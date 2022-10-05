EDX Markets Partners with Paxos for Digital Asset Custody Services on New Exchange

Paxos to provide leading custody services for EDXM, a new digital asset exchange backed by industry leading broker-dealers, global market makers and venture capital firms
Partnership further strengthens EDXM’s foundational commitment to security and compliance
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDX Markets (EDXM), a first-of-its-kind digital asset exchange backed by leading financial institutions, and Paxos, the premier regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, have announced a partnership that will enable institutional custody of traded assets for EDXM clients, and provide Paxos customers with direct access to this new state-of-the-art ecosystem. With Paxos’ support, EDXM will offer the most trusted, efficient and liquid cryptocurrency exchange on the market.
Paxos’ best-in-class enterprise platform will facilitate the custody and wallet infrastructure of digital assets for sophisticated financial institutions and investors seeking the most efficient and compliant trading venue in cryptocurrency markets. Leveraging Paxos’ unparalleled blockchain technology and regulatory expertise, trades on EDXM will be netted and settled with greater speed at low costs. The partnership also brings value to Paxos customers as EDXM will be a new source of institutional liquidity.
As a qualified custodian regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services, Paxos holds all customer assets in a bankruptcy-remote trust, in fully-segregated US accounts. Paxos is SOC II Type 2 certified and upholds the highest standards of custody security, risk management and compliance. Paxos has also secured a conditional bank trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and anticipates opening Paxos National Trust in the fourth quarter of 2022, making it the most comprehensively regulated digital asset custodian in the world.
Walter Hessert, Paxos Head of Strategy, stated, “Paxos is redefining financial markets by building regulated solutions that enable the movement of all assets at any time in a trustworthy way. Together with EDXM, we are creating an easy path for banks and other financial institutions to access crypto markets in the most regulated way available.”
Jamil Nazarali, CEO of EDXM, stated, “With compliance and security as key differentiators of EDXM’s offering, we are thrilled to partner with Paxos to deliver the gold standard in digital asset custody services to our investors. With Paxos’ best-in-class solutions along with MEMX’s technology powering the exchange, EDXM now has all the tools to make institutional-grade digital asset trading available to investors for the first time.”
About EDX Markets
EDX Markets (EDXM) is a new platform for trading cryptocurrencies that combines proven technology with the best of traditional financial markets. As a collaboration among leading names in finance—including the backing of broker-dealers, global market makers and venture capital firms—EDXM will be positioned to provide greater liquidity, transparency, and security to the digital assets marketplace. For more information, please visit EDXMarkets.com.
About Paxos
Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.
Paxos uses technology to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets. It builds enterprise blockchain solutions for institutions like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, Nubank, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale. Paxos is a top-funded fintech company with more than $540 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures. With offices in New York, London and Singapore, Paxos takes a global approach to modernizing the financial system. To learn more about Paxos and its regulated infrastructure and products, visit www.paxos.com.
Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving sideways in the last 24 hours and with a 5% profit in the last 7 days. Other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap record negative performance and steeper losses than BTC’s price except for Dogecoin and XRP.
Open Interest Follows Bitcoin Price, What Are The Implication?
As NewsBTC reported based on data from Arcane Research, the Bitcoin price bullish momentum has been followed by participants in the derivatives sector. In Late September and early October, as BTC’s price breached resistance at $20,500, the Open Interest (OI) for future contracts trended to the upside.
Quickly, this OI plummeted as the bulls were unable to follow through on their assault. Something similar happened over the past week with OI spiking, led by the price action. The metric is generally perceived as bearish if the price is moving up, as it indicates traders taking leverage long positions to chase the momentum.
Larger players often used the liquidity served by these leverage positions, pushing the price in the opposite direction, as Bitcoin has seen in the last 24 hours. However, a longer-term increase in Open Interest might lead to large rallies.
According to a pseudonym analyst, the Bitcoin price saw a 55% increase in Open Interest before the 2021 bull-run to $69,000. So far, the metric has seen a 45% increase leaving many to wonder if the crypto market will see a similar price explosion to the upside, as seen in the chart below.
The analyst added the following on the chart below and Open Interest:
I’m not saying we’ll get a similar move as per the highlighted area on the chart from 2020. I’m simply showing how an increase in Open Interest does not have to mean a full retrace every time. It’s true that this did happen while we were in this current range.
What Could Tip Off A Large Bitcoin Upside Move
The analyst believes that a spike or decrease in Open Interest accompanied by bids/sell orders in the spot sector might provide more clues into potential persistent trends. In 2022, the price of Bitcoin crashed from its previous all-time high, and this downside pressure has been supported by spot selling.
This prevents an aggressive price reversal to materialize. Additional data provided by Arcane Research indicates a spike in Open Interest from late 2021, this increase has been supported by spot selling. Once the latter stops, Bitcoin could be set for a massive upside trend. On this possibility, the analyst wrote:
(…) as long as spot bid (spot selling) stays steady (Very important), then I don’t see an immediate danger for these positions. If price starts trading lower then that’s where you pay attention.
SIMBA Chain has been awarded a Phase 1 STTR under the SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIMBA Chain announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a STTR Phase I in the amount of $250,000 to investigate how SIMBA’s blockchain technology may enable In-space Service Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities being explored by the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and United States Space Force (USSF) through the Orbital Prime program. Orbital Prime was created to accelerate the commercial ISAM market toward a use case of Active Debris Remediation. The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering ‘The Open Topic’ SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on July 29, 2022, SIMBA Chain will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.
About SIMBA Chain
SIMBA Chain (short for Simple Blockchain Applications) has simplified blockchain app development by removing complexities involved and making the technology accessible by all developers, regardless of their blockchain know-how. The platform auto-generates APIs that support public, private and hybrid blockchains and is designed for any developer to easily adopt. Incubated at the University of Notre Dame, SIMBA Chain allows customers to deploy blockchain applications without spending huge sums of time and resources on hiring consultants or tech experts. Using SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based platform, any developers, companies, and large scale organizations, can easily build Web 3.0 solutions. www.simbachain.com
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and United States Space Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.
About SpaceWERX
SpaceWERX is the Space component of AFWERX (a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory -AFRL) which connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at: https://www.spacewerx.us/.
About SpaceWERX Orbital Prime
SpaceWERX Orbital Prime leverages a diverse industry partnership engagement strategy to identify nascent space technology sectors that, if “primed”, could advance U.S. national security and economic prosperity. Prime engagement is not limited to government investment, but also allows SpaceWERX to address key policy concerns as well as offer testbeds and platforms to advance capabilities. The first Space Prime effort, Orbital Prime will invigorate the In-space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM) market using Active Debris Remediation (ADR) as a use case for the foundational technologies. Learn more at https://spacewerx.us/space-prime/.
Only 7 of the 705 MEPs were opposed to the resolution while 47 were missing.
Small investors and transactions are also taken into account by the resolution.
The European Parliament has approved a plan to use blockchain technology to provide a more robust approach to minimizing instances of tax evasion, and to create a more coordinated and equitable taxation system for cryptocurrencies.
More than 80% of MEPs in the European Parliament voted in support of the motion authored by MEP Lidia Pereira. Only 7 of the 705 MEPs were opposed to the resolution, while 47 were missing and 566 were in favor.
Focusing on Tax Reduction and Evasion
On Tuesday, the European Parliament issued a press statement detailing the new development. The resolution provides an unambiguous answer to the question of taxes in the context of the crypto business across EU nations. It acknowledges the need for a clear and equitable taxation framework for digital currencies. A number of nations continue to fight the perilous problem of tax evasion.
Small investors and transactions are also taken into account by the resolution. The press release claims that these investors would see a moderate reduction in their tax burden.
The European Commission has been given responsibility for carrying out this provision of the resolution. The Commission will assess the kind of cryptocurrency taxes in each EU member state. Additionally, it will evaluate the methods used by each nation to reduce tax avoidance.
In addition, the resolution seeks to define crypto assets in a way that is approved by all parties. In addition, it attempts to specify which types of assets are generally recognized as liable for taxation. This will alleviate some of the confusion that exists within the EU about definitions.
Recommended For You:
European Central Bank Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points
Bullish MX price prediction is $1.1198 to $2.6884.
MX Token (MX) price might also reach $5 soon.
Bearish MX price prediction for 2022 is $0.7614.
In MX Token (MX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
MX Token (MX) Current Market Status
According to CoinMarketCap, the price of MX Token (MX) is $0.9204 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,762,832 at the time of writing. However, MX has decreased by nearly 1.59% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, MX Token (MX) has a circulating supply of 100,000,000.00 MX. MX Token (MX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC, Bybit, Huobi Global, Pionex, and ZT.
What is MX Token (MX)?
The cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global created its own cryptocurrency MX Token (MX) in 2019 to help it encourage long-term users of its platform. MX Token was built on the Etehreum blockchain and focuses on easing the trading experience. There are many uses for the token. Investors can participate in governance features like electing community members. MX is also the proof of MEXC community’s rights.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022
MX Token (MX) holds the 199th position on CoinGecko right now. MX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The symmetric triangle chart pattern shows the period of consolidation that may force a price breakdown or breakout. More so, a breakdown from the lower trendline indicates the beginning of a new bearish trend. On other hand, a breakout from the upper trendline signal shows the beginning of a new bullish trend. Traders also use moving averages in conjunction with a symmetrical triangle chart pattern to trail their stop loss.
Currently, MX Token (MX) is in the range of $0.9204. If the pattern continues, the price of MX might reach the resistance levels of $1.0042, and $1.0506. If the trend reverses, then the price of MX may fall to $0.9084, & $0.8524.
MX Token (MX) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of MX Token (MX).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for MX Token (MX).
Resistance Level 1
$1.1198
Resistance Level 2
$1.6294
Resistance Level 3
$2.6884
Support Level
$0.7614
MX Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that MX Token (MX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, MX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.6884.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of MX Token (MX) might plummet to almost $0.7614, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of MX Token (MX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of MX lies below the line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of MX Token (MX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the MX Token (MX) price lies on the 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, MX has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of MX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the MX is 41.18. This means that MX Token (MX) is in an nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of MX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of MX Token (MX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of MX Token (MX). Currently, the ADX of MX lies in the range of 9.9782 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of MX Token (MX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of MX lies below 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of MX Token (MX) is at 41.18 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of MX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and MX Token (MX).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of MX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of MX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of MX decreases.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, MX Token (MX)might probably attain $6 by 2023.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, MX Token (MX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, MX might rally to hit $9 by 2024.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2025
If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, MX would rally to hit $11.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2026
If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, MX would rally to hit $15.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2027
If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, MX would rally to hit $17.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2028
MX Token (MX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, MX would hit $21 in 2028.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on MX Token (MX), it would witness major spikes. MX might hit $26 by 2029.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in MX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, MX Token (MX) might hit $30 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the MX Token Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for MX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of MX Token (MX) in 2022 is $2.6884. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of MX Token (MX) price prediction for 2022 is $0.7614.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of MX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $3.70 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that MX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is MX Token (MX)?
The cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global created its own cryptocurrency MX Token (MX) in 2019 to help it encourage long-term users of its platform.
2. Where can you purchase MX Token (MX)?
MX Token (MX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include MEXC, Bybit, Huobi Global, Pionex, and ZT.
3. Will MX Token (MX) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, MX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of MX Token (MX)?
On December 02, 2021 MX Token (MX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.70.
5. Is MX Token (MX) a good investment in 2022?
MX Token (MX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, MX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can MX Token (MX) reach $300?
MX Token (MX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then MX Token (MX) will hit $300 soon.
7. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2023?
MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $6 by 2023.
8. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2024?
MX Token (MX)price is expected to reach $9 by 2024.
9. What will be the MX Token (MX)price by 2025?
MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.
10. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2026?
MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $15 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire
The first edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022, to recognise and reward outstanding efforts within the fields of blockchain and Web 3.0 innovations. Hoko Agency Middle East will host the Awards, in association with Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship platform, Abu Dhabi Finance Week; and the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).
Frontrunners in the industry will be recognised through the Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA), with all nominations assessed by a panel of prestigious experts. Judges include:
● Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC)
● Jehanzeb Awan, Board Member of MEAACBA, Founding Partner and CEO of J. Awan and Partners
● Miriam Kiwan, Former Head of Digital Assets at ADGM, Board Member at BlackOack Global
● Misha Hanin, Co-founder and CEO of BEDU
● Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder and CCO of Crypto Oasis
● Matthew Amlot, Managing Editor of Arabian Business
MEBA will be held in the stunning Palm Garden at the five-star W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island on 18 November 2022 in the midst of the high-energy F1 Race Weekend. The black-tie event promises a spectacular evening of recognition, insight and entertainment, attended by high-profile individuals from across the GCC.
Abu Dhabi was chosen as the host city for the inaugural awards because of the UAE leadership’s commitment to progression and innovation in blockchain and digital transformation. The UAE as a whole has made significant moves towards the regulation, safety and transparency of blockchain and digital assets, driving the importance of global standards for industry compliance that will benefit all aspects of Web 3.0. This forward-thinking approach has attracted numerous global players to establish their presence in the emirates, creating a strong ecosystem that contributes towards its reputation as a hub for crypto and beyond.
Jehanzeb Awan, Board Member of MEAACBA, Founding Partner and CEO of J. Awan and Partners said: “Blockchain is creating a digital ecosystem which will support a new world of services and products ranging from financial services through to real economy. The Middle East Blockchain Awards will help drive innovation, reward excellence and provide a benchmark for companies to aspire to and in doing so contribute significantly to the regional ecosystem.”
Max Palethorpe, Founder and CEO of Hoko Group said: “The Middle East Blockchain Awards come at a time when people and businesses are pushing the boundaries of what was previously thought impossible, making significant headway into a digital-first world. This is a very exciting period for anyone involved in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. It’s our privilege to honour those who are forging new paths with the recognition they deserve.”
Award categories include Most Innovative DeFi Platform 2022, Most Promising DEX to Watch 2022, Most Powerful CEX 2022, Best Mobile Crypto Wallet 2022, Best NFT Marketplace 2022, Best Crypto Investment Fund 2022, Most Promising Web 3.0 Ecosystem 2022, Best Nft & Gamefi Project 2022, Top Global Crypto Youtuber / Influencer 2022, Most Influential Woman in Blockchain & Crypto 2022, Most Influential CMO in Blockchain & Crypto 2022, Most Influential Global Crypto News Service 2022, Most Influential CEO In Blockchain & Crypto 2022, and Most Promising ESG Crypto Project.