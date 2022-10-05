News
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Tua and preview Jets matchup
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers talked about Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the controversy and what it means for the Dolphins. They also looked ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets and answered viewers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Tiffany Jackson, former WNBA and Texas Longhorns star, dies at 37
WNBA star and University of Texas women’s basketball star Tiffany Jackson died Monday of cancer at the age of 37, her alma mater announced.
The 6’3 athlete had a decorated career, rising to stardom while at the University of Texas from 2003-2007, and breaking into the WNBA as the 5th overall pick in the 2007 draft. After nine seasons, she returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach, UT said in a statement announcing her death.
Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in September 2015, the school said.
After treatment in May 2016, she was told her cancer was in remission and returned to court. She then retired in May 2018 and joined the Longhorns as an assistant coach, then was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April.
University of Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer hailed Jackson as “one of the greatest players in Texas women’s basketball history.”
“From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at the University of Texas, Tiffany meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas,” he said. “She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest condolences go out to her family.”
Wiley College President and CEO Herman J. Felton, Jr. remembered Jackson as “an incredible light to our students and an incredible member of the Wiley College family.”
“Her dedication to Wiley College was evident in the way she interacted with students and her community. She will be greatly missed. We pray for her family and friends,” he said.
The WNBA also mourned her death, writing on social media, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s family.”
During her stellar college basketball career, she ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll in her freshman season and was named National Rookie of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and ESPN. She was also a four-time member of the All-Big 12 conference team, UT said in its statement.
In the NBA, she played for nine seasons with the New York Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.
Jackson’s funeral services are pending.
Absentee voters in House 67A will receive new ballots after Ramsey County lists dead candidate
Absentee voters on St. Paul’s East Side will receive corrected new ballots — and in some cases, have the chance to vote anew by Nov. 1 — after Ramsey County issued nearly 1,000 ballots listing the name of a deceased candidate for House District 67A.
The incorrect ballots identify Beverly Peterson as the Republican candidate for 67A, and not Scott Hesselgrave. Peterson died in early August and the Republican Party nominated Hesselgrave to run in her place, but the ballots were never updated accordingly.
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Monday issued a five-page order supporting a petition filed by the Ramsey County Elections manager, which seeks to correct the error. In all, at least 960 of the incorrect ballots were issued to absentee voters, according to the county, and at least 13 completed ballots were later returned to the Ramsey County Elections office.
The county plans to print new ballots with Hesselgrave’s name and mail them to all voters who received the incorrect ballot but have not yet returned it to the elections office. The county, by order of the court, must also contact any voter who has already submitted the incorrect ballot. Those voters have the option to declare their original ballot void, or “spoiled” by Nov. 1 and receive a replacement ballot.
The state Supreme Court ordered that the notification must state: “You will then be able to re-vote all of the offices on the ballot with the replacement ballot.”
What happens if an absentee voter who has already voted does nothing?
The petition to the state Supreme Court includes procedures for counting the ballots already cast if the voter chooses not to spoil their original ballot. A vote for Peterson will not be counted, but the voter’s choice for any other candidate or offices on their original ballot will be copied onto a replacement ballot, which will be counted.
For more information, visit ramseycounty.us/67A or call 651-266-2171.
In response to Ramsey County’s petition, both the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office and Liz Lee, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate in 67A, filed responses generally supporting the county’s plans, with minor suggestions for what information should be included with the voter notifications.
Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East
Even with Erik Spoelstra voted the top coach in the NBA in the annual survey of league general managers, respect for the Miami Heat continues to wane despite last season’s top seed in the Eastern Conference.
In the coaching section of the survey, Spoelstra received 55 percent of the votes, with Golden State coach Steve Kerr a distant second with 22 percent of the votes. It is the second consecutive year that Spoelstra topped that part of the survey.
When it came to the category of best motivator among coaches, Spoelstra placed third, behind Kerr and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams.
In addition, Spoelstra topped the poll for best defensive schemes and tied Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse for second, behind the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue, in the category of best in-game adjustments.
In other coaching elements of the survey, the Heat’s Maik Allen and Chris Quinn were among those who received votes for best assistant coach, with Heat point guard Kyle Lowry receiving votes among players viewed as potentially excelling at coaching.
As for the team rankings, the survey placed the Heat fifth in the East behind, in order, the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, and just ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In the player categories, there were no votes cast for Lowry for best point guard, Bam Adebayo for best center or Jimmy Butler for best small forward. In addition, no Heat player was forecast to have a breakout season.
Adebayo was not in the top three in the category of best defensive player, but did place third to Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State’s Draymond Green as most versatile defender.
For their part, the Heat tied the Bucks for third-best defensive team, behind the Celtics and Warriors.
Butler did receive a vote among those viewed as best leader.
Also, after being voted a year ago as having the NBA’s best offseason, when they added Lowry and P.J Tucker, the Heat did not receive a vote in that category this time around. Lowry had been voted a year ago as the NBA’s biggest offseason acquisition, a vote headed this year by Cleveland’s addition of Donovan Mitchell.
Florida Ice Cream Shop Withstands Hurricane Ian’s Fury
Hurricane Ian claimed the lives of dozens of people, with many of those deaths occurring in Lee County, Florida, home to the city of Fort Myers. The city was devastated by wind and water, but a few houses and businesses still managed to survive. For VOA News, journalist Iacopo Luzi tells the story of such an undertaking.
Mental health workers at M Health Fairview reach a deal
Mental health workers at M Health Fairview have a tentative deal for a first union contract after a 12-hour negotiating session that ended Monday night.
The 18-month agreement includes pay increases between 6 percent and 8.75 percent, a set wage scale, more paid time off and a grievance procedure to address staff concerns. Workers had planned a three-day strike starting Monday, but called it off after negotiations made progress.
The Service Employees International Union — Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa represents about 350 mental health workers at M Health Fairview and roughly 130 at Allina Health. Allina workers went forward with their plans for a three-day strike that began Monday and runs through Wednesday.
Jenny Webster, a M Health Fairview psych associate, said the tentative deal recognizes the importance of their work.
“So many people have experienced mental health issues themselves or to a loved one, especially during the pandemic,” Webster said. “Raising wages and getting a first contract will mean better care for our patients.”
Webster’s colleague, Bill Bader, noted the impact of mental health workers’ decision to unionize at the end of 2021. He said the union negotiating team unanimously recommended approving the tentative contract deal.
“Because of the solidarity of our bargaining team and all of our co-workers, including the strike in May and our recent strike vote, Fairview offered a higher single-year raise than they have in years,” said Bader.
In a statement, M Health Fairview officials said they were happy to have reached a deal with the help of a federal mediator. The tentative contract covers psych associates, senior psych associates and behavioral assistants at University of Minnesota Medical Center – West Bank.
“(W)e were able to find common ground that is equitable across the team, is sustainable for our organization and keeps the focus where it should be: on our patients,” the statement said.
Mental health workers at Allina continued their three-day strike and planned a noon rally at Allina Unity Hospital in Fridley.
They also are pushing for better wages, improved safety protections and more staff.
Earlier, an Allina spokeswoman said there was agreement on non-economic issues, but “the union continues to push for wage and benefit increases that are unrealistic and unsustainable at a time when Minnesota health systems are facing significant financial challenges.”
A group of women wearing neon green jumpsuits attack and rob two teenagers on the New York subway
A video showing a strange group of female thieves creating a ruckus inside a subway train in New York, US, is going viral on social media.
The clip, shared on Reddit, showed about six women in full-body neon green leotards throwing themselves around one passenger and punching another repeatedly in the face. According to the social media post, the incident happened on a subway train in Times Square around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Watch the video below:
According New York Post, the group of women attacked two 19-year-old girls. They stole their cellphones, credit cards, wallets and other items, cops said.
Speaking to the outlet, the mother of one of the victims called the women’s group the “Green Goblin Gang”. She said her daughter and her friend were attacked by “complete animals” on Sunday.
“She said she was attacked by aliens, and I didn’t know what she was talking about,” the mother told the Jobadding, “This is how she spent her 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and more because it’s disgusting.”
Additionally, she said her daughter was a business and international business student at a college in Florida and was returning home to visit family in Queens this weekend. “She was coming home from college. Now she’s having chest X-rays and CT scans,” the mother said.
She also informed that her daughter had been seriously injured after being stomped on the head by “10 adult women**”. “She is in excruciating pain. When she breathes, it hurts. In one video you can see a girl who kicked her and got her foot caught in the strap of my daughter’s purse. My daughter is tiny. She’s 5’4″. This beast,” the mother added.
Officials informed that thieves are always in the wind. The distressed mother said city and state officials should take note of the terrifying incident.
