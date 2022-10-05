In recent months, Democrats have enjoyed an unexpected sense of optimism as polls have shown their party to be surprisingly competitive in House and Senate races. Perhaps, despite the political gravity weighing on their party, they could be able to hold the Senate? Maybe both bedrooms ? In less realistic iterations, this optimism argued that a massive surge of energy — fury, in particular — could lead to a blue wave that swept ruling Democrats into even the reddest states.
Erwin Chemerinsky: As a new court term begins, prepare for the law to move even more to the right
As the Supreme Court begins its new term, it’s clear that the court’s majority is determined to move the law much further to the right. The last term ended with the court overruling Roe v. Wade, dramatically expanding gun rights, rejecting the separation of church and state, and limiting the power of administrative agencies.
About half the docket for the new term is set, and what is striking is how the court is reaching out to take and decide cases to further its conservative vision of the Constitution. Traditionally the justices have focused on granting review in cases where there is a disagreement among the lower courts — with the Supreme Court’s role being to resolve these conflicts. Often in the past, the justices have stressed that they want to wait until many lower courts have ruled — until the issue has “percolated,” before weighing in.
But in many of the high-profile cases for this coming term, the court has stepped in even though there is no disagreement among the lower courts.
For example, on Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear two cases about whether to end affirmative action by colleges and universities, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College. In decisions in 1978, 2003 and 2016, the court held that colleges and universities have a compelling interest in having a diverse student body and may use race as one factor in admissions decisions in carrying out their educational mission.
This is settled law. Affirmative action, like abortion, has long been a target of conservatives. The widespread expectation is that here, too, the activist conservatives on the court will overrule more than 40 years of precedents they oppose politically.
Nothing about the law in this area or how it has been interpreted by the lower courts calls for reopening this issue. All that has changed since 2016 is that three Trump-appointed justices — Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — have joined the court.
Two voting cases of potentially great significance also are before the court. Merrill v. Milligan, which will be argued on Tuesday, involves the application of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to racial discrimination in the drawing of congressional districts. A three-judge court in Alabama — with two judges who were appointed by President Donald Trump and one by President Bill Clinton — found that the districts drawn in Alabama were racially discriminatory. Black individuals make up 27% of the population in Alabama, but only 1 out of 7 congressional districts in Alabama had a likelihood of electing a Black representative.
The three-judge court ordered new districts be drawn, but the Supreme Court, by a 5-4 vote, stopped this in an emergency order and chose to hear the case.
The court, in its prior rulings over the last decade, has already greatly weakened the Voting Rights Act. There is good reason to fear that the conservative justices will make it harder to prove that election districts are drawn in a racially discriminatory manner — or perhaps even rule that considering the race of the people in the district in detecting discrimination is unconstitutional.
Some observers worry that the court might go so far as to rule that any law that prohibits racially discriminatory effects is unconstitutional. Such a ruling would eviscerate many civil rights laws that create liability on proof of disparate impact in employment, housing and voting.
The other election case, expected to be argued in November, is Moore v. Harper. The North Carolina Supreme Court found that the state Legislature violated the North Carolina Constitution by engaging in partisan gerrymandering to ensure that Republicans win 10 of 14 congressional seats even though the state is almost evenly split between the two parties.
That court decision was rooted in law and good sense. Yet the Roberts court took review of the case even though there was no special or unusual action by the North Carolina court. The GOP challengers argue that under the U.S. Constitution only the state legislature can decide matters concerning congressional elections. This stance has never been validated and would eliminate any form of state judicial review in such cases.
If the court embraces this bizarre argument, known as the “independent state legislature” theory (Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Gorsuch have already indicated their support), then state courts would be powerless to stop even the most egregious violations of the law.
Even more frightening, if the justices accept this theory regarding congressional elections, they could well apply the same reasoning to another constitutional provision — Article II, Section 1 — which addresses state legislatures’ role in the selection of presidential electors. That provision is not relevant to the gerrymandering dispute and is not before the Supreme Court. But if the court adopts the “independent state legislature” theory, a state legislature would have the power to award the state’s presidential electors to the candidate that lost the popular vote — even in violation of state law — and change the outcome of the presidential election.
303 Creative LLC v. Elenis is another discrimination case that will be heard by the Supreme Court even though there is no controversy among the appeals courts. The issue in this case is whether a business owner may violate state anti-discrimination law on account of her religious beliefs. Lorie Smith has a business in Colorado designing websites and wants to do that for weddings, but she says she won’t do it for same-sex weddings, even though such discrimination violates Colorado law. The question is whether she can use free speech as a defense against the state law. If the justices rule in her favor, they could open the door to discrimination by business based on sexual orientation, sex and even race simply by claiming their discrimination is protected by the First Amendment.
This will be the first term for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African American woman on the court, a milestone in American history. Her voice will be greatly valued, but there remain six staunchly conservative justices who are willing to change the course of constitutional law as it has developed over the past five decades. Voting rights, racial equity and the power of states to ban discrimination are all on the line, and this is with less than half the docket set for the new term.
Lisa Jarvis: Long COVID has become a parallel pandemic
The price of “living with COVID” in a free and open society is turning out to be much heftier than public health experts predicted.
Even with good vaccines and treatments, this year’s U.S. death toll is already much higher than that of the other virus that circulates each year, the flu. A terrible flu season kills about 50,000 people, but already more than 226,000 have died from COVID in 2022 — and even if another wave is avoided and fatalities remain at their current “low” level, another 150,000 lives could be lost over the next 12 months.
Then there’s the ballooning price of long COVID. Ongoing transmission, even if more like a slow burn than a raging fire, will mean the ranks of long-haulers will continue to grow. Long COVID has already pushed as many as 4 million people out of the workforce, according to a recent Brookings Institution report. As public concern over COVID fades, and funding dries up, it will become even harder to stem this parallel pandemic.
The government has put most of its resources behind solving the mystery of what causes long COVID. That’s essential work, but very little of it is devoted to studying how to treat and prevent long COVID. COVID long-haulers deserve better.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 5 people who contract the virus suffer lingering symptoms. Some slowly recover, but others find their quality of life drastically diminished for months or even years.
The only things that can get this parallel pandemic under control are better vaccines and treatments. But as society moves on from the emergency phase of the COVID pandemic, both may become more difficult.
Consider the increasingly challenging task of developing new vaccines. Infectious disease experts have advocated for developing universal coronavirus or intranasal vaccines — both worthwhile approaches for their potential to prevent the spread of the disease and maintain efficacy in the face of new variants. Either could significantly reduce the number of people joining the ranks of long-haulers.
But in a country that’s “over” COVID, funding to move these projects beyond the stage of good academic ideas and into actual clinical studies will dry up. And with the government no longer spending billions on COVID products, companies have far less incentive to invest in them. All of that coincides with a much more challenging and expensive climate for getting new COVID vaccines and drugs across the finish line.
One major issue is the growing challenge of enrolling volunteers in clinical studies. “It’s really hard to recruit people,” says David Boulware, an infectious disease researcher at University of Minnesota’s Medical School. Boulware, who has led several large clinical trials of potential COVID therapies, said it took over a year to convince 1,300 people to participate in an internet-based study asking whether vaccination minimizes symptoms of long COVID. During that time, tens of millions of Americans contracted the virus. They would have been eligible for the trial, but that early-pandemic enthusiasm to volunteer for the greater good seems to be evaporating.
Finding volunteers for such trials also depends on people continuing to test themselves for COVID at the first sign of a sniffle or cough. But how many people with mild symptoms are still bothering to find out if it’s COVID or a cold? If testing becomes passé, many people who ignored a mild infection could find themselves wondering why they’re struggling with brain fog or fatigue — and could also struggle to get the support they need.
For example, one theory is that long COVID is driven by virus particles that persist for weeks or months. Ideally, studies would test whether existing antivirals like Pfizer’s Paxlovid could fully clear the virus and prevent long COVID. But even in the thick of the pandemic, academic researchers have struggled to get such trials going, largely due to lack of interest from drug developers. Their task is about to get even harder, because those types of studies will hinge on enrolling people within days of falling sick.
The US federal government needs to be considering how to end the emergency phase of the COVID pandemic without putting solutions for long COVID further out of reach.
For example, one step would be for the Food and Drug Administration to shift the goals of new vaccine trials to focus on preventing infection and speeding recovery. During the early stage of the pandemic, the mandate for any vaccine or therapy was simple: Keep people out of the hospital and prevent death. The current vaccines and boosters crushed those tasks.
But newer vaccines should be aiming to minimize the number of infections, and thereby minimize the number of people at risk for long COVID. That calls for gauging whether new vaccines can prevent infection or significantly cut down on transmission. Late-stage vaccine studies should also include long-term follow-up to answer the question of whether they reduce the risk of long COVID. Promising data might in turn revive enthusiasm for vaccines and boosters at a time when the public seems less sure of their value.
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled as the pandemic’s first phase winds down. How can testing continue to be accessible and encouraged in an endemic world? What incentives can the government offer companies to keep pushing forward with new vaccines? What are the best ways to encourage the public to roll up their sleeves for studies of those new vaccines? Millions of COVID long-haulers — and potentially millions more long-haulers to come — are relying on the answers to these questions.
COVID might no longer be a public health emergency — the days of constant ambulance sirens and packed ICUs seem, thankfully, behind us. But the parallel pandemic of long COVID can’t be neglected in the transition back to “normal.”
40 years ago, the 1982 Orioles’ magical comeback came up short. It set the stage for a 1983 World Series title.
Forty years ago this week, it all came down to the 162nd game of the season.
The 1982 Orioles entered the final series of the regular season with a four-game set against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, who happened to be three games ahead of Baltimore in the American League East standings.
The Orioles needed to win each game to advance to the playoffs, and for the first three contests, they did just that, forcing a winner-take-all nationally televised Sunday afternoon game at Memorial Stadium in front of 51,642 fans. ABC broadcaster Keith Jackson described it as “quite a remarkable circumstance with a full World Series or playoff flair” as two future Hall of Famers toed the rubber: the Brewers’ Don Sutton and the Orioles’ Jim Palmer.
What’s more, it was slated to be the denouement of another Hall of Famer — longtime Orioles manager Earl Weaver, who had announced he’d be retiring at the season’s conclusion.
“The setting was too perfect,” sportswriter Jim Henneman wrote in the Evening Sun on Oct. 4, 1982.
Indeed, it was a storybook setting but not a storybook ending, as Robin Yount hit two home runs and the Brewers won, 10-2, to take the division crown. The Orioles finished with the second-best record (94-68) in the majors but missed the playoffs.
Anthony Murawski was an Orioles fan then, at age 11, and he remains one today. He can recall precise details from that summer — like rookie reserve Floyd Rayford hitting a walk-off homer in the 13th inning during a July game or Terry Crowley following suit with a pinch-hit grand slam in August. They overcame an eight-game August deficit to tie the Brewers in the standings ahead of the season finale.
It was a magical time for Murawski, and the season’s conclusion is imprinted in his memory.
“That season cemented my devotion to the Orioles because that was just an amazing thing,” he said. “And it broke my heart at the end.”
The Orioles trailed 5-2 in the eighth inning with two on and two out when pinch hitter Joe Nolan hit a ball to left field that seemed destined for extra bases. Instead, it was caught by Milwaukee’s left fielder.
“Ben Oglivie, of all people, slid into the wall and ended up catching the ball,” then-Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey said last week, “otherwise we score two runs right there.”
It was a sour end to what had been a sweet comeback. One usher cried. The front page of the next day’s Baltimore Sun read: “There is no God. Check that. There is a God, but it’s obvious now that he lives in Milwaukee.”
The baseball gods quickly backed Baltimore, though, as the Orioles returned — with mostly the same team, minus Weaver — to win the 1983 World Series, their most recent championship.
“I do think the combination of ‘81 and ‘82 carried over for that team the next year,” Henneman, now 87, said this week.
1982 was special in its own right, though. It was the year Cal Ripken Jr. began his consecutive games played streak and the year Weaver walked away (until his brief return in 1985). More than 20 minutes after the game against the Brewers had ended, half of the ballpark’s crowd remained, eager for another sighting of Weaver. It was “almost like nobody would leave,” Henneman recalled.
“They’re still out there?” Weaver asked at the time.
Weaver dutifully completed the curtain call and then led fans in a chant of “O-R-I-O-L-E-S.”
The Orioles had come up short that day, but not before staging an improbable late-season comeback and setting the stage for a title the following season.
“It was typical Oriole magic of those days,” said Dempsey.
Ravens film study: Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman still haven’t solved Buffalo’s defense
The Ravens entered Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with, by some measures, the NFL’s best offense. They led the league in yards per play, points per game and overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. They had a Most Valuable Player favorite in quarterback Lamar Jackson.
They ended Sunday’s home collapse without any real progress made against a defense that has vexed Jackson and coordinator Greg Roman like few others have.
In the 23-20 loss, the Ravens averaged a season-low 4.6 yards per play. They had just two drives of longer than 38 yards, the second of which ended with a game-changing goal-line interception. Their running game couldn’t establish itself. Jackson had his worst passing performance of the season. There were inopportune penalties and struggling stars and bad-weather misfortunes against a defense missing an All-Pro-caliber defensive tackle (Ed Oliver), cornerback (Tre’Davious White) and safety (Micah Hyde).
It was the kind of lockdown performance that the Bills, under defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, might well now expect. In their three meetings over the past four years, the Ravens have averaged just 4.6 yards per play — a mark equal to the Washington Commanders’ NFL-low average for this season — and searched fruitlessly for consistent success. They’re averaging minus-0.11 expected points added per play against Buffalo since 2019, according to the play index site nflfastR; only the Pittsburgh Steelers have limited the Ravens more effectively in that span. (EPA accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position.)
Even average performances from the Ravens’ offense likely would have been enough to knock off Buffalo in their past two matchups. In their 2020 divisional-round playoff win, the Bills scored one offensive touchdown and had just 220 yards of total offense. In Sunday’s comeback, they finished with a season-low 326 yards, and the Ravens turned their two turnovers into 10 points.
“Our offense is very confident in what we can do,” right guard Kevin Zeitler said Sunday, after his first game against Buffalo as a Raven. “Whether we call passes or we call runs, the guys in the room, we truly believe, whatever is called, we can get it done. And obviously, I think it’s just more [about] consistent execution, and I don’t think there’s any reason to panic. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”
If the AFC’s road to the Super Bowl runs through Buffalo this season, the Ravens’ next encounter could be just months away. Here’s where their offense will have to improve:
Run offense formula
Roman has probed the Bills’ defense with different personnel tendencies over their three meetings. In 2019, when the Ravens held on for a 24-17 win in Buffalo despite just 118 yards rushing, he relied mostly on “11″ personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) and “12″ personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers). Neither package averaged more than 3.7 yards per carry.
In their 2020 loss, before Jackson was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter with a concussion, the Ravens leaned more on “11″ personnel and heavier formations featuring fullback Patrick Ricard. They were more successful, especially early, but still all but abandoned designed runs as the game wore on.
On Sunday, the Ravens seemed determined to outmuscle Buffalo, which is content to line up in its “nickel” defense (five defensive backs) against even tight-end-heavy and fullback-added formations. Of Roman’s 26 designed-run calls, 23 came with Ricard on the field.
But the Ravens averaged just 4 yards per carry on those attempts. Early-down success was especially elusive; on running back J.K. Dobbins’ six first-down carries Sunday, he totaled just 9 yards, almost half of which came on his 4-yard first-quarter touchdown. Those struggles kept not only the Ravens off schedule but also Buffalo in its preferred defensive structure.
“We know going in, they’re a very good defense,” Zeitler said. “There is a reason they’re, like, No. 1 in everything, and it was going to be a tough game. We started off nice, and things were rolling our way, but just like any good team, which they are, they made adjustments and they battled. It was an absolute battle out there, and we couldn’t pull it off.”
Unlocking Mark Andrews
Andrews entered Week 4 as the picture of consistency for the Ravens’ passing attack. His 12 straight games with 50-plus receiving yards was the NFL’s longest active streak and tied for the second-longest such streak by a tight end in the modern NFL.
Buffalo’s defense, though, is a graveyard for tight end production. No unit in September better defended the position, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, and the Bills only burnished their reputation in Baltimore. Andrews was limited to two catches on five targets for 15 yards, his lowest output since the Ravens’ 2019 win in Buffalo (one catch on three targets for 14 yards). In Andrews’ return trip the following year, he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards.
Part of the problem is personnel. Taron Johnson, whose pick-six in the Ravens’ 2020 playoff loss doubled Buffalo’s lead, is one of the NFL’s more versatile slot cornerbacks. Inside linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds have played together as starters since 2018, with only occasional interruptions, a cohesiveness that becomes apparent in how well they pass off receivers in zone coverage. And Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions Sunday, is an All-Pro safety.
But there have also been missed opportunities. In 2020, Jackson twice short-armed passes to a wide-open Andrews, costing the Ravens potential double-digit gains. On Sunday, he overthrew Andrews on a would-be 16-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter. The Ravens instead settled for a field goal.
Beating ‘Cover 4′
With a steady pass rush, a reliable linebacking corps and a star-studded secondary, the Bills have all but dared Jackson on drop-backs to take what’s available underneath or suffer the consequences.
In 2020, Jackson dropped back 19 times in Buffalo against “Cover 4″ looks, according to Sports Info Solutions, a pass coverage with four deep zones — typically split between two cornerbacks and two safeties — and three shallow zones. He went 9-for-14 for 135 yards but was pressured eight times, scrambling three times and taking two sacks.
On Sunday, Jackson saw more of the same. According to The 33rd Team, Jackson dropped back 11 times against “Cover 4″ looks but went just 3-for-6 for 18 yards. He was hurried five times, pressured seven times and sacked twice. He also scrambled three times for 28 yards.
Harbaugh indicated Monday that the Ravens’ pass protection plans undercut some of Jackson’s effectiveness against Buffalo’s zone schemes. With rookie Daniel Faalele starting at left tackle and star defensive end Von Miller often lining up over right tackle Morgan Moses, the Ravens had to keep Jackson well protected on obvious passing downs. Sometimes that meant sacrificing the integrity of their route concepts.
“We weren’t able to quite do the high-low, maybe, type of challenges as quickly as we wanted to because we were working our protection,” Harbaugh said, referring to a concept that gives the quarterback the option of passing to either the target in front of or behind a defender’s zone. “Sometimes those guys got out late; I think Pat got out late one time. You saw J.K. get out late one time, and Lamar was able to dump him the ball. Or the checkdown ended up being Lamar, because we had the protection set up to protect against those two pass rushers, and Lamar found his way through, and he was the checkdown.”
Better luck
Good teams make their own luck, but the Ravens haven’t had much of it against Buffalo in their past two losses.
They’ve dealt with bad weather. In 2020, amid gusts of wind as high as 26 mph, All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker missed two first-half field-goal attempts. His first one, from 41 yards, hit the left upright, while the second, from 46 yards, doinked off the right. Rainy conditions were a problem for players on both teams Sunday, but maybe no one struggled more with drops than Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
They’ve dealt with iffy calls. On Sunday, officials missed an apparent pass-interference call against Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on third down but penalized tight end Mark Andrews for offensive pass interference, a questionable flag that turned a first-and-goal at Buffalo’s 1-yard line into third-and-16.
And they’ve dealt with bad timing. Jackson has thrown only four interceptions in the red zone in his career. The first one was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Johnson, ending the Ravens’ last scoring threat of their 2020 loss. The fourth one came Sunday, when Poyer picked off Jackson’s jump-ball throw to wide receiver Devin Duvernay, not only denying a go-ahead touchdown but also moving Buffalo into better territory for its decisive drive.
“At the end of the day, it’s our job to get in the end zone,” Moses said, “and we’ve got to perfect those things.”
TikToker Sania Khan’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit – NBC Chicago
The mother of Sania Khan, the 29-year-old photographer murdered by her ex-husband in July, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the building where her daughter lived.
Shazia Khan says if security or management had followed their own policies, her daughter would still be alive.
“I’m not going to get my daughter back, but I need justice for her. I don’t want anyone else to go through the pain I’ve been through,” Khan said.
Sania Khan was shot dead in her apartment in Streeterville on July 18. Police say Khan’s ex-husband shot him in the back of the neck before turning the gun on himself.
“Sania Khan’s story is a tragic story that should have been avoided,” said Khan’s attorney, Michael Gallagher.
The lawsuit alleges that Khan’s husband went to the building at 211 E. Ohio St. in Chicago under the false pretense that he wanted to see an apartment for rent. Building surveillance video shows him passing through security without showing identification and entering a secure area.
Raheel Ahmad carried a backpack, which lawyers allege he used to conceal the weapon, and also carried a garment bag with Khan’s wedding dress inside.
“If management or security had followed their policies, they would have checked his ID, they would have known he was on a no-entry list for that building, and he would never have walked through that secure door,” he said. said Gallagher.
Ahmad visited two apartments before telling the rental agent he was done, according to the lawsuit. He was then allowed to go to the 28th floor to “visit friends” unsupervised.
“We believe he had access [to Sania’s apartment] kicking the door open, as evidenced by his facial injury, and shot him in the back of the neck before turning the gun on himself,” Gallagher said.
Khan filed for divorce in December after Ahmad allegedly suffered a mental health crisis. Gallagher said Ahmad attempted suicide and tried to push Khan out of the 28th floor window. He was hospitalized for weeks.
“She did everything she was supposed to do,” Shazia Khan said. “She was scared for her life. She was scared of him. That’s why she had the locks changed. That’s why she took him off the lease.”
“Sania did everything she could in alerting the building and security that Ahmed was a threat,” Gallagher said. “That she felt threatened. The trust she had placed in them was shattered and she died.”
Khan has been open about her struggles with divorce and the stigma surrounding it in her South Asian culture on TikTok.
In a video, she wrote, “Going through a divorce as a South Asian woman sometimes feels like a failure in life. The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because ‘what’s going people say they’re isolating. This makes it harder for women to leave marriages they shouldn’t have been in in the first place.
Although in several videos Khan wrote that she felt pressure from her family, her mother said she was supportive of Sania’s decision to move away.
“She had my 100% support. I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was scared for her life,” Khan said.
The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.
The building and its management company did not respond to NBC 5’s request for comment.
Mid-term polls go back to the right
It is still true that the Democrats could hold both chambers. But optimism is relative, and much of the optimism over the summer was that things wouldn’t be as bad as other indicators (like presidential approval) might suggest. Over the past week or two, however, the slow leftward shift seen in the polls since the start of the summer has begun to stall or reverse.
While the Democrats will benefit from a surge of enthusiasm in November, that enthusiasm is no longer showing in the dynamics of the polls.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
Before going too far here, I recognize that the poll is an imperfect measure. I wrote about it; here’s how polling experts recommend thinking about polling and here’s a look at recent trends in polling errors. Polls are loaded – but what we measure below is not who will win but how things change.
So how do they change? Below is a graph of net margin in the average of generic FiveThirtyEight polls (the average of the percentage of people telling pollsters they will support the Republican on their House ballot versus the percentage saying they will support the Democrat) over the past three months. You can see the line start to drop in mid-July and continue to drop — that is, toward the Democrats — over the next two months. The black line entered blue territory, a Democratic advantage, in early August.
Since last week, however – and, really, since last month – it’s been flat.
This is an average of the polls. If we look at a specific poll, conducted regularly by YouGov, we can see a more pronounced shift towards the GOP in recent weeks. Across a number of demographic groups, there has been movement in the Republican leadership, including among men, women and seniors.
Note that survey experts I’ve spoken with generally prefer averages like FiveThirtyEight’s. The usefulness of the YouGov poll here is that it easily breaks down these demographic groups. It’s also worth noting that YouGov polls have generally been better for Democrats than the average itself.
The generic ballot average gives us a good idea of how the election might turn out, although in 2006 and 2014 it underestimated what Republicans would do. (In 2010 and 2018, it matched the national margin in all House races.) Individual race averages may be more informative — especially when considering the races that will determine Senate control.
Republicans only need to flip one Democratic seat to gain control. In the 10 closest races identified by FiveThirtyEight, each party holds five — but the Democrats lead in six.
Notice what has happened in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in recent weeks. These averages can vary a lot depending on new polls, but there has been an upward shift in each case.
There are other suggestions that the national image isn’t as good for Democrats as many Democrats have come to think. CNN’s Harry Enten points to a broad Republican advantage in handling the issue voters identify as most important to them. The New York Times’ Nate Cohn wrote last week about the growing importance to voters of issues that don’t stimulate the left – a point reinforced by a new poll this week from Monmouth University.
Again, relative to where the party was in the spring, Democrats are in a decent position. They could hold the Senate (if only 50-50, as they currently do) and the Republicans are unlikely to arrive in 2023 with a massive majority in the House. But what the polls are showing now is not what many Democrats had hoped for. Polls have spent a few months defying the downward pull of historical indicators. But this tug turned out to be strong enough.
Government officials call for investigation into ‘strange’ lottery jackpot
- In the Philippines, 433 people won a $4 million lottery jackpot.
- Officials call for an investigation into the draw, as all winning numbers are multiples of nine.
- Lottery officials told Bloomberg that nothing about the results was irregular.
Government officials in the Philippines are calling for an investigation into the Grand Lotto result which saw hundreds of people win a jackpot worth 236 million pesos, or about $4 million.
Grand Lotto participants select six numbers ranging from one to 55, and all six numbers must match those drawn by the lottery operator, the BBC reported.
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the organizers of the lottery, announced that 433 people had won the lottery held on October 1. Each of the winners is expected to win close to $10,000.
This is the most people to ever win the Philippines Grand Lotto top prize, the BBC reported, citing local media.
—Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 3, 2022
The kicker? All of the winning numbers were multiples of nine: nine, 18, 27, 36, 45 and 54, Bloomberg reported.
“I have always bet on Model 9, Model 8, Model 7 and Model 6 for many years, and I am grateful that this time I won,” said an anonymous winner interviewed by the lottery agency, according to the Star.
But Terence Tao, professor of mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the BBC that this pattern of winning numbers is rare “for a single lottery”.
The result also drew skepticism from government officials. Aquilino Pimentel III, the Senate Minority Leader of the Philippines, called for an investigation into the draw and described the event as “strange and unusual” to Bloomberg.
“These lotto games are licensed by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we must maintain and protect the integrity of these games of chance,” he told Bloomberg.
Lottery officials were quick to defend the results. Melquiades Robles, the general manager of the contest office, told Bloomberg there was nothing wrong with the results. People tend to hang on to the numbers they pick and bet on the same combinations over and over again, he added.
In a Facebook post congratulating the winners on October 3, Robles wrote, “The lottery is a game of chance, nothing is final and it’s uncontrollable. To the 433 new jackpot winners, it’s worth being loyal .”
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office declined Insider’s request for comment.
The news also caused a stir on social media. One person took to Twitter to comment on the odds: “1 bettor has a 1 in 40 million chance of winning. 433 bettors just beat those odds.”
—Alan S. German (@PersuasionAI) October 2, 2022
Others weighed in disbelief. An opinion columnist at Phil Biz News tweeted about it, saying, “What a joke, just like the jokes that run the organization.”
—Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) October 2, 2022
“Was it just BY CHANCE or INTENTIONAL? asked one person in a series of tweets on Oct. 4.
—Leo S. Fule The plans of man. And God laughs. (@IamLeoFule) October 4, 2022
