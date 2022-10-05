Duluth’s Haunted Ship returns with ‘95% new’ scares

DULUTH — On any given sunny summer day in Duluth, smiling families will be riding surreys along the Lakewalk. Groups of friends will be toasting microbrews on patios, Park Point beaches will be packed, and Vista Fleet passengers will wave to onlookers thronging the piers.

Curious tourists will walk across the deck of the William A. Irvin, gazing up the hill toward Enger Tower with no idea that below their feet, in the dark depths of the vessel’s cavernous hold, hands are already at work building a maze of Halloween horrors.

“You’ve got to be a little committed to the art,” said Jeff Crowe, one of three haunt designers standing in the hold as construction continued last week.

“There’s some days I have to pick and choose,” Davan Scott said about deciding how to spend his summertime. “Usually, I choose the ship.”

Their commitment shows in the finished product: an elaborate series of environments designed to transport visitors from the familiar decks of a Great Lakes freighter to a warren of tombs and gloom.

“I want people to come on the boat and forget they’re on a boat,” Crowe said. “I want you to be immersed in the world that we are designing for you, and we want to control and manipulate you in our world.”

Horror is hot

Surrendering your body and, perhaps, soul to the tender mercies of people who spend three seasons of each year in an empty ore hold may not sound too appealing — but the numbers say otherwise.

“Last year was our biggest year to date,” Scott said.

“We beat the record” for visitors in one night, Crowe added, “and then we beat that, and then we beat that again.”

Attendance at live events generally surged last year as COVID-19 vaccines permitted a return to in-person entertainment, but there’s more to the growing appeal of the Haunted Ship.

“Horror is big business,” Crowe said.

He’s not wrong. For decades, horror films accounted for about 5% of movie tickets sold. The genre started surging in 2017, the year of Jordan Peele’s game-changing “Get Out.” By the 2020s, horror had doubled its market share to over 12%.

At the same time, “haunts” have progressed far beyond peeled grapes and jump scares. You can still find your basic chainsaw-in-a-cornfield attractions, but the Haunted Ship is among a growing number of haunts that raise the stakes via sophisticated storytelling and sensory immersion.

“The haunt community is a very tight-knit group that all likes to share, because most haunts don’t have competition,” Crowe said. “We all want to see each other succeed.”

The Haunted Ship creators do extensive research on YouTube to keep up with the state of the art, “but the general public sees that, too,” Crowe said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I know what you did there.’ So we’ve got to be a little more creative and stay one step ahead of them.”

Making the haunt happen

The 85-year-old William A. Irvin has pros and cons as a haunt venue, Scott said.

“This ship was designed to carry 14,000 tons of cargo, so that’s a lot of cubic feet of real estate that we have to work with,” he said.

The designers build what Scott calls “modules” within the hold, each decorated to create a particular effect.

On the downside, Scott continued: “It’s on a ship, so there’s things you can’t really drill holes in. You have to be cognizant of electrical. There’s certain things, due to historical properties, we can’t change.”

Nor is the ship climate-controlled.

“You don’t have air conditioning,” said Addison Severs, another haunt designer. “You don’t have heating down here. It’s just whatever it is outside.”

That’s why ordinary ship tours end for the season when the Irvin turns haunted, not resuming until the spring. After Halloween, the Haunted Ship staff perform a quick cleanup but leave most of the haunt to chill in the hold until spring, when they begin modifications for the coming spooky season.

When work on this year’s haunt began in April, Severs was at Disney World. The University of Minnesota Duluth student participated in the Disney College Program, learning how the theme park operates.

A graphic design major, Severs hopes to one day join Disney’s famed “Imagineering” staff and work full time designing unforgettable attractions.

His Disney experience reinforced the importance of attention to detail.

“I dive deep, deep into the details,” he said.

Even if a visitor doesn’t consciously register all of the details in the haunt, he said, “subconsciously, you would notice that they’re not there if you walked in the room without them.”

Once visitors start making their way through the Haunted Ship’s hold, they’ll encounter a range of environments that include subterranean catacombs and misty jungles. They’ll need to steel themselves to walk into a burning house, and then into its walls — where the creatures hiding away are much bigger than mice.

According to Scott, 90% to 95% of this year’s haunt material is new.

On a typical night at the Haunted Ship, staff include about a dozen security personnel, 20 to 30 techs working behind the scenes to operate the haunt, and 30 to 50 actors embodying the ghouls that confront visitors.

On a busy night, over 5,000 guests may walk through the attraction, which is run by the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. With a couple interruptions (repairs, the pandemic), the Irvin has been a haunt attraction for the past three decades. Before gaining its more straightforward name, the Haunted Ship was known as the “Ship of Ghouls.”

Advances in animatronics mean this year’s haunt has plenty of moving parts even before the actors arrive: a walk-through last week revealed several nasty surprises triggered by motion detectors. The haunt is so scary, even the people who designed it get spooked.

“Imagine doing this at night, by yourself, doing checks,” Scott said.

“Before we open up for the haunt, we have to go through, turn everything on, and make sure everything’s up and running,” Severs explained. “A lot of time, we go through ourselves and do that, so it’s pretty creepy.”

The haunt also involves the crew’s living quarters, and that area has been completely reimagined this year. The designers asked the News Tribune not to give too much away regarding the surprises waiting in the superstructure, but Scott did allow that “Christmas is my favorite holiday. Halloween’s a close second. I feel fortunate, because I get to include both.”

Haunted Ship tours run from Oct. 6-31. For details and reservations, see duluthhauntedship.com.