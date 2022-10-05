Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Tua and preview Jets matchup

WNBA star and University of Texas women’s basketball star Tiffany Jackson died Monday of cancer at the age of 37, her alma mater announced.

The 6’3 athlete had a decorated career, rising to stardom while at the University of Texas from 2003-2007, and breaking into the WNBA as the 5th overall pick in the 2007 draft. After nine seasons, she returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach, UT said in a statement announcing her death.

Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in September 2015, the school said.

After treatment in May 2016, she was told her cancer was in remission and returned to court. She then retired in May 2018 and joined the Longhorns as an assistant coach, then was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April.

University of Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer hailed Jackson as “one of the greatest players in Texas women’s basketball history.”

“From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at the University of Texas, Tiffany meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas,” he said. “She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest condolences go out to her family.”

Wiley College President and CEO Herman J. Felton, Jr. remembered Jackson as “an incredible light to our students and an incredible member of the Wiley College family.”

“Her dedication to Wiley College was evident in the way she interacted with students and her community. She will be greatly missed. We pray for her family and friends,” he said.

The WNBA also mourned her death, writing on social media, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s family.”

During her stellar college basketball career, she ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll in her freshman season and was named National Rookie of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and ESPN. She was also a four-time member of the All-Big 12 conference team, UT said in its statement.

In the NBA, she played for nine seasons with the New York Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.

Jackson’s funeral services are pending.