“Today, many experts believe we’re on the cusp of a major evolution in the core architecture of the internet,” said Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. “Any shift of that magnitude will depend on companies that can provide the services and infrastructure to support it. With the Bitwise Web3 ETF, we’re excited to give investors the opportunity to capture one of the fastest-emerging themes in technology through a diverse mix of companies that we believe will lead the charge.”
The Bitwise Web3 Equities Index on which the fund is based includes broad exposure to companies spread across five key themes: Web3 Infrastructure Providers, Web3 Finance, Web3-Enabled Metaverse and Digital Worlds, Web3-Enabled Creator Economy, and Web3 Development and Governance. More than 85% of the portfolio will be invested in companies directly linked to Web3 themes and business activities.
“Today’s Web3 companies are not only helping reshape the internet as we know it, but they’re among some of the most disruptive and fastest-growing firms in the world,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “The Bitwise Web3 ETF seeks to capitalize on this great opportunity by offering investors of innovation a straightforward way to access the space. It also leverages our expertise in crypto—the cornerstone of Web3—as many of these companies are centering their businesses on blockchain technology. We’re looking forward to seeing their anticipated continued growth as the space unfolds.”
The launch of the Bitwise Web3 ETF is part of a growing suite of Bitwise investment solutions that help investors gain professionally managed exposure to the crypto market, including the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (ticker: BITQ), OTC-traded trusts, private placement funds, and separately managed accounts. Today, Bitwise serves RIAs, multifamily offices, financial advisors, and other institutional managers, with a nationwide distribution and client service team.
The Bitwise Web3 ETF tracks the Bitwise Web3 Equities Index, which is rebalanced quarterly. The fund is available to both retail and institutional investors and is not subject to investment minimums. The custodian of the Bitwise Web3 ETF is BNY Mellon, and the fund’s distributor is Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
About Bitwise Asset Management
Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Meta, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.
RISKS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://www.bwebetf.com/materials. Investors should read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used to create the Index will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. In addition, the Fund’s returns may not match the Index due to expenses incurred by the Fund or lack of precise correlation with the Index.
The Fund is non-diversified and will not invest in crypto assets directly or through the use of derivatives and also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to crypto assets by virtue of its investments in Web3 equities that use one or more crypto assets as part of their business activities or that hold crypto assets as proprietary investments.
In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments (including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)) may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. ADRs may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments and investments in small companies typically exhibit higher volatility.
Investors in the fund should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of the Fund’s shares and the possibility of significant losses. An investment in the fund involves a substantial degree of risk.
Certain of the Fund’s investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in blockchain technology. The risks associated with blockchain technology may not fully emerge until the technology is widely used. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Because blockchain technology systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory jurisdictions, it is possible that blockchain technology may be subject to widespread and inconsistent regulation. Blockchain technology also may never be implemented to a scale that provides identifiable economic benefit to the companies included in the underlying Index.
The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently, there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream. This concentration in fewer companies may make the Fund more susceptible to adverse events that affect the Fund’s holdings more than the market as a whole.
The Fund is recently organized, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision.
Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The Bitwise Web3 Equities Index provides focused exposure to companies whose business models, operations and/or growth prospects are closely linked to the emergence of Web3. The index is comprised of companies that fit into one of five themes: Web3 Infrastructure Providers, Web3 Finance, Web3-Enabled Metaverse and Digital Worlds, Web3-Enabled Creator Economy, and Web3 Development and Governance.
Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the BWEB ETF. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, which is not affiliated with Bitwise Investment Manager LLC, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.
Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the BITQ ETF. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, Foreside Fund Services, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.
1 As of December 31, 2021.
Contacts
Frank Taylor/Ryan Dicovitsky
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Blockchain
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?
Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
Three Red Weekly Closes
Along with the rest of the crypto market, Ethereum’s price has suffered bitterly at the hands of the bulls. Once again, the curse of September reared its ugly head, and digital assets across the space saw more red than green during this time period. Ethereum itself had closed out the month with three consecutive red weekly closes, which has greatly impacted its performance in the market.
Over the last few weeks, the resistance to the digital asset has been mounting, and the bears have made a solid stand just above the $1,400 level. This is evidenced by ETH’s inability to beat this point, even with some rise in momentum.
ETH sees three consecutive red weekly closes | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly, Ethereum’s chart looks eerily similar to the same trend that was recorded back in September of 2021. This had been in the middle of the bull market right before ETH had hit its all-time high above $4,900. The digital asset had recorded three consecutive red closes, followed by a green close. What followed would be two months of weekly green closes that saw the cryptocurrency surge by more than 48%.
If this trend holds and Ethereum is able to successfully break through the $1,400 resistance point this week, then ETH’s price could rally to $1,800 over the next two months before eventually losing steam.
Can Ethereum Hold Up?
The weakness of ETH following the Merge has done a number on not only the digital asset but on investor sentiment. The majority of investors still opt to hold their coins for the long term. However, the sell-offs continue to wax stronger at this time.
Mainly, all eyes are on the Ethereum staking contract, where more and more of the supply are being sent each day. The contract currently sits at more than 14.1 million ETH are already staked, accounting for about 12% of the total supply. And since there is presently no way to withdraw these ETH, they are temporarily taken out of circulation, causing a significant drop in supply.
Nevertheless, the majority of ETH investors are still in profit despite the current low prices. This 53% of investors who have mostly held their coins for longer than a year remains in the green. However, profit-taking continues with exchange inflows reaching $4.49 billion for the last 7 days compared to outflows of $4.44 billion.
Featured image from El Cronista, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
