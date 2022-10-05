Fashion Giant Hugo Boss Forays Into NFT and Metaverse

The corporation hopes to revitalize its brand in 2022, thus the cooperation.

Hugo Boss, a behemoth of the German fashion industry, is the most recent company to embrace NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and the metaverse. HUGO’s youth division is collaborating with Imaginary Ones to develop not just the brand’s first NFT collection, but also a fully immersive metaverse environment. The corporation hopes to revitalize its brand in 2022, thus the cooperation.

This compilation of 1001 3D animations is scheduled for release this coming November. “Embrace Your Emotions” (EYE) is the collection’s tagline.

Unique Collection For Consumers

A definition of the “360-degree metaverse experience” has not been agreed upon. It’s possible, however, that augmented reality features will be part of the whole experience. All 500 buyers of the exclusive “phygital” t-shirts will be added to a waiting list. When a user scans the QR code on their shirt, they will be sent to a special Snapchat lens that will create an interactive AR experience.

From the total of 1,001 NFTs, six will stand out as being really exceptional. Love, fear, sorrow, and rage are represented by five different characters. The enjoyable storyline of the anthology is a bonus that will aid the effort. In recognition of October 10 being World Mental Health Day, a special sixth character incorporating all five emotions will be available for purchase. Furthermore, all proceeds will be donated to Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM).

Those who purchase this NFT will get entry to the staking ecology of Imaginary Ones. In addition, users will have the opportunity to purchase digital wearables and other exclusive Hugo x IO products, experiences, and content.

